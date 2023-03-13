Nu : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, March 11, 2023 - Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Nu Holdings", "Nu" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.

