NTT UD REIT Investment : Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended April 30, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022)

Asset Management Company: NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation
Representative: Yutaka Torigoe, President & CEO
Contact: Takeshi Iwata, Director & CFO, Finance Department (Tel: +81-3-6262-9400)
Scheduled date for filing of Japanese "Securities Report": July 28, 2022
Scheduled start date for dividend distribution: July 15, 2022
Earnings supplementary explanatory materials to be prepared: Yes
Analyst meetings to be convened: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
1. Performance for the 39th Fiscal Period (November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022)
Business Results
(Percentage figures show increase (decrease) from the preceding fiscal period)
Operating Revenues
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
39th Fiscal Period
12,589
17.2
6,128
24.8
5,682
27.0
5,681
27.1
38th Fiscal Period
10,738
(6.4)
4,910
(14.0)
4,473
(15.6)
4,470
(15.6)
Net Income per Unit
Return on Unitholders'
Ordinary Income to
Ordinary Income to
Equity (ROE)
Total Assets
Operating Revenues
yen
%
%
%
39th Fiscal Period
4,055
4.3
2.1
45.1
38th Fiscal Period
3,394
3.5
1.7
41.7
(2) Distribution
Distribution per Unit
Total Distribution
Distribution in Excess of
(Excluding excess of earnings)
Earnings per Unit
Yen
Millions of yen
Yen
39th Fiscal Period
4,054
5,682
-
38th Fiscal Period
3,130
4,122
-
Total Distribution in Excess of
Distribution Payout Ratio
Distribution to Net Assets
Earnings
Millions of yen
%
%
39th Fiscal Period
-
100.0
4.2
38th Fiscal Period
-
92.2
3.3
(Note 1)
The difference between distribution per unit and net income per unit for the 38th fiscal period is primarily due to distribution
of the amount obtained by subtracting the provision of reserve for reduction entry (349 million yen) from the unappropriated
retained earnings for the fiscal period.
(Note 2)
The difference between distribution per unit and net income per unit for the 39th fiscal period is primarily due to distribution
of the amount obtained by adding the reversal of reserve for reduction entry (0 million yen) to the unappropriated retained
earnings for the fiscal period and the fact that a calculation of net income per unit was based on an average number of
investment units outstanding during the period.
(Note 3)
The distribution payout ratio has been rounded down to the tenth place. Furthermore, the distribution payout ratio for the 39th
fiscal period was calculated using the following formula, as NUD issued new investment units in the 39th fiscal period:
Distribution payout ratio = Total distributions / Net income x 100
(3) Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Unitholders' Equity to
Net Assets per Unit
Total Assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
yen
39th Fiscal Period
280,999
139,431
49,6
99,477
38th Fiscal Period
266,706
125,583
47.1
95,356
(Reference)
Unitholders' equity: the 39th fiscal period: 139,431 million yen, the 38th fiscal period: 125,583 million yen.
(4) Cash Flow
Cash Flow from
Cash Flow from
Cash Flow from
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investment Activities
Financial Activities
at End of Period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
39th Fiscal Period
20,571
(28,381)
9,388
23,220
38th Fiscal Period
10,106
(990)
(5,306)
21,642
1
2. Forecast of the 40th Fiscal Period (May 1, 2022 - October 31, 2022) and the 41st Fiscal Period (November 1, 2022 - April 30, 2023) (Percentage figures show increase (decrease) from the preceding fiscal period.)
Operating Revenues
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
40th Fiscal Period
10,435
(17.1)
4,262
(30.4)
3,829
(32.6)
3,827
(32.6)
41st Fiscal Period
10,452
0.2
4,186
(1.7)
3,757
(1.9)
3,756
(1.9)
Distribution per unit (Excluding excess of earnings)
Distribution in Excess of Earnings per Unit
Yen
Yen
40th Fiscal Period
2,730
-
41st Fiscal Period
2,680
-
(Reference)
Estimate net income per unit: the 40th fiscal period 2,730 yen, the 41st fiscal period 2,680 yen
(1) Changes in Accounting Policies
(i)
Changes accompanying amendments to accounting standards, etc.:
No
(ii)
Changes other than (i):
No
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
(iv)
Restatements of revisions:
No
(2) Number of Units Outstanding
39th Fiscal Period
38th Fiscal Period
(i)
Number of units outstanding at the end of the fiscal period
1,401,635 units
1,316,995 units
(including treasury units)
(ii)
Number of treasury units at the end of the fiscal period
0 units
0 units
(Note)
Please refer to "Notes on Per Unit Information" on page 23 of the
Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" report for the number of units
used as the basis for calculating the net income per unit.
Rounding of Monetary Amounts and Percentage Figures
In this report, unless otherwise indicated, monetary amounts have been rounded down to eliminate amounts of less than the specified unit and percentage figures have been rounded to the nearest one decimal place.
Statement on Implementation Status of Audit Procedures
As of the publication of this Financial Report, no auditing procedure under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law has been completed for the financial statements.
Explanation on the Appropriate Use of the Forecast of Results, and Other Matters of Special Note;
The forecast of results and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are based on information currently available to and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation (NUD). Accordingly, actual results, etc. may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Moreover, the forecast should not be construed as guarantees of the distribution amounts.
For the assumptions underlying the forecast of results, please refer to "Assumptions for the Forecast of Results for the 40th Fiscal Period (May 1, 2022 - October 31, 2022) and the 41st Fiscal Period (November 1, 2022 - April 30, 2023)" set forth on page 7 of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" report.
The information above was translated from the first and second pages of the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" report, dated June 16, 2022. Neither NUD nor NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original report in Japanese.
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:03 UTC.