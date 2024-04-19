SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
´
NU HOLDINGS LTD.
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, April 19, 2024 - Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Nu" or the "Company") (NYSE: NU) hereby informs its shareholders and the market that it has filed today, April 19, its Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This document refers to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.
The documents have been posted on our Investor Relations website: https://www.investidores.nu/en/
Company shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F, which contains our complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request. Requests should be directed to:
Investor Relations
Jörg Friedemann
investors@nubank.com.br
Media Relations
Leila Suwwan
press@nubank.com.br
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|Nu Holdings Ltd.
|By:
|/s/ Jorg Friedemann
|
Jorg Friedemann
Investor Relations Officer
Date: April 19, 2024
