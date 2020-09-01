NTT DATA Services : Appoints New Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

As part of its ongoing commitment to support a sustainable culture of inclusion, NTT DATA Services has announced the appointment of Terri Hatcher as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. In this role, Ms. Hatcher will advance education, awareness and leadership accountability and continue to build a welcome environment where all employees receive equal opportunity to excel.

Ms. Hatcher will build on the success of her predecessor, Elizabeth Towson, who established the Office of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) in 2018 and will continue leading Global Talent Acquisition for NTT DATA Services after this transition.

The D&I office is structured around three core functions:

Council – a diverse group of team members that helps set the strategic direction of the D&I Office Diversity Champions – employees positioned in global regions of the company that champion D&I initiatives and activities in their regions Employee Resource Groups (ERG) – NTT DATA Services currently has six active groups that provide a forum for employees who share common backgrounds and interests to discuss issues, share ideas, and propose change. The ERGs also serve as an advisory arm to the D&I Office on matters aligned with their ERG mission and purpose.

“The recent heightened awareness of racial inequity has created an openness for difficult conversations and provided a catalyst for change. It has established new allies and more momentum than ever to build a sustainable, diverse culture of inclusion,” said Ms. Hatcher. “Much of the recent focus has been on people of color, but we are committed to creating a culture where everyone feels welcome and can excel. I’m honored to be selected to build on and continue the effort for NTT DATA.”

“NTT DATA has long prioritized diversity, but we know we need to do better. The leadership team and I are committed to being part of the solution,” said Bob Pryor, CEO, NTT DATA Services. “It starts with ongoing conversation, which we have fostered through ERG discussions and diversity presentations at all-employee meetings and continues through focused long-term plans and actions. Terri has demonstrated that she has the leadership skills and passion to build awareness and hold our leaders and teams accountable for driving real change.”

NTT DATA Services’ D&I priorities previously begun by Hatcher’s predecessor; Elizabeth Towson include:

Diversity and Inclusion training for executives, which was recently mandated by Pryor

Global employee education and awareness through a variety of channels

Enhanced partnerships with senior business leaders to support the achievement of their D&I objectives

Expansion of relationships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Mentorship programs and measures to offer more opportunities to team members in under-represented minority groups

Hatcher, who has more than 20 years of human resources experience, will lead efforts to implement a focused D&I plan to encourage the contributions, talents and interests of employees at all levels, from new college-graduate hires to executives, and to foster advancement and retention at every level.

To find out more about NTT DATA's diversity and inclusion priorities, visit our website here.

