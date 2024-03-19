For Immediate Release

March 19, 2024

REIT Issuer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation

1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Executive Director

Takeshi Oodera

(Securities Code 8956)

Asset Management Company

NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation

President & CEO

Yutaka Torigoe

[Contact]

Director & CFO, Finance

Takeshi Iwata

Department

TEL: +81-3-6262-9400

Notice Concerning Interest Rate on Loan

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces that the applicable interest rates for the term loans to be conducted on March 22, 2024 (two agreements with a total borrowing amount of 2,950 million yen) have been determined as follows.

(Note) Reference: "Notice Concerning Debt Finance (Including Green Loan)" dated March 8, 2024

Interest Rates

Contract

Amount of

Number

Interest Rate,

Maturity

Lender

Debt Finance

Borrowing date

Repayment Date

(Term

(million yen)

etc

(years)

loan)

142

NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd.

2,500

Fixed rate:

February 29, 2028

4.0

0.70500%

March 22, 2024

143

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

450

Fixed rate:

February 28, 2031

7.0

1.05250%

  • NUD's website is https://nud-reit.co.jp/en/
  • Neither NUD nor NTT Urban Development Asset Management makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.

1

