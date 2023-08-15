SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Contents

Independent Auditors' Report

Independent Auditors' report on review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

To Board of Directors and Shareholders of

Nu Holdings Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Company") as at June 30, 2023, the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income or loss for the three and six-month periods then ended, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review (NBC TR 2410 - Revisão de Informações Intermediárias Executada pelo Auditor da Entidade and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023, are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

São Paulo, August 15, 2023.

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda. CRC 2SP-027685/O-0 F SP

Rodrigo de Mattos Lia Accountant 1SP252418/O-3

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except earnings (loss) per share)

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended Note 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments 6 1,500,225 853,013 2,755,679 1,472,456 Fee and commission income 6 368,415 304,548 731,628 562,372 Total revenue 1,868,640 1,157,561 3,487,307 2,034,828 Interest and other financial expenses 6 (453,426) (407,500) (893,638) (680,503) Transactional expenses 6 (42,797) (48,036) (95,575) (82,484) Credit loss allowance expenses 7 (590,434) (338,492) (1,065,229) (614,214) Total cost of financial and transactional services provided (1,086,657) (794,028) (2,054,442) (1,377,201) Gross profit 781,983 363,533 1,432,865 657,627 Operating expenses Customer support and operations 8 (113,309) (77,703) (221,124) (139,274) General and administrative expenses 8 (256,408) (229,505) (493,289) (474,613) Marketing expenses 8 (33,923) (36,208) (53,195) (63,816) Other income (expenses) 8 (54,366) (44,729) (97,651) (72,187) Total operating expenses (458,006) (388,145) (865,259) (749,890) Profit (loss) before income taxes 323,977 (24,612) 567,606 (92,263) Income taxes Current taxes 29 (263,071) (96,249) (468,935) (195,301) Deferred taxes 29 163,960 91,011 267,946 212,710 Total income taxes (99,111) (5,238) (200,989) 17,409 Profit (loss) for the period 224,866 (29,850) 366,617 (74,854) Profit (loss) attributable to shareholders of the parent company 224,866 (29,697) 366,617 (74,798) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - (153) - (56) Earnings (loss) per share - Basic 9 0.0475 (0.0064) 0.0777 (0.0160) Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted 9 0.0464 (0.0064) 0.0758 (0.0160) Weighted average number of outstanding shares - Basic (in thousands of shares) 9 4,730,272 4,670,972 4,719,948 4,665,688 Weighted average number of outstanding shares - Diluted (in thousands of shares) 9 4,843,835 4,670,972 4,833,455 4,665,688

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss

Loss for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended Note 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Profit (loss) for period 224,866 (29,850) 366,617 (74,854) Other comprehensive income or loss: Effective portion of changes in fair value 13,690 (7,193) 15,685 (26,244) Changes in fair value reclassified to profit or loss (12,549) 4,696 (15,423) 5,875 Deferred income taxes 2,356 (3,794) 5,382 3,268 Cash flow hedge 19 3,497 (6,291) 5,644 (17,101) Changes in fair value (1,820) (19,765) 8,504 (16,557) Deferred income taxes (978) 1,945 (793) (3,047) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (2,798) (17,820) 7,711 (19,604) Currency translation on foreign entities 140,710 (49,457) 251,215 14,017 Total other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss subsequently 141,409 (73,568) 264,570 (22,688) Changes in fair value - own credit adjustment 20 23 (228) 68 3,329 Total other comprehensive income or loss that will not be reclassified to profit or loss subsequently 23 (228) 68 3,329 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 141,432 (73,796) 264,638 (19,359) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax 366,298 (103,646) 631,255 (94,213) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the parent company 366,298 (103,493) 631,255 (94,157) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - (153) - (56)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Note 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 11 6,175,049 4,172,316 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 182,769 133,643 Securities 12 156,233 91,853 Derivative financial instruments 19 26,223 41,485 Collateral for credit card operations 22 313 305 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 7,479,797 9,947,138 Securities 12 7,479,797 9,947,138 Financial assets at amortized cost 17,135,460 13,684,484 Credit card receivables 13 10,387,713 8,233,072 Loans to customers 14 2,433,209 1,673,440 Compulsory and other deposits at central banks 15 2,826,879 2,778,019 Other receivables 16 1,346,560 521,670 Other financial assets 141,099 478,283 Other assets 17 706,514 541,903 Deferred tax assets 29 1,224,983 811,050 Right-of-use assets 16,414 18,982 Property, plant and equipment 35,246 27,482 Intangible assets 18 254,378 182,164 Goodwill 18 397,473 397,397 Total assets 33,608,083 29,916,559

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Note 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 190,403 218,174 Derivative financial instruments 19 41,715 9,425 Instruments eligible as capital 20 3,766 11,507 Repurchase agreements 144,922 197,242 Financial liabilities at amortized cost 26,547,815 23,448,892 Deposits 21 18,033,728 15,808,541 Payables to network 22 7,749,565 7,054,783 Borrowings and financing 23 764,522 585,568 Salaries, allowances and social security contributions 150,033 90,587 Tax liabilities 562,206 511,017 Lease liabilities 19,171 20,353 Provision for lawsuits and administrative proceedings 24 4,653 17,947 Deferred income 25 54,882 41,688 Deferred tax liabilities 29 85,048 41,118 Other liabilities 26 349,273 636,000 Total liabilities 27,963,484 25,025,776 Equity Share capital 30 84 83 Share premium reserve 30 4,970,786 4,963,774 Accumulated gain (losses) 30 546,742 64,577 Other comprehensive income (loss) 30 126,987 (137,651) Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company 5,644,599 4,890,783 Total equity 5,644,599 4,890,783 Total liabilities and equity 33,608,083 29,916,559

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Other comprehensive income (loss) Note Share capital Share premium reserve Accumulated gains (losses) Translation reserve Cash flow hedge reserve Financial Assets at FVTOCI Own credit revaluation reserve Total equity Balances as of December 31, 2022 83 4,963,774 64,577 (108,356) (7,486) (22,298) 489 4,890,783 Profit for the six-month period - - 366,617 - - - - 366,617 Share-based compensation, net of shares withheld for employee taxes 10 - - 94,015 - - - - 94,015 Shares issued to service providers 30 / 34 - - 21,533 - - - - 21,533 Shares issued 30 1 (1) - - - - - - Stock options exercised - 7,013 - - - - - 7,013 Other comprehensive income or loss, net of tax 30 Cash flow hedge - - - - 5,644 - - 5,644 Fair value changes - financial assets at FVTOCI - - - - - 7,711 - 7,711 Currency translation on foreign entities - - - 251,215 - - - 251,215 Own credit adjustment - - - - - - 68 68 Balances as of June 30, 2023 84 4,970,786 546,742 142,859 (1,842) (14,587) 557 5,644,599

Attributable to shareholders of the parent company Other comprehensive income (loss) Note Share capital Share premium reserve Accumulated gains (losses) Translation reserve Cash flow hedge reserve Financial Assets at FVTOCI Own credit revaluation reserve Total Total non- controlling interests Total equity Balances as of December 31, 2021 83 4,678,585 (128,409) (110,936) 1,487 1,741 (1,519) 4,441,032 1,509 4,442,541 Loss for the six-month period - - (74,798) - - - - (74,798) (56) (74,854) Share-based compensation, net of shares withheld for employee taxes 10 - - 107,296 - - - - 107,296 - 107,296 Stock options exercised - 3,304 - - - - - 3,304 - 3,304 Shares issued on business acquisition 34 - 36,671 - - - - - 36,671 - 36,671 Shares issued on IPO over-allotment 30 - 247,998 - - - - - 247,998 - 247,998 Transactions costs from IPO over-allotment - (3,985) - - - - - (3,985) - (3,985) Loss of control of subsidiary - - - - - - - - (1,453) (1,453) Other comprehensive income or loss, net of tax Cash flow hedge - - - - (17,101) - - (17,101) - (17,101) Fair value changes - financial assets at FVTOCI - - - - - (19,604) - (19,604) - (19,604) Currency translation on foreign entities - - - 14,017 - - - 14,017 - 14,017 Own credit adjustment - - - - - - 3,329 3,329 - 3,329 Balances as of June 30, 2022 83 4,962,573 (95,911) (96,919) (15,614) (17,863) 1,810 4,738,159 - 4,738,159

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Note 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Cash flows from operating activities Reconciliation of profit (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) for the six-month period 366,617 (74,854) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 8 27,156 18,088 Credit loss allowance expenses 7 1,106,800 625,185 Deferred income taxes 29 (267,946) (212,710) Provision for lawsuits and administrative proceedings 2,502 (1,958) Unrealized losses (gains) on other investments 21,720 (5,067) Unrealized losses (gains) on financial instruments 51,705 38,458 Interest accrued 40,139 8,907 Share-based payments 116,850 135,656 1,465,543 531,705 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities 2,221,786 (773,539) Compulsory deposits and others at central banks (46,123) (635,319) Credit card receivables (3,246,823) (2,459,157) Loans to customers (1,245,332) (1,145,997) Other receivables (778,678) (335,367) Other assets 163,262 (145,172) Deposits 2,100,527 3,755,012 Payables to network 655,859 1,086,143 Deferred income 12,455 6,149 Other liabilities 197,455 230,430 Interest paid (36,152) (8,274) Income tax paid (410,151) (234,444) Interest received 740,431 670,462 Cash flows (used in) generated from operating activities 1,794,059 542,632

Note 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (11,403) (7,425) Acquisition of intangible assets (87,257) (45,611) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - (10,346) Acquisition of securities - equity instruments - (2,500) Cash flow (used in) generated from investing activities (98,660) (65,882) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of shares for over-allotment in IPO - 247,998 Transactions costs for over-allotment in IPO - (3,985) Payments of securitized borrowings - (10,633) Proceeds from borrowings and financing 23 95,419 353,878 Payments of borrowings and financing 23 (10,546) (38,305) Lease payments (3,803) (2,416) Exercise of stock options 30 7,013 3,304 Cash flows (used in) generated from financing activities 88,083 549,841 Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,783,482 1,026,591 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 11 4,172,316 2,705,675 Foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 219,251 (31,246) Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period 11 6,175,049 3,701,020 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,783,482 1,026,591

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

1. OPERATIONS

Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Company" or "Nu Holdings") was incorporated as an exempted Company under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands on February 26, 2016. The address of the Company's registered office is Willow House, 4th floor, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman - Cayman Islands. Nu Holdings has no operating activities with clients.

