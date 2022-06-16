NTT UD REIT Investment : Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended April 30, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022)

Representative: Yuichi Kato, Executive Director

Asset Management Company: NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation

Representative: Yutaka Torigoe, President & CEO

Contact: Takeshi Iwata, Director & CFO, Finance Department (Tel: +81-3-6262-9400)

Scheduled date for filing of Japanese "Securities Report": July 28, 2022

Scheduled start date for dividend distribution: July 15, 2022

Earnings supplementary explanatory materials to be prepared: Yes

Analyst meetings to be convened: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Performance for the 39th Fiscal Period (November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022)

(Percentage figures show increase (decrease) from the preceding fiscal period)

(Note 1) The difference between distribution per unit and net income per unit for the 38th fiscal period is primarily due to distribution

of the amount obtained by subtracting the provision of reserve for reduction entry (349 million yen) from the unappropriated

retained earnings for the fiscal period.

(Note 2) The difference between distribution per unit and net income per unit for the 39th fiscal period is primarily due to distribution

of the amount obtained by adding the reversal of reserve for reduction entry (0 million yen) to the unappropriated retained

earnings for the fiscal period and the fact that a calculation of net income per unit was based on an average number of

investment units outstanding during the period.

(Note 3) The distribution payout ratio has been rounded down to the tenth place. Furthermore, the distribution payout ratio for the 39th

fiscal period was calculated using the following formula, as NUD issued new investment units in the 39th fiscal period:

Distribution payout ratio = Total distributions / Net income x 100

(3) Financial Position

Total Assets Net Assets Unitholders' Equity to Net Assets per Unit

Total Assets

Millions of yen Millions of yen % yen

39th Fiscal Period 280,999 139,431 49,6 99,477

38th Fiscal Period 266,706 125,583 47.1 95,356

(Reference) Unitholders' equity: the 39th fiscal period: 139,431 million yen, the 38th fiscal period: 125,583 million yen.

(4) Cash Flow

Cash Flow from Cash Flow from Cash Flow from Cash and Cash Equivalents

Operating Activities Investment Activities Financial Activities at End of Period

Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen

39th Fiscal Period 20,571 (28,381) 9,388 23,220