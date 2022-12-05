Advanced search
    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORPORATION

(9613)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-05 am EST
2068.00 JPY   -1.10%
11:11aNTT DATA Named a Top Employer for LGBTQ+ Inclusion in India and Mexico
BU
11/29Medcase & NTT DATA Sign a Definitive Agreement to Enable Healthcare AI Developers a Holistic Solution to Access, Annotate, and Label Critical Imaging Data
AQ
11/29NTT DATA Corporation Joins EOI Space's Global Alliance Program
CI
NTT DATA Named a Top Employer for LGBTQ+ Inclusion in India and Mexico

12/05/2022 | 11:11am EST
NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, announced today it has been named a 2022 Top Employer by the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) and an LGBTQ+ 2023 Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) of Mexico.

NTT DATA received the silver designation from IWEI, a strong measure of workplace inclusivity utilized by employers in India. The organization has encouraged companies across India to make strides in amplifying support for LGBTQ+ communities while advocating for increased anti-discriminatory legislative protection throughout the country.

IWEI Founders Keshav Suri, Founder of the Keshav Suri Foundation; Ram Sinha, Founder of Pride Circle; and Nancy Kelley, CEO, Stonewall, issued the following statement:

“As partners, we are incredibly proud to be celebrating the results of the third annual India Workplace Equality Index, recognizing the great strides that employers have made across India to improve the working lives of LGBT+ people. With over 100 organizations now participating in IWEI, we hope that this is the turning point for corporate India, and that more employers recognize the true value of supporting LGBT+ people to bring their full selves to work. We are hugely inspired by the outstanding commitment of NTT DATA in pushing for change for LGBT+ people in the workplace, and we cannot wait to see what advances you make in 2023.”

“We are responsible as leaders for maintaining a safe and inclusive work environment where employees can thrive,” said Terri Hatcher, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, NTT DATA Services. “Fostering acceptance and valuing the contributions of all people is a top priority for our company because we believe innovation is fueled by a diverse workforce, and we are thrilled to be recognized for that work in Mexico and India.”

Equidad MX, a program branching from HRC in Mexico, serves as a global ally promoting the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in the workplace. Companies honored as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ employees were measured on a foundation laid out by the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) that has become the primary source for evaluating equality in the workplace. NTT DATA is recognized for aligning with the following standards:

  • Offering equal opportunity employment for all candidates in job descriptions, barring discrimination of specific identities such as sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression
  • Allotting space in the company for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion resource groups structured to address LGBTQ+ issues
  • Implementing training and education opportunities to provide perspectives from LGBTQ+ people in the workplace
  • Committing openly to positively impacting LGBTQ+ communities with initiatives by those who are part of the community

These recognitions build on recent acknowledgements from the Human Rights Campaign naming NTT DATA a best place to work for LGBTQ+ equality in the U.S. and Forbes Mexico naming NTT DATA a top employer in Mexico.

Additionally, NTT DATA was awarded the Economic Times Employee Excellence 2022 Award in India for creating a company culture that motivates employees to succeed.

To learn more about NTT DATA’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs visit: https://us.nttdata.com/en/about-us/content/office-of-diversity-equity-and-inclusion

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 378 B 24 961 M 24 961 M
Net income 2023 142 B 1 046 M 1 046 M
Net Debt 2023 1 187 B 8 771 M 8 771 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 2 899 B 21 424 M 21 424 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 151 991
Free-Float 43,8%
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 068,00 JPY
Average target price 2 437,65 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yo Honma Executive Officer & GM-Distribution Services
Toshi Fujiwara CFO, Representative Director & CTO
Masaki Horikawa Manager-Information Technology Services
Shuichi Mochizuki Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Eiji Hirano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTT DATA CORPORATION-15.21%21 662
ACCENTURE PLC-27.60%189 106
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.00%154 538
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%134 416
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.46%111 962
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.24%84 382