Nu : Assembleia

EDITAL DE CONVOCAÇÃO ASSEMBLEIA GERAL ANUAL DE ACIONISTAS
A ser realizada em 21 de setembro de 2022
Vimos por meio deste notifcar que a Assembleia Geral Anual de Acionistas ("AGM", na sigla em inglês) da Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Companha") será realizada em 21 de setembro de 2022' às 16h30' horário de Bogotá. A AGM será realizada no escritório da Nu Colombia S.A., localizado na Rua 70 Bis # 4-41 Bogotá, D.C., Colômbia.
Dada a pandemia da COVID-19, e à luz de potenciais medidas públicas para conter a pandemia, encorajamos fortemente os acionistas a enviarem o voto via procuração ("Proxy") ou, se desejarem participar pessoalmente, a participarem da AGM por webcast (conforme estabelecido abaixo).
Você poderá participar da AGM on-line, por meio do webscast disponibilizado no site https://www.meetnow.global/MM6ZU49. Você também poderá votar por meio do webcast. Para participar da AGM, você precisará rever as informações incluídas no cartão de procuração ou nas instruções que acompanharam seu material de procuração.
ORDEM DO DIA
A AGM será realizada com o objetivo de considerar e, se julgar conveniente, passar e aprovar as seguintes deliberações:
"Deliberar, como resolução ordinária, pela aprovação e ratifcação das demonstrações fnanceiras auditadas da Companhia e do Relatório Anual da Companhia - Formulário 20-F referentes ao ano fscal encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2021."
"Deliberar, como resolução ordinária, pela aprovação da reeleição dos indivíduos listados de "a" a "h" abaixo e a eleição do indivíduo listado em "i" abaixo, como Conselheiros de Administração da Companhia (os "Nomeados"), para servir por um mandato que termina na data da próxima Assembleia Geral Anual de Acionistas, ou até que tal pessoa renuncie ou seja destituída de acordo com os termos do Memorando de Constituição e Contrato Social da Companhia:
David Velez Osorno;
Douglas Mauro Leone;
Anita Mary Sands;
Daniel Krepel Goldberg;
Luis Alberto Moreno Mejia;
Jacqueline Dawn Reses;
Rogerio Paulo Calderon Peres;
Muhtar Ahmet Kent; e
Thuan Quang Pham"
[tradução livre para o português]
Mais detalhes sobre as propostas são apresentados na declaração de procuração anexa (incorporada neste aviso para referência). O Conselho de Administração da Companhia (o "Conselho") fxou em 12 de agosto de 2022, horário de Bogotá, como a data de registro (a "Data de Registro") para determinar os acionistas da Companhia com direito a receber a notifcação da AGM ou qualquer adiamento da mesma. Os titulares de ações ordinárias Classe A e ações ordinárias Classe B da Companhia na Data de Registro têm direito a receber a notifcação e comparecer à AGM e a qualquer adiamento da mesma.
Solicitamos que por favor consulte o cartão de procuração que faz parte desta convocação. A declaração de procuração e o cartão de procuração também estão disponíveis no site de Relações com Investidores da Companhia em https://www.investidores.nue no site da SEC em https://www.sec.gov.
Seu voto é importante. Se você não planeja comparecer à AGM pessoalmente ou virtualmente, é necessário preencher, assinar, datar e devolver o cartão de procuração, de acordo com as instruções nele estabelecidas, o mais rápido possível e em qualquer caso até no máximo às 23h59, horário de Bogotá, do dia 20 de setembro de 2022 para garantir sua representação na AGM.
O Relatório Anual da Companhia no formato de Formulário 20-F para o ano fscal encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2021 foi arquivado na Comissão de Valores Mobiliários dos EUA - SEC (a "Comissão") em 20 de abril de 2022 (o "Formulário 20-F"). Os acionistas podem obter uma cópia do Formulário 20-F, gratuitamente, no site de Realções com Investidores da Companhia em https://www.investidores.nu/e no site da SEC em https://www.sec.govou entrando em contato com a área de Relações com Investidores da Companhia pelo e-mailinvestidores@nubank.com.br. Além das outras informações incluídas, você encontrará no Formulário 20-F as biografas dos atuais membros do Conselho de Administração.
O Conselho recomenda que os acionistas da Companhia votem "A FAVOR" das deliberações da AGM. Seu voto é muito importante para a Companhia.
Por ordem do Conselho de Administração,
/s/ David Velez Osorno
Nome: David Velez Osorno
Título: Presidente do Conselho de Administração
Data: 26 de agosto de 2022
Escritório:
c/o Campbells Corporate Services Limited
Endereço: Floor 4, Willow House, Cricket Square
Grand Cayman KY1-9010
Cayman Islands
NU HOLDINGS LTD.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
To Be Held on September 21, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Nu Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "we") will be held on September 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Bogotá time. The AGM will be held at the offices of Nu Colombia S.A. located at Calle 70 Bis # 4-41 Bogotá, D.C., Colombia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in light of potential public measures to contain the pandemic, we strongly encourage shareholders to submit a proxy or, if they wish to attend in person, to participate in the AGM by webcast (as set out below).
You will be able to attend the AGM online by visiting https://www.meetnow.global/MM6ZU49. You will also be able to vote your shares online by attending the AGM via this webcast. To participate in the AGM online, you will need to review the information included on the proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.
AGENDA
The AGM will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing and approving the following resolutions:
"To resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the Company's audited financial statements and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 be approved and ratified."
"To resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the reelection of the individuals listed from "a" to "h" below and the election of the individual listed at "i" below, as directors of the Company (the "Nominees"), each to serve for a term ending on the date of the next annual general meeting of the Members, or until such person resigns or is removed in accordance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, be approved:
David Velez Osorno;
Douglas Mauro Leone;
Anita Mary Sands;
Daniel Krepel Goldberg;
Luis Alberto Moreno Mejia;
Jacqueline Dawn Reses;
Rogerio Paulo Calderon Peres;
Muhtar Ahmet Kent; and
Thuan Quang Pham."
Further details regarding the proposals are set out in the attached proxy statement (which proxy statement is hereby incorporated into this notice by reference). The board of directors of the Company (the "Board")
has fixed the close of business on August 12, 2022 Bogotá time as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders of the Company entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. The holders of record of the Class A ordinary shares and the Class B ordinary shares of the Company as at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM and any adjournment thereof.
Please refer to the proxy card which is attached to and made a part of this notice. The proxy statement and the proxy card are also available for viewing on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://www.investidores.nu/enand on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.
Your vote is important. If you do not plan to attend the AGM either in person or virtually then you are urged to complete, sign, date and return the accompanying proxy card to us, in accordance with the instructions set out therein, as promptly as possible and in any case by no later than 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on September 20, 2022 to ensure your representation at the AGM.
The Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 20, 2022 (the "Form 20-F"). Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Company's website at https://www.investidores.nu/enand on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.govor by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department by email at investors@nubank.com.br. In addition to the other information included in the Form 20-F, you will find in the Form 20-F biographies for the incumbent members of the Board.
The Board recommends that shareholders of the Company vote "FOR" the resolutions at the AGM. Your vote is very important to the Company.
