December 15, 2023 Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended October 31, 2023 (May 1, 2023 - October 31, 2023) REIT Issuer: NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Security Code: 8956 URL: https://nud-reit.co.jp/en/

Representative: Takeshi Oodera, Executive Director

Asset Management Company: NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation

Representative: Yutaka Torigoe, President & CEO

Contact: Takeshi Iwata, Director & CFO, Finance Department (Tel: +81-3-6262-9400)

Scheduled date for filing of Japanese "Securities Report": January 30, 2024

Scheduled start date for dividend distribution: January 22, 2024

Earnings supplementary explanatory materials to be prepared: Yes

Analyst meetings to be convened: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Performance for the 42nd Fiscal Period (May 1, 2023 - October 31, 2023)

Business Results

(Percentage figures show increase (decrease) from the preceding fiscal period)

Operating Revenues Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 42nd Fiscal Period 12,181 (1.3) 5,490 0.8 5,042 0.7 5,039 0.7 41st Fiscal Period 12,346 16.3 5,447 25.5 5,007 28.1 5,007 28.2 Ordinary Income to Net Income per Unit Return on Unitholders' Ordinary Income to Equity (ROE) Total Assets Operating Revenues yen % % % 42nd Fiscal Period 3,595 3.6 1.8 41.4 41st Fiscal Period 3,572 3.6 1.8 40.6 (2) Distribution Distribution per Unit Total Distribution Distribution in Excess of (Excluding excess of earnings) Earnings per Unit Yen Millions of yen Yen 42nd Fiscal Period 3,239 4,539 - 41st Fiscal Period 3,216 4,507 - Total Distribution in Excess of Distribution Payout Ratio Distribution to Net Assets Earnings Millions of yen % % 42nd Fiscal Period - 90.0 3.3 41st Fiscal Period - 90.0 3.3

(Note 1) The difference between distribution per unit and net income per unit for the 42nd fiscal period is primarily due to distribution of the amount obtained by subtracting the provision of reserve for reduction entry (500 million yen) from the unappropriated retained earnings for the fiscal period.

(Note 2) The difference between distribution per unit and net income per unit for the 41st fiscal period is primarily due to distribution of the amount obtained by subtracting the provision of reserve for reduction entry (500 million yen) from the unappropriated retained earnings for the fiscal period.