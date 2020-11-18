Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  NTT DATA Corporation    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORPORATION

(9613)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NTT DATA : Awarded $23.3 Million Contract by DHS for Cybersecurity Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:52pm EST

NTT DATA Services Federal Government, a public sector subsidiary of NTT DATA Services, today announced it has been competitively awarded a $23.3 million task order under NTT DATA’s General Services Administration multiple award schedule contract to support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Cybersecurity Division.

As part of this new contract, NTT DATA will provide a wide range of proactive cybersecurity support to CISA’s Cyber Hygiene Program. This effort provides a variety of proactive cybersecurity services that simultaneously identifies vulnerable and poor practices, which increase an organization’s risk and exposure to external cyber threats and provides recommendations for cybersecurity improvements.

NTT DATA will additionally support CISA’s Vulnerability Assessments Branch, which fulfills DHS’ cybersecurity mission by performing cybersecurity vulnerability assessment services for public and private sector entities, including federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies.

“The shift to telework means everyone, including the bad guys, are online more, which means agencies and organizations have to be more vigilant,” said Kevin Durkin, President, NTT DATA Services Federal Government. “NTT DATA Federal is experienced, well-positioned and ready to serve DHS in supporting their important mission.”

This task order is the latest between NTT DATA and DHS. Recently awarded past contracts include a $17.5 million GSA Alliant 2 task order for a help desk, network and infrastructure system administration and enterprise application support services for DHS’ Office of the Inspector General.

With over 50 years of government experience, NTT DATA Services has more than 3,500 professionals in the U.S. serving federal, state and local governments, as well as other public sector clients. Learn more about NTT DATA’s public sector capabilities.

About NTT DATA Services
NTT DATA Services is a digital business and IT services leader. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, we are the largest division of trusted global innovator NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 provider and part of the $109B NTT Group. With our consultative approach, we leverage deep industry expertise and leading-edge technologies powered by AI, automation and cloud to create practical and scalable solutions that contribute to society and help clients worldwide. Our global team delivers one of the industry’s most robust and integrated portfolios. This includes consulting, applications, data intelligence and analytics, hybrid infrastructure, workplace, cybersecurity and business process services to help organizations accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit www.nttdataservices.com to learn more or @NTTDATAServices.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NTT DATA CORPORATION
02:52pNTT DATA : Awarded $23.3 Million Contract by DHS for Cybersecurity Services
BU
11/16NTT Com to Rollout Ciena's Optical Technology that Enables First 800G for Dat..
AQ
11/04Japanese shares end higher, all eyes on U.S. election results
RE
11/03Japan shares rise as investors eye U.S. election results
RE
11/02NTT DATA CORPORATION : Press Release
CO
11/02NTT DATA CORPORATION : Half-year results
CO
10/28NTT DATA : Cross-Industry Investment by Seven Enterprises in New TradeWaltz® Pla..
PU
10/27MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Cross-Industry Investment by Seven Enterprises in New T..
AQ
10/23NTT DATA : EBRD promotes innovation in green trade finance
AQ
10/22NTT DATA : Vidence and NTT DATA Announce Partnership to Deliver Predictive Analy..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 219 B 21 374 M 21 374 M
Net income 2021 82 391 M 794 M 794 M
Net Debt 2021 498 B 4 800 M 4 800 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 1 931 B 18 532 M 18 600 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 133 196
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart NTT DATA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NTT DATA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 482,31 JPY
Last Close Price 1 377,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Kitani Director & Senior GM-Technological Innovation
Shigeki Yamaguchi Representative Director, EVP & Head-Corporate
Yukio Okamoto Independent Outside Director
Eiji Hirano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DATA CORPORATION-6.13%18 626
ACCENTURE PLC15.79%154 476
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.33%134 408
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.19%104 877
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.84%75 536
INFOSYS LIMITED53.69%64 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