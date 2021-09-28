NTT DATA : Ranks No.6 on IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise 25

TOKYO - September 28, 2021- NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has placed No. 6 on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise 25 list. The high ranking on the elite list of enterprise service providers showcases NTT DATA's record of innovation and continued strong performance across the financial services, insurance, payments and capital markets.

IDC's 18th annual FinTech Ranking showcases the top hardware, software and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. The Top 25 Enterprise list features enterprise technology firms that serve multiple industries and have revenue in the financial services industry, but less than one-third of revenue from financial institutions. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry IDC Financial Insights forecasts will exceed $590 billion (USD) in worldwide spending on IT by 2025.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovation and integrate cutting-edge technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. NTT DATA and the enterprises featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Top 25 Enterprise represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

"This ranking is a testament to our five decades of IT leadership and the momentum we've generated delivering innovative financial services across the financial institutions," said Kaz Nishihata, Senior Executive Vice President & Representative Director, NTT DATA Corporation. "We continue to show, year after year, that we have the experience and the solutions to help customers reduce IT complexity, increase customer centricity and drive new revenue streams through creative business models."

Data for the annual IDC FinTech Rankings is gathered from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights.

"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 18th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners."

NTT DATA's Financial Service practice leverages deep industry expertise to provide the insights, solutions and outcomes customers need to succeed across all lines of financial services.