The Company's shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "NU" and its Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") are traded on B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the Brazilian stock exchange, under the symbol "NUBR33". The Company holds investments in several operating entities and, as of June 30, 2023, its significant operating subsidiaries were:

● Nu Pagamentos S.A. - Instituição de Pagamento ("Nu Pagamentos") is an indirect subsidiary domiciled in Brazil. Nu Pagamentos is engaged in the issuance and administration of credit cards and payment transfers through a prepaid account, and participation in other companies as partner or shareholder. Nu Pagamentos has as its primary products: (i) a Mastercard international credit card (issued in Brazil which allows payments for purchases to be made in monthly installments), fully managed through a smartphone app, and (ii) "Conta do Nubank", a 100% digital smartphone app, maintenance-free prepaid account, which also includes features of a traditional bank account, such as electronic and peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, withdrawals through the 24 Hours ATM network, instant payments, prepaid credit for mobile top ups and prepaid cards similar in functionality to debit cards.

● Nu Financeira S.A. - SCFI ("Nu Financeira") is an indirect subsidiary also domiciled in Brazil, with personal loans and retail deposits as its main products. Nu Financeira offers customers in Brazil the possibility to obtain loans that can be customized in relation to amounts, terms and conditions, number of installments, and transparent disclosure of any charges involved in the transaction, fully managed through the above-mentioned smartphone app. Loan issuance, repayment, and prepayments are available 24/7 through "Conta do Nubank", directly in the app. Nu Financeira also grants credit to Nu Pagamentos credit card holders, due to overdue invoices, bill installments and revolving credit, and accepts on-demand and fixed term deposits from customers.

● Nu Invest Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Nu Invest") is an indirect subsidiary acquired in June 2021, domiciled in Brazil, and is a digital investment broker dealer.

● Nu Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios Ltda. ("Nu DTVM")is an indirect subsidiary that executes securities brokerage activities in Brazil.

● Nu México Financiera, S.A. de C.V., S.F.P. ("Nu Financiera") is an indirect subsidiary domiciled in Mexico. Nu Financiera is engaged in the issuance and administration of credit cards and payment transfers through a prepaid account, in addition to offering "Nu Cuenta", a 100% digital account. It commenced operations in the Mexican market in November 2022 and officially launched in December 2022. The credit card and "Nu Cuenta" have similar characteristics to the Brazilian operation: (i) an international credit card, with no annual fee, under the Mastercard banner, 100% managed by a digital app on a smartphone and (ii) a maintenance-free prepaid account, which also includes features of a traditional bank account, such as electronic and peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, withdrawals through the 24 Hours ATM.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

● Nu Colombia S.A. ("Nu Colombia") is an indirect subsidiary domiciled in Colombia, with operations related to credit cards, which was launched in September 2020. On August 10, 2022, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia ("SFC") approved the Group's request to incorporate a financing company in Colombia, Nu Colombia Compañía de Financiamiento S.A ("Nu Colombia Financiamiento") ("Incorporation License"). Nu Colombia Financiamiento requested the license to operate as a financial company, which is still pending approval. If the request is approved, it will enable Nu Colombia to offer deposit products in the future, amongst other financial products.

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are referred to in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as the "Group" or "Nu".

The business plan of Nu provides for the continued growth of its Brazilian, Mexican, and Colombian operations, not only related to existing businesses, such as credit cards, personal loans, investments, and insurance, but also complemented by the launch of new products. Accordingly, these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the assumption of the Group continuing as a going concern.

The business is affected by customer behavior throughout the year and demonstrates seasonality effects. Historically, the Group benefited from a higher volume of transactions and related revenue in the fourth quarter of the year due to the holiday season. However, the growth has masked this seasonality in the past, and this may become more pronounced in the future.

The Company's Board authorized the issuance of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements on August 15, 2023.

a) Level III BDR Program discontinuation

On June 28, 2023 the CVM Collegiate approved the plan for the discontinuance of the Company's Level III BDRs Program and the cancellation of the Company's registration with the CVM as a foreign public issuer of category "A" securities. The plan provides that the current holders of the BDRs must decide during a 30-day period, from July 13, 2023 to August 11, 2023 ("Choice Period"), between: (i) remaining as the Company's shareholder through the receipt of class A ordinary shares traded on the NYSE; (ii) remaining as holders of the Company's BDRs through the receipt of Unsponsored Level I BDRs; or (iii) if no declaration is made, the Company will sell the underlying shares on NYSE and former holders will receive the equivalent amount.

b) Nucoin

In February 2023, Nu initiated the distribution of Nucoin, which is the native crypto token issued from Nu that enables the loyalty network ("Nucoin Network") between Nu and its customers. Over time, Nu aims to have other sponsoring companies ("Sponsors") that commit to use Nucoin as their loyalty program. These Sponsors will be entitled to a certain number of Nucoins to distribute to their customers, and will be required to offer benefits to Nucoins' holders to incentivize the network adoption and increase the overall utility to the community.



Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB"). However, selected condensed explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to understanding the changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the issuance of its last annual financial statements.

The Group's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting issued by IASB. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Financial Statements").

a) Functional currency and foreign currency translation

The presentation of the functional currency and foreign currency translation disclosed in note 2a. of the Annual Financial Statements remain valid for these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

The functional currency for Nu Holdings and the presentation currency of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements is the U.S. Dollars ("US$"). The functional currency of the Brazilian operating entities is the Brazilian real, for the Mexican entities, Mexican peso and for the Colombian entity, the Colombian peso.

The financial statements of the foreign subsidiaries held in functional currencies that are not US$ are translated into US$, and the exchange differences arising from the translation to US$ of the financial statements denominated in functional currencies other than the US$ are recognized in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income or loss (OCI) as an item that may be reclassified to profit or loss within "currency translation on foreign entities".

b) New or revised accounting pronouncements adopted in 2023

The following new or revised standards have been issued by IASB, were effective for the period covered by these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, and had no significant impact.

● Disclosure of Accounting Policies (Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2);

● Definition of Accounting Estimates (Amendments to IAS 8); and

● Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction (Amendments to IAS 12).

c) Other new standards and interpretations not yet effective

● Non-current Liabilities with Covenants (Amendments to IAS 1).

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Management does not expect the adoption of the amendments described above to have a significant impact, other than additional disclosures, on the consolidated financial statements.

3. BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounting balances of Nu Holdings and all those subsidiaries over which the Company exercises control, directly or indirectly. Control is achieved where the Company has (i) power over the investee; (ii) is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and (iii) can use its power to affect its profits.

The Company re-assesses whether it maintains control of an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three above mentioned elements of control.

The consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Company obtains control over it and ceases when the Company loses control over it. Assets, liabilities, income, and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the reporting period are included in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss from the date the Company gains control until the date the Company ceases to control the subsidiary.

The financial information of the subsidiaries was prepared in the same period as the Company and consistent accounting policies were applied. The financial statements of the subsidiaries are fully consolidated with those of the Company. Accordingly, all balances, transactions and any unrealized income and expenses arising between consolidated entities are eliminated in the consolidation, except for foreign-currency gain and losses on translation of intercompany loans. Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income or loss are attributed to the shareholders of the parent and to the non-controlling interests, when applicable.

The subsidiaries below are the most relevant entities included in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements:

Entity Control Principal activities Functional currency Country 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Nu Colombia S.A. ("Nu Colombia") Indirect Credit card operations COP Colombia 100% 100% Nu Pagamentos S.A. - Instituição de Pagamentos ("Nu Pagamentos") Indirect Credit card and prepaid account operations BRL Brazil 100% 100% Nu Financeira S.A. - SCFI ("Nu Financeira") Indirect Loan operations BRL Brazil 100% 100% Nu Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios Ltda. ("Nu DTVM") Indirect Securities distribution BRL Brazil 100% 100% Nu Invest Corretora de Valores S.A ("Nu Invest") Indirect Investment platform BRL Brazil 100% 100% Nu México Financiera, S.A. de C.V., S.F.P. ("Nu Financiera") Indirect Multiple purpose financial company MXN Mexico 100% 100%

In addition, the Company consolidated the following investment fund for June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in which the Group's companies hold a substantial interest or the entirety of the interests and are therefore exposed, or have rights, to variable returns and have the ability to affect those returns through power over the entity:

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Name of the entity Country Fundo de Investimento Ostrum Soberano Renda Fixa Referenciado DI ("Fundo Ostrum") Brazil

Nu Pagamentos, Nu Financeira, Nu DTVM and Nu Invest, Brazilian subsidiaries, are regulated by the Brazilian Central Bank ("BACEN"), Nu México Financiera, S.A. de C.V., S.F.P. ("Nu Financiera"), a Mexican subsidiary, is regulated by both the Mexican Central Bank ("BANXICO") and Mexican National Banking and Stock Commission ("CNBV") and Nu Colombia, a Colombian subsidiary, is regulated by Industry and Commerce Superintendency, and as such, there are some regulatory requirements that restrict the ability of the Group to access and transfer assets freely to or from these entities within the Group and to settle liabilities of the Group.

4. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The significant accounting policies adopted by the Group in the preparation of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those adopted and disclosed in the Annual Financial Statements and therefore should be read in conjunction.

5. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS

Use of estimates and judgments

The preparation of financial statements requires judgments, estimates, and assumptions from management that affect the application of accounting policies, and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates, and estimates and assumptions are reviewed on a periodic basis. Revisions to the estimates are recognized prospectively.

The significant assumptions and estimates used in the preparation of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 were the same as those adopted in the Annual Financial Statements.

Credit losses on financial instruments

The Group recognizes a loss allowance for expected credit losses on credit cards and loans receivables that represents management's best estimate of allowance as of each reporting date.

Management performs an analysis of the credit card and loan amounts to determine if credit losses have occurred and to assess the adequacy of the allowance based on historical and current trends as well as other factors affecting credit losses.

Key areas of judgment

The critical judgments made by management in applying the expected credit losses ("ECL") allowance methodology are:

a) Definition of default;

b) Forward-looking information used for the projection of macroeconomic scenarios;

c) Probability weights of future scenarios;

d) Definition of significant increase in credit risk and lifetime; and

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

e) Look-back period, used for parameters estimation (probability of default - PD, exposure at default - EAD and loss given default - LGD).

Sensitivity analysis

On June 30, 2023, the probability weighted ECL allowance totaled US$2,032,872 of which US$1,674,271 related to credit card operations and US$358,601 to loans. The ECL allowance is sensitive to the methodology, assumptions and estimations underlying its calculation. One key assumption is the probability weighting of the macroeconomic scenarios between upside, base and downside as the carrying amount of the credit loss allowance is determined based on the weighted average of these scenarios. The table below illustrates the ECL that would have arisen if management had applied a 100% weighting to each macroeconomic scenario.

Weighted average Upside Base case Downside Credit card and lending ECL 2,032,872 1,896,834 2,004,368 2,200,655

6. INCOME AND RELATED EXPENSES

a) Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Interest income - credit card 593,855 243,916 1,041,551 410,056 Interest income - lending 353,082 228,035 640,025 422,182 Interest income - other assets at amortized cost 191,446 95,449 345,609 136,395 Interest income - other receivables 96,609 32,108 183,580 55,488 Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value 265,233 253,505 544,914 448,335 Financial assets at fair value 245,759 264,464 516,953 459,364 Other 19,474 (10,959) 27,961 (11,029) Total interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments 1,500,225 853,013 2,755,679 1,472,456

The interest income presented above from credit card, lending, other assets at amortized cost and other receivables represents interest revenue calculated using the effective interest method. Financial assets at fair value comprises interest and the fair value changes on financial assets at fair value.

b) Fee and commission income

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Interchange fees 277,805 224,437 543,185 413,943 Late fees 42,866 25,515 79,225 46,216 Recharge fees 7,703 19,244 32,753 35,189 Rewards revenue 5,654 6,022 11,201 12,354 Other fee and commission income 34,387 29,330 65,264 54,670 Total fee and commission income 368,415 304,548 731,628 562,372

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Fee and commission income are presented by fee types that reflect the nature of the services offered by the Group. Recharge fees comprise the selling price of telecom prepaid credits to customers, net of acquisition costs.

c) Interest and other financial expenses

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Interest expense on deposits 401,073 362,842 796,189 610,059 Other interest and similar expenses 52,353 44,658 97,449 70,444 Interest and other financial expenses 453,426 407,500 893,638 680,503

d) Transactional expenses

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Bank slip costs 5,978 8,942 12,284 16,455 Rewards expenses 13,717 10,932 25,833 21,039 Credit and debit card network costs 7,911 15,879 26,851 22,909 Other transactional expenses 15,191 12,283 30,607 22,081 Total transactional expenses 42,797 48,036 95,575 82,484

7. CREDIT LOSS ALLOWANCE EXPENSES

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Net increase of loss allowance (note 13) 483,652 222,624 866,259 392,680 Recovery (18,691) (6,209) (32,077) (9,754) Credit card receivables 464,961 216,415 834,182 382,926 Net increase of loss allowance (note 14) 131,211 123,072 240,541 232,505 Recovery (5,738) (995) (9,494) (1,217) Loans to customers 125,473 122,077 231,047 231,288 Total 590,434 338,492 1,065,229 614,214

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

8. OPERATING EXPENSES

Three-month period ended 06/30/2023 Customer support and operations General and administrative expenses Marketing expenses Other income (expenses) Total Infrastructure and data processing costs 45,770 41,871 - - 87,641 Credit analysis and collection costs 20,773 8,643 - - 29,416 Customer services 17,147 1,922 - - 19,069 Salaries and associated benefits 18,765 71,356 4,864 - 94,985 Credit and debit card issuance costs 4,032 12,380 - - 16,412 Share-based compensation (note 10) - 66,587 - - 66,587 Specialized services expenses - 12,683 - - 12,683 Other personnel costs 4,012 9,965 621 - 14,598 Depreciation and amortization 2,777 11,200 - - 13,977 Marketing expenses - - 28,438 - 28,438 Others (i) 33 19,801 - 54,366 74,200 Total 113,309 256,408 33,923 54,366 458,006

(i) "Others" mainly includes federal taxes on financial income, taxes related to international transactions and foreign exchange rate variation.

Three-month period ended 06/30/2022 Customer support and operations General and administrative expenses Marketing expenses Other income (expenses) Total Infrastructure and data processing costs 29,462 34,496 - - 63,958 Credit analysis and collection costs 12,371 10,902 - - 23,273 Customer services 19,074 2,708 - - 21,782 Salaries and associated benefits 11,399 70,414 3,781 - 85,594 Credit and debit card issuance costs 2,795 12,953 - - 15,748 Share-based compensation (note 10) - 61,076 - - 61,076 Specialized services expenses - 9,529 - - 9,529 Other personnel costs 1,693 8,717 254 - 10,664 Depreciation and amortization 815 9,618 - - 10,433 Marketing expenses - - 32,173 - 32,173 Others (i) 94 9,092 - 44,729 53,915 Total 77,703 229,505 36,208 44,729 388,145

(i) "Others" mainly includes federal taxes on financial income, taxes related to international transactions and foreign exchange rate variation.



Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 Customer support and operations General and administrative expenses Marketing expenses Other income (expenses) Total Infrastructure and data processing costs 85,937 87,820 - - 173,757 Credit analysis and collection costs 38,440 18,349 - - 56,789 Customer services 39,404 3,848 - - 43,252 Salaries and associated benefits 35,980 135,452 10,136 - 181,568 Credit and debit card issuance costs 8,930 26,817 - - 35,747 Share-based compensation (note 10) - 126,092 - - 126,092 Specialized services expenses - 15,931 - - 15,931 Other personnel costs 7,610 21,556 1,121 - 30,287 Depreciation and amortization 4,755 22,401 - - 27,156 Marketing expenses - - 41,938 - 41,938 Others (i) 68 35,023 - 97,651 132,742 Total 221,124 493,289 53,195 97,651 865,259

(i) "Others" mainly includes federal taxes on financial income, taxes related to international transactions and foreign exchange rate variation.

Six-month period ended 06/30/2022 Customer support and operations General and administrative expenses Marketing expenses Other income (expenses) Total Infrastructure and data processing costs 48,856 63,083 - - 111,939 Credit analysis and collection costs 20,408 19,722 - - 40,130 Customer services 39,067 4,721 - - 43,788 Salaries and associated benefits 20,356 141,417 6,939 - 168,712 Credit and debit card issuance costs 6,394 22,202 - - 28,596 Share-based compensation (note 10) - 138,793 - - 138,793 Specialized services expenses - 19,162 - - 19,162 Other personnel costs 2,718 17,175 533 - 20,426 Depreciation and amortization 1,381 16,707 - - 18,088 Marketing expenses - - 56,344 - 56,344 Others (i) 94 31,631 - 72,187 103,912 Total 139,274 474,613 63,816 72,187 749,890

(i) "Others" mainly includes federal taxes on financial income, taxes related to international transactions and foreign exchange rate variation.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

9. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the parent company 224,866 (29,697) 366,617 (74,798) Weighted average outstanding shares - ordinary shares - basic (thousands) 4,730,236 4,670,972 4,719,912 4,665,688 Adjustment for the basic earnings per shares: Deferred M&A shares that will be issued solely based on the passage of time 36 - 36 - Weighted average outstanding shares - ordinary shares - basic (thousands) 4,730,272 4,670,972 4,719,948 4,665,688 Adjustment for the diluted earnings per share : Share based payment 110,144 - 107,755 - Business acquisition 3,419 - 5,752 - Total weighted average of ordinary outstanding shares for diluted EPS (in thousands of shares) 4,843,835 4,670,972 4,833,455 4,665,688 Earnings (loss) per share - basic (US$) 0.0475 (0.0064) 0.0777 (0.0160) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted (US$) 0.0464 (0.0064) 0.0758 (0.0160) Antidilutive instruments not considered in the weighted number of shares (in thousands of shares) 769 309,679 29,524 309,679

The Company has instruments that will become common shares upon exercise, acquisition, conversion (SOPs and RSUs described in note 10), or satisfaction of specific business combinations conditions. The effects of the potential antidilutive instruments were calculated using the treasury stock method and they are included in the total weighted average of ordinary outstanding shares for diluted EPS if the effects are considered dilutive. The antidilutive instruments not considered in the weighted number of shares, for the periods presenting negative results, correspond to the total number of shares that could be converted into ordinary shares.

10. SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS

Share settled awards

The Group's employee incentives include share settled awards in the form of stock, offering them the opportunity to purchase ordinary shares by exercising options (Stock Options - "SOPs"), receiving ordinary shares (Restricted Stock Units - "RSUs") upon vesting, and receiving shares upon the achievement of market conditions and passage of time ("Awards").

The cost of the employee services received with respect to the SOPs and RSUs granted is recognized in the statement of profit or loss over the period that the employee provides services and according to the vesting conditions. The Group also issued Awards in 2020 that grant shares upon the achievement of market conditions related to the valuation of the Company, the Awards issued in 2021 were canceled at the end of 2022. RSUs incentive was implemented in 2020 and is the main incentive since then.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

There were no changes to the terms and conditions of the SOPs and RSUs after the grant date. The changes in the number of SOPs and RSUs are as follows. WAEP is the weighted average exercise price and WAGDFV is the weighted average fair value at the grant date.

Six-month period ended SOPs 06/30/2023 WAEP (US$) 06/30/2022 WAEP (US$) Outstanding on January 1 101,276,327 0.72 143,889,439 0.50 Exercised during the period (28,359,725) 0.16 (31,617,827) 0.10 Forfeited during the period (1,505,673) (4,505,483) Outstanding on June 30 2023 / June 30 2022 71,410,929 0.93 107,766,129 0.69 Exercisable on June 30 2023 / June 30 2022 59,490,297 0.80 79,186,733 0.48 Six-month period ended RSUs 06/30/2023 WAGDFV (US$) 06/30/2022 WAGDFV (US$) Outstanding on January 1 72,401,895 5.46 80,924,937 4.82 Granted during the period 31,919,306 4.58 20,608,194 6.03 Vested during the period (14,291,816) 4.40 (10,486,188) 3.41 Forfeited during the period (9,146,169) (5,472,887) Outstanding on June 30 2023 / June 30 2022 80,883,216 5.31 85,574,056 5.29



The following tables present the total amount of share-based compensation expense for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the provision for taxes as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 SOP and RSU expenses and related corporate and social security taxes expenses 52,417 15,922 105,206 59,677 RSUs and SOPs grant - business combination 29,621 4,612 37,081 16,223 Awards expenses and related taxes 4,961 39,252 9,892 61,603 Fair value adjustment - hedge of corporate and social security taxes (note 19) (20,412) 1,290 (26,087) 1,290 Total share-based compensation expenses (note 8) 66,587 61,076 126,092 138,793 Equity Share-based compensation, net of shares withheld for employee taxes 43,253 50,591 94,015 107,296

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Liability provision for taxes presented as salaries, allowances and social security contributions 63,702 32,554

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

11. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Reverse repurchase agreement in foreign currency 431,476 59,519 Short-term investments 510,087 153,743 Voluntary deposits at central banks 3,816,410 2,451,150 Bank balances 1,417,072 1,506,727 Other cash and cash equivalents 4 1,177 Total 6,175,049 4,172,316

Cash and cash equivalents are held to meet short-term cash needs and include deposits with banks and other short-term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three-months or less and with an immaterial risk of change in value.

The reverse repurchase agreements and short-term investments are mainly in Brazilian Reais, and the average rate of remuneration as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, was 99% of the Brazilian CDI rate, which is set daily and represents the average rate at which Brazilian banks were willing to borrow/lend to each other for one day.

Voluntary deposits at central banks are deposits made by the subsidiary Nu Financeira at the Brazilian Central Bank, the average rate of remuneration as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, was 100% of the Brazilian CDI rate, with daily maturity.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

12. SECURITIES

a) Financial instruments at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL")

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Maturities Financial instruments at FVTPL Amortized Cost Fair Value No maturity Up to 12 months Over 12 months Fair Value Government bonds Brazil 188 188 - 188 - 163 Total government bonds 188 188 - 188 - 163 Corporate bonds and other instruments Bill of credit (LC) 1 1 - 1 - 138 Certificate of bank deposits (CDB) 1,573 1,571 - 928 643 3,712 Real estate and agribusiness letter of credit 128 127 - 43 84 1,197 Corporate bonds and debentures 53,501 55,654 - - 55,654 46,680 Equity instrument (i) 12,568 22,249 22,249 - - 22,082 Investment funds 26,279 26,279 26,279 - - - Time deposit 50,192 50,063 - 50,063 - 905 Real estate and agribusiness certificate of receivables 113 101 - - 101 16,976 Total corporate bonds and other instruments 144,355 156,045 48,528 51,035 56,482 91,690 Total financial instruments at FVTPL 144,543 156,233 48,528 51,223 56,482 91,853

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Amounts in Amounts in Financial instruments at FVTPL Original Currency US$ Original Currency US$ Currency: Brazilian Reais 370,376 77,397 334,783 63,401 U.S. Dollars 56,577 56,577 6,370 6,370 Others 6,783,719 22,259 1,826,954 22,082 Total 156,233 91,853

(i) Refers to an investment in Jupiter, a neobank for consumers in India, and an investment in Din Global ("dBank"), a Pakistani fintech company. As of June 30, 2023, the total fair value of these investments corresponded to US$22,249 (US$22,082 on December 31, 2022), classified as level 3 in the fair value hierarchy, as described in note 28.



Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

b) Financial instruments at fair value to other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Maturities Financial instruments at FVTOCI Amortized Cost Fair Value No maturity Up to 12 months Over 12 months Fair Value Government bonds (i) Brazil 5,973,511 5,985,047 - 1,832,611 4,152,436 8,222,115 United States of America 160,201 157,199 - - 157,199 171,184 Mexico 1,509 1,392 - - 1,392 1,382 Total government bonds 6,135,221 6,143,638 - 1,832,611 4,311,027 8,394,681 Corporate bonds and other instruments Corporate bonds and debentures 1,014,478 995,027 - 124,340 870,687 788,948 Investment funds 107,685 107,685 6,193 - 101,492 302,779 Time deposit 210,868 212,004 - 140,021 71,983 445,531 Real estate and agribusiness certificate of receivables 21,442 21,443 - - 21,443 15,199 Total corporate bonds and other instruments 1,354,473 1,336,159 6,193 264,361 1,065,605 1,552,457 Total financial instruments at FVTOCI 7,489,694 7,479,797 6,193 2,096,972 5,376,632 9,947,138

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Amounts in Amounts in Financial instruments at FVTOCI Original Currency US$ Original Currency US$ Currency: Brazilian Reais 30,522,966 6,378,352 45,527,868 8,622,049 U.S. Dollars 1,100,053 1,100,053 1,323,707 1,323,707 Others 23,838 1,392 26,949 1,382 Total 7,479,797 9,947,138

(i) Includes US$1,734,114 (US$2,252,464 on December 31, 2022) held by the subsidiaries for regulatory purposes, as required by the Brazilian Central Bank. It also includes Brazilian government securities margins pledged by the Group for transactions on the Brazilian stock exchange in the amount of US$144,748 (US$160,485 on December 31, 2022). Government bonds are classified as Level 1 in the fair value hierarchy, as described in note 28.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

13. CREDIT CARD RECEIVABLES

Composition of receivables

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Receivables - current (i) 5,149,092 4,236,235 Receivables - installments (i) 5,881,659 4,259,979 Receivables - revolving (ii) 1,005,367 770,011 Total receivables 12,036,118 9,266,225 Fair value adjustment - portfolio hedge (note 19) 10 (51) Total 12,036,128 9,266,174 Credit card ECL allowance Presented as deduction of receivables (1,648,415) (1,033,102) Presented as "Other liabilities" (note 26) (25,856) (17,566) Total credit card ECL allowance (1,674,271) (1,050,668) Receivables, net 10,361,857 8,215,506 Total receivables presented as assets 10,387,713 8,233,072

(i) "Receivables - current" is related to purchases, withdrawals, payment slips ("boleto") and PIX (BACEN instant payments) financing made by customers in a single installment and due on the next credit card billing date. Receivables - installments" is related to purchases in installments. Credit card receivables can be paid by our clients in up to 12, 24 and 36 monthly installments in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, respectively. The cardholder's credit limit is initially reduced by the total amount and the installments become due and payable on the cardholder's subsequent monthly credit card statement. Brazil makes the corresponding payments to the credit card network (see note 22) following a similar schedule. As receipts and payments are aligned, the Group does not incur significant financing costs with this product, however it is exposed to the credit risk of the cardholder as it is obliged to make the payments to the credit card network even if the cardholder does not pay. "Receivables - installments" also includes the amounts of credit card bills not fully paid by the customers and that have been converted into payments in installments with a fixed interest rate ("fatura parcelada"), in addition to bill financing, which comprise bills paid in installments through the credit card, banking payment slips ("boleto") and PIX financing in more than one installment.

