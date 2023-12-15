December 15, 2023
Financial Report
for the Fiscal Period Ended October 31, 2023 (May 1, 2023 - October 31, 2023)
REIT Issuer: NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation
Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Security Code: 8956
URL: https://nud-reit.co.jp/en/
Representative: Takeshi Oodera, Executive Director
Asset Management Company: NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation
Representative: Yutaka Torigoe, President & CEO
Contact: Takeshi Iwata, Director & CFO, Finance Department (Tel: +81-3-6262-9400)
Scheduled date for filing of Japanese "Securities Report": January 30, 2024
Scheduled start date for dividend distribution: January 22, 2024
Earnings supplementary explanatory materials to be prepared: Yes
Analyst meetings to be convened: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
1. Performance for the 42nd Fiscal Period (May 1, 2023 - October 31, 2023)
- Business Results
(Percentage figures show increase (decrease) from the preceding fiscal period)
Operating Revenues
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
42nd Fiscal Period
12,181
(1.3)
5,490
0.8
5,042
0.7
5,039
0.7
41st Fiscal Period
12,346
16.3
5,447
25.5
5,007
28.1
5,007
28.2
Ordinary Income to
Net Income per Unit
Return on Unitholders'
Ordinary Income to
Equity (ROE)
Total Assets
Operating Revenues
yen
%
%
%
42nd Fiscal Period
3,595
3.6
1.8
41.4
41st Fiscal Period
3,572
3.6
1.8
40.6
(2) Distribution
Distribution per Unit
Total Distribution
Distribution in Excess of
(Excluding excess of earnings)
Earnings per Unit
Yen
Millions of yen
Yen
42nd Fiscal Period
3,239
4,539
-
41st Fiscal Period
3,216
4,507
-
Total Distribution in Excess of
Distribution Payout Ratio
Distribution to Net Assets
Earnings
Millions of yen
%
%
42nd Fiscal Period
-
90.0
3.3
41st Fiscal Period
-
90.0
3.3
(Note 1) The difference between distribution per unit and net income per unit for the 42nd fiscal period is primarily due to distribution of the amount obtained by subtracting the provision of reserve for reduction entry (500 million yen) from the unappropriated retained earnings for the fiscal period.
(Note 2) The difference between distribution per unit and net income per unit for the 41st fiscal period is primarily due to distribution of the amount obtained by subtracting the provision of reserve for reduction entry (500 million yen) from the unappropriated retained earnings for the fiscal period.
(Note 3) The distribution payout ratio has been rounded down to the tenth place.
(3) Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Unitholders' Equity to
Net Assets per Unit
Total Assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
yen
42nd Fiscal Period
274,959
139,289
50.7
99,376
41st Fiscal Period
277,216
138,756
50.1
98,996
(Reference)
Unitholders' equity: the 42nd fiscal period: 139,289 million yen, the 41st fiscal period: 138,756 million yen.
(4) Cash Flow
Cash Flow from
Cash Flow from
Cash Flow from
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investment Activities
Financial Activities
at End of Period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
42nd Fiscal Period
10,242
(1,060)
(7,206)
20,044
41st Fiscal Period
10,540
(8,093)
(5,002)
18,069
1
2. Forecast of the 43rd Fiscal Period (November 1, 2023 - April 30, 2024) and the 44th Fiscal Period (May 1, 2024 - October 31, 2024) (Percentage figures show increase (decrease) from the preceding fiscal period.)
Operating Revenues
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
43rd Fiscal Period
11,251
(7.6)
4,349
(20.8)
3,823
(24.2)
3,823
(24.1)
44th Fiscal Period
11,474
2.0
4,433
1.9
3,877
1.4
3,875
1.4
Distribution per unit (Excluding excess of earnings)
Distribution in Excess of Earnings per Unit
Yen
Yen
43rd Fiscal Period
2,680
-
44th Fiscal Period
2,700
-
(Reference)
Estimate net income per unit: the 43rd fiscal period 2,580 yen, the 44th fiscal period 2,615 yen
(Note) Distribution per unit is based on the assumption that 148 million yen for the 43rd fiscal period and 127 million yen for the 44th
fiscal period of the scheduled remaining amount of reserve for reduction entry (2,111 million yen) is reversed and added to the
unappropriated retained earnings for the period to be distributed.
Other
(1) Changes in Accounting Policies
(i)
Changes accompanying amendments to accounting standards, etc.:
No
(ii)
Changes other than (i):
No
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
(iv)
Restatements of revisions:
No
(2) Number of Units Outstanding
42nd Fiscal Period
41st Fiscal Period
(i)
Number of units outstanding at the end of the fiscal period
1,401,635 units
1,401,635 units
(including treasury units)
(ii)
Number of treasury units at the end of the fiscal period
0 units
0 units
(Note)
Please refer to "Notes on Per Unit Information" on page 23 of the
Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" report for the number of units
used as the basis for calculating the net income per unit.
- Rounding of Monetary Amounts and Percentage Figures
In this report, unless otherwise indicated, monetary amounts have been rounded down to eliminate amounts of less than the specified unit and percentage figures have been rounded to the nearest one decimal place.
- Statement on Implementation Status of Audit Procedures
As of the publication of this Financial Report, no auditing procedure under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law has been completed for the financial statements.
- Explanation on the Appropriate Use of the Forecast of Results, and Other Matters of Special Note;
- The forecast of results and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are based on information currently available to and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation (NUD). Accordingly, actual results, etc. may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Moreover, the forecast should not be construed as guarantees of the distribution amounts.
- For the assumptions underlying the forecast of results, please refer to "Assumptions for the Forecast of Results for the 43rd Fiscal Period (November 1, 2023 - April 30, 2024) and the 44th Fiscal Period (May 1, 2024 - October 31, 2024)" set forth on page 7 of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" report.
- The information above was translated from the first and second pages of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" report, dated December 15, 2023. Neither NUD nor NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original report in Japanese.
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 15 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2023 06:46:18 UTC.