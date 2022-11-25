Advanced search
    8956   JP3041770003

NTT UD REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8956)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
143200.00 JPY   -0.14%
NTT UD REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Finance

11/25/2022 | 01:24am EST
November 25, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation

1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Executive DirectorTakeshi Oodera

(Securities Code 8956)

Asset Management Company

NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation

President & CEO

Yutaka Torigoe

[Contact]

Director & CFO, Finance

Takeshi Iwata

Department

TEL: +81-3-6262-9400

Notice Concerning Debt Finance

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces the decision made at its board of directors' meeting held today to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "Debt Finance") as described below.

  1. Reason for the Debt Finance
    To fund repayment of loan of 11,000 million yen (Note) in a long-term loan maturing on November 30, 2022.
    (Note)Reference: "Notice Concerning Debt Finance" dated December 3, 2015
  2. Details of the Debt Finance
    The Debt Finance involves the borrowing of four term loans (long-term loans with a total borrowing amount of 11,000 million yen). The details are provided in the following tables.

Contract Number

Term loan 121

Expected

Drawdown

Date

and

November 30, 2022

Expected Disbursement Date

Lenders and

Aozora Bank, Ltd. :

1,500 million yen

Amount of Debt Finance

NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. :

1,500 million yen

Resona Bank, Ltd. :

1,500 million yen

total :

4,500 million yen

Borrowing Method

The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above

Repayment Date

November 28, 2031

Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment upon maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed rate: not yet fixed (Note)

Collateral / Guarantee

Unsecured and non-guaranteed

Special Notes

NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. falls under the category of an interested party, etc. of NTT

Urban Development Asset Management Corporation ("UDAM"), the asset

management company for NUD, as defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and

Investment Corporations. As such, Debt Finance from NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd.

have been resolved by the Compliance Committee, which includes outside

experts, in accordance with the UDAM's "Policy on Transactions with Interest

Parties."

Contract Number

Term loan 122

Expected

Drawdown

Date

and

November 30, 2022

Expected Disbursement Date

Lenders and

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited :

500 million yen

Amount of Debt Finance

Borrowing Method

The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above

Repayment Date

November 28, 2031

Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment upon maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed rate: not yet fixed (Note)

Collateral / Guarantee

Unsecured and non-guaranteed

Contract Number

Term loan 123

Expected

Drawdown

Date

and

November 30, 2022

Expected Disbursement Date

Lenders and

Aozora Bank, Ltd. :

1,500 million yen

Amount of Debt Finance

NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. :

1,500 million yen

Resona Bank, Ltd. :

1,500 million yen

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited :

1,000 million yen

total :

5,500 million yen

Borrowing Method

The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above

Repayment Date

November 30, 2032

1

Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment upon maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed rate: not yet fixed (Note)

Collateral / Guarantee

Unsecured and non-guaranteed

Special Notes

NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. falls under the category of an interested party, etc. of

UDAM, the asset management company for NUD, as defined in the Act on

Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. As such, Debt Finance from NTT

TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. have been resolved by the Compliance Committee, which

includes outside experts, in accordance with the UDAM's "Policy on Transactions

with Interest Parties."

Contract Number

Term loan 124

Expected Drawdown Date and

November 30, 2022

Expected Disbursement Date

Lenders and

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. :

500 million yen

Amount of Debt Finance

Borrowing Method

The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above

Repayment Date

November 30, 2032

Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment upon maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed rate: not yet fixed (Note)

Collateral / Guarantee

Unsecured and non-guaranteed

(Note) The first interest payment date shall be February 28, 2023, and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the end of February, May, August and November each year and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day).

And there will be an announcement regarding the interest rate, once such details have been determined (to be determined on November 28, 2022).

3. Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Finance

(million yen)

Prior to the Debt

After the Debt

Variation

Finance

Finance

Short-term loans

-

-

-

Long-term loans

114,750

114,750

-

Total loans

114,750

114,750

-

Corporate bonds

11,200

11,200

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

125,950

125,950

-

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There will be no change to the content of "Investment Risk / (2) Risk Related to Product Design and Related Parties / (iv) Risk Related to Loans and Investment Corporation Bonds" described in NUD's Securities Report filed on July 28, 2022, due to the Debt Finance.

  • NUD's website is http://www.nud-reit.co.jp/en/
  • Neither NUD nor UDAM makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.

2

Disclaimer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
