Nu Holdings Up 25% on 2Q Revenue, Customer Growth

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. increased 25% to $5.85 on Tuesday after the company said Monday that its customer base and revenue grew in the second quarter.

The digital-banking platform company said it added 5.7 million customers in its recent quarter, reaching a total of 65.3 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, up 57% from a year ago.

Revenue during the period increased to $1.2 billion as the company continues to upsell and cross-sell its expanding portfolio of financial products.

Shares fell 38% for the year.

