March 29, 2024
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation 1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Executive Director
Takeshi Oodera
(Securities Code 8956)
Asset Management Company
NTT Urban Development Asset Management CorporationPresident & CEO [Contact]Yutaka Torigoe
Director & CFO, Finance Department
Takeshi Iwata TEL: +81-3-6262-9400
Notice Concerning Resignation of Director of the Asset Management Company
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation ("NUD") announces that NTT Urban Development Asset Management Corporation ("UDAM"), the asset management company of NUD, today received and accepted a resignation request from the following director.
1. Resigning Director (resignation date: March 31, 2024)
(New title and delegated duties) (Name)
(Present title and delegated duties)
Director,
Head of Compliance office, Compliance Officer
Tomohiko Sato
Head of Compliance office, Compliance Officer
Furthermore, necessary filings and other arrangements will be made regarding these changes pursuant to the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Real Estate Brokerage Act and other relevant laws and regulations.
* NUD's website ishttps://nud-reit.co.jp/en/
** Neither NUD nor UDAM makes any assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. For more complete and accurate information, please refer to the original announcement in Japanese.
Disclaimer
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 01:47:34 UTC.