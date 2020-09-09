NTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy

Log in
DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy

09/09/2020 | 05:20am EDT

DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

Contents

Chapter 1: 5G delivers high speed and large capacity using new spectrum

Chapter 2: 5G deployment in 4G bands

Chapter 3: To realize low latency

Chapter 4: DOCOMO's 5G network deployment strategy

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

1

Chapter 1: 5G delivers high speed and large capacity using new spectrum

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

What is 5G?

The 5th generation mobile communication system: Offers 3 key properties

High speed, large capacity

Max. transmission bit rate:

20Gbps

5G

1.7Gbps

4G/eLTE4G

10ms 105

Low latency

Transmission latency in radio interface:

Massive device connectivity

No. of simultaneously connectible devices:

1ms

106 devices/km2

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

* The numbers above are the target performance defined in technical standard

3

and do not represent the performance delivered at the time of 5G launch.

New Spectrum Allocation

New 5G spectrum allocated to Japanese carriers

3.7GHz band

4.5GHz band

Bandwidth: 100MHz /slot

Bandwidth: 100MHz /slot

DOCOMO

KDDI

Rakuten

SoftBank

KDDI

DOCOMO

Mobile

3600

3700

4100

4500

4600[MHz]

28GHz band Bandwidth: 400MHz/slot

Rakuten Mobile

DOCOMO

KDDI

Local 5G

SoftBank

27.0

27.4

27.8

28.2

29.1

29.5

[GHz]

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

4

Why 5G Can Deliver High Speed & Large Capacity?

5G can deliver high speed and large capacity because a wider channel bandwidth is allocated in the new frequency bands.

Channel bandwidth

3.5GHz

3.4GHz

2GHz

1.7GHz

1.5GHz

800MHz

700MHz

28G

400MHz bandwidth

4.5G

100MHz bandwidth

3.7G

100MHz bandwidth

5G uses frequency bands that can secure

a wider channel bandwidth compared to the frequency bands assigned for 4G, which enables faster speeds and larger capacity!

New frequency bands

4G bands

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

5

(Ref) Relation between Bandwidth and Speed (Illustrative)

Wider road width allows more cars to travel simultaneously.

New frequency bands for 5G

4G bands

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

6

Radio Characteristics of New Frequency Bands

More costs and longer time needed for coverage expansion in higher frequency bands.

Frequency band CharacteristicsBreadth of coverage (illustrative)

Signals difficult to reach

28GHz

(Strong rectilinear propagation)

New spectrum

4G bands

Sub6

(3.7/4.5GHz)

3.4GHz

3.5GHz

2GHz

1.7GHz

1.5GHz

800MHz

700MHz

400MHz bandwidth

100MHz bandwidth

40MHz bandwidth

40MHz bandwidth

15MHz bandwidth Signals easier to reach

20MHz bandwidth 15MHz bandwidth 10MHz bandwidth 10MHz bandwidth

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

7

Chapter 2: 5G Deployment in 4G Bands

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

5G Deployment in 4G Bands : Overview

With the revision of ministerial ordinance, etc., by the MIC, it is now possible to use 4G spectrum for 5G. The idea can be brought into reality by converting part of the multiple 4G bands into 5G use.

5G

4G

5GBand converted from 4G use)

4G

4G

4G

4G

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

9

Benefits of 5G Deployment in 4G Bands

Leads to proliferation of services that take advantage of 5G's

low latency and other characteristics over a broad coverage.

DOCOMO also supports the new arrangement.

Full exploitation of 5G's high speed, large capacity and other properties

Enables offering low latency, etc., over a broad coverage

5G(new band

5G (4G band)

4G

5G(new band

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

10

Difference from 5G Deployed in New Bands

Speeds are limited to a level only comparable to 4G as the channel bandwidth remains unchanged. Impossible to deliver superior speeds and capacity that can be realized by the new frequency bands.

5G deployed in new bands

bandwidth

5G

New frequency bands

Carrier

4G

4G

4G

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

4G

5G deployed in 4G bands

4G

5G (Band converted from 4G use)

4G

4G

4G

4G

11

(Ref) FY2019 Effective Speed Survey Results

DOCOMO's PREMIUM 4G service offers Japan's fastest speeds!

(Mbps)Download

Upload

600

300

229

123

136

0

100

50

33

0

19

17

Legend

Maximum value

Upper quartile

Median value

Lower quartile

Minimum value

DOCOMO au SoftBank

DOCOMO au SoftBank

Measurements were performed in accordance with the "Effective Speed Measurement Method of Internet Connection Services Provided by Mobile Telecommunications Carriers" set forth by the Ministry of Internal Affairs

and Communications. Data of other carriers were derived from their respective corporate web sites (as of Mar. 31, 2020). The values in the graphs represent the aggregated measurement results for Android and iOS devices.

The expression "Japan's fastest" is based on the comparison of median values.

For details concerning the measurement method, including the dates and locations of measurement, please see the materials published by each carrier.

12

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

Necessity of User Protection in 5G Deployment

"5G deployed in 4G band" and "5G deployed in new band" should be distinguished in area maps and informed to users.

When color-coded by speed

When not color-coded by speed

Speed is

High speed and large capacity

because I'm in 5G coverage!

comparable

Risk of misleading

to 4G

representation

5G using new band (High speed, large capacity)

5G using either new band or 4G band

5G using 4G band (Speed comparable to 4G)

4G

4G

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

13

Risks Associated with 5G Deployment in 4G Bands

Potential decline of 4G users' communication speeds

Reduction of spectrum assigned to 4G users

  • Potential drop in speed

4G frequency band

4G subscriber

5G subscriber

4G4G5G

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

14

Spectrum Congestion Status

Users' usage status also needs to be taken into

consideration when using 4G spectrum for 5G.

Bandwidth in frequency band:

150MHz

Bandwidth in frequency band:

600MHz

2019

2020

202x

3G/4G

Use for 5G

5G

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

15

Chapter 3: To Realize Low Latency

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

Article on Low Latency (Excerpt)

General perception that 5G will bring about low latency

High speed, large capacity

5G

1.7Gbps

4G/eLTE4G

10ms 105

Low latency

Massive device connectivity

Transmission latency in radio interface: 1ms

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

17

What is Latency?

It is the time required from data request to first data arrival.

Internet

Internet

Point of interface

Content server

Smartphone

Radio

Transmission

Switch

sp mode equipment

base station

equipment

Packet switching

Internet connection

Radio signal

Transmission &

electric signal

reception of signals

conversion

Request

Arrival

XX m sec←Latency

Large amount of latency could hinder the use of content that require real-time immediacy

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

18

To Realize Low Latency

It is necessary to achieve low latency in the entire network

including the fixed-line sections

Latency in radio sectionLatency in fixed-line section

Latency determined by the physical distance

between base station and server

Transmit

Network

Internet

network

equipment

Server

In case content server is located in Tokyo,

Accesses made from Okinawa have larger latency, with a large amount of latency in the fixed-line section

Content server @Tokyo

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

19

Can 5G Deployed in 4G Bands

Realize Low Latency?

Just using 4G spectrum for 5G does not realize low latency for the whole network configuration

Latency in radio section

Latency in fixed-line section

5G deployed in 4G band

Transmit

Network

Internet

network

equipment

Server

Ingenuity to reduce latency in fixed-line section is also needed

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

20

Low Latency Enabling Technology: MEC

Realize low latency by placing the server (i.e. destination of connection) closer

Latency in radio section

Latency in fixed-line section

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

Latency determined by the physical distance

between base station and server

Transmit

Network

Internet

network

equipment

Server

The shorter the distance, the lower the latency

*MEC: Abbreviation for Multi-Access Edge Computing

21

Slicing Enabled by 5GC*

Slicing technique enables flexible provision of 5G's low latency and other properties at individual application/service level

Service that

requires large

capacity

5GC

Large-capacity slice

(Logical network)

Internet

Low-latency slice

Video content server, etc.

(Logical network)

Application

that requires

low latency

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

MEC server, etc.

*5G-Core: 5G Core network equipment

22

DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

Recap of Chapters 1-3

  • 5G delivers high speed and large capacity through the use of new spectrum
  • "5G deployed in 4G bands" can provide broad coverage, but speeds will be limited to 4G level
  • To realize low latency, ingenuity in overall network configuration is required
  • Unique properties of 5G can be provided flexibly through slicing supported by 5GC

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

24

DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy

  • Expand coverage of high speed and large capacity services using new spectrum
  • Promote low latency across the entire network
  • Flexible service provision based on demand using 5GC

(Also study deployment of 5G in 4G bands)

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

25

High-Speed,Large-Capacity Coverage Expansion

Using New Bands

First, actively deploy "5G using new frequency bands"

that can deliver high speeds and large capacity

Development

rate of 5G

infrastructure

20,000

maintenance:

97.0%

base

stations

10,000

500 cities

base

47

including all

stations

150

government-

prefectures

locations

designated

across Japan

cities

500

base stations

Mar. 31, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2022

Within FY2023

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

26

Accelerate Realization of Low Latency

in Entire NW Configuration

Started provision of cloud service offering MEC features that can deliver low latency required for the 5G era

Launched cloud service that delivers low latency

Internet

Dispersedly

DOCOMO

installed across

network

Japan

Base

station

Services

solutions

Video distribution

Remote operation

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved. Image/face recognition

Gaming

27

Transition from NSA to SA

Evolution to SA (Stand Alone) to begin in the future

with the introduction of 5GC

Internet

EPC

4G

5G

base station

base station

5G (NSA)

4G

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

Internet

5GC

5G base station

5G(SA)

*NSA: Non-Stand Alone

28

Society to be Realized by SA

Society in which services that take advantage of 5G's unique properties

are provided in a flexible manner

  • Study coverage rollout using 5G deployment in 4G bands

Stadium solution Telemedicine/diagnosis

High speed, large capacity,

High speed, large capacity,

low latency

Smart agriculture

low latency

Massive device

connectivity

Ultra-dense/

high traffic

High speed, large capacity

Smart manufacturing

Massive device

Smart city

5G coverage

connectivity

High speed, large

capacity, massive

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

device connectivity

29

DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy

(Summary)

DOCOMO plans to introduce 5GC and start SA services within FY2021

Flexibly provide services that leverage 5G's unique properties

2019

2020

2021

2022

・・・

5G service launch

Expand high-speed,large-capacity coverage using new spectrum 10,000 base stations 20,000 base stations

Realize low latency throughout entire network using MEC, etc.

Provide services flexibly based on demand using SA

(Study 5G deployment in 4G spectrum)

Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.

30

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:19:06 UTC
