Nu : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, March 11, 2023 - Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Nu Holdings", "Nu" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.
Investor Relations
Jorg Friedemann
investors@nubank.com.br
Media Relations
Leila Suwwan
press@nubank.com.br
Disclaimer
