Members Present in Person: None

The Members Present by Proxy set out in Computershare's report attached hereto as Exhibit A, each acting by their duly appointed proxy, as set out in Exhibit A.
Other Persons in Attendance:
David Velez Osorno, Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Company
Beatriz Outeiro, Global Legal Director, as AGM Secretary
Juliana Elito, Legal Counsel, as Global Internal Counsel of the Company
Kate Hewitson, from Campbells Law firm, as Cayman Counsel of the Company
Hugo Casella, from Davis Polk Law firm, as US Counsel of the Company
Meredith Smith, from Davis Polk Law firm, as US Counsel of the Company
Ogechi Anyanwu from Computershare Inc., as Representative of Computershare
Ashleigh Schultz from Computershare Inc., as Representative of Computershare
Lina Ononibaku, from Computershare Inc., as Inspector of Elections
Amanda Costa, Investor Relations to the Company
Andre Pithon, Stock Administrator of the Company
A.
It was noted that a quorum of the Members was present and that the meeting could proceed to business.
B.
David Velez acted as Chairman of the Meeting. Beatriz Outeiro acted as Secretary of the Meeting. Lina Ononibaku from Computershare Inc. acted as Inspector of the Elections.
C.
The following resolutions were proposed:
1.
To resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the Company's audited financial statements and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 be approved and ratified.
2.
To resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the reelection of the individuals listed from "a" to "i" as directors of the Company (the "Nominees"), each to serve for a term ending on the date of the next annual general meeting of the Members, or until such person resigns or is removed in accordance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, be approved:
