NTT DATA : Awarded Contract to Modernize Background Checks for U.S. Department of Justice

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced the company was awarded a contract with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to build a case management system that will update the process for federal submissions to support the mission of the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). These submissions will update Criminal Histories and offer better tracking and relating of NICS prohibitors. The technology solution will synchronize disparate data from key federal systems, and simplify what are currently intensive manual processes to create a comprehensive, holistic NICS management solution.

The initiative is being led by the FixNICS Working Group, which chose NTT DATA based on the company’s technology prowess, as well as its deep skills and knowledge gained from its work with multiple law enforcement and criminal justice agencies. NTT DATA has supported numerous DOJ clients since 2002 by providing a wide range of innovative technology solutions and high-quality personnel.

“NTT DATA’s applied innovation, extensive experience and technological capabilities will continue to enable modernization for the U.S. Department of Justice,” said Tammy McChain, Senior Vice President, Federal Health and Civilian, NTT DATA. “We look forward to creating an improved NICS reporting service and enabling the DOJ to reap the benefits of more accurate, real-time data that is properly correlated with relevant government offices, courts and law enforcement agencies.”

The FixNICS Working Group is a collaboration between the Executive and Judicial branches to improve firearm background checks by matching federal arrests from the Joint Automated Booking System with U.S. Courts’ judgment and commitment orders and correlating U.S. attorneys office prohibitors to address DOJ gaps in reporting requirements. These improvements sponsored by the FixNICS Working Group will help the DOJ comply with reporting requirements which were dictated in the FixNICS Act of 2018.

To fast-track the implementation, NTT DATA will tailor an Agile DevSecOps approach to deliver Disposition and Prohibitor Reporting Service capabilities to the DOJ within 12 months. NTT DATA’s tried-and-true Agile process will provide a roadmap for delivering NICS software with predictability, as well as incorporate people, processes and tools that have proved successful on numerous enterprise application development projects completed by NTT DATA for the DOJ.

