NTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy
09/09/2020 | 05:20am EDT
DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
Contents
Chapter 1: 5G delivers high speed and large capacity using new spectrum
Chapter 2: 5G deployment in 4G bands
Chapter 3: To realize low latency
Chapter 4: DOCOMO's 5G network deployment strategy
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
1
Chapter 1: 5G delivers high speed and large capacity using new spectrum
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
What is 5G?
The 5
th generation mobile communication system: Offers 3 key properties
High speed, large capacity
Max. transmission bit rate:
20Gbps
5G
1.7Gbps
4G/eLTE
4G
10ms 10
5
Low latency
Transmission latency in radio interface:
Massive device connectivity
No. of simultaneously connectible devices:
1ms
10
6 devices/km 2
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
* The numbers above are the target performance defined in technical standard
3
and do not represent the performance delivered at the time of 5G launch.
New Spectrum Allocation
New 5G spectrum allocated to Japanese carriers
＜3.7GHz band ＞
＜4.5GHz band ＞
Bandwidth: 100MHz /slot
Bandwidth: 100MHz /slot
DOCOMO
KDDI
Rakuten
SoftBank
KDDI
DOCOMO
Mobile
3600
3700
4100
4500
4600[MHz]
＜28GHz band ＞ Bandwidth: 400MHz/slot
27.0
27.4
27.8
28.2
29.1
29.5
[GHz]
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
4
Why 5G Can Deliver High Speed & Large Capacity?
5G can deliver high speed and large capacity because a wider channel bandwidth is allocated in the new frequency bands.
Channel bandwidth
3.5GHz
3.4GHz
2GHz
1.7GHz
1.5GHz
800MHz
700MHz
28G
400MHz bandwidth
4.5G
100MHz bandwidth
3.7G
100MHz bandwidth
5G uses frequency bands that can secure
a wider channel bandwidth compared to the frequency bands assigned for 4G, which enables faster speeds and larger capacity!
New frequency bands
4G bands
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
5
(Ref) Relation between Bandwidth and Speed (Illustrative)
Wider road width allows more cars to travel simultaneously.
New frequency bands for 5G
4G bands
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
6
Radio Characteristics of New Frequency Bands
More costs and longer time needed for coverage expansion in higher frequency bands.
Frequency band Characteristics
Breadth of coverage (illustrative)
Signals difficult to reach
28GHz
(Strong rectilinear propagation)
Sub6
(3.7/4.5GHz)
3.4GHz
3.5GHz
2GHz
1.7GHz
1.5GHz
800MHz
700MHz
400MHz bandwidth
100MHz bandwidth
40MHz bandwidth
40MHz bandwidth
15MHz bandwidth Signals easier to reach
20MHz bandwidth 15MHz bandwidth 10MHz bandwidth 10MHz bandwidth
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
7
Chapter 2: 5G Deployment in 4G Bands
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
5G Deployment in 4G Bands : Overview
With the revision of ministerial ordinance, etc., by the MIC, it is now possible to use 4G spectrum for 5G. The idea can be brought into reality by converting part of the multiple 4G bands into 5G use.
4G
5G （Band converted from 4G use)
4G
4G
4G
4G
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
9
Benefits of 5G Deployment in 4G Bands
Leads to proliferation of services that take advantage of 5G's
low latency and other characteristics over a broad coverage.
⇒DOCOMO also supports the new arrangement.
Full exploitation of 5G's high speed, large capacity and other properties
Enables offering low latency, etc., over a broad coverage
5G(
new band ）
5G (4G band)
4G
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
10
Difference from 5G Deployed in New Bands
Speeds are limited to a level only comparable to 4G as the channel bandwidth remains unchanged. Impossible to deliver superior speeds and capacity that can be realized by the new frequency bands.
5G deployed in new bands
bandwidth
5G
（New frequency bands ）
Carrier
4G
4G
4G
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
4G
5G deployed in 4G bands
4G
5G (Band converted from 4G use)
4G
4G
4G
4G
11
(Ref) FY2019 Effective Speed Survey Results
DOCOMO's PREMIUM 4G service offers Japan's fastest speeds!
【Legend 】
Maximum value
Upper quartile
Median value
Lower quartile
Minimum value
◆ Measurements were performed in accordance with the "Effective Speed Measurement Method of Internet Connection Services Provided by Mobile Telecommunications Carriers" set forth by the Ministry of Internal Affairs
◆
and Communications. Data of other carriers were derived from their respective corporate web sites (as of Mar. 31, 2020). The values in the graphs represent the aggregated measurement results for Android and iOS devices.
The expression "Japan's fastest" is based on the comparison of median values.
◆
For details concerning the measurement method, including the dates and locations of measurement, please see the materials published by each carrier.
12
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
Necessity of User Protection in 5G Deployment
"5G deployed in 4G band" and "5G deployed in new band" should be distinguished in area maps and informed to users.
When color-coded by speed
When not color-coded by speed
Speed is
High speed and large capacity
because I'm in 5G coverage!
comparable
⇒Risk of misleading
to 4G
representation
5G using new band (High speed, large capacity)
5G using either new band or 4G band
5G using 4G band (Speed comparable to 4G)
4G
4G
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
13
Risks Associated with 5G Deployment in 4G Bands
Potential decline of 4G users' communication speeds
Reduction of spectrum assigned to 4G users
4G frequency band
4G subscriber
5G subscriber
4G
4G
⇒5G
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
14
Spectrum Congestion Status
Users' usage status also needs to be taken into
consideration when using 4G spectrum for 5G.
