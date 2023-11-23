São Paulo, November 23, 2023 - Nubank has just launched a tool to make the lives of its over 3 million SME account holders even easier. Gradually, Nu's business customers will be able to transfer the limit of their personal credit card to their business card. This innovative feature allows up to 99% of the available personal credit card limit to be transferred to the business account whenever necessary, improving financial organization.

"We know that many entrepreneurs rely on personal resources to meet their businesses' needs, which can make financial organization challenging. Transferring limits between personal and business cards provides business owners even more autonomy and flexibility, enabling them to handle their commercial demands more efficiently. The goal is to offer increasingly innovative solutions to simplify financial management", comments Livia Chanes, Leader of Nubanks Operations in Brazil.

Now, Nubank aims to empower entrepreneurs by allowing them to allocate their credit lines where and when they need them the most. In addition to this feature, the company also announced the launch of additional cards for its business credit card customers, which allows owners to request extra cards for their partners and employees. This new feature, free of charge and with no fees, makes it easier for companies to split purchasing and payment tasks in their daily routine.

The account holder will be able to define the spending limit of the additional card, providing even more peace of mind. All expenses will be charged on a single invoice and consume the same credit limit. Nu emphasizes that the primary user alone will pay the invoice. Therefore, sharing the additional card only with trusted individuals is crucial.