MATERIAL FACT

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, June 28, 2023 - Nu Holdings Ltd. (" Nu " or the " Company ") (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), in continuity with the Material Fact disclosed on April 5, 2023 (" Material Fact "), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, at the meeting held on June 27, 2023, the CVM Collegiate approved, in its entirety, the New Plan for Discontinuance of the Company's Level III BDR Program, in the exact terms indicated in the abovementioned Material Fact.



Thus, during a 30-day period (" Settlement Period "), all holders of Level III BDRs, including participants in the NuSócios Client Program, will be given a choice to:

i. remain as Company's shareholders through the receipt, abroad, of Class A Ordinary Shares, in the proportion of Level III BDRs held by each holder (each Level III BDR representing one-sixth (1/6) of a Class A ordinary Share);

ii. remain as holders of the Company's BDRs through the receipt of Unsponsored Level I BDRs, in the proportion of 1:1 for the Level III BDRs held by each holder; or





iii. if no declaration during the Settlement Period is made, the Company will sell all the underlying shares of its Level III BDRs, and the former holders of such Level III BDRs will receive, for each Level III BDR, an amount equivalent to the average price per share at which the shares were sold, after deduction of all taxes which may be due in accordance with applicable legislation.

The Company will keep the market, its shareholders and NuSócios Program Clients informed about the subject of this Material Fact, and will timely disclose to BDR holders the beginning of the Definition Period and the details of the procedures for the discontinuance of the Level III BDR Program.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jörg Friedemann

investors@nubank.com.br

Media Relations

Leila Suwwan