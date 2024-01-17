Official NTT DATA CORPORATION press release

AI, Data Analytics and NTT Smart Management Platform will help regenerate section of Daintree while speeding new models for environmental restoration

NTT and ClimateForce today announced a partnership to create the world’s first Smart Rainforest using NTT’s Smart Management Platform technology. This groundbreaking initiative aims to regenerate a section of Australia's Daintree Rainforest and establish sustainable and cost-effective models for environmental restoration efforts around the world.

ClimateForce is regenerating a section of Australia’s Daintree Rainforest that had been razed for agriculture decades ago. The land, which is adjacent to the Great Barrier Reef, has since become infested with invasive plant species. NTT’s sponsorship will help support the regeneration effort using Smart Management Platform (SMP) Technology and Analytics, while NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, is providing operational and fundraising support.

“ClimateForce is a proving ground for technologies that protect biodiversity and help mitigate climate change,” said Barney Swan, CEO and Co-founder of ClimateForce. “The generous support from NTT and NTT DATA will help us quickly expand our initiative in the Daintree and speed our goal of developing replicable models that regenerate ecosystems, protect biodiversity and foster resilient local economies in other locations.”

NTT DATA will help ClimateForce leverage AI, data gathering and analysis as well as predictive analytics to assess various organic reforestation techniques. In addition to providing operating support for the initiative, NTT DATA is also contributing funds to help ClimateForce purchase and protect the regenerated land in perpetuity.

“NTT DATA met Barney through our sponsorship of his father’s Undaunted: South Pole 2023 expedition, which advocated for sustainable practices and long-term protections for Antarctica,” said Bob Pryor, CEO, NTT DATA Services. “We’re excited to extend this relationship and help ClimateForce with its mission in the tropics, which perfectly aligns with our own vision for realizing a sustainable future.”

About ClimateForce

ClimateForce is a registered Australian charity that seeks to accelerate scalable and sustainable solutions for business and daily life. The organization is based in the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area in Queensland, Australia. The team engages locally, nationally, and internationally to connect businesses to productive and profitable carbon-neutral models. Visit https://www.tropicalregen.org/ to learn more.

About NTT

NTT contributes to a sustainable society through the power of innovation. We are a leading global technology company providing services to consumers and business as a mobile operator, infrastructure, networks, applications, and consulting provider. Our offerings include digital business consulting, managed application services, workplace and cloud solutions, data center and edge computing, all supported by our deep global industry expertise. We are over $97B in revenue and 330,000 employees, with $3.6B in annual R&D investments. Our operations span across 80+ countries and regions, allowing us to serve clients in over 190 of them. We serve over 75% of Fortune Global 100 companies, thousands of other enterprise and government clients and millions of consumers.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

