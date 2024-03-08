For Immediate Release March 8, 2024 REIT Issuer NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation 1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Executive Director Takeshi Oodera (Securities Code 8956) Asset Management Company NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation President & CEO Yutaka Torigoe [Contact]

Director & CFO, Finance Takeshi Iwata Department TEL: +81-3-6262-9400

Notice Concerning Debt Finance (Including Green Loan)

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces the decision made at its board of directors' meeting held today to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "Debt Finance") as described below. A portion of the Debt Finance will be Green Loans that will be executed based on the Green Finance Framework established by NUD.

1. Reason for the Debt Finance

The 18,900 million yen of the funds to be procured will be allocated to cash on hand, which decreased due to the repayment of long-term loans of 750 million yen (Note 1), which were due on February 29, 2024, and to the acquisition funds (Note 2) for Granpark, which is scheduled to be acquired on March 14, 2024, and Garden Itabashi Hikawacho, which is scheduled to be acquired on March 22, 2024.

(Note 1) Reference: "Notice Concerning Debt Finance" dated August 24, 2018

(Note 2) Reference: "Notice Concerning Property Acquisition" dated February 29, 2024

2. Details of the Debt Finance

The Debt Finance involves the borrowing of ten term loans (2,000 million yen in a short-term loan/16,900 million yen in long-term loans/a total borrowing amount of 18,900 million yen). The details are provided in the following tables.

Contract Amount of Borrowing/ Number Debt Borrowing Repayment Maturity Lender Interest Rate, etc Repayment (Term Finance date Date (years) Method loan) (million yen) 134 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 750 February 28, 6.0 Fixed rate: 2030 not yet fixed (Note 3) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. February 28, Floating rate: 135 2,000 1.0 Base interest rate (Green Loan) (Note 1) 2025 + 0.12％ (Note 4) 136 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 2,500 August 31, 2.5 Fixed rate: (Green Loan) (Note 1) 2026 not yet fixed (Note 3) 137 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 2,200 March 14, August 31, 3.5 Fixed rate: (Green Loan) (Note 1) 2027 not yet fixed (Note 3) Unsecured/non- 2024 138 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 2,000 August 31, 5.5 Fixed rate: guaranteed (Green Loan) (Note 1) 2029 not yet fixed (Note 3) and Lump-sum 139 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1,500 August 30, 6.5 Fixed rate: repayment upon (Green Loan) (Note 1) 2030 not yet fixed (Note 3) maturity 140 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 2,500 February 28, 7.0 Fixed rate: (Green Loan) (Note 1) 2031 not yet fixed (Note 3) 141 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,500 February 27, 8.0 Fixed rate: (Green Loan) (Note 1) 2032 not yet fixed (Note 3) 142 NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. 2,500 February 29, 4.0 Fixed rate: (Note 2) March 22, 2028 not yet fixed (Note 3) 143 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 450 2024 February 28, 7.0 Fixed rate: 2031 not yet fixed (Note 3)

(Note 1) These Green Loans will be used to fund the acquisition of Eligible Green Assets of Granpark. NUD has acquired Green 1(F) rating, the highest assessment, in "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation" by Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR), which is a third-party evaluation organization, regarding the eligibility of its Green Finance Framework.

Reference: "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Third-Party Evaluation of Green Finance Framework" dated April 1, 2021

(Note 2) NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. falls under the category of an interested party, etc. of NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation ("UDAM"), the asset management company for NUD, as defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. As such, Debt Finance from NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. have been resolved by the Compliance Committee, which includes outside experts, in accordance with the UDAM's "Policy on Transactions with Interest Parties."

(Note 3) The first interest payment date shall be May 31, 2024 and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the final day of February, May, August and November each year and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day).

And there will be an announcement regarding the interest rate once such details have been determined (to be determined two business days prior to the borrowing date).

(Note 4) The first interest payment date shall be April 30, 2024 and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the final day of each month and on the principal repayment date (or the preceding business day if the said date is not a business day). The base interest rate applied to the calculation period of the interest to be paid on the interest payment date will be the 1-month