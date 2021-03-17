NTT DATA : Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America for Third Consecutive Yea...

PLANO, Texas - March 17, 2021 - NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the February 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America. This is the third year in a row that NTT DATA has been recognized as a Leader in the report, which evaluated 20 vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision for managed workplace services.

With industrialized experience-level agreements (XLAs), NTT DATA helps clients drive digital workplace transformation that elevates employee experience and boosts productivity. NTT DATA experienced 13% growth in its number of clients and 28% growth in its number of users supported over the past year in North America. The organization now resolves 50% of contacts without human intervention using its Nucleus Intelligent Enterprise automation solutions.

'The past year challenged clients to pivot business models and speed up workplace transformation,' said Eric Clark, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, NTT DATA Services. 'We believe our Leader position in Managed Workplace Services, North America validates our ability to help organizations innovate, collaborate and support new ways of working while achieving their digital business goals.'

NTT DATA is focused on providing an out-of-the box MWS experience through a combination of state-of-the-art software, self-service conveniences and concierge-level support to help employees excel. Additionally, NTT DATA's October 2020 acquisition of Acorio is enabling the firm to expand and improve its capabilities to integrate business process automation and ServiceNow platform expertise with its workplace services.

Learn more about NTT DATA's Dynamic Workplace offerings, including how the company elevated user experience and achieved a 67% faster response time to critical incidents at Independent Health.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

