    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORPORATION

(9613)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-31 am EDT
1974.00 JPY   -0.20%
03:21pPalin or Peltola? Alaska to announce results of U.S. House special election
RE
12:10aNTT DATA : acquires Natuvion to expand its SAP S/4HANA transformation expertise
PU
08/30Toyota Tsusho Corporation - 'TradeWaltz,' which operates a trading platform with joint investment by NTT Data, Toyota Tsusho, Mitsubishi Corporation and others, raises an additional 900 million yen
AQ
Palin or Peltola? Alaska to announce results of U.S. House special election

08/31/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
Primary election night in Anchorage

(Reuters) - The state of Alaska on Wednesday will announce the results of a special Aug. 16 election to fill its only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, with the three-way race coming down to the wire between Republican former Governor Sarah Palin and Democrat Mary Peltola.

The election is the first one run under the state's new ranked choice system, with voters listing candidates in order of preference on the ballot.

Palin, who served as governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, is widely known for her unsuccessful vice presidential run with John McCain in 2008. She is seen as having helped open the door to a more far-right wing of the Republican Party.

Her campaign for Alaska's sole U.S. House seat is her first foray back into politics.

Peltola, a former state lawmaker, would be the first Native American woman to represent Alaska in Congress.

She has maintained a lead against Palin as votes have been tallied, but a candidate must clear 50% of the vote to be declared the winner.

The special election was called after the death of Representative Don Young, 88, who was first elected in 1973.

The Alaska Board of Elections will begin livestreaming the count at 4 p.m. Alaska time.

The winner of the special election will serve out Young's term, which expires at the end of this year. Palin, Peltola and Republican Nick Begich III will vie in a Nov. 8 election to fill the seat for the next two years.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Seattle; Editing by Richard Cowan and Jonathan Oatis)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 335 B 24 059 M 24 059 M
Net income 2023 146 B 1 056 M 1 056 M
Net Debt 2023 854 B 6 162 M 6 162 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 2 768 B 19 970 M 19 970 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 151 991
Free-Float 44,8%
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 974,00 JPY
Average target price 2 483,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yo Honma Executive Officer & GM-Distribution Services
Toshi Fujiwara CFO, Representative Director & CTO
Eiji Hirano Independent Outside Director
Mariko Fujii Independent Outside Director
Fumihiko Ike Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTT DATA CORPORATION-19.79%19 995
ACCENTURE PLC-29.44%185 020
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.10%147 611
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.40%102 047
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.91%78 671
SNOWFLAKE INC.-45.46%58 763