    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORPORATION

(9613)
NTT DATA : Awarded Contract to Modernize Background Checks for U.S. Department of Justice

09/15/2021 | 10:06am EDT
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced the company was awarded a contract with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to build a case management system that will update the process for federal submissions to support the mission of the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). These submissions will update Criminal Histories and offer better tracking and relating of NICS prohibitors. The technology solution will synchronize disparate data from key federal systems, and simplify what are currently intensive manual processes to create a comprehensive, holistic NICS management solution.

The initiative is being led by the FixNICS Working Group, which chose NTT DATA based on the company’s technology prowess, as well as its deep skills and knowledge gained from its work with multiple law enforcement and criminal justice agencies. NTT DATA has supported numerous DOJ clients since 2002 by providing a wide range of innovative technology solutions and high-quality personnel.

“NTT DATA’s applied innovation, extensive experience and technological capabilities will continue to enable modernization for the U.S. Department of Justice,” said Tammy McChain, Senior Vice President, Federal Health and Civilian, NTT DATA. “We look forward to creating an improved NICS reporting service and enabling the DOJ to reap the benefits of more accurate, real-time data that is properly correlated with relevant government offices, courts and law enforcement agencies.”

The FixNICS Working Group is a collaboration between the Executive and Judicial branches to improve firearm background checks by matching federal arrests from the Joint Automated Booking System with U.S. Courts’ judgment and commitment orders and correlating U.S. attorneys office prohibitors to address DOJ gaps in reporting requirements. These improvements sponsored by the FixNICS Working Group will help the DOJ comply with reporting requirements which were dictated in the FixNICS Act of 2018.

To fast-track the implementation, NTT DATA will tailor an Agile DevSecOps approach to deliver Disposition and Prohibitor Reporting Service capabilities to the DOJ within 12 months. NTT DATA’s tried-and-true Agile process will provide a roadmap for delivering NICS software with predictability, as well as incorporate people, processes and tools that have proved successful on numerous enterprise application development projects completed by NTT DATA for the DOJ.

For more information on NTT DATA’s work with federal and public sector organizations, please visit: NTT DATA Public Sector Services.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 426 B 22 180 M 22 180 M
Net income 2022 118 B 1 082 M 1 082 M
Net Debt 2022 308 B 2 811 M 2 811 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 3 121 B 28 455 M 28 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 139 677
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart NTT DATA CORPORATION
NTT DATA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 235,00 JPY
Average target price 2 219,38 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
Toshi Fujiwara CFO, Representative Director & CTO
Eiji Hirano Independent Outside Director
Mariko Fujii Independent Outside Director
Fumihiko Ike Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTT DATA CORPORATION58.40%28 583
ACCENTURE PLC30.44%216 063
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.74%195 226
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.75%122 097
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.45%96 062
INFOSYS LIMITED34.27%95 962