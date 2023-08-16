Nu : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on August 16, 2023 - Form 6-K
Nu Holdings Ltd. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on August 16, 2023
São Paulo, Brazil, August 16, 2023 - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU), ("Nu" or the "Company") announced today that the following matters set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated July 17, 2023 were approved at its annual general meeting held on August 16, 2023:
1.
"To resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the Company's audited financial statements and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 be approved and ratified."
2.
"To resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the reelection of the individuals listed from "a" to "i", as directors of the Company (the "Nominees"), each to serve for a term ending on the date of the next annual general meeting of the Members, or until such person resigns or is removed in accordance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, be approved:
a.
David Velez Osorno;
b.
Douglas Mauro Leone;
c.
Anita Mary Sands;
d.
Daniel Krepel Goldberg;
e.
David Alexandre Marcus;
f.
Luis Alberto Moreno Mejia;
g.
Jacqueline Dawn Reses;
h.
Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres; and
i.
Thuan Quang Pham."
About Nu
Nu is one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, serving more than 83 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Nu uses proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to create new financial solutions and experiences for individuals and SMEs that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering and human. Guided by a mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu is focused on connecting profit and purpose to create value for all stakeholders and have a positive impact on the communities it serves. Nu's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NU). For more information, please visit www.nubank.com.br.
Nu Holdings Ltd is a Brazil-based company that provides a digital banking platform. The Company offers its customers products across the five financial seasons: spending, saving, investing, borrowing, and protecting. Its spending solutions are designed to help customers pay for goods and services in their everyday lives with a customized credit line or instantly through a mobile phone, while collecting loyalty points and rewards on applicable transactions. Its savings solutions are designed to help customers deposit, manage and save their money in interest-earning accounts with complementary debit cards. Its investing solutions are designed to help customers invest their money in investment products and services. Its borrowing solutions are designed to provide customers with unsecured loans that are easy to receive, manage and pay back. Its NuInsurance protecting solutions are designed to help customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits.