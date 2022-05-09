Log in
    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORPORATION

(9613)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/09 01:40:16 am EDT
2422.00 JPY   -1.54%
01:15aNTT, NTT Data to combine overseas business operations
RE
05/08Japan's Nikkei pulled lower by weakness in U.S. stocks; Uniqlo owner tumbles
RE
04/21Ntt Data Corporation Begins Offering Vitals Measurement Service with A Smartphone Camera for Commercial Use in Partnership with Canadian Firm Nuralogix Corporation
CI
NTT, NTT Data to combine overseas business operations

05/09/2022 | 01:15am EDT
The logo of NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) is displayed at the company office in Tokyo

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp said on Monday it would combine its overseas business operations with NTT Data Corp.

NTT plans to keep NTT Data listed, NTT President Jun Sawada told a news briefing, dampening speculation it would take the subsidiary private after NTT Data's shares surged as much as 17% earlier in the day.

In 2020, NTT launched Japan's largest-ever tender offer for the shares in its wireless carrier, NTT Docomo, that it did not already own. ($1 = 130.9700 yen) (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura and Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION -0.13% 3855 Delayed Quote.22.48%
NTT DATA CORPORATION -1.54% 2421 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 544 B 19 530 M 19 530 M
Net income 2022 138 B 1 058 M 1 058 M
Net Debt 2022 369 B 2 831 M 2 831 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 3 450 B 26 486 M 26 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 139 677
Free-Float 44,8%
Managers and Directors
Yo Honma Executive Officer & GM-Distribution Services
Toshi Fujiwara CFO, Representative Director & CTO
Eiji Hirano Independent Outside Director
Mariko Fujii Independent Outside Director
Fumihiko Ike Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTT DATA CORPORATION-0.24%26 486
ACCENTURE PLC-28.66%189 197
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.18%163 260
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.00%122 251
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.02%91 303
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.27%84 090