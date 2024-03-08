For Immediate Release

March 8, 2024

REIT Issuer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation

1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Executive Director

Takeshi Oodera

(Securities Code 8956)

Asset Management Company

NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation

President & CEO

Yutaka Torigoe

[Contact]

Director & CFO, Finance

Takeshi Iwata

Department

TEL: +81-3-6262-9400

Notice Concerning Debt Finance (Including Green Loan)

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces the decision made at its board of directors' meeting held today to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "Debt Finance") as described below. A portion of the Debt Finance will be Green Loans that will be executed based on the Green Finance Framework established by NUD.

1. Reason for the Debt Finance

The 18,900 million yen of the funds to be procured will be allocated to cash on hand, which decreased due to the repayment of long-term loans of 750 million yen (Note 1), which were due on February 29, 2024, and to the acquisition funds (Note 2) for Granpark, which is scheduled to be acquired on March 14, 2024, and Garden Itabashi Hikawacho, which is scheduled to be acquired on March 22, 2024.

(Note 1) Reference: "Notice Concerning Debt Finance" dated August 24, 2018

(Note 2) Reference: "Notice Concerning Property Acquisition" dated February 29, 2024

2. Details of the Debt Finance

The Debt Finance involves the borrowing of ten term loans (2,000 million yen in a short-term loan/16,900 million yen in long-term loans/a total borrowing amount of 18,900 million yen). The details are provided in the following tables.

Contract

Amount of

Borrowing/

Number

Debt

Borrowing

Repayment

Maturity

Lender

Interest Rate, etc

Repayment

(Term

Finance

date

Date

(years)

Method

loan)

(million yen)

134

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

750

February 28,

6.0

Fixed rate:

2030

not yet fixed (Note 3)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

February 28,

Floating rate:

135

2,000

1.0

Base interest rate

(Green Loan) (Note 1)

2025

+ 0.12 (Note 4)

136

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

2,500

August 31,

2.5

Fixed rate:

(Green Loan) (Note 1)

2026

not yet fixed (Note 3)

137

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

2,200

March 14,

August 31,

3.5

Fixed rate:

(Green Loan) (Note 1)

2027

not yet fixed (Note 3)

Unsecured/non-

2024

138

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

2,000

August 31,

5.5

Fixed rate:

guaranteed

(Green Loan) (Note 1)

2029

not yet fixed (Note 3)

and Lump-sum

139

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,500

August 30,

6.5

Fixed rate:

repayment upon

(Green Loan) (Note 1)

2030

not yet fixed (Note 3)

maturity

140

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

2,500

February 28,

7.0

Fixed rate:

(Green Loan) (Note 1)

2031

not yet fixed (Note 3)

141

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2,500

February 27,

8.0

Fixed rate:

(Green Loan) (Note 1)

2032

not yet fixed (Note 3)

142

NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd.

2,500

February 29,

4.0

Fixed rate:

(Note 2)

March 22,

2028

not yet fixed (Note 3)

143

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

450

2024

February 28,

7.0

Fixed rate:

2031

not yet fixed (Note 3)

(Note 1) These Green Loans will be used to fund the acquisition of Eligible Green Assets of Granpark. NUD has acquired Green 1(F) rating, the highest assessment, in "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation" by Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR), which is a third-party evaluation organization, regarding the eligibility of its Green Finance Framework.

Reference: "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Third-Party Evaluation of Green Finance Framework" dated April 1, 2021

(Note 2) NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. falls under the category of an interested party, etc. of NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation ("UDAM"), the asset management company for NUD, as defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. As such, Debt Finance from NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. have been resolved by the Compliance Committee, which includes outside experts, in accordance with the UDAM's "Policy on Transactions with Interest Parties."

(Note 3) The first interest payment date shall be May 31, 2024 and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the final day of February, May, August and November each year and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day).

And there will be an announcement regarding the interest rate once such details have been determined (to be determined two business days prior to the borrowing date).

(Note 4) The first interest payment date shall be April 30, 2024 and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the final day of each month and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day). The base interest rate applied to the calculation period of the interest to be paid on the interest payment date will be the 1-month

Japanese yen TIBOR on a day two business days prior to such interest payment date (provided, however, it is the borrowing date for the first period). In the event that the interest calculation period is more than 1-month or less than 1-month, the base rate corresponding to the interest calculation period shall be calculated using the method stipulated in the loan agreement.

Details of the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be checked on the JBA TIBOR Administration website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

3. Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Finance

(million yen)

Prior to

After

Variation

the Debt Finance

the Debt Finance

Short-term loans

5,700

7,700

+ 2,000

Long-term loans

115,150

132,050

+ 16,900

Total loans

120,850

139,750

+ 18,900

Corporate bonds

9,200

9,200

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

130,050

148,950

+ 18,900

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There will be no change to the content of "Investment Risk / (2) Risk Related to Product Design and Related Parties / (iv) Risk Related to Loans and Investment Corporation Bonds" described in NUD's Securities Report filed on January 30, 2024, due to the Debt Finance.

  • NUD's website is https://nud-reit.co.jp/en/
  • Neither NUD nor UDAM makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.

