NTPM Berhad : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" OR "COMPANY") DECLARATION OF SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.80 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2022

OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" OR "COMPANY") DECLARATION OF SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.80 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2022

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Type Announcement Subject OTHERS Description NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" OR "COMPANY") DECLARATION OF SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.80 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2022

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to declare that a Second Interim Single Tier Dividend of 0.80 sen per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year

ending 30 April 2022, which shall be paid on 21 January 2022 to depositors registered in the Record of Depositors at the close of the business on 3 January 2022.

This announcement is dated 17 December 2021.

Announcement Info