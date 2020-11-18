NTT DATA : Awarded $23.3 Million Contract by DHS for Cybersecurity Services

NTT DATA Services Federal Government, a public sector subsidiary of NTT DATA Services, today announced it has been competitively awarded a $23.3 million task order under NTT DATA’s General Services Administration multiple award schedule contract to support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Cybersecurity Division.

As part of this new contract, NTT DATA will provide a wide range of proactive cybersecurity support to CISA’s Cyber Hygiene Program. This effort provides a variety of proactive cybersecurity services that simultaneously identifies vulnerable and poor practices, which increase an organization’s risk and exposure to external cyber threats and provides recommendations for cybersecurity improvements.

NTT DATA will additionally support CISA’s Vulnerability Assessments Branch, which fulfills DHS’ cybersecurity mission by performing cybersecurity vulnerability assessment services for public and private sector entities, including federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies.

“The shift to telework means everyone, including the bad guys, are online more, which means agencies and organizations have to be more vigilant,” said Kevin Durkin, President, NTT DATA Services Federal Government. “NTT DATA Federal is experienced, well-positioned and ready to serve DHS in supporting their important mission.”

This task order is the latest between NTT DATA and DHS. Recently awarded past contracts include a $17.5 million GSA Alliant 2 task order for a help desk, network and infrastructure system administration and enterprise application support services for DHS’ Office of the Inspector General.

With over 50 years of government experience, NTT DATA Services has more than 3,500 professionals in the U.S. serving federal, state and local governments, as well as other public sector clients. Learn more about NTT DATA’s public sector capabilities.

