Nu Holdings Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 1,868.64 million compared to USD 1,157.56 million a year ago. Net income was USD 224.87 million compared to net loss of USD 29.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.048 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.006 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.046 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.006 a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was USD 3,487.31 million compared to USD 2,034.83 million a year ago. Net income was USD 366.62 million compared to net loss of USD 74.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.078 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.016 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.076 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.016 a year ago.
Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:16 pm