(ii) "Receivables - revolving" is related to the amounts due from customers that have not paid in full their credit card bill. Customers may request to convert these receivables into loans to be paid in installments. In accordance with Brazilian regulation, revolving balances that are outstanding for more than 2 months are mandatorily converted into fatura parcelada - a type of installment loan which is settled through the customer's monthly credit card bills.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

a) Breakdown by maturity

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Amount % Amount % Receivables not overdue due in: <= 30 days 5,211,928 43.4% 4,036,414 43.5% 30 < 60 days 2,047,757 17.0% 1,604,056 17.3% > 60 days 3,543,654 29.4% 2,823,966 30.5% Total receivables not overdue 10,803,339 89.8% 8,464,436 91.3% Receivables overdue by: <= 30 days 361,570 3.0% 237,531 2.6% 30 < 60 days 137,978 1.1% 91,604 1.0% 60 < 90 days 117,026 1.0% 74,917 0.8% > 90 days 616,205 5.1% 397,737 4.3% Total receivables overdue 1,232,779 10.2% 801,789 8.7% Total 12,036,118 100.0% 9,266,225 100.0%

Overdue installments consist mainly of revolving balances, and not overdue installments which consist mainly of current receivables and future bill installments ("parcelado").

b) Credit loss allowance - by stages

As of June 30, 2023, the credit card ECL allowance totaled US$1,674,271 (US$1,050,668 as of December 31, 2022). The provision is estimated using modeling techniques, consistently applied, and is sensitive to the methods, assumptions, and risk parameters underlying its calculation.

The amount that the credit loss allowance represents in comparison to the Group's gross receivables (the coverage ratio) is also monitored, to anticipate trends that could indicate credit risk increases. This metric is considered a key risk indicator and it is monitored across multiple committees, supporting the decision-making process and is discussed in the credit forums.

All receivables are classified through stages, where: (i) stage 1 include all receivables not classified in stages 2 and 3; (ii) stage 2 is primarily related to all receivables more than 30 (thirty), but less than 90 (ninety), days in arrears, or with an increase in client's behavior risk score compared to the time of the origination; and (iii) stage 3 when receivables are more than 90 (ninety) days in arrears, or there are indications that the financial asset will not be fully paid without a collateral or financial guarantee.

The majority of the Group's credit card portfolio was classified as stage 1, followed by stages 2 and 3, respectively as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The proportion of stage 3 exposures increased to 7.7% on June 30, 2023 from 6.5% on December 31, 2022. The stage 3 movement is primarily due to credit expansions done in the past which are maturing in the portfolio, as well as increases in early delinquency observed in the previous quarters.



Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

06/30/2023 Gross Exposures % Credit Loss Allowance % Coverage Ratio (%) Stage 1 9,867,386 81.9% 485,957 29.0% 4.9% Stage 2 1,246,107 10.4% 385,066 23.0% 30.9% Absolute Trigger (Days Late) 319,913 25.7% 226,045 58.7% 70.7% Relative Trigger (PD deterioration) 926,194 74.3% 159,021 41.3% 17.2% Stage 3 922,625 7.7% 803,248 48.0% 87.1% Total 12,036,118 100.0% 1,674,271 100.0% 13.9%

12/31/2022 Gross Exposures % Credit Loss Allowance % Coverage Ratio (%) Stage 1 7,750,270 83.6% 322,970 30.7% 4.2% Stage 2 917,178 9.9% 254,181 24.2% 27.7% Absolute Trigger (Days Late) 215,209 23.5% 140,167 55.1% 65.1% Relative Trigger (PD deterioration) 701,969 76.5% 114,014 44.9% 16.2% Stage 3 598,777 6.5% 473,517 45.1% 79.1% Total 9,266,225 100.0% 1,050,668 100.0% 11.3%

c) Credit loss allowance - by credit quality vs. stages

06/30/2023 Gross Exposures % Credit Loss Allowance % Coverage Ratio (%) Strong (PD < 5%) 7,612,446 63.2% 164,107 9.8% 2.2% Stage 1 7,591,468 99.7% 163,729 99.8% 2.2% Stage 2 20,978 0.3% 378 0.2% 1.8% Satisfactory (5% <= PD <= 20%) 1,995,058 16.6% 176,029 10.4% 8.8% Stage 1 1,656,594 83.0% 147,300 83.7% 8.9% Stage 2 338,464 17.0% 28,729 16.3% 8.5% Higher Risk (PD > 20%) 2,428,614 20.2% 1,334,135 79.8% 54.9% Stage 1 619,324 25.5% 174,928 13.1% 28.2% Stage 2 886,665 36.5% 355,959 26.7% 40.1% Stage 3 922,625 38.0% 803,248 60.2% 87.1% Total 12,036,118 100.0% 1,674,271 100.0% 13.9%

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

12/31/2022 Gross Exposures % Credit Loss Allowance % Coverage Ratio (%) Strong (PD < 5%) 6,097,909 65.8% 113,780 10.8% 1.9% Stage 1 6,081,551 99.7% 113,525 99.8% 1.9% Stage 2 16,358 0.3% 255 0.2% 1.6% Satisfactory (5% <= PD <= 20%) 1,477,414 15.9% 118,825 11.2% 8.0% Stage 1 1,227,610 83.1% 100,190 84.3% 8.2% Stage 2 249,804 16.9% 18,635 15.7% 7.5% Higher Risk (PD > 20%) 1,690,902 18.3% 818,063 78.0% 48.4% Stage 1 441,109 26.1% 109,255 13.4% 24.8% Stage 2 651,016 38.5% 235,291 28.8% 36.1% Stage 3 598,777 35.4% 473,517 57.9% 79.1% Total 9,266,225 100.0% 1,050,668 100.0% 11.3%

When compared to December 31, 2022, a change in the credit quality distribution is observed, with relative exposure moving to higher PD stages. This movement is explained below in item d) Credit loss allowance - changes. There is still a significant concentration of receivables at stage 1 based on credit quality. Receivables with satisfactory risk are distributed between stages 1 and 2, but primarily stage 1.

Defaulted assets at stage 3 are classified as higher risk. There is also a large proportion of stage 2 exposures classified as higher risk. Stage 1 receivables classified as higher risk are those customers with low credit risk scores.

d) Credit loss allowance - changes

The following tables show the reconciliations from the opening to the closing balance of the credit loss allowance by stages of the financial instruments.

06/30/2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Credit loss allowance at beginning of period 322,970 254,181 473,517 1,050,668 Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2 (39,463) 39,463 - - Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1 43,187 (43,187) - - Transfers to Stage 3 (36,038) (159,499) 195,537 - Transfers from Stage 3 10,781 5,390 (16,171) - Write-offs - - (385,835) (385,835) Net increase of loss allowance (note 7) 140,953 254,961 470,345 866,259 New originations (a) 52,501 4,055 1,112 57,668 Changes in exposure of preexisting accounts (b) 117,702 2,912 (27) 120,587 Net drawdowns, repayments, net remeasurement and movements due to risk changes (85,275) 211,100 461,952 587,777 Changes to models used in calculation (c) 56,025 36,894 7,308 100,227 Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 43,567 33,757 65,855 143,179 Credit loss allowance at end of the period 485,957 385,066 803,248 1,674,271

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

06/30/2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Credit loss allowance at beginning of period 127,358 126,392 136,929 390,679 Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2 (18,388) 18,388 - - Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1 25,161 (25,161) - - Transfers to Stage 3 (11,112) (68,384) 79,496 - Transfers from Stage 3 1,069 569 (1,638) - Write-offs - - (100,089) (100,089) Net increase of loss allowance (note 7) 82,709 166,535 143,436 392,680 New originations (a) 72,306 5,156 1,571 79,033 Changes in exposure of preexisting accounts (b) 84,647 2,025 137 86,809 Net drawdowns, repayments, net remeasurement and movements due to risk changes (74,244) 159,354 141,728 226,838 Changes to models used in calculation (c) - - - - Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 4,936 4,737 4,404 14,077 Credit loss allowance at end of the period 211,733 223,076 262,538 697,347

(a) Considers all accounts originated from the beginning to the end of the period. ECL effects presented in the table were calculated as if risk parameters at the beginning of the period were applied.

(b) Reflects the movements in exposure of accounts that already existed in the beginning of the period, as increase in credit limits. ECL effects were calculated as if risk parameters of the exposures at the beginning of the period were applied.

(c) Relates to methodology changes that occurred during the period, according to the Group's processes of model monitoring.

