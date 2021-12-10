December 10, 2021
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation
1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
Executive DirectorYuichi Kato
(Securities Code 8956)
Asset Management Company
NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation
President & CEO
Tomoyoshi Kosugi
[Contact]
Director & CFO, Finance
Takeshi Iwata
Department
TEL: +81-3-6262-9400
Notice Concerning Completion of Property Transfer
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces the Completion today of its transfer of the following property as announced in the "Notice Concerning Property Acquisition and Transfer" dated October 18, 2021.
1．Overview of the Transfer
Property Name
Sphere Tower Tennozu
Property Location
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
Type of Asset for Sale
Quasi co-ownership interest of beneficiary interest in real estate (67% ownership)
Sale Price
18,000 million yen (Note)
(Note) "Sale Price" represents the transaction price before taxes, not deducting various expenses required for the transfer of the property.
2．Other
For details regarding the Transfer of the property described above, please refer to "Notice Concerning Property Acquisition and Transfer" announced on October 18, 2021.
NUD's website ishttp://www.nud-reit.co.jp/en/
Neither NUD nor NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.
Disclaimer
