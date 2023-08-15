Nu Holdings Ltd is a Brazil-based company that provides a digital banking platform. The Company offers its customers products across the five financial seasons: spending, saving, investing, borrowing, and protecting. Its spending solutions are designed to help customers pay for goods and services in their everyday lives with a customized credit line or instantly through a mobile phone, while collecting loyalty points and rewards on applicable transactions. Its savings solutions are designed to help customers deposit, manage and save their money in interest-earning accounts with complementary debit cards. Its investing solutions are designed to help customers invest their money in investment products and services. Its borrowing solutions are designed to provide customers with unsecured loans that are easy to receive, manage and pay back. Its NuInsurance protecting solutions are designed to help customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits.

Sector Banks