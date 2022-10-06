Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NTT Data Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORPORATION

(9613)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
1976.00 JPY   +0.66%
11:52aRussian opposition politician Kara-Murza being investigated for treason - RIA
RE
10/04Jefferies Adjusts NTT DATA's Price Target to 2,340 Yen From 2,700 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
09/29NTT DATA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Russian opposition politician Kara-Murza being investigated for treason - RIA

10/06/2022 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, vice chairman of Open Russia, testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee in Washington

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza is being investigated for treason, his lawyer was quoted as saying on Thursday, as authorities step up their case against him for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

State-owned news agency RIA quoted lawyer Vadim Prokhorov as saying a criminal case for treason - which carries a sentence of up to 20 years - had been opened against Kara-Murza in connection with three of his public speeches.

They included an address to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he said President Vladimir Putin was bombing Ukrainian homes, hospitals and schools.

Moscow says it does not deliberately target civilians, but thousands have been killed in Ukraine. On Thursday, at least three died when a Russian missile destroyed an apartment block in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Kara-Murza, who holds both British and Russian citizenship and was a pallbearer at the 2018 funeral of U.S. Senator John McCain, was a close aide to opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in central Moscow in 2015.

Twice, in 2015 and 2017, Kara-Murza fell suddenly ill in what he said were poisonings by the Russian security services, on both occasions falling into a coma before eventually recovering. Moscow denied involvement.

Kara-Murza was arrested in April and declared a "foreign agent". He is currently in pre-trial detention on suspicion of spreading false information about the armed forces under new laws passed eight days after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine began.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 360 B 23 205 M 23 205 M
Net income 2023 146 B 1 005 M 1 005 M
Net Debt 2023 848 B 5 855 M 5 855 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 2 771 B 19 139 M 19 139 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 151 991
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart NTT DATA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NTT Data Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 963,00 JPY
Average target price 2 468,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yo Honma Executive Officer & GM-Distribution Services
Toshi Fujiwara CFO, Representative Director & CTO
Masaki Horikawa Manager-Information Technology Services
Shuichi Mochizuki Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Eiji Hirano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTT DATA CORPORATION-20.40%19 013
ACCENTURE PLC-33.82%173 533
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.31%138 506
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.05%99 275
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.28%73 422
SNOWFLAKE INC.-45.28%59 293