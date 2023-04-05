Nu : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL FACT

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, April 5, 2023 - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU, B3: NUBR33) (" Nu " or the " Company "), in continuity with the Material Fact disclosed on September 15, 2022 and the Notice to the Market disclosed on December 22, 2022, in relation to the procedures for the Discontinuance of the Level III BDRs Program, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors of the Company has decided, on this date, to resubmit the plan for the Discontinuity of its Level III BDRs Program, having approved the following for implementation of such process:

a. presentation of a new plan for the voluntary discontinuance of the Level III BDR Program (" New Plan "), with its consequent cancellation with the CVM; and

b.after the conclusion of the Discontinuance of the Level III BDRs Program, the cancellation of the Company's registration with the CVM as a foreign public issuer of category "A" securities.

The New Plan will be submitted to B3 for approval, and then to CVM. If approved in the proposed format, the New Plan provides that, during a 30-day period (" Settlement Period "), all holders of Level III BDRs, including participants in the NuSócios Client Program, will be given a choice to:

i. remain as Company's shareholder through the receipt of class A ordinary shares traded on the NYSE (" Class A Ordinary Shares "), in the proportion of Level III BDRs held by each holder, with each Level III BDR representing one-sixth (1/6) of a Class A ordinary Share ( "Receipt of Class A Ordinary Shares "). In order for a holder of Level III BDRs to be able to choose this option, the investor must hold a sufficient number of Level III BDRs to make up Class A Ordinary Shares, that is, more than six (6) Level III BDRs and an active account with a brokerage house in the United States of America; or