March 29, 2024

REIT Issuer

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation 1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Executive Director

Takeshi Oodera

(Securities Code 8956)

Asset Management Company

NTT Urban Development Asset Management CorporationPresident & CEO [Contact]Yutaka Torigoe

Director & CFO, Finance Department

Takeshi Iwata TEL: +81-3-6262-9400

Notice Concerning Resignation of Director of the Asset Management Company

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces that NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation ("UDAM"), the asset management company of NUD, today received and accepted a resignation request from the following director.

1. Resigning Director (resignation date: March 31, 2024)

(New title and delegated duties) (Name)

(Present title and delegated duties)

Director,

Head of Compliance office, Compliance Officer

Tomohiko Sato

Head of Compliance office, Compliance Officer

Furthermore, necessary filings and other arrangements will be made regarding these changes pursuant to the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Real Estate Brokerage Act and other relevant laws and regulations.

