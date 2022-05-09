NTT, NTT Data to combine overseas business operations

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Telegraph and
Telephone Corp said on Monday it would combine its
overseas business operations with NTT Data Corp.
NTT plans to keep NTT Data listed, NTT President Jun Sawada
told a news briefing, dampening speculation it would take the
subsidiary private after NTT Data's shares surged as much as 17%
earlier in the day.
In 2020, NTT launched Japan's largest-ever tender offer for
the shares in its wireless carrier, NTT Docomo, that it did not
already own.
($1 = 130.9700 yen)
(Reporting by Shinji Kitamura and Sam Nussey; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill)