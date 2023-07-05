July 5, 2023

TOKYO - July 5, 2023 - NTT DATA, a leader in digital business and IT services, was recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in the 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix®Assessment 2023. NTT DATA has moved up in status from being a Major Contender in the first 5G Engineering Services report in January 2022. Additionally, the company was recognized as a Star Performer by Everest Group for achieving rapid year-over-year improvement in the market impact and vision and capability segments of the latest report.

As enterprise companies continue to explore the potential of 5G technology, they are seeking partnerships with service providers to help mitigate development risks, lower operational costs, and apply engineering expertise to deliver solutions faster. NTT DATA has been recognized for its ability to bring advanced technologies, skillsets, and ecosystem resources to customer use cases.

"At NTT DATA we see 5G as more than just an evolutionary step in modern-day technology - it can serve as a catalyst for enterprises to transform the way they do business. But to take advantage of all that 5G has to offer, enterprises need a partner that can help navigate the complexity of this emerging technology. The position as a Leader in the PEAK Matrix aligns with NTT DATA's strategy of transfiguring from a full-stack IT service provider to a Digital Transformation Partner," said Kaz Nishihata, Director and Senior Executive Vice President at NTT DATA Group Corporation.

"NTT DATA believes that there is no 'one size fits all' when it comes to 5G technologies," said Felix Bonmati, Chief Operating Officer for the Iberia and LATAM regions for NTT DATA EMEAL. "We design our 5G solutions with adaptability in mind, considering where customers are in their journeys and how we can assist them in driving their business forward by leveraging 5G. Telecommunications is deeply ingrained in our DNA. NTT DATA is in a unique position to assist network operators in transforming their infrastructures, developing new business models, and capitalizing on 5G use cases both now and in the future."

NTT DATA received outstanding ratings in all nine segments of Market Impact and Vision & Capability, achieving the highest ratings for market adoption, vision, and strategy. The other segments where NTT DATA was highly rated are its exceptional value delivery, overall market impact, the scope of services offered, innovation, investments, delivery footprint, and overall vision & capability.

In the report, NTT DATA's 5G portfolio is a key strength, with engagements across different verticals and its significant investments in 5G engineering capabilities. The report also highlighted NTT DATA's ability to form long-term partnerships and adapt to client requirements, showcasing the company's "Client First" philosophy and superior expertise in the field.

The report also detailed one of NTT DATA's most successful projects-building a private 5G network for the city of Las Vegas-demonstrating the company's exceptional skills and capabilities. With a new wireless network that established intelligent monitoring systems and motion-sensing cameras in parks, event venues, and traffic-congested areas, resulting in aid to law enforcement agencies and providing residents with improved access to telehealth services. NTT DATA's innovative solutions have truly set the company apart, making it a top choice for businesses looking for exceptional technology services.

Moreover, as mentioned by Nishant Udupa, Practice Director at Everest Group, "The merger of NTT DATA with NTT Ltd. has elevated its 5G engineering capabilities significantly, doubling its employee and client base. NTT DATA has succeeded in creating a more robust private 5G engineering portfolio and continues to invest in enhancing its capabilities by creating IP, setting up CoEs, and taking up talent upskilling initiatives. The merger and positive client experience have helped feature NTT DATA as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

The 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 evaluated 20 leading vendors. The results are based on RFI responses from service providers, interactions with their 5G leadership teams, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the engineering services market.

Visit NTT DATA's 5G capabilities pagefor more information.

