    NU   KYG6683N1034

NU HOLDINGS LTD.

(NU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-05 pm EDT
4.480 USD   -1.54%
Nu : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

04/05/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, April 5, 2023 - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU, B3: NUBR33) ("Nu" or the "Company"), in continuity with the Material Fact disclosed on September 15, 2022 and the Notice to the Market disclosed on December 22, 2022, in relation to the procedures for the Discontinuance of the Level III BDRs Program, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors of the Company has decided, on this date, to resubmit the plan for the Discontinuity of its Level III BDRs Program, having approved the following for implementation of such process:

a. presentation of a new plan for the voluntary discontinuance of the Level III BDR Program ("New Plan"), with its consequent cancellation with the CVM; and

b.after the conclusion of the Discontinuance of the Level III BDRs Program, the cancellation of the Company's registration with the CVM as a foreign public issuer of category "A" securities.

The New Plan will be submitted to B3 for approval, and then to CVM. If approved in the proposed format, the New Plan provides that, during a 30-day period ("Settlement Period"), all holders of Level III BDRs, including participants in the NuSócios Client Program, will be given a choice to:

i. remain as Company's shareholder through the receipt of class A ordinary shares traded on the NYSE ("Class A Ordinary Shares"), in the proportion of Level III BDRs held by each holder, with each Level III BDR representing one-sixth (1/6) of a Class A ordinary Share ("Receipt of Class A Ordinary Shares"). In order for a holder of Level III BDRs to be able to choose this option, the investor must hold a sufficient number of Level III BDRs to make up Class A Ordinary Shares, that is, more than six (6) Level III BDRs and an active account with a brokerage house in the United States of America; or

ii. remain as holders of the Company's BDRs through the receipt of Unsponsored Level I BDRs, in the proportion of 1:1 for the Level III BDRs held by each holder, with both having the same composition and NuSócios Client Program participants receiving their Unsponsored Level I BDRs through the Comissário Mercantil, under the same terms and conditions currently applied to the ownership Level III BDRs ("Receipt of Unsponsored Level I BDRs"); or iii. if no declaration during the Settlement Period is made, the Company will sell on NYSE all the underlying shares of its Level III BDRs, and the resulting dollar amount will be converted into Brazilian Reais by the depositary institution of the Level III BDR Program (converted at the current USD/BRL exchange rate) and the former holders of such Level III BDRs will receive, for each Level III BDR, an amount equivalent to the average price per share at which the shares were sold, after deduction of all taxes which may be due in accordance with applicable legislation ("Sales Facility").

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nu Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 21:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