The following tables present changes in the gross carrying amount of the credit card portfolio to demonstrate the effects of the changes in the loss allowance for the same portfolio as presented above. "Net change of gross carrying amount" includes acquisitions, payments, and interest accruals.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

06/30/2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Gross carrying amount at beginning of period 7,750,270 917,178 598,777 9,266,225 Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2 (550,362) 550,362 - - Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1 244,336 (244,336) - - Transfers to Stage 3 (232,938) (314,098) 547,036 - Transfers from Stage 3 14,138 7,160 (21,298) - Write-offs - - (385,835) (385,835) Net change of gross carrying amount 1,737,480 218,509 104,268 2,060,257 Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 904,462 111,332 79,677 1,095,471 Gross carrying amount at end of the period 9,867,386 1,246,107 922,625 12,036,118

06/30/2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Gross carrying amount at beginning of period 4,525,689 440,105 196,359 5,162,153 Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2 (321,566) 321,566 - - Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1 132,966 (132,966) - - Transfers to Stage 3 (77,329) (151,583) 228,912 - Transfers from Stage 3 1,356 754 (2,110) - Write-offs - - (100,089) (100,089) Net change of gross carrying amount 1,613,610 206,278 29,239 1,849,127 Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 227,163 18,607 6,240 252,010 Gross carrying amount at end of the period 6,101,889 702,761 358,551 7,163,201

14. LOANS TO CUSTOMERS

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Lending to individuals 2,791,818 1,976,499 Loan ECL allowance (358,601) (300,223) Total receivables 2,433,217 1,676,276 Fair value adjustment - portfolio hedge (note 19) (8) (2,836) Total 2,433,209 1,673,440

a) Breakdown by maturity

The following table shows loans to customers by maturity on June 30, 2023, and December 31 2022, considering each installment individually.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Amount % Amount % Installments not overdue due in: Less than 1 year 2,418,569 86.6% 1,697,288 85.9% Between 1 and 5 years 260,755 9.3% 198,533 10.0% Total not overdue installments 2,679,324 95.9% 1,895,821 95.9% Installments overdue by: <= 30 days 42,564 1.5% 30,509 1.5% 30 < 60 days 24,474 0.9% 18,191 1.0% 60 < 90 days 15,376 0.6% 13,315 0.7% > 90 days 30,080 1.1% 18,663 0.9% Total overdue installments 112,494 4.1% 80,678 4.1% Total 2,791,818 100.0% 1,976,499 100.0%

b) Credit loss allowance - by stages

As of June 30, 2023, the loans to customers ECL allowance totaled US$358,601 (US$300,223 as of December 31, 2022). The provision is estimated using modeling techniques, consistently applied, which is sensitive to the methods, assumptions, and risk parameters underlying its calculation.

The amount that the credit loss allowance represents in comparison to the Group's gross receivables (the coverage ratio) is also monitored, to anticipate trends that could indicate credit risk increases. This metric is considered a key risk indicator and it is monitored across multiple committees, supporting the decision-making process and is discussed in the credit forums.

All receivables are classified through stages. The explanation of each stage is set out in the Company's accounting policies, as disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

The majority of the Group's loans to customers' portfolio was classified as stage 1, followed by stages 2 and 3, respectively as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The proportion of stage 1 exposures remained stable, at 76.4% on June 30, 2023 compared to 77.0% on December 31, 2022. The stage 1 coverage ratio movement is primarily due to the growth of the portfolio due to origination into lower risk segments.

06/30/2023 Gross Exposures % Credit Loss Allowance % Coverage Ratio Stage 1 2,131,969 76.4% 80,338 22.4% 3.8% Stage 2 512,046 18.3% 176,052 49.1% 34.4% Absolute Trigger (Days Late) 99,358 19.4% 82,826 47.0% 83.4% Relative Trigger (PD deterioration) 412,688 80.6% 93,226 53.0% 22.6% Stage 3 147,803 5.3% 102,211 28.5% 69.1% Total 2,791,818 100.0% 358,601 100.0% 12.8%

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

12/31/2022 Gross Exposures % Credit Loss Allowance % Coverage Ratio Stage 1 1,521,040 77.0% 76,454 25.5% 5.0% Stage 2 351,166 17.8% 148,233 49.3% 42.2% Absolute Trigger (Days Late) 87,841 25.0% 75,612 51.0% 86.1% Relative Trigger (PD deterioration) 263,325 75.0% 72,621 49.0% 27.6% Stage 3 104,293 5.2% 75,536 25.2% 72.4% Total 1,976,499 100.0% 300,223 100.0% 15.2%

c) Credit loss allowance - by credit quality vs stages

06/30/2023 Gross Exposures % Credit Loss Allowance % Coverage Ratio Strong (PD < 5%) 1,332,891 47.8% 14,196 3.9% 1.1% Stage 1 1,305,984 98.0% 13,697 96.5% 1.0% Stage 2 26,907 2.0% 499 3.5% 1.9% Satisfactory (5% <= PD <= 20%) 857,923 30.7% 49,709 13.9% 5.8% Stage 1 731,642 85.3% 40,592 81.7% 5.5% Stage 2 126,281 14.7% 9,117 18.3% 7.2% Higher Risk (PD > 20%) 601,004 21.5% 294,696 82.2% 49.0% Stage 1 94,343 15.7% 26,049 7.3% 27.6% Stage 2 358,858 59.7% 166,436 46.4% 46.4% Stage 3 147,803 24.6% 102,211 28.5% 69.1% Total 2,791,818 100.0% 358,601 100.0% 12.8%

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

12/31/2022 Gross Exposures % Credit Loss Allowance % Coverage Ratio Strong (PD < 5%) 832,448 42.1% 9,344 3.1% 1.1% Stage 1 819,605 98.5% 9,093 97.3% 1.1% Stage 2 12,843 1.5% 251 2.7% 2.0% Satisfactory (5% <= PD <= 20%) 642,099 32.5% 40,852 13.6% 6.4% Stage 1 583,925 90.9% 36,228 88.7% 6.2% Stage 2 58,174 9.1% 4,624 11.3% 7.9% Higher Risk (PD > 20%) 501,952 25.4% 250,027 83.3% 49.8% Stage 1 117,510 23.4% 31,133 10.4% 26.5% Stage 2 280,149 55.8% 143,358 47.8% 51.2% Stage 3 104,293 20.8% 75,536 25.2% 72.4% Total 1,976,499 100.0% 300,223 100.0% 15.2%

Most of the credit quality of this portfolio is classified as strong, followed by satisfactory and higher risk loans. Receivables with satisfactory and strong risk have a high distribution of stage 1. As of June 30, 2023, the total gross carrying amount of the portfolio increased by 41.3%, or US$815,319, in comparison to December 31, 2022.

d) Credit loss allowance - changes

The following tables show reconciliations from the opening to the closing balance of the provision for credit losses by the stages of the financial instruments. The explanation of each stage and the basis for determining transfers due to changes in credit risk is set out in the Company's accounting policies, as disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

06/30/2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Credit loss allowance at beginning of period 76,454 148,233 75,536 300,223 Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2 (18,120) 18,120 - - Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1 14,915 (14,915) - - Transfers to Stage 3 (12,889) (104,086) 116,975 - Transfers from Stage 3 2,315 3,628 (5,943) - Write-offs - - (214,477) (214,477) Net increase of loss allowance (note 7) 10,042 109,173 121,326 240,541 New originations (a) 230,835 37,739 2,926 271,500 Net drawdowns, repayments, net remeasurement and movements due to exposure and risk changes (219,177) 74,567 119,936 (24,674) Changes to models used in calculation (b) (1,616) (3,133) (1,536) (6,285) Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 7,621 15,899 8,794 32,314 Credit loss allowance at end of the period 80,338 176,052 102,211 358,601

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

06/30/2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Credit loss allowance at beginning of period 68,926 72,935 55,675 197,536 Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2 (16,151) 16,151 - - Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1 6,410 (6,410) - - Transfers to Stage 3 (9,810) (54,785) 64,595 - Transfers from Stage 3 123 1,024 (1,147) - Write-offs - - (169,452) (169,452) Net increase of loss allowance (note 7) 16,567 111,484 104,454 232,505 New originations (a) 159,362 26,684 2,792 188,838 Net drawdowns, repayments, net remeasurement and movements due to exposure and risk changes (142,795) 84,800 101,662 43,667 Changes to models used in calculation (b) - - - - Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 4,246 2,037 3,405 9,688 Credit loss allowance at end of the period 70,311 142,436 57,530 270,277

(a) Considers all accounts originated from the beginning to the end of the period. ECL effects presented in the table were calculated as if risk parameters at the beginning of the period were applied.

(b) Relates to methodology changes that occurred during the period, according to the Group's processes of model monitoring.

The following tables present changes in the gross carrying amount of the lending portfolio to demonstrate the effects of the changes in the loss allowance for the same portfolio as discussed above. "Net change of gross carrying amount" includes acquisitions, payments, and interest accruals.

