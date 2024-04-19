SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

For the month of April, 2024

Commission File Number 001-41129

Nu Holdings Ltd.

Nu Holdings Ltd.

Campbells Corporate Services Limited, Floor 4, Willow House, Cricket Square, KY1-9010 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

+1 345 949 2648

(Address of principal executive office)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

´

NU HOLDINGS LTD.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, April 19, 2024 - Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Nu" or the "Company") (NYSE: NU) hereby informs its shareholders and the market that it has filed today, April 19, its Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This document refers to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

The documents have been posted on our Investor Relations website: https://www.investidores.nu/en/

Company shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F, which contains our complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request. Requests should be directed to:

Investor Relations

Jörg Friedemann

investors@nubank.com.br

Media Relations

Leila Suwwan

press@nubank.com.br

