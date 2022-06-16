Log in
    8956   JP3041770003

NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8956)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-16 am EDT
147400.00 JPY   +3.00%
02:13aNTT UD REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended April 30, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022)
PU
04/27NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
04/26NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Interest Rate on Loan
PU
NTT UD REIT Investment : Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended April 30, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022)

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
June 16, 2022

Financial Report

for the Fiscal Period Ended April 30, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022)

REIT Issuer: NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation

Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Security Code: 8956

URL: http://www.nud-reit.co.jp/en/

Representative: Yuichi Kato, Executive Director

Asset Management Company: NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation

Representative: Yutaka Torigoe, President & CEO

Contact: Takeshi Iwata, Director & CFO, Finance Department (Tel: +81-3-6262-9400)

Scheduled date for filing of Japanese "Securities Report": July 28, 2022

Scheduled start date for dividend distribution: July 15, 2022

Earnings supplementary explanatory materials to be prepared: Yes

Analyst meetings to be convened: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Performance for the 39th Fiscal Period (November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022)

  1. Business Results

(Percentage figures show increase (decrease) from the preceding fiscal period)

Operating Revenues

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

39th Fiscal Period

12,589

17.2

6,128

24.8

5,682

27.0

5,681

27.1

38th Fiscal Period

10,738

(6.4)

4,910

(14.0)

4,473

(15.6)

4,470

(15.6)

Net Income per Unit

Return on Unitholders'

Ordinary Income to

Ordinary Income to

Equity (ROE)

Total Assets

Operating Revenues

yen

%

%

%

39th Fiscal Period

4,055

4.3

2.1

45.1

38th Fiscal Period

3,394

3.5

1.7

41.7

(2) Distribution

Distribution per Unit

Total Distribution

Distribution in Excess of

(Excluding excess of earnings)

Earnings per Unit

Yen

Millions of yen

Yen

39th Fiscal Period

4,054

5,682

-

38th Fiscal Period

3,130

4,122

-

Total Distribution in Excess of

Distribution Payout Ratio

Distribution to Net Assets

Earnings

Millions of yen

%

%

39th Fiscal Period

-

100.0

4.2

38th Fiscal Period

-

92.2

3.3

(Note 1)

The difference between distribution per unit and net income per unit for the 38th fiscal period is primarily due to distribution

of the amount obtained by subtracting the provision of reserve for reduction entry (349 million yen) from the unappropriated

retained earnings for the fiscal period.

(Note 2)

The difference between distribution per unit and net income per unit for the 39th fiscal period is primarily due to distribution

of the amount obtained by adding the reversal of reserve for reduction entry (0 million yen) to the unappropriated retained

earnings for the fiscal period and the fact that a calculation of net income per unit was based on an average number of

investment units outstanding during the period.

(Note 3)

The distribution payout ratio has been rounded down to the tenth place. Furthermore, the distribution payout ratio for the 39th

fiscal period was calculated using the following formula, as NUD issued new investment units in the 39th fiscal period:

Distribution payout ratio = Total distributions / Net income x 100

(3) Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Unitholders' Equity to

Net Assets per Unit

Total Assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

yen

39th Fiscal Period

280,999

139,431

49,6

99,477

38th Fiscal Period

266,706

125,583

47.1

95,356

(Reference)

Unitholders' equity: the 39th fiscal period: 139,431 million yen, the 38th fiscal period: 125,583 million yen.

(4) Cash Flow

Cash Flow from

Cash Flow from

Cash Flow from

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Operating Activities

Investment Activities

Financial Activities

at End of Period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

39th Fiscal Period

20,571

(28,381)

9,388

23,220

38th Fiscal Period

10,106

(990)

(5,306)

21,642

1

2. Forecast of the 40th Fiscal Period (May 1, 2022 - October 31, 2022) and the 41st Fiscal Period (November 1, 2022 - April 30, 2023) (Percentage figures show increase (decrease) from the preceding fiscal period.)

Operating Revenues

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

40th Fiscal Period

10,435

(17.1)

4,262

(30.4)

3,829

(32.6)

3,827

(32.6)

41st Fiscal Period

10,452

0.2

4,186

(1.7)

3,757

(1.9)

3,756

(1.9)

Distribution per unit (Excluding excess of earnings)

Distribution in Excess of Earnings per Unit

Yen

Yen

40th Fiscal Period

2,730

-

41st Fiscal Period

2,680

-

(Reference)

Estimate net income per unit: the 40th fiscal period 2,730 yen, the 41st fiscal period 2,680 yen

(1) Changes in Accounting Policies

(i)

Changes accompanying amendments to accounting standards, etc.:

No

(ii)

Changes other than (i):

No

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

(iv)

Restatements of revisions:

No

(2) Number of Units Outstanding

39th Fiscal Period

38th Fiscal Period

(i)

Number of units outstanding at the end of the fiscal period

1,401,635 units

1,316,995 units

(including treasury units)

(ii)

Number of treasury units at the end of the fiscal period

0 units

0 units

(Note)

Please refer to "Notes on Per Unit Information" on page 23 of the

Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" report for the number of units

used as the basis for calculating the net income per unit.

  1. Rounding of Monetary Amounts and Percentage Figures
    In this report, unless otherwise indicated, monetary amounts have been rounded down to eliminate amounts of less than the specified unit and percentage figures have been rounded to the nearest one decimal place.
  • Statement on Implementation Status of Audit Procedures
    As of the publication of this Financial Report, no auditing procedure under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law has been completed for the financial statements.
  • Explanation on the Appropriate Use of the Forecast of Results, and Other Matters of Special Note;
    1. The forecast of results and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are based on information currently available to and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation (NUD). Accordingly, actual results, etc. may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Moreover, the forecast should not be construed as guarantees of the distribution amounts.
    2. For the assumptions underlying the forecast of results, please refer to "Assumptions for the Forecast of Results for the 40th Fiscal Period (May 1, 2022 - October 31, 2022) and the 41st Fiscal Period (November 1, 2022 - April 30, 2023)" set forth on page 7 of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" report.
  • The information above was translated from the first and second pages of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" report, dated June 16, 2022. Neither NUD nor NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original report in Japanese.

2

Disclaimer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
