NTPM Berhad : Second Interim Dividend

Second Interim Dividend
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Entitlement subject
Entitlement description
Second Interim Single Tier Dividend of 0.80 sen per Ordinary Share
in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2022
Ex-Date
31 Dec 2021
Entitlement date
03 Jan 2022
Entitlement time
5:00 PM
Financial Year End
30 Apr 2022
Period
Share transfer book & register of
to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining
|
the entitlement
Payment Date
21 Jan 2022
a.Securities transferred into the
|
03 Jan 2022
Depositor's Securities Account
before 4:30 pm in respect of
transfers
b.Securities deposited into the
|
Depositor's Securities Account
before 12:30 pm in respect of
securities exempted from
mandatory deposit
c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.
Number of new shares/securities
issued (units)
(If applicable)
Entitlement indicator
Currency
Announced Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Disbursed Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Entitlement in Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0080
Par Value (if applicable)
SECURITIES SERVICES (HOLDINGS) SDN BHD (PENANG)
Registrar or Service Provider
name, address, telephone no
Suite 18.05, MWE Plaza
|
No. 8 Lebuh Farquhar
|
10200 George Town
|
Pulau Pinang
|
Malaysia
|
Tel:042631966
|
Fax:042628544
|
Announcement Info
Company Name
Stock Name
NTPM
Date Announced
17 Dec 2021
Category
Entitlement(Notice of Book Closure)
Reference Number
ENT-07122021-00002
Corporate Action ID
MY211207DVCA0002
