NTT UD REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Finance

The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above

The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above

experts, in accordance with the UDAM's "Policy on Transactions with Interest

have been resolved by the Compliance Committee, which includes outside

Investment Corporations. As such, Debt Finance from NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd.

management company for NUD, as defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and

NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. falls under the category of an interested party, etc. of NTT

The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces the decision made at its board of directors' meeting held today to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "Debt Finance") as described below.

Repayment Method Lump-sum repayment upon maturity Interest Rate Fixed rate: not yet fixed (Note) Collateral / Guarantee Unsecured and non-guaranteed Special Notes NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. falls under the category of an interested party, etc. of UDAM, the asset management company for NUD, as defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. As such, Debt Finance from NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. have been resolved by the Compliance Committee, which includes outside experts, in accordance with the UDAM's "Policy on Transactions with Interest Parties." Contract Number Term loan 124 Expected Drawdown Date and November 30, 2022 Expected Disbursement Date Lenders and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. : 500 million yen Amount of Debt Finance Borrowing Method The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above Repayment Date November 30, 2032 Repayment Method Lump-sum repayment upon maturity Interest Rate Fixed rate: not yet fixed (Note) Collateral / Guarantee Unsecured and non-guaranteed

(Note) The first interest payment date shall be February 28, 2023, and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the end of February, May, August and November each year and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day).

And there will be an announcement regarding the interest rate, once such details have been determined (to be determined on November 28, 2022).

3. Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Finance

(million yen) Prior to the Debt After the Debt Variation Finance Finance Short-term loans - - - Long-term loans 114,750 114,750 - Total loans 114,750 114,750 - Corporate bonds 11,200 11,200 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 125,950 125,950 -

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There will be no change to the content of "Investment Risk / (2) Risk Related to Product Design and Related Parties / (iv) Risk Related to Loans and Investment Corporation Bonds" described in NUD's Securities Report filed on July 28, 2022, due to the Debt Finance.

NUD's website is http://www.nud-reit.co.jp/en/

http://www.nud-reit.co.jp/en/ Neither NUD nor UDAM makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.

2