06/30/2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Gross carrying amount at beginning of period 1,521,040 351,166 104,293 1,976,499 Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2 (198,062) 198,062 - - Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1 78,114 (78,114) - - Transfers to Stage 3 (69,678) (156,386) 226,064 - Transfers from Stage 3 2,508 3,970 (6,478) - Write-offs - - (214,477) (214,477) Net increase of gross carrying amount 615,278 150,041 25,778 791,097 Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 182,769 43,307 12,623 238,699 Gross carrying amount at end of the period 2,131,969 512,046 147,803 2,791,818

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

06/30/2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Gross carrying amount at beginning of period 1,129,522 200,040 62,788 1,392,350 Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2 (175,185) 175,185 - - Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1 42,861 (42,861) - - Transfers to Stage 3 (66,348) (91,432) 157,780 - Transfers from Stage 3 140 1,165 (1,305) - Write-offs - - (169,452) (169,452) Net increase of gross carrying amount 504,392 128,306 29,355 662,053 Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 58,029 6,283 3,248 67,560 Gross carrying amount at end of the period 1,493,411 376,686 82,414 1,952,511

15. COMPULSORY AND OTHER DEPOSITS AT CENTRAL BANKS

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Compulsory deposits 2,486,301 2,026,516 Reserve at BACEN 340,578 751,503 Total 2,826,879 2,778,019

Compulsory deposits are required by BACEN based on the amount of RDB held by Nu Financeira.

Reserve at BACEN relates to cash maintained in the Instant Payments Account, which is required by BACEN to support instant payment operations (PIX), and it is based on the average of PIX transactions per day based on the last month along with including additional funds as a safety margin.

16. OTHER RECEIVABLES

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Other receivables 1,349,226 522,734 ECL Allowance - Other receivables (2,666) (1,064) Total 1,346,560 521,670

Other receivables in the amount of US$1,349,226 (US$522,734 as of December 31, 2022), with an ECL allowance of US$2,666 (US$1,064 as of December 31, 2022), are related to the acquisition of credit card receivables from acquirers at fair value. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the total amount of the Group's exposure was classified as stage 1 Strong (PD <5%) and there was no transfer between stages for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

17. OTHER ASSETS

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Deferred expenses (i) 198,621 157,439 Taxes recoverable 253,799 245,967 Advances to suppliers and employees (ii) 129,400 22,662 Prepaid expenses 73,995 61,744 Judicial deposits (note 24) 3,288 18,864 Other assets 47,411 35,227 Total 706,514 541,903

(i) Refers to credit card issuance costs, including printing, packing, and shipping costs, among others. The expenses are amortized based on the card's useful life, adjusted for any cancellations.

(ii) As of June 30, 2023, it includes cash deposited with new partners that operate automated teller machines (ATMs). There were no transactions with these partners during 2022.

18. INTANGIBLES ASSETS AND GOODWILL

a) Composition of intangible assets and goodwill

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Cost Accumulated amortization Net value Cost Accumulated amortization Net value Intangibles related to acquisitions 107,181 (33,871) 73,310 107,179 (24,802) 82,377 Other Intangibles 211,000 (29,932) 181,068 118,952 (19,165) 99,787 Total 318,181 (63,803) 254,378 226,131 (43,967) 182,164

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Goodwill Easynvest's acquisition 381,201 381,125 Cognitect's acquisition 831 831 Spin Pay's acquisition 5,060 5,060 Olivia's acquisition 10,381 10,381 Total 397,473 397,397

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

b) Changes on intangible assets and goodwill

06/30/2023 Goodwill Intangible assets Intangibles related to acquisitions Other Intangibles Total Intangibles Balance at beginning of the period 397,397 82,379 99,785 182,164 Additions/ (reductions) - 92,050 92,050 Amortization - (9,069) (10,767) (19,836) Exchange rate variation 76 - - - Balance at end of the period 397,473 73,310 181,068 254,378

06/30/2022 Goodwill Intangible assets Intangibles related to acquisitions Other Intangibles Total Intangibles Balance at beginning of the period 401,872 57,998 14,339 72,337 Additions/ (reductions) 7,654 40,937 46,599 87,536 Amortization - (8,691) (3,750) (12,441) Exchange rate variation 78 - - - Balance at end of the period 409,604 90,244 57,188 147,432

19. DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The Group executes transactions with derivative financial instruments, which are intended to meet its own needs to reduce its exposure to market, currency and interest-rate risks. The derivatives are classified at fair value through profit or loss, except those in cash flow hedge accounting strategies, for which the effective portion of gains or losses on derivatives is recognized directly in other comprehensive income (loss). The management of these risks is conducted through determining limits, and the establishment of operating strategies. The derivative contracts are considered level 1, 2 or 3 in the fair value hierarchy and are used to hedge exposures, but hedge accounting is adopted only for forecasted transactions related to the cloud infrastructure and certain software licenses used by Nu (hedge of foreign currency risk), to hedge interest of the fixed rate credit portfolio (hedge of interest rate risk of portfolio) and to hedge the future cash disbursement related to highly probable future transactions and accrued liabilities for corporate and social security taxes at RSU vesting or SOP exercise, as shown below.



Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

06/30/2023 Fair values Notional amount Assets Liabilities Derivatives classified as fair value through profit or loss Interest rate contracts - Futures 752,349 37 278 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures 162,484 107 2,372 Interest rate contracts - Swaps 11,096 147 - Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) 200,100 2,089 35,280 Warrants (i) 100,000 6,188 - Derivatives held for hedging Designated as cash flow hedge Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures 225,207 196 3,509 Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS) 106,402 17,459 - Designated as portfolio hedge DI - Future - notes 13 and 14 650,787 - 276 Total 2,208,425 26,223 41,715

12/31/2022 Fair values Notional amount Assets Liabilities Derivatives classified as fair value through profit or loss Interest rate contracts - Futures 792,559 27 105 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures 111,634 917 51 Interest rate contracts - Swaps 10,056 50 - Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) 113,682 11,228 24 Warrants (i) 100,000 27,908 - Derivatives held for hedging Designated as cash flow hedge Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures 129,459 1,209 182 Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS) 89,726 145 9,017 Designated as portfolio hedge DI - Future - notes 13 and 14 1,551,521 1 46 Total 2,898,637 41,485 9,425

Futures contracts are traded on the B3, having B3 as the counterparty. The total value of margins pledged by the Group in transactions on the stock exchange is presented in note 12.

Swaps of interest risk contracts are settled on a daily basis and are traded over the counter with financial institutions as counterparties.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Nu Holdings entered into non-deliverable forward contracts to hedge intercompany loans with Nu Colombia in U.S. Dollars with a settlement in December 2023.

Swap TRS contracts are settled only at maturity and are traded over the counter with financial institutions as counterparties.

(i) Warrants

In September 2021, Nu entered into an agreement with Creditas Financial Solutions Ltd. (and/or its affiliates in Latin America, or together, "Creditas") through which Nu will distribute certain financial products offered by Creditas to its customers in Latin America. These include affordable retail collateralized loans, such as home and auto equity loans, auto financing, motorcycle financing and payroll loans.

The agreement also provided that Nu would invest in Creditas' securitization vehicles, becoming the holder of the senior quotas of the fund. As of June 30, 2023 the Company had a total of US$78,229 (US$248,181 as of December 31, 2022) invested in Creditas' securitization vehicles presented as FVTOCI.

In addition, Nu was granted warrants that provide the right to acquire an equity interest equivalent to up to 7.7% of Creditas, on a fully diluted basis, under a pre-agreed valuation, proportional to fifty percent of the amount invested in the securitization vehicles and products distributed. The notional amount of the warrants is US$100,000 and is presented in the table above. Nu can exercise the warrants at any time, but the expiration date is 2 years after the issuance date.

As of June 30, 2023, the warrants' fair value was US$6,188 (US$27,908 as of December 31, 2022) calculated using a Black Scholes model, classified as level 3 on the fair value hierarchy, as shown in note 28. The Company recognized a fair value loss of US$21,710 during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The reduction in the warrant's fair value resulted from updates in the assumptions used in the related option pricing model, including the reduction in the remaining exercise period of the warrants, which expire in September 2023.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Breakdown by maturity

The table below shows the breakdown by maturity of the notional amounts:

06/30/2023 Up to 3 months 3 to 12 months Over 12 months Total Assets Interest rate contracts - Futures 620,323 67,775 5,234 693,332 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures 387,691 - - 387,691 Interest rate contracts - Swaps - - 11,096 11,096 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) - 190,100 - 190,100 Warrants - 100,000 - 100,000 Total assets 1,008,014 357,875 16,330 1,382,219 Liabilities Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS) 9,564 26,382 70,456 106,402 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) - 10,000 - 10,000 Interest rate contracts - Futures - - 59,017 59,017 DI - Future - notes 13 and 14 304,773 147,679 198,335 650,787 Total liabilities 314,337 184,061 327,808 826,206 Total 1,322,351 541,936 344,138 2,208,425

12/31/2022 Up to 3 months 3 to 12 months Over 12 months Total Assets Interest rate contracts - Futures 332,497 73,286 348 406,131 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures 241,093 - - 241,093 Interest rate contracts - Swaps - - 10,056 10,056 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) 113,682 - - 113,682 Warrants - 100,000 - 100,000 Total assets 687,272 173,286 10,404 870,962 Liabilities Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS) - 89,726 - 89,726 Interest rate contracts - Futures 27,776 256,240 102,412 386,428 DI - Future - notes 13 and 14 590,015 858,278 103,228 1,551,521 Total liabilities 617,791 1,204,244 205,640 2,027,675 Total 1,305,063 1,377,530 216,044 2,898,637

The table below shows the breakdown by maturity of the fair value amounts:

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

06/30/2023 Up to 12 months Over 12 months Total Assets Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS) 6,112 11,347 17,459 Interest rate contracts - Swaps - 147 147 Interest rate contracts - Futures 5 32 37 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures 303 - 303 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) 2,089 - 2,089 Warrants 6,188 - 6,188 Total assets 14,697 11,526 26,223 Liabilities Interest rate contracts - Futures 4 274 278 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures 5,881 - 5,881 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) 35,280 - 35,280 DI - Future - notes 13 and 14 76 200 276 Total liabilities 41,241 474 41,715

