    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORPORATION

(9613)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NTT DATA Selected to Help Modernize and Transform Maryland Department of Health Medicaid Enterprise Systems Technology

11/15/2021 | 11:41am EST
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced today that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has selected NTT DATA to provide consulting services to advance MDH’s Medicaid Enterprise Systems Modular Transformation (MMT) program.

The MDH is committed to promoting lifelong health and wellness for all Marylanders. NTT DATA shares in this commitment and, together with MDH, will enhance the services delivered to Maryland’s Medicaid population by helping implement technology-enabled MMT solutions to increase efficiencies throughout MDH’s Medicaid Enterprise.

“Medicaid programs are a critical component to the well-being of the citizens of Maryland,” said Tim Conway, Group President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. “NTT DATA is dedicated to partnering with Maryland to provide services that will enable modernization and equity of care, leading to better access to and support of Maryland’s Medicaid population.”

NTT DATA will work with MDH to establish the MMT enterprise project management office, support implementation of the Medicaid IT Roadmap, manage organizational change, and provide training and testing for the MMT program.

For more information on NTT DATA’s work with federal and public sector organizations, please visit: NTT DATA Public Sector Services.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.


All news about NTT DATA CORPORATION
11:41aNTT DATA Selected to Help Modernize and Transform Maryland Department of Health Medicai..
BU
11/11NTT DATA Research Reveals Organizations Struggling to Overcome Disruption
BU
11/10Nikkei 225 Down 0.6% on Stronger Yen, China Outlook
MT
11/10NTT Data Raises Interim Dividend as Fiscal H1 Attributable Income Surges 74%
MT
11/09NTT Data Corporation Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021,..
CI
11/09Ntt Data Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 20..
CI
11/07Integrated Report 2021
PU
10/27TechnoPro Unit and NTT Join Hands to Boost Customer Base, Support Digital Transformatio..
MT
10/21NTT DATA : Concierge Service for Rental Car Leisure Travel
PU
10/18NTT DATA : Empowers Work, Workers and Workspaces
BU
Analyst Recommendations on NTT DATA CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 2 455 B 21 532 M 21 532 M
Net income 2022 122 B 1 069 M 1 069 M
Net Debt 2022 357 B 3 135 M 3 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 3 537 B 31 057 M 31 025 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 139 677
Free-Float 44,8%
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 522,00 JPY
Average target price 2 455,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
Toshi Fujiwara CFO, Representative Director & CTO
Eiji Hirano Independent Outside Director
Mariko Fujii Independent Outside Director
Fumihiko Ike Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTT DATA CORPORATION78.74%30 810
ACCENTURE PLC42.12%234 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.17%175 303
SNOWFLAKE INC.37.35%116 298
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.50%106 683
INFOSYS LIMITED41.76%101 603