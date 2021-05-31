NTT DATA : Named a Leader in Three Quadrants of The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Report

TOKYO - May 31, 2021 - NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services provider, today announced the company has been named a market Leader in The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services report. The U.S. report evaluates the capabilities of 31 providers across three quadrants: Payer Digital Transformation Services, Provider Digital Transformation Services, and Payer Business Process as a Service. NTT DATA was named a Leader in all three quadrants.

Ron Exler, Author and Principal Analyst for ISG, said, 'Among U.S. healthcare payers, NTT DATA offers decades of experience and ongoing presence, with extensive domain expertise and a strong foundation of digital services with advanced analytics, intelligent automation services and integrated workflow support. Among healthcare providers, NTT DATA's Nucleus for Healthcare framework and recent acquisitions help accelerate clients' digital transformation journeys.'

NTT DATA's Payer Digital Transformation Services have six designated focus areas for digital enablement: IT optimization, data and intelligence, customer experience, Internet of Things (IoT), intelligent automation and cybersecurity. For claims adjudication, there is an automation toolkit for use across a variety of health plans, platforms and connectivity methods. An intelligent decision toolset reduces configuration efforts for new customer implementations. An enterprise conversational AI platform provides 24x7 omnichannel virtual agent capabilities. Other toolsets help screen, score, and coordinate benefits to improve payment integrity and revenue recoveries.

NTT DATA also offers Provider Digital Transformation Services to hospital systems and independent healthcare providers. NTT DATA was recognized for leading capabilities including Nucleus for Healthcare, which accelerates health system transformation of both patient and clinician engagement. Its integrated digital health model creates a unified digital front door as well as digital foundational capabilities such as intelligent automation, advanced analytics, security, and data exchange constructs.

'Consumer needs are changing with the pandemic, requiring healthcare organizations to handle more interactions at any time of the day or night. NTT DATA's digital solutions help healthcare organizations improve engagement and deliver services in a faster, more streamlined and cost-effective manner,' said John Graham, EVP and Commercial Sector Group President, NTT DATA Services. 'Being recognized as a Leader in all three quadrants is a testament to our ability to leverage data to improve the patient experience, advance digital operations, and adopt data intelligence and automation tools-all while complying with regulatory and data security requirements.'

From his side, Alberto Borrego, Global Head of everis Health, part of the NTT DATA Group, stated 'NTT DATA is recognized as a leader in helping healthcare organizations to walk their digital transformation journey. From digital engagement through process automation to AI-assisted early diagnosis, NTT DATA ensures a fast, secure, and cost-effective adoption of emerging technologies to realize the true value of data in the challenging health sector.'

The report also recognized NTT DATA for its Digital BPaaS for Health Plans, which offers a comprehensive, yet flexible, solution with advanced analytics, intelligent automation services and integrated workflow support. With a consumer focus, the BPaaS offerings use a high-performance service factory model with a component architecture, and integration capabilities across business process, applications and infrastructure services. Its offerings include automation and analytics, hosted through a secure private, public or hybrid cloud or on-premise environment.

Learn more about our Healthcare Digital Services offerings.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

