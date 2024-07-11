São Paulo, July 11, 2024 - Following the launch of the saga of Sir Nunoryus, the master of finances, Nubank achieves another epic feat by announcing the famous Brazilian TV host Ana Maria Braga playing the character of a queen in the story of the most beloved financial advisor of fantasy realms, Sir Nunoryus. The story is another action that celebrates the partnership between Nubank and the streaming service Max, a benefit available to Nubank+ customers. Moreover, the episode draws inspiration from the second season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, which premiered on June 16 and is releasing new episodes every Sunday at 10 pm Brasília time.

The internet has long clamored for a queen, Ana Maria Targaryen, and Nubank meets this royal call by bringing her into a fantasy world. After the premiere of the first episode, "Caixinha das Rainhas" (The Queens' Money Box), it's now the artist's turn to shine on her path to the throne. As the third contender in a heated dispute between two queens, Ana Maria is not just claiming her right to reign - she has a secret weapon: Nunoryus, the master of finances, whose knowledge is vital to orchestrating her plan to conquer the kingdom. On her quest for the crown, she seeks to equip her strategy with a loan, echoing Nu's products' innovative and straightforward spirit.

"Combining our mission to simplify financial services with the unmistakable charisma of Ana Maria Braga has generated an extraordinary episode. This collaboration reinforces how our brand is present in people's lives beyond just managing their money. The story of Nunoryus is just one of the experiences we are creating for people to enjoy their leisure time, while Nu makes their lives easier with simple and practical financial services," says Juliana Roschel, Nubank's marketing director.

What if there was a Nubank in the realms of the fictional world? The character Nunoryus is the master of finances who solves problems by breaking through bureaucracy and simplifying the kingdom's economy, just like Nubank eases the lives of its customers. In two episodes, Nu showcases how Nunoryus manages the realm's finances while dragons and queens wage their battles.

In the second season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, Westeros stands on the brink of a bloody civil war between the Green and Black Councils, battling for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. Each side believes the Iron Throne belongs to them. In the Green and Black trailers, these two perspectives are reflected in halves - separate yet complementary parts of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two. The cast features prominent names such as Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Returning this season are actors Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. The series is based on "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin, co-creator and executive producer with Ryan Condal, who is also the series' showrunner. Executive producers for the new season include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

The partnership with Max is available via Nubank+, the evolution of the experience with Nu. Nubank+ customers enjoy 12 months of subscription included, at no additional cost on the basic plan with ads, instant cashback of 0.5% on the credit card, unlimited free withdrawals at Banco24Horas network, Payment Assistant, and much more.