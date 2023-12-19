December 19, 2023

NTT DATA Group Corporation

NTT Global Data Centers Japan Corporation

TEPCO Power Grid, Inc.

TOKYO - December 19, 2023 -NTT Global Data Centers Japan (NTT GDCJ), a subsidiary of NTT DATA Group Corporation, and TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. (TEPCO PG) have agreed to establish a new company to jointly develop and operate data centers in the Inzai-Shiroi area, of Greater Tokyo, Japan.

NTT GDCJ and TEPCO PG look into strategic placement of data centers to secure power and connectivity together in support of data center development mainly in Greater Tokyo.

As the first project under the partnership, the joint venture will acquire land in Inzai-Shiroi area, one of the major hubs for large-scale data centers in the Asia-Pacific region. The initial plan is to build data centers in the Inzai-Shiroi with a total planned IT load of 50MW. The new company, to be established spring 2024, plans to deliver first capacity in the second half of fiscal year 2026.

NTT Global Data Centers is investing 1.5 trillion yen (approx. 12 billion USD) over the next five years to expand and upgrade its data center business globally.

TEPCO Group has been aiming to improve the efficiency and sustainability of power generation/transmission by fostering the development of data centers and other facilities with local communities, making the most of its expertise in construction and operation of power facilities and utilizing its existing assets including land, in accordance with its fourth comprehensive special business plan.

As demand for data usage and computation continues to increase with the wider use of generative AI and other technologies, the need for data centers is expected to continue to grow around the globe. This partnership is part of the broader NTT Global Data Centers strategy to expand its data center presence in Japan and continue to serve data center clients around the world.

The two companies aim to develop an advanced data center model that helps enhance digitalization of society and helps solve carbon neutrality issues, drawing upon NTT DATA Group's expertise in telecommunications, data processing technology, and building and managing globally standardized data centers coupled with TEPCO Group's expertise in power facilities and optimum usage of dispersed power for carbon-neutral solutions.