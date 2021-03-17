Log in
NTT DATA Corporation    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORPORATION

(9613)
NTT DATA : Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America for Third Consecutive Yea...

03/17/2021 | 03:43am EDT
PLANO, Texas - March 17, 2021 - NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the February 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America. This is the third year in a row that NTT DATA has been recognized as a Leader in the report, which evaluated 20 vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision for managed workplace services.

With industrialized experience-level agreements (XLAs), NTT DATA helps clients drive digital workplace transformation that elevates employee experience and boosts productivity. NTT DATA experienced 13% growth in its number of clients and 28% growth in its number of users supported over the past year in North America. The organization now resolves 50% of contacts without human intervention using its Nucleus Intelligent Enterprise automation solutions.

'The past year challenged clients to pivot business models and speed up workplace transformation,' said Eric Clark, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, NTT DATA Services. 'We believe our Leader position in Managed Workplace Services, North America validates our ability to help organizations innovate, collaborate and support new ways of working while achieving their digital business goals.'

NTT DATA is focused on providing an out-of-the box MWS experience through a combination of state-of-the-art software, self-service conveniences and concierge-level support to help employees excel. Additionally, NTT DATA's October 2020 acquisition of Acorio is enabling the firm to expand and improve its capabilities to integrate business process automation and ServiceNow platform expertise with its workplace services.

Learn more about NTT DATA's Dynamic Workplace offerings, including how the company elevated user experience and achieved a 67% faster response time to critical incidents at Independent Health.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Contacts

Global Marketing Headquarters
NTT DATA Corporation
global-marketing@kits.nttdata.co.jp

Disclaimer

NTT DATA Corporation published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 276 B 20 852 M 20 852 M
Net income 2021 86 910 M 796 M 796 M
Net Debt 2021 461 B 4 222 M 4 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 2 452 B 22 486 M 22 461 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 133 196
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart NTT DATA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NTT DATA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 726,43 JPY
Last Close Price 1 748,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
Toshi Fujiwara CFO, Representative Director & CTO
Eiji Hirano Independent Outside Director
Mariko Fujii Independent Outside Director
Fumihiko Ike Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DATA CORPORATION23.88%22 727
ACCENTURE PLC0.88%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.11%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.14%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.31%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED9.38%80 357
