NTT Data : Company Presentation for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (with note)
06/01/2023 | 03:36am EDT
I am Yo Honma from NTT DATA.
Thank you very much for attending the financial results briefing session today despite your busy schedule.
Here is today's agenda.
Let me begin with our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
Please look at page 3.
(Explanation omitted)
This is a summary of our financial results.
Both net sales and operating income increased due to the effect of scale expansion resulting from the consolidation of NTT Ltd. from the third quarter, the impact of foreign exchange rates due to the ongoing depreciation of the yen, and business growth in all segments.
I will provide detailed information on the next page onward.
Net income increased due to the increase in operating income, despite that financial and tax expenses increased.
We are planning to pay a dividend per share of 22 yen, up to 1 yen from the initial forecast.
Please look at page 4.
I will begin with new orders received.
New orders received excludes the effect of scale expansion due to the consolidation of NTT Ltd., as calculation of new orders received is different from us.
New orders received increased by 324.8 billion yen owing to projects won both in and out of Japan and the impact of foreign exchange rates, although the Public & Social Infrastructure Segment saw a reactionary decline due to fewer large-scale orders won in the previous fiscal year.