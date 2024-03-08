For Immediate Release
Notice Concerning Debt Finance (Including Green Loan)
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces the decision made at its board of directors' meeting held today to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "Debt Finance") as described below. A portion of the Debt Finance will be Green Loans that will be executed based on the Green Finance Framework established by NUD.
1. Reason for the Debt Finance
The 18,900 million yen of the funds to be procured will be allocated to cash on hand, which decreased due to the repayment of long-term loans of 750 million yen (Note 1), which were due on February 29, 2024, and to the acquisition funds (Note 2) for Granpark, which is scheduled to be acquired on March 14, 2024, and Garden Itabashi Hikawacho, which is scheduled to be acquired on March 22, 2024.
(Note 1) Reference: "Notice Concerning Debt Finance" dated August 24, 2018
(Note 2) Reference: "Notice Concerning Property Acquisition" dated February 29, 2024
2. Details of the Debt Finance
The Debt Finance involves the borrowing of ten term loans (2,000 million yen in a short-term loan/16,900 million yen in long-term loans/a total borrowing amount of 18,900 million yen). The details are provided in the following tables.
Contract
Amount of
Borrowing/
Number
Debt
Borrowing
Repayment
Maturity
Lender
Interest Rate, etc
Repayment
(Term
Finance
date
Date
(years)
Method
loan)
(million yen)
134
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
750
February 28,
6.0
Fixed rate:
2030
not yet fixed (Note 3)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
February 28,
Floating rate:
135
2,000
1.0
Base interest rate
(Green Loan) (Note 1)
2025
+ 0.12％ (Note 4)
136
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
2,500
August 31,
2.5
Fixed rate:
(Green Loan) (Note 1)
2026
not yet fixed (Note 3)
137
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
2,200
March 14,
August 31,
3.5
Fixed rate:
(Green Loan) (Note 1)
2027
not yet fixed (Note 3)
Unsecured/non-
2024
138
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
2,000
August 31,
5.5
Fixed rate:
guaranteed
(Green Loan) (Note 1)
2029
not yet fixed (Note 3)
and Lump-sum
139
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
1,500
August 30,
6.5
Fixed rate:
repayment upon
(Green Loan) (Note 1)
2030
not yet fixed (Note 3)
maturity
140
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
2,500
February 28,
7.0
Fixed rate:
(Green Loan) (Note 1)
2031
not yet fixed (Note 3)
141
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
2,500
February 27,
8.0
Fixed rate:
(Green Loan) (Note 1)
2032
not yet fixed (Note 3)
142
NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd.
2,500
February 29,
4.0
Fixed rate:
(Note 2)
March 22,
2028
not yet fixed (Note 3)
143
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
450
2024
February 28,
7.0
Fixed rate:
2031
not yet fixed (Note 3)
(Note 1) These Green Loans will be used to fund the acquisition of Eligible Green Assets of Granpark. NUD has acquired Green 1(F) rating, the highest assessment, in "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation" by Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR), which is a third-party evaluation organization, regarding the eligibility of its Green Finance Framework.
Reference: "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Third-Party Evaluation of Green Finance Framework" dated April 1, 2021
(Note 2) NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. falls under the category of an interested party, etc. of NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation ("UDAM"), the asset management company for NUD, as defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. As such, Debt Finance from NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. have been resolved by the Compliance Committee, which includes outside experts, in accordance with the UDAM's "Policy on Transactions with Interest Parties."
(Note 3) The first interest payment date shall be May 31, 2024 and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the final day of February, May, August and November each year and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day).
And there will be an announcement regarding the interest rate once such details have been determined (to be determined two business days prior to the borrowing date).
(Note 4) The first interest payment date shall be April 30, 2024 and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the final day of each month and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day). The base interest rate applied to the calculation period of the interest to be paid on the interest payment date will be the 1-month
Japanese yen TIBOR on a day two business days prior to such interest payment date (provided, however, it is the borrowing date for the first period). In the event that the interest calculation period is more than 1-month or less than 1-month, the base rate corresponding to the interest calculation period shall be calculated using the method stipulated in the loan agreement.
Details of the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be checked on the JBA TIBOR Administration website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).
3. Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Finance
(million yen)
Prior to
After
Variation
the Debt Finance
the Debt Finance
Short-term loans
5,700
7,700
+ 2,000
Long-term loans
115,150
132,050
+ 16,900
Total loans
120,850
139,750
+ 18,900
Corporate bonds
9,200
9,200
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
130,050
148,950
+ 18,900
4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
There will be no change to the content of "Investment Risk / (2) Risk Related to Product Design and Related Parties / (iv) Risk Related to Loans and Investment Corporation Bonds" described in NUD's Securities Report filed on January 30, 2024, due to the Debt Finance.
- NUD's website is https://nud-reit.co.jp/en/
- Neither NUD nor UDAM makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.
