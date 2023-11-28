Official NTT DATA CORPORATION press release

NTT DATA becomes the second company globally to hold both AWS Services and Software competencies for Mainframe Modernization with AWS

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mainframe Migration Software Competency, further cementing the company’s position as a leading partner for enabling cost-effective cloud migrations. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, and with an AWS Mainframe Migration competency, NTT DATA is uniquely qualified to help clients design, architect, build, migrate and manage applications and workloads on Amazon Web Services to achieve their cloud Mainframe Migration goals.

Achieving the AWS Mainframe Migration Software competency combined with the AWS Mainframe Services competency differentiates NTT DATA as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software and consulting designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Outdated legacy IT systems are holding enterprises back from reaching their full innovation potential,” said Glen Foley, Vice President, Application Modernization, NTT DATA Services. “By migrating mainframe applications to the cloud with NTT DATA and AWS, businesses are able to enhance agility, flexibility and overall performance, increasing their competitive advantage by accelerating production and innovation timelines.”

With more than 30 years of production application experience and more than 1,300 implementations worldwide, NTT DATA’s UniKix Mainframe Re-hosting services and software help businesses reduce the costs and complexities associated with migrating legacy systems and applications. Re-hosting with UniKix allows businesses to maintain a competitive advantage by keeping pace with evolving business needs, while extending the life of mission-critical workloads.

NTT DATA has a tried and tested modernization methodology, dating back to migrating the first mainframe workloads to Unix back in the late 1980s, and then once again being among the earliest to migrate production workloads to AWS in 2017. With unparalleled experience trusted by leading global enterprises, the company’s low-risk approach and high-performance replatforming solution help companies streamline their cloud migrations and improve business performance while protecting critical IT assets.

NTT DATA’s flexible services help businesses find the right modernization approaches for their workloads, optimizing IT infrastructures and resources while reducing risk in the migration process. Companies can maximize ROI, shifting funds from costly operating expenses to innovation-generating opportunities, with its UniKix solution that saves enterprises 20-30% on average for replatforming costs.

Additional features and services include:

Most robust replatforming solution for Information Management System (IMS) workloads, taking full advantage of modern database technology

Exceptional replatforming capability for assembler-to-COBOL automation, accelerating migration and results in reduced technical debt and a simplified application portfolio

Improved interoperability for modern applications via UniKix

UniKix compiles applications as Java bytecode and runs in a Java virtual machine

Optimized for performance equivalent to or surpassing the mainframe

As a trusted innovation and modernization partner, NTT DATA offers the strongest professional services support for clients and partners to ensure migration success, training and enablement programs, software support, implementation, and operations services to ensure each implementation project is successful, captures savings, and delivers lasting value.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help clients identify consulting and technology APN partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Visit AWS's Partner Network blog to learn more, or for more information please visit: NTT DATA's AWS Mainframe Modernization practice.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

