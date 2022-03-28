Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NTT Data Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORPORATION

(9613)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NTT DATA Acquires Vectorform to Expand its Digital Strategy, Innovation and Design Thinking Capabilities

03/28/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has acquired Vectorform, a digital transformation and innovation company based in Detroit. Vectorform further builds NTT DATA’s commitment to expanding its global digital engineering and design capabilities and helping to accelerate clients’ current and future digital transformation programs.

“Vectorform’s multidisciplinary expertise brings a collaborative, thought-provoking and inspiring fusion of engineering and design that reimagines the end user experience,” said Wayne Busch, Group President of NTT DATA Services’ Consulting and Digital Transformation Services. “As part of the NTT DATA family, this approach will be accelerated by ongoing R&D investments and global scale.”

Vectorform adds to NTT DATA’s successful 2021 acquisition of Nexient by strengthening its digital application development and modernization capabilities adding innovation and design, customer experience (CX) and product development services. Vectorform’s 80 team members will join NTT DATA’s consulting and digital transformation business.

“As we’ve evaluated growth opportunities to expand our value to clients, NTT DATA clearly has the collaborative mindset that embraces and nurtures our unique value,” said Jason Vazzano, CEO and Co-Founder of Vectorform.

“We’ll continue to be a strategic tip of the spear capability to help clients develop more intimate and valuable relationships with their customers. Our integration with NTT DATA allows us to scale our impact and delivery,” said Kurt Steckling, CEO and Co-Founder of Vectorform.

Vectorform’s unique approach to connecting multiple industries will complement NTT DATA’s existing depth in automotive, energy and manufacturing and will expand on NTT DATA’s next generation of capabilities including IoT, immersive and smart technologies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vectorform to NTT DATA. They are part of our multi-year strategy to drive the next phase of our digital transformation in the market,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, NTT DATA Services. “With our legacy of client-centricity and acquisitions of great companies like Acorio, Nexient and Hashmap, we have the mindset and full suite of capabilities to deliver the outcomes our clients vitally need.”

Vectorform is a proprietary platform designed to help organizations invent digital products and better CX. With over 20 years of tested experience and a multidisciplinary team of inventors, creatives and technologists Vectorform helps organizations define the future of their business and solve complex problems to build beyond an idea.

About Vectorform

Vectorform is a digital transformation and innovation company, headquartered in Royal Oak, MI. Vectorform invents digital products and experiences for the world's leading brands, focusing on life, movement, and energy ecosystems. Vectorform's strategic consulting and digital product development groups pioneer critical initiatives across IoT, Emerging and Immersive, Intelligent Computing, and Core Digital technologies. Our work helps companies define the future and solve complex problems to get there. Invent with us at vectorform.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning NTT DATA and its current expectations and projections about future events and trends affecting its business, including with respect to the acquisition of Vectorform, the business impact of the acquisition of Vectorform and the potential of growth related to digital services. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although NTT DATA makes such statements based on assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NTT DATA CORPORATION
01:12pNTT DATA Acquires Vectorform to Expand its Digital Strategy, Innovation and Design Thin..
BU
03/18NTT DATA Research Reveals Executives are Challenged with How to Leverage Technology to ..
BU
03/18NTT DATA : Named a Leader in Everest Group's Blockchain Services Provider 2022 PEAK Matrix..
PU
03/15New purchases in the MarketScreener Asia Portfolio
03/14Olive and NTT DATA Join Forces to Accelerate the Global Development and Deployment of A..
CI
03/14NTT Group to donate US $2.5 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine and neighboring cou..
AQ
03/11NTT DATA : to donate US $2.5 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine and neighboring count..
PU
03/10NTT DATA Announces Hospital at Home Solution to Overcome Challenges and Requirements of..
BU
03/10NTT DATA Announces Hospital at Home Solution to Overcome Challenges and Requirements of..
CI
03/08Lirio and NTT DATA Announce Strategic Alliance
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NTT DATA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 544 B 20 617 M 20 617 M
Net income 2022 138 B 1 119 M 1 119 M
Net Debt 2022 367 B 2 977 M 2 977 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 3 328 B 27 273 M 26 969 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 139 677
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart NTT DATA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NTT Data Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 373,00 JPY
Average target price 2 767,06 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yo Honma Executive Officer & GM-Distribution Services
Toshi Fujiwara CFO, Representative Director & CTO
Eiji Hirano Independent Outside Director
Mariko Fujii Independent Outside Director
Fumihiko Ike Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTT DATA CORPORATION-2.84%27 537
ACCENTURE PLC-20.95%207 572
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.83%179 811
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.73%118 124
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.59%103 148
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.17%92 007