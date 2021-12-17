NTPM Berhad : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/10/2021
Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Oct 2021
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Financial Year End
30 Apr 2022
Quarter
2 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial
31 Oct 2021
period ended
The figures
have not been audited
Attachments
NTHB_Q2FY2022.pdf
306.3
K B
Default Currency
Other Currency
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Oct 2021
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT
PRECEDING YEAR
CURRENT
PRECEDING
YEAR
CORRESPONDING
YEAR TO
YEAR
QUARTER
QUARTER
DATE
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
31 Oct 2021
31 Oct 2020
31 Oct 2021
31 Oct 2020
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1
Revenue
180,806
188,672
354,568
367,962
2
Profit/(loss) before
6,368
20,449
25,967
39,833
tax
3
Profit/(loss) for the
3,351
13,738
19,140
28,382
period
4
Profit/(loss)
3,351
13,738
19,140
28,382
attributable to
ordinary equity
holders of the
parent
5
Basic
0.30
1.20
1.70
2.50
earnings/(loss) per
share (Subunit)
6
Proposed/Declared
0.80
0.80
1.60
1.60
dividend per share
(Subunit)
AS AT END OF CURRENT
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL
QUARTER
YEAR END
7
Net assets per
0.4500
0.4400
share attributable
to ordinary equity
holders of the
Malaysia
Ringgit
Sen
United States
Dollar
Cent
United Kingdom
Pound
Pence
Announcement Info
Company Name
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name
NTPM
Date Announced
17 Dec 2021
Category
Financial Results
Reference Number
FRA-07122021-00001
Disclaimer
NTPM Holdings Bhd published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 03:19:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Sales 2022
769 M
182 M
182 M
Net income 2022
35,0 M
8,30 M
8,30 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
16,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
550 M
130 M
130 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
29,9%
Chart NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,49 MYR
Average target price
0,53 MYR
Spread / Average Target
8,16%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.