For Immediate Release
March 19, 2024
REIT Issuer
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation
1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
Executive Director
Takeshi Oodera
(Securities Code 8956)
Asset Management Company
NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation
President & CEO
Yutaka Torigoe
[Contact]
Director & CFO, Finance
Takeshi Iwata
Department
TEL: +81-3-6262-9400
Notice Concerning Interest Rate on Loan
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces that the applicable interest rates for the term loans to be conducted on March 22, 2024 (two agreements with a total borrowing amount of 2,950 million yen) have been determined as follows.
(Note) Reference: "Notice Concerning Debt Finance (Including Green Loan)" dated March 8, 2024
Interest Rates
Contract
Amount of
Number
Interest Rate,
Maturity
Lender
Debt Finance
Borrowing date
Repayment Date
(Term
(million yen)
etc
(years)
loan)
142
NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd.
2,500
Fixed rate:
February 29, 2028
4.0
0.70500%
March 22, 2024
143
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
450
Fixed rate:
February 28, 2031
7.0
1.05250%
- NUD's website is https://nud-reit.co.jp/en/
- Neither NUD nor NTT Urban Development Asset Management makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.
1
