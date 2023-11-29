Official NTT DATA CORPORATION press release

NTT DATA and AWS cement their credentials as leaders for modernizing mainframe applications

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide its proven UniKix solution as part of the AWS Mainframe Modernization service. This further cements NTT DATA’s position as a leading partner for enabling cost-effective cloud migrations.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner that has achieved the AWS Mainframe Modernization Services Competency and AWS Software Competency designations, NTT DATA is uniquely qualified to offer clients to access AWS Enterprise Support benefits, designed with AWS cloud best practices for DevOps, agility, resiliency, helping clients design, architect, build, migrate and manage applications and workloads on AWS to achieve their cloud goals for mainframe modernization.

This new agreement allows the global AWS mainframe teams to advise clients on their mainframe workloads. Additionally, AWS Partners can utilize the NTT DATA UniKix solution set for their critical projects.

“Outdated legacy IT systems are holding enterprises back from reaching their full innovation potential,” said Glen Foley, Vice President of Application Modernization, NTT DATA Services. “By modernizing and migrating mainframe applications on AWS using AWS Mainframe Modernization service with NTT DATA, businesses can enhance agility, flexibility and overall performance, increasing their competitive advantage by accelerating production and innovation timelines. Having UniKix available also gives clients and AWS Partners the choice of deployment products for their mainframe workloads.”

With more than 30 years of production application experience and more than 1,300 implementations worldwide, NTT DATA’s UniKix Mainframe Replatforming software helps businesses to reduce the costs and complexities associated with modernizing legacy systems and applications. Replatforming with UniKix allows businesses to maintain a competitive advantage by keeping pace with evolving business needs, while extending the life of mission-critical workloads.

NTT DATA’s flexible approach helps businesses find the right modernization approaches for their workloads, optimizing IT infrastructures and resources while reducing risk in the migration process. Companies can maximize ROI, shifting funds from costly operating expenses to innovation-generating opportunities, with its UniKix solution that saves enterprises 20-30% on average for replatforming costs.

Additional features and services include:

Robust and performant replatforming solution for Information Management System (IMS) Workloads, taking advantage of modern database technology

Advanced replatforming capability for Assembler-to-COBOL automation accelerating migration and results in reduced technical debt and a simplified application portfolio

Improved interoperability for modern applications via UniKix

UniKix compiles applications as Java bytecode and runs in a Java virtual machine

Designed to meet or exceed the performance requirements of mainframe applications.

As a trusted innovation and modernization partner, AWS Mainframe Modernization Replatform with NTT DATA offers robust professional services support for clients and partners to ensure modernization success, training and enablement programs, software support, implementation, and operations services to ensure each implementation project is successful, captures savings, and delivers lasting value.

Visit the AWS Partner Network (APN) blog to learn more, or for more information please visit: NTT DATA’s AWS Mainframe Modernization practice.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

