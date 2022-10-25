Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nu Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NU   KYG6683N1034

NU HOLDINGS LTD.

(NU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:40 2022-10-25 pm EDT
4.665 USD   +8.49%
02:01pNu Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date
BU
10/14Nu : Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated October 07, 2022, passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the “Articles”) - Form 6-K
PU
10/14Nu Holdings Ltd Announces Resignation of Muhtar Kent as Member of Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nu Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

10/25/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Nu" or the "Company") (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The quiet period starts on October 30, 2022 and, as from this date, the Company will no longer discuss financial results with the market.

Earnings Release
Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: After market close

Conference Call
Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. EST – 7:00 p.m. BRT

Register for the Conference Call
Please click here to pre-register for this conference call.
Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

About Nu Holdings

Nu is one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, serving 70 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Nu uses proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to create new financial solutions and experiences for individuals and SMEs that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering and human. Guided by a mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu is focused on connecting profit and purpose to create value for all stakeholders and have a positive impact on the communities it serves. Nu´s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NU) and its BDRs trade on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3: NUBR33).


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NU HOLDINGS LTD.
02:01pNu Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date
BU
10/14Nu : Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated October 07, 2022, passed in..
PU
10/14Nu Holdings Ltd Announces Resignation of Muhtar Kent as Member of Board of Directors
CI
10/03Nu : Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated September 22nd, 2022 passed..
PU
10/03Members Present In Person : None - Form 6-K
PU
09/26Nu : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
09/20Nu : Passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the “Arti..
PU
08/28Nu : Assembleia
PU
08/24Sector Update: Financial Stocks Nudging Higher with Broader Markets
MT
08/24Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fighting to Stay on Positive Ground This A..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NU HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 339 M - -
Net income 2022 -146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -160x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 108 M 20 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart NU HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nu Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NU HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,30 $
Average target price 7,12 $
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Vélez Osorno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Youssef Lahrech President & Chief Operating Officer
Guilherme Marques do Lago Chief Financial Officer
Matt Swann Chief Technology Officer
Douglas Mauro Leone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NU HOLDINGS LTD.-54.16%20 108
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%281 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.73%202 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%171 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 350