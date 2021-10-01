Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8956   JP3041770003

NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8956)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NTT UD REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Name of Asset Under Management

10/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 1, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation

1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Executive DirectorYuichi Kato

(Securities Code 8956)

Asset Management Company

NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation

President & CEO

Tomoyoshi Kosugi

[Contact]

Director & CFO, Finance

Takeshi Iwata

Department

TEL: +81-3-6262-9400

Notice Concerning Change of Name of Asset Under Management

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces that it has changed the name of assets under management, as described below.

1.

Property Name to be Changed and the Date of Change

Present Name

After Changes

Date of Change

B-Site Osaki

Premier Stage Osaki

October 1, 2021

2.

Reason for Change

NUD changes the property name to the company brand name used for its properties in accordance with the change of the Master leasing company (hereinafter referred to as the "ML Company") and Property Management Company (hereinafter referred to as the "PM Company") of the property on October 1, 2021 and the new ML/PM Company is NTT Urban Value Support, Inc.

  • NUD's website is http://www.nud-reit.co.jp/en/
  • Neither NUD nor NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.

1

Disclaimer

Premier Investment Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
05:12aNTT UD REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change of Name of Asset Under Management
PU
09/28NTT UD REIT Investment Secures Nearly $22 Million Loan to Pay Debt
MT
09/28NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Interest Rate on Loan
PU
09/27NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Finance
PU
07/27NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Finance
PU
06/17NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended April 30, 2021 (Nove..
PU
06/17NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation Announces Dividend for the Period Ended April 30, 20..
CI
06/17NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Period Ending Apr..
CI
06/17NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Period Ended April ..
CI
06/17NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Periods Ending Oc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 939 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2021 9 150 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
Net Debt 2021 123 B 1 104 M 1 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 202 B 1 811 M 1 817 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 153 400,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Haruki Iinuma Supervisory Officer
Yuji Dai Supervisory Officer
Takeshi Otera Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION20.31%1 811
GECINA-7.72%9 951
MIRVAC GROUP13.26%8 539
GPT GROUP12.67%7 035
ICADE7.87%5 952
SAFEHOLD INC.-0.83%4 042