    8956   JP3041770003

NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8956)
NTT UD REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Property Transfer

12/10/2021
December 10, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation

1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Executive DirectorYuichi Kato

(Securities Code 8956)

Asset Management Company

NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation

President & CEO

Tomoyoshi Kosugi

[Contact]

Director & CFO, Finance

Takeshi Iwata

Department

TEL: +81-3-6262-9400

Notice Concerning Completion of Property Transfer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces the Completion today of its transfer of the following property as announced in the "Notice Concerning Property Acquisition and Transfer" dated October 18, 2021.

1Overview of the Transfer

Property Name

Sphere Tower Tennozu

Property Location

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

Type of Asset for Sale

Quasi co-ownership interest of beneficiary interest in real estate (67% ownership)

Sale Price

18,000 million yen (Note)

(Note) "Sale Price" represents the transaction price before taxes, not deducting various expenses required for the transfer of the property.

2Other

For details regarding the Transfer of the property described above, please refer to "Notice Concerning Property Acquisition and Transfer" announced on October 18, 2021.

  • NUD's website ishttp://www.nud-reit.co.jp/en/
  • Neither NUD nor NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.

Disclaimer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
