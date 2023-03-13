Advanced search
    NU   KYG6683N1034

NU HOLDINGS LTD.

(NU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32:31 2023-03-13 am EDT
4.170 USD   -7.13%
03/06Nu : Written Resolutions of the Directors of the Company dated March 1st, 2023 passed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the “Articles”) - Form 6-K
PU
03/06Brazilian Digital Lender Nu Holdings Names Former Meta, Paypal Executive David Marcus to Board
MT
03/06Nubank Names David Marcus to Board of Directors
DJ
Nu : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

03/13/2023 | 09:08am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, March 11, 2023 - Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Nu Holdings", "Nu" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.

Investor Relations

Jorg Friedemann

investors@nubank.com.br


Media Relations

Leila Suwwan

press@nubank.com.br

1

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nu Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
