NTPM Berhad : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" OR "COMPANY") DECLARATION OF SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.80 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2022

  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  NTPM Holdings Berhad
  News
  Summary
    NTPM   MYL5066OO005

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

(NTPM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

12/17/2021 | 10:20pm EST
OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" OR "COMPANY") DECLARATION OF SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.80 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2022

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

OTHERS

Description

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" OR "COMPANY")

DECLARATION OF SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF

0.80 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2022

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to declare that a Second Interim Single Tier Dividend of 0.80 sen per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year

ending 30 April 2022, which shall be paid on 21 January 2022 to depositors registered in the Record of Depositors at the close of the business on 3 January 2022.

This announcement is dated 17 December 2021.

Announcement Info

Company Name

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Stock Name

NTPM

Date Announced

17 Dec 2021

Category

General Announcement for PLC

Reference Number

GA1-07122021-00032

Disclaimer

NTPM Holdings Bhd published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 03:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Financials
Sales 2022 769 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2022 35,0 M 8,30 M 8,30 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 550 M 130 M 130 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
NTPM Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,49 MYR
Average target price 0,53 MYR
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
See Jin Lee Chairman & Managing Director
Chong Loo Lee Chief Operating Officer-Operations
Han Nge Lim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kong Foo Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Teik Toe Teoh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD-35.53%128
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY13.17%389 878
UNILEVER PLC-9.34%135 785
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.29.97%130 546
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-6.82%71 206
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.54%70 757