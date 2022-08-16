Nu Holdings Up Over 25%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A (NU) is currently at $5.86, up $1.18 or 25.11%
--Would be highest close since May 2, 2022, when it closed at $5.96
--Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 9, 2021)
--Currently up four of the past five days
--Currently up three consecutive days; up 43.5% over this period
--Best three day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 9, 2021)
--Up 39.07% month-to-date
--Down 37.58% year-to-date
--Down 50.59% from its all-time closing high of $11.85 on Dec. 10, 2021
--Down 50.59% from its 52-week closing high of $11.85 on Dec. 10, 2021
--Up 76.89% from its 52-week closing low of $3.31 on June 16, 2022
--Traded as high as $5.88; highest intraday level since May 3, 2022, when it hit $5.97
--Up 25.64% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 9, 2021)
All data as of 2:25:55 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-16-22 1443ET