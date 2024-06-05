Second annual awards celebrate the innovators of impact at Nexus 2024

PLANO, Texas, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital business and IT services company NTT DATA and its portfolio of services driving digital product innovation, Launch by NTT DATA have announced the winners of this year's Launch Awards.

Now in its second year, the Launch Awards celebrate innovative digital experiences and the forward-thinking people responsible for implementing these meaningful business outcomes.

“The Launch Awards recognize the innovative ideas that our clients have brought to reality,” said Tammy Soares, President, Launch by NTT DATA. “We’re celebrating the winners, each of whom are fearless agents of change who roll up their sleeves to get to the heart of problems and move things forward. We are thrilled to celebrate their visionary spirits and recognize the positive work they have done.”

Alcon, VivaAerobus, Stellantis, and Hyster-Yale Group were announced among the recipients of the 2024 Launch Awards. These organizations were recognized for their achievements in the following categories:

Product Revolution Award: Alcon

The Product Revolution Award recognizes the boldest client innovation of the year. This year's winner, Alcon, is the world's largest eye care device company with complementary businesses in Surgical and Vision Care. Alcon created an inventory solution to help track products, allowing for better forecasting, enhanced data transparency, and a seamless user experience.



Experience of the Year Award: VivaAerobus

This award recognizes the most useful, usable and desirable experience or user interface designed and developed through Proof of Concept or beyond. This year’s award was presented to Mexico’s VivaAerobus in celebration of the complete UX/UI kiosk redesign process the airline developed to alleviate queues, maximize customer retention, and provide a best-in-class experience.



Emerging Technology Award: Stellantis

This award recognizes original approaches to solving problems using cutting-edge advancements in technology. Global automaker Stellantis enhanced its driver experiences across its 16 brands and won for its implementation of a scalable Virtual Reality (VR) program to help its design and engineering teams test different features before entering production.



Business Model Transformation Award: Hyster-Yale Group

This award recognizes those who have gone beyond incremental changes and holistically transformed how they create and deliver value. Hyster-Yale Group is a leading, globally integrated, full-line lift truck manufacturer offering an array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of its customers. The company was recognized at this year’s Launch awards for integrating solutions to help customers operate their autonomous fleet of trucks.



Platform of the Year: A Global Logistics Company

This award recognizes the best executed, multi-phased, or scaled program for ongoing platform innovation. A leading global logistics company replaced a decades-old legacy scheduling system for managing crew and flight planning, leading to simpler, automated processes and greater efficiency.



Enterprise Application Award: A Global Job Listing Website

This award recognizes the most innovative uses of business platforms, such as ServiceNow and Salesforce, to propel business growth. A global job listing website adopted a streamlined integration process, ensuring loose coupling, scalability, and flexibility.

The winners of the Launch Awards 2024 were announced during the NTT DATA Nexus 2024 Summit in Miami, Florida, in April 2024. The Launch by NTT DATA team selected winners from hundreds of projects that showcased innovative and pioneering digital solutions.

