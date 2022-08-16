Log in
    NU   KYG6683N1034

NU HOLDINGS LTD.

(NU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-08-16 pm EDT
5.745 USD   +22.76%
02:44pNu Holdings Up Over 25%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk
DJ
01:21pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Shake Off Early Sluggishness, Post Modest Gains
MT
12:57pNu Holdings Reports Higher Q2 Adjusted Profit, Revenue; Shares Surge Tuesday
MT
Nu Holdings Up Over 25%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

08/16/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A (NU) is currently at $5.86, up $1.18 or 25.11%


--Would be highest close since May 2, 2022, when it closed at $5.96

--Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 9, 2021)

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 43.5% over this period

--Best three day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 9, 2021)

--Up 39.07% month-to-date

--Down 37.58% year-to-date

--Down 50.59% from its all-time closing high of $11.85 on Dec. 10, 2021

--Down 50.59% from its 52-week closing high of $11.85 on Dec. 10, 2021

--Up 76.89% from its 52-week closing low of $3.31 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $5.88; highest intraday level since May 3, 2022, when it hit $5.97

--Up 25.64% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 9, 2021)


All data as of 2:25:55 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1443ET