Bandwidth in frequency band:
150MHz
Bandwidth in frequency band:
600MHz
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
15
Chapter 3: To Realize Low Latency
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
Article on Low Latency (Excerpt)
General perception that 5G will bring about low latency
High speed, large capacity
5G
1.7Gbps
4G/eLTE4G
10ms 10
5
Low latency
Massive device connectivity
Transmission latency in radio interface:
1ms
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
17
What is Latency?
It is the time required from data request to first data arrival.
Internet
Internet
Point of interface
Content server
Smartphone
Radio
Transmission
Switch
sp mode equipment
base station
equipment
Packet switching
Internet connection
Radio signal
⇔
Transmission &
electric signal
reception of signals
conversion
Request
Arrival
XX m sec←Latency
Large amount of latency could hinder the use of content that require real-time immediacy
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
18
To Realize Low Latency
It is necessary to achieve low latency in the entire network
including the fixed-line sections
Latency in radio section
Latency in fixed-line section
Latency determined by the physical distance
between base station and server
Transmit
Network
Internet
network
equipment
Server
In case content server is located in Tokyo,
Accesses made from Okinawa have larger latency, with a large amount of latency in the fixed-line section
Content server @Tokyo
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
19
Can 5G Deployed in 4G Bands
Realize Low Latency?
Just using 4G spectrum for 5G does not realize low latency for the whole network configuration
Latency in radio section
Latency in fixed-line section
Transmit
Network
Internet
network
equipment
Server
Ingenuity to reduce latency in fixed-line section is also needed
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
20
Low Latency Enabling Technology: MEC
Realize low latency by placing the server (i.e. destination of connection) closer
Latency in radio section
Latency in fixed-line section
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
Latency determined by the physical distance
between base station and server
Transmit
Network
Internet
network
equipment
Server
The shorter the distance, the lower the latency
*MEC: Abbreviation for Multi-Access Edge Computing
21
Slicing Enabled by 5GC
*
Slicing technique enables flexible provision of 5G's low latency and other properties at individual application/service level
Service that
requires large
Large-capacity slice
(Logical network)
Internet
Low-latency slice
Video content server, etc.
(Logical network)
Application
that requires
low latency
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
MEC server, etc.
*5G-Core: 5G Core network equipment
22
DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
Recap of Chapters 1-3
5G delivers high speed and large capacity through the use of new spectrum
"5G deployed in 4G bands" can provide broad coverage, but speeds will be limited to 4G level
To realize low latency, ingenuity in overall network configuration is required
Unique properties of 5G can be provided flexibly through slicing supported by 5GC
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
24
DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy
Expand coverage of high speed and large capacity services using new spectrum
Promote low latency across the entire network
Flexible service provision based on demand using 5GC
(Also study deployment of 5G in 4G bands)
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
25
High-Speed,Large-Capacity Coverage Expansion
Using New Bands
First, actively deploy "5G using new frequency bands"
that can deliver high speeds and large capacity
Development
rate of 5G
infrastructure
20,000
maintenance:
97.0
%
base
stations
10,000
500 cities
base
47
including all
stations
150
government-
prefectures
locations
designated
across Japan
cities
500
base stations
Mar. 31, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2022
Within FY2023
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
26
Accelerate Realization of Low Latency
in Entire NW Configuration
Started provision of cloud service offering MEC features that can deliver low latency required for the 5G era
Launched cloud service that delivers low latency
Internet
Dispersedly
DOCOMO
installed across
network
Japan
Base
station
Services
solutions
Video distribution
Remote operation
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
Image/face recognition
Gaming
27
Transition from NSA to SA
Evolution to SA (Stand Alone) to begin in the future
with the introduction of 5GC
Internet
EPC
4G
5G
base station
base station
5G (NSA)
4G
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
Internet
5GC
5G base station
5G(SA)
*NSA: Non-Stand Alone
28
Society to be Realized by SA
Society in which services that take advantage of 5G's unique properties
are provided in a flexible manner
Study coverage rollout using 5G deployment in 4G bands
Stadium solution Telemedicine/diagnosis
High speed, large capacity,
High speed, large capacity,
low latency
Smart agriculture
low latency
Massive device
connectivity
Ultra-dense/
high traffic
High speed, large capacity
Smart manufacturing
Massive device
Smart city
5G coverage
connectivity
High speed, large
capacity, massive
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
device connectivity
29
DOCOMO's 5G Network Deployment Strategy
(Summary)
DOCOMO plans to introduce 5GC and start SA services within FY2021
⇒Flexibly provide services that leverage 5G's unique properties
▲5G service launch
Expand high-speed,large-capacity coverage using new spectrum
▲10,000 base stations ▲20,000 base stations
Realize low latency throughout entire network using MEC, etc.
Provide services flexibly based on demand using SA
(Study 5G deployment in 4G spectrum)
Copyright ©2020 NTT DOCOMO, INC. All Rights Reserved.
30
Disclaimer
NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:19:06 UTC
All news about NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Sales 2021
4 586 B
43 256 M
43 256 M
Net income 2021
613 B
5 784 M
5 784 M
Net cash 2021
480 B
4 529 M
4 529 M
P/E ratio 2021
15,5x
Yield 2021
4,30%
Capitalization
9 331 B
88 074 M
88 017 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,93x
EV / Sales 2022
1,87x
Nbr of Employees
27 558
Free-Float
33,6%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Average target price
3 153,53 JPY
Last Close Price
2 890,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
38,4%
Spread / Average Target
9,12%
Spread / Lowest Target
-23,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.