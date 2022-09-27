NTT DATA Announces Intent to Acquire Umvel

Company’s investments in North America continue building a sustainable digital talent ecosystem

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Umvel, a digital design and engineering firm. Headquartered in Mexico City, Umvel provides high-end design and digital product development services and brings a strong culture of talented and in-demand designers and engineers.

“We are committed to bringing the best and brightest talent to our clients,” said Wayne Busch, Group President, Consulting and Digital Transformation, NTT DATA Services. “Our intent to acquire Umvel supports NTT DATA’s strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner in the market. Growing our Mexico-based team expands our ability to deliver digital engineering services to our clients in Mexico and enhances our digital product motions from ideation through launch across all of North America."

Once the transaction is closed, Umvel will build on NTT DATA’s successful acquisitions in the digital design and engineering space including Nexient, Vectorform and Postlight. More than 140 team members will join NTT DATA.

“Joining the NTT DATA family of companies is a recognition of the excellence in digital product development we have strived for since our inception,” said Jaime Reixach Arias, Chief Executive Officer, Umvel. “We are very excited to join NTT DATA and work together to continue creating a best-in-class work culture that the most ambitious digital talent aspires to be part of.”

“Our talented team of digital design experts deliver end-to-end capabilities to help our clients excel in the digital economy,” said Frank van de Ven, Chief Strategy Officer, Umvel. “By joining forces with a global brand, we can help make a bigger impact for our clients and an equally exciting opportunity for our team.”

Umvel clients and employees will benefit from access to NTT DATA’s powerhouse of innovation resources, including a $3.6 billion average annual R&D investment and a team of 5,000 research professionals worldwide. NTT DATA recently announced the launch of 6 innovation centers across the globe to focus on bringing advanced technologies to clients with an Innovation Studio co-located in Plano, TX.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the following weeks.

About Umvel

Umvel helps clients design, build and scale their business. For over 8 years, we have proven to elevate companies to the next level, by leading their digital transformation. Based out of the United States and Mexico City, more than 140 passionate Umvelers, help our clients around the world, to enter - and excel in the digital economy.

Umvel serves clients across multiple industries and employees are dedicated to digital design excellence. According to the 2022 Clutch Leaders Ranking list, the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers, Umvel is one of Mexico’s leading software developers.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning NTT DATA and its current expectations and projections about future events and trends affecting its business, including with respect to the acquisition of Umvel, the business impact of the acquisition of Umvel and the potential of growth related to digital services. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although NTT DATA makes such statements based on assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

