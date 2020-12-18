NTPM : Second Interim Dividend

Firefox
https://www.bursamalaysia.com/market_information/announcements/co...
Second Interim Dividend
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Entitlement subject
Entitlement description
Ex-Date
Entitlement date
Entitlement time
Financial Year End
Period
Share transfer book & register of members will be
Payment Date
a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers
b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit
Second Interim Dividend
Second Interim Single Tier Dividend of 0.80 sen per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021
05 Jan 2021
06 Jan 2021
5:00 PM
30 Apr 2021
to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement
22 Jan 2021
c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.
Number of new shares/securities issued (units)
(If applicable)
Entitlement indicator
Announced Currency
Disbursed Currency
Entitlement in Currency
Par Value (if applicable)
Registrar or Service Provider name, address, telephone no
Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0080
SECURITIES SERVICES (HOLDINGS) SDN BHD (PENANG)
Suite 18.05, MWE Plaza
No. 8 Lebuh Farquhar
10200 George Town
Pulau Pinang
Malaysia
Tel:042631966
Fax:042628544
Announcement Info
Company Name
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name
NTPM
Date Announced
18 Dec 2020
Category
Entitlement(Notice of Book Closure)
Reference Number
ENT-16122020-00005
Corporate Action ID
MY201216DVCA0001
1 of 1
18/12/2020, 6:33 pm
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
NTPM Holdings Bhd published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 03:50:00 UTC