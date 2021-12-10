December 10, 2021

REIT Issuer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation

1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Executive DirectorYuichi Kato

(Securities Code 8956)

Asset Management Company

NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation

President & CEO Tomoyoshi Kosugi [Contact] Director & CFO, Finance Takeshi Iwata Department TEL: +81-3-6262-9400

Notice Concerning Completion of Property Transfer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces the Completion today of its transfer of the following property as announced in the "Notice Concerning Property Acquisition and Transfer" dated October 18, 2021.

1．Overview of the Transfer

Property Name Sphere Tower Tennozu Property Location Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Type of Asset for Sale Quasi co-ownership interest of beneficiary interest in real estate (67% ownership) Sale Price 18,000 million yen (Note)

(Note) "Sale Price" represents the transaction price before taxes, not deducting various expenses required for the transfer of the property.

2．Other

For details regarding the Transfer of the property described above, please refer to "Notice Concerning Property Acquisition and Transfer" announced on October 18, 2021.

