NTT UD REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Name of Asset Under Management

October 1, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation

1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Executive DirectorYuichi Kato

(Securities Code 8956)

Asset Management Company

NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation

President & CEO Tomoyoshi Kosugi [Contact] Director & CFO, Finance Takeshi Iwata Department TEL: +81-3-6262-9400

Notice Concerning Change of Name of Asset Under Management

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces that it has changed the name of assets under management, as described below.

1. Property Name to be Changed and the Date of Change Present Name After Changes Date of Change B-Site Osaki Premier Stage Osaki October 1, 2021 2. Reason for Change

NUD changes the property name to the company brand name used for its properties in accordance with the change of the Master leasing company (hereinafter referred to as the "ML Company") and Property Management Company (hereinafter referred to as the "PM Company") of the property on October 1, 2021 and the new ML/PM Company is NTT Urban Value Support, Inc.

