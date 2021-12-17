NTPM Berhad : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" OR "COMPANY") DECLARATION OF SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.80 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2022

OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" OR "COMPANY") DECLARATION OF SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.80 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2022
The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to declare that a Second Interim Single Tier Dividend of 0.80 sen per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year
ending 30 April 2022, which shall be paid on 21 January 2022 to depositors registered in the Record of Depositors at the close of the business on 3 January 2022.
This announcement is dated 17 December 2021.
Announcement Info
Company Name
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name
NTPM
Date Announced
17 Dec 2021
Category
General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number
GA1-07122021-00032
NTPM Holdings Bhd published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 03:19:10 UTC.