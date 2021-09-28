Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NTT DATA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORPORATION

(9613)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NTT DATA : Ranks No.6 on IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise 25

09/28/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO - September 28, 2021- NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has placed No. 6 on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise 25 list. The high ranking on the elite list of enterprise service providers showcases NTT DATA's record of innovation and continued strong performance across the financial services, insurance, payments and capital markets.

IDC's 18th annual FinTech Ranking showcases the top hardware, software and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. The Top 25 Enterprise list features enterprise technology firms that serve multiple industries and have revenue in the financial services industry, but less than one-third of revenue from financial institutions. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry IDC Financial Insights forecasts will exceed $590 billion (USD) in worldwide spending on IT by 2025.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovation and integrate cutting-edge technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. NTT DATA and the enterprises featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Top 25 Enterprise represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

"This ranking is a testament to our five decades of IT leadership and the momentum we've generated delivering innovative financial services across the financial institutions," said Kaz Nishihata, Senior Executive Vice President & Representative Director, NTT DATA Corporation. "We continue to show, year after year, that we have the experience and the solutions to help customers reduce IT complexity, increase customer centricity and drive new revenue streams through creative business models."

Data for the annual IDC FinTech Rankings is gathered from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights.

"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 18th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners."

NTT DATA's Financial Service practice leverages deep industry expertise to provide the insights, solutions and outcomes customers need to succeed across all lines of financial services.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Media Contact

Global Marketing Headquarters
NTT DATA Corporation
global-marketing@kits.nttdata.co.jp

Disclaimer

NTT DATA Corporation published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 06:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NTT DATA CORPORATION
02:12aNTT DATA : Ranks No.6 on IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise 25
PU
09/23NTT DATA : and Mavenir to Collaborate Globally on 5G Open RAN based Networks
PU
09/16NTT DATA : Joins the Green Software Foundation as a Steering Member
PU
09/15NTT DATA : Awarded Contract to Modernize Background Checks for U.S. Department of Justice
BU
09/15NTT DATA Wins Contract to Modernize Background Checks for U.S. Department of Justice
CI
09/09EQS-NEWS : Un assistant vocal complète le service clients de la Baloise
DJ
09/09EQS-NEWS : Virtual assistant complements the Baloise customer service offering
DJ
09/02NTT DATA : Appoints Aaron Millstone to Digital Transformation Leader
BU
09/02NTT DATA Appoints Aaron Millstone to Digital Transformation Leader
CI
08/26Nikkei 225 Gains 0.1% on Wall Street Cues, Softer Yen But Pandemic Concerns Remain
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NTT DATA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 426 B 21 810 M 21 810 M
Net income 2022 118 B 1 061 M 1 061 M
Net Debt 2022 319 B 2 870 M 2 870 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 3 056 B 27 542 M 27 471 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 139 677
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart NTT DATA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NTT DATA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 179,00 JPY
Average target price 2 235,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
Toshi Fujiwara CFO, Representative Director & CTO
Eiji Hirano Independent Outside Director
Mariko Fujii Independent Outside Director
Fumihiko Ike Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTT DATA CORPORATION54.43%27 542
ACCENTURE PLC28.06%214 733
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.23%194 012
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.22%123 235
INFOSYS LIMITED40.46%100 136
SNOWFLAKE INC.12.46%95 226