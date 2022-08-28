Nu : Assembleia

O Relatório Anual da Companhia no formato de Formulário 20-F para o ano fscal encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2021 foi arquivado na Comissão de Valores Mobiliários dos EUA - SEC (a "Comissão") em 20 de abril de 2022 (o "Formulário 20-F"). Os acionistas podem obter uma cópia do Formulário 20-F, gratuitamente, no site de Realções com Investidores da Companhia em https://www.investidores.nu/ e no site da SEC em https://www.sec.gov ou entrando em contato com a área de Relações com Investidores da Companhia pelo e-mailinvestidores@nubank.com.br. Além das outras informações incluídas, você encontrará no Formulário 20-F as biografas dos atuais membros do Conselho de Administração.

NU HOLDINGS LTD.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held on September 21, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Nu Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "we") will be held on September 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Bogotá time. The AGM will be held at the offices of Nu Colombia S.A. located at Calle 70 Bis # 4-41 Bogotá, D.C., Colombia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in light of potential public measures to contain the pandemic, we strongly encourage shareholders to submit a proxy or, if they wish to attend in person, to participate in the AGM by webcast (as set out below).

You will be able to attend the AGM online by visiting https://www.meetnow.global/MM6ZU49. You will also be able to vote your shares online by attending the AGM via this webcast. To participate in the AGM online, you will need to review the information included on the proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

AGENDA

The AGM will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing and approving the following resolutions:

"To resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the Company's audited financial statements and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 be approved and ratified." "To resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the reelection of the individuals listed from "a" to "h" below and the election of the individual listed at "i" below, as directors of the Company (the " Nominees "), each to serve for a term ending on the date of the next annual general meeting of the Members, or until such person resigns or is removed in accordance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, be approved: David Velez Osorno; Douglas Mauro Leone; Anita Mary Sands; Daniel Krepel Goldberg; Luis Alberto Moreno Mejia; Jacqueline Dawn Reses; Rogerio Paulo Calderon Peres; Muhtar Ahmet Kent; and Thuan Quang Pham."

Further details regarding the proposals are set out in the attached proxy statement (which proxy statement is hereby incorporated into this notice by reference). The board of directors of the Company (the "Board")