NTT UD REIT Investment Corp, formerly Premier Investment Corp, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. It aims to achieve sustainable growth in asset and stable earnings from mid- to long-term perspectives. The Fund mainly invests in office buildings and residences in Tokyo metropolitan area. Its property portfolio includes Landic Shimbashi Building, Premier Dogenosaka Building, Premier Toyocho Building, Ueno TH Building and among others. The asset manager is Premier REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Sector Diversified REITs