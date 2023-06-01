NTT Data : Company Presentation for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (with note)

Thank you very much for attending the financial results briefing session today despite your busy schedule.

Please look at page 3.

Let me begin with our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

This is a summary of our financial results.

Both net sales and operating income increased due to the effect of scale expansion resulting from the consolidation of NTT Ltd. from the third quarter, the impact of foreign exchange rates due to the ongoing depreciation of the yen, and business growth in all segments.

I will provide detailed information on the next page onward.

Net income increased due to the increase in operating income, despite that financial and tax expenses increased.

We are planning to pay a dividend per share of 22 yen, up to 1 yen from the initial forecast.

Please look at page 4.