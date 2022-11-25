NTT UD REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Finance
11/25/2022 | 01:24am EST
November 25, 2022
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation
1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
Executive DirectorTakeshi Oodera
(Securities Code 8956)
Asset Management Company
NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation
President & CEO
Yutaka Torigoe
[Contact]
Director & CFO, Finance
Takeshi Iwata
Department
TEL: +81-3-6262-9400
Notice Concerning Debt Finance
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces the decision made at its board of directors' meeting held today to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "Debt Finance") as described below.
Reason for the Debt Finance
To fund repayment of loan of 11,000 million yen (Note) in a long-term loan maturing on November 30, 2022.
(Note)Reference: "Notice Concerning Debt Finance" dated December 3, 2015
Details of the Debt Finance
The Debt Finance involves the borrowing of four term loans (long-term loans with a total borrowing amount of 11,000 million yen). The details are provided in the following tables.
Contract Number
Term loan 121
Expected
Drawdown
Date
and
November 30, 2022
Expected Disbursement Date
Lenders and
Aozora Bank, Ltd. :
1,500 million yen
Amount of Debt Finance
NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. :
1,500 million yen
Resona Bank, Ltd. :
1,500 million yen
total :
4,500 million yen
Borrowing Method
The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above
Repayment Date
November 28, 2031
Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment upon maturity
Interest Rate
Fixed rate: not yet fixed (Note)
Collateral / Guarantee
Unsecured and non-guaranteed
Special Notes
NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. falls under the category of an interested party, etc. of NTT
Urban Development Asset Management Corporation ("UDAM"), the asset
management company for NUD, as defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and
Investment Corporations. As such, Debt Finance from NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd.
have been resolved by the Compliance Committee, which includes outside
experts, in accordance with the UDAM's "Policy on Transactions with Interest
Parties."
Contract Number
Term loan 122
Expected
Drawdown
Date
and
November 30, 2022
Expected Disbursement Date
Lenders and
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited :
500 million yen
Amount of Debt Finance
Borrowing Method
The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above
Repayment Date
November 28, 2031
Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment upon maturity
Interest Rate
Fixed rate: not yet fixed (Note)
Collateral / Guarantee
Unsecured and non-guaranteed
Contract Number
Term loan 123
Expected
Drawdown
Date
and
November 30, 2022
Expected Disbursement Date
Lenders and
Aozora Bank, Ltd. :
1,500 million yen
Amount of Debt Finance
NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. :
1,500 million yen
Resona Bank, Ltd. :
1,500 million yen
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited :
1,000 million yen
total :
5,500 million yen
Borrowing Method
The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above
Repayment Date
November 30, 2032
1
Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment upon maturity
Interest Rate
Fixed rate: not yet fixed (Note)
Collateral / Guarantee
Unsecured and non-guaranteed
Special Notes
NTT TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. falls under the category of an interested party, etc. of
UDAM, the asset management company for NUD, as defined in the Act on
Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. As such, Debt Finance from NTT
TC Leasing Co.,Ltd. have been resolved by the Compliance Committee, which
includes outside experts, in accordance with the UDAM's "Policy on Transactions
with Interest Parties."
Contract Number
Term loan 124
Expected Drawdown Date and
November 30, 2022
Expected Disbursement Date
Lenders and
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. :
500 million yen
Amount of Debt Finance
Borrowing Method
The loan agreement dated November 28, 2022 with the lender indicated above
Repayment Date
November 30, 2032
Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment upon maturity
Interest Rate
Fixed rate: not yet fixed (Note)
Collateral / Guarantee
Unsecured and non-guaranteed
(Note) The first interest payment date shall be February 28, 2023, and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the end of February, May, August and November each year and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day).
And there will be an announcement regarding the interest rate, once such details have been determined (to be determined on November 28, 2022).
3. Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Finance
(million yen)
Prior to the Debt
After the Debt
Variation
Finance
Finance
Short-term loans
-
-
-
Long-term loans
114,750
114,750
-
Total loans
114,750
114,750
-
Corporate bonds
11,200
11,200
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
125,950
125,950
-
4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
There will be no change to the content of "Investment Risk / (2) Risk Related to Product Design and Related Parties / (iv) Risk Related to Loans and Investment Corporation Bonds" described in NUD's Securities Report filed on July 28, 2022, due to the Debt Finance.
Neither NUD nor UDAM makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:23:03 UTC.