Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  NTPM Holdings    NTPM   MYL5066OO005

NTPM HOLDINGS

(NTPM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NTPM : Second Interim Dividend

12/18/2020 | 10:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Interim Dividend

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Entitlement subject

Entitlement description

Ex-Date

Entitlement date

Entitlement time

Financial Year End

Period

Share transfer book & register of members will be

Payment Date

a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers

b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit

Second Interim Dividend

Second Interim Single Tier Dividend of 0.80 sen per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021

05 Jan 2021

06 Jan 2021

5:00 PM

30 Apr 2021

to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement

22 Jan 2021

06 Jan 2021

c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.

Number of new shares/securities issued (units)

(If applicable)

Entitlement indicator

Announced Currency

Disbursed Currency

Entitlement in Currency

Par Value (if applicable)

Registrar or Service Provider name, address, telephone no

Currency

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0080

SECURITIES SERVICES (HOLDINGS) SDN BHD (PENANG)

Suite 18.05, MWE Plaza

No. 8 Lebuh Farquhar

10200 George Town

Pulau Pinang

Malaysia

Tel:042631966

Fax:042628544

Announcement Info

Company Name

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Stock Name

NTPM

Date Announced

18 Dec 2020

Category

Entitlement(Notice of Book Closure)

Reference Number

ENT-16122020-00005

Corporate Action ID

MY201216DVCA0001

1 of 1

18/12/2020, 6:33 pm

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NTPM Holdings Bhd published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 03:50:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NTPM HOLDINGS
03:50aNTPM : Others ntpm holdings berhad ("nthb" or "company") declaration of second i..
PU
03:50aNTPM : Second Interim Dividend
PU
10/06NTPM : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company") - Proposed Disposal..
PU
10/06NTPM : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR LEE SEE JIN
PU
10/06NTPM : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MR LEE SEE JIN
PU
09/26NTPM : First Interim Dividend
PU
09/26NTPM : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/0..
PU
09/26GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
07/30NTPM : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company") - Proposed share bu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 835 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2021 56,0 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 932 M 231 M 231 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart NTPM HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
NTPM Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,03 MYR
Last Close Price 0,83 MYR
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
See Jin Lee Chairman & Managing Director
Chong Loo Lee Chief Operating Officer-Operations
Chong Choon Lee Executive Director
Han Nge Lim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kong Foo Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTPM HOLDINGS62.75%234
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY10.69%342 806
UNILEVER PLC-0.47%154 490
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.25.24%95 402
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED21.24%73 957
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY24.43%73 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