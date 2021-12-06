NTT DATA : GSF develops an alpha version of Software Carbon Intensity, a method for scoring the carbon emissions of software operations

TOKYO - Dec 6, 2021 - The Green Software Foundation (GSF1) has developed "Software Carbon Intensity (SCI2)" , a method for scoring the carbon footprint of software. NTT DATA, as a GSF Steering Member, worked with other member companies to develop an alpha version of the method. The SCI enables quantitative assessment of carbon emissions from power and hardware usage in software operations, suggesting actions such as reducing power/hardware usage and improving temporal and geographic efficiency of power usage. It also enables identification of system improvements from the perspective of carbon emissions and development and operation of software technologies with lower environmental impact. NTT DATA will continue to contribute to the carbon neutrality of society by pursuing green systems and ICT services through technology development using SCI.

Software Carbon Intensity

The mission of GSF is to provide a trusted ecosystem of people, standards, tools, and best practices for delivering green software. GSF, led by Accenture, GitHub, Globant, Microsoft, Thoughtworks, and NTT DATA, has developed an alpha version of Software Carbon Intensity, a method for scoring the carbon footprint of software. Software Carbon Intensity is a method that evaluates the carbon footprint using scores based on power and hardware usages and the carbon intensity of power usage, which constitute carbon emissions in software operations. Using this criterion, we can compare the environmental impact of operating software with the same functions and understand the effects of modifications made to the software on carbon emissions. It also enables us to select software with low environmental impact and develop software development and operation techniques with low carbon emissions.

Our Future Initiatives

As an IT service provider, we will propose SCI to our associated environment/ software-related organizations and companies, and promote discussions on their utilization and improvement of SCI. We will also continue to work toward the practical application of SCI as a global standard by promoting similar activities in each region in cooperation with group companies globally.

With these activities, we will establish technologies and methodologies for system development and operation with less environmental impact by utilizing the scoring method that appropriately reflects efforts to reduce carbon emissions in software operations, providing green systems to our customers. In addition, we will actively raise awareness of decarbonization efforts in the software domain, including Software Carbon Intensity, and lead the global effort to realize a sustainable society where the environment and ICT coexist.

Green Software Foundation

The Green Software Foundation is a non-profit organization jointly founded in May 2021 by the Linux Foundation, in collaboration with four companies: Accenture, GitHub, Microsoft, and Thoughtworks. This organization has set as its goal "a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the ICT industry by 2030," a benchmark set via the Paris Agreement, and is working to achieve its mission of establishing the development standards and development tool best practices necessary to reduce CO2 emissions caused by software (green software development) and disseminating these standards and tools throughout the industry.

NTT Green Innovation toward 2040

NTT group defined its Environment and Energy Vision "NTT Green Innovation toward 2040" on Sep 2021. Under this vision, NTT group aims to reduce 80% of greenhouse gas emitted by NTT group by FY2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by FY2040. NTT group contributes to the goal of Japanese government that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 46% compared to FY2013 by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through introduction of NTT' s activity and technology to society.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Notes

Media inquiries

NTT DATA Corporation

Public Relations Department

E-mail:pr-team@kits.nttdata.co.jp

Product and service inquiries

NTT DATA Corporation

Green Innovation Office

Shimogaki, Kobayashi, Imura

TEL:+81(50)-5547-6914

Research and Development Headquarters

Hamano, Suenaga, Oi

TEL: +81(50)-5546-9320