12/31/2022 Up to 12 months Over 12 months Total Assets Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS) 145 - 145 Interest rate contracts - Swaps - 50 50 Interest rate contracts - Futures 27 - 27 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures 2,126 - 2,126 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) 11,228 - 11,228 Warrants 27,908 - 27,908 Interest rate contracts - Future - portfolio hedge 1 - 1 Total assets 41,435 50 41,485 Liabilities Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS) 9,017 - 9,017 Interest rate contracts - Futures 17 88 105 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures 233 - 233 Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) 24 - 24 DI - Future - notes 13 and 14 46 - 46 Total liabilities 9,337 88 9,425

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Analysis of derivatives designated as hedges

a) Hedge of foreign currency risk

The Group is exposed to foreign currency risk on forecast transaction expenses, primarily related to the cloud infrastructure and certain software licenses used by Nu. The Group managed its exposures to the variability in cash flows of foreign currency forecasted transactions to movements in foreign exchange rates by entering into foreign exchange contracts (exchange futures). These instruments are entered into to match the cash flow profile of the estimated forecast transactions, and are exchange-traded and fair value movements are settled on a daily basis.

The Group applies hedge accounting to the forecasted transactions related to its main cloud infrastructure contract and other expenses in foreign currency. The effectiveness is assessed monthly by analyzing the critical terms. The critical terms of the hedging instrument and the amount of the forecasted hedged transactions are significantly the same. Derivatives are generally rolled over monthly. They are expected to occur in the same fiscal month as the maturity date of the hedging instrument. Therefore, the hedge is expected to be effective. Subsequent assessments of effectiveness are performed by verifying and documenting whether the critical terms of the hedging instrument and forecasted hedged transaction have changed during the period in review and whether it remains probable. If there are no such changes in critical terms, the Group will continue to conclude that the hedging relationship is effective. Sources of ineffectiveness are differences in the amount and timing of forecast and actual payment of expenses.

Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Balance at beginning of the period (2,610) 1,487 Fair value change recognized in OCI during the period (24,336) (12,737) Total amount reclassified from cash flow hedge reserve to the statement of profit or loss during the period 10,664 4,585 to "Customer support and operation" 8,642 2,287 to "General and administrative expenses" 2,667 2,470 Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) (645) (172) Deferred income taxes 5,382 3,268 Balance at end of the period (10,900) (3,397)

The future transactions that are the object of the hedge are:

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Up to 3 months 3 to 12 months Total Total Expected foreign currency transactions 55,535 169,445 224,980 129,459 Total 55,535 169,445 224,980 129,459

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

b) Hedge of portfolio's interest rate risk

The Group holds portfolios of customer loan and refinancing of credit cards receivables at fixed interest rates, in its banking book which are exposed to interest rate risk. To hedge this risk, the Group entered into DI futures contracts, and applied hedge accounting aiming to eliminate differences between the accounting measurement of its derivatives and hedged items.

The Group's overall hedging strategy is to reduce fair value changes of the part of the fixed rate portfolio as if they were floating rate instruments linked to the attributable benchmark rates. As such, in order to reflect the dynamic nature of the hedged portfolio, the strategy is to rebalance the DI future contracts and evaluate the allocated amount by the credit portfolio. Additionally, ineffectiveness could arise from the disparity between expected and actual prepayments (prepayment risk).

In accordance with its hedging strategy, the Group calculates the DV01 (delta value of a basis point) of the exposure and futures to identify the optimal hedging ratio, and monitors in a timely manner the hedge relationship, providing any rebalancing if needed. The need for the purchase or sale of new DI future contracts will be assessed, to counterbalance the hedged item's fair value adjustment, aiming to assure hedge effectiveness between 80% and 125%, as determined on hedge documentation.

The effectiveness test for the hedge is done on a prospective and retrospective basis. In the prospective test, the Group compares the impact of a 1 basis point parallel shift on the interest rate curve (DV01) on the hedged object and on the hedge instrument fair value . For the retrospective test, the fair value change since the inception of the hedged object is compared to the hedge instrument. In both cases, the hedge is considered effective if the correlation is between 80% and 125%. As of June 30, 2023 the effectiveness ratio for the hedges of the credit card and loan portfolios were 100% and 99%, respectively.

For designated and qualifying fair value hedges, the cumulative change in the fair value of the hedging derivative and of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk is recognized in the consolidated statement of profit or loss in "Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments - financial assets at fair value". In addition, the cumulative change in the fair value of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk is recorded as part of the carrying value of the hedged item in the consolidated statement of financial position.

Changes in fair value

06/30/2023 Hedge object Fair value adjustment to the hedge object Derivative hedge instrument Asset Liability Fair value variation Interest rate risk Interest rate contracts - Future - portfolio hedge - credit card 16,976 10 - (13) Interest rate contracts - Future - portfolio hedge - loan 464,511 (8) - (334) Total 481,487 2 - (347)

c) Hedge of corporate and social security taxes over share-based compensation

The Group's hedge strategy is to cover the future cash disbursement related to highly probable future transactions and accrued liabilities for corporate and social security taxes at RSU vesting or SOP exercise from the variation of the Company's share price volatility. The derivative financial instruments used to cover the exposure are total return swaps ("TRS") in which one leg is indexed to the Company's stock price and the other leg is indexed to Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus spread. The stock fixed at the TRS is a weighted average price. The hedge was entered into by Nu Holdings and therefore there is no income tax effect.

44

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

The Group applies the cash flow hedge for the hedge structure thus the market risk is replaced by an interest rate risk. The effectiveness assessment is performed monthly by (i) assessing the economic relationship between the hedged item and the hedging instrument; (ii) monitoring the credit risk impact in the hedge effectiveness; and (iii) maintaining and updating the hedging ratio. Given the possibility of forfeiture impacting the future cash forecast of the employee benefit plan, the Group manages exposures to keep the hedging level within an acceptable coverage. The derivative fair value is measured substantially based on the stock price which is also used in the measurement of the provision or payment for corporate and social security taxes. There is no expectation for a mismatch between the hedged item and hedging instrument at maturity other than the SOFR.

Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Balance at beginning of the period (4,876) - Fair value change recognized in OCI during the period 40,021 (13,507) Total amount reclassified from cash flow hedge reserve to the statement of profit or loss during the period (i) (26,087) 1,290 Balance at end of the period 9,058 (12,217)

(i) Presented as share-based compensation in general and administrative expenses.

Expected cash disbursement

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Up to 1 year 1 to 3 years Above 3 years Total Total Considering the reporting date fair value of the hedged item: Expected cash disbursement for corporate and social contributions 65,073 60,829 - 125,902 59,058 Total 65,073 60,829 - 125,902 59,058

20. INSTRUMENTS ELIGIBLE AS CAPITAL

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Instruments eligible as capital 3,766 11,507 Total 3,766 11,507

There were no defaults or breaches of instruments eligible as capital or on any financial liability during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2022.

In June 2019, Nu Financeira issued a subordinated financial note in the amount equivalent to US$18,824 at the issuance date, which was approved as Tier 2 capital by the Brazilian Central Bank in September 2019, for the purposes of calculation of regulatory capital. The note bears a fixed interest rate of 12.8%, matures in 2029, and is callable in 2024.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

The Group designated the instruments eligible as capital at fair value through profit (loss) at its initial recognition. The losses of fair value changes arising from its own credit risk in the amount of US$68 were recorded in other comprehensive income (gains of US$3,329 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022). All other fair value changes and interests in the amount of US$3,029 (US$9,480 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022) were recognized as profit (loss).

06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Balance at beginning of the period 11,507 12,056 Interest accrued, net of gain from repurchase (2,999) 1,226 Fair value changes 795 8,254 Own credit transferred to OCI 68 (3,329) Repurchase (6,036) - Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 431 347 Balance at end of the period 3,766 18,554

21. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTIZED COST - DEPOSITS

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Bank receipt of deposits (RDB) 16,708,534 14,273,959 Deposits in electronic money 1,317,464 1,534,582 Bank certificate of deposit (CDB) 7,730 - Total 18,033,728 15,808,541

In October 2017, Nu launched "Conta do Nubank" (at the time, referred to as "NuConta"). As a prepaid account, the amounts deposited by customers are classified as electronic money and must be fully allocated to government securities, in accordance with Brazilian regulatory requirements (see note 12b). Therefore, this type of deposit cannot be used for any other type of investment or as a financing source for credit operations.

In June 2019, Nu Financeira's RDBs were included as an investment option inside "Conta do Nubank". Deposits in RDB have guarantees from the Brazilian Deposit Guarantee Fund ("FGC"). Unlike the deposits in electronic money, after the compulsory deposits requirements (see note 15), Nu is not required to invest the remaining resources from RDB deposits in government securities, the balance can be used as a financing source for lending and credit card operations.

The return from both electronic money and RDB deposits is 100% of the Brazilian CDI rate as of the initial date, if the balances are kept for more than 30 days. Nu also offers the "Money Boxes" option, in which RDBs generate daily yield as of the deposit date. All of those deposits have daily liquidity.

In September 2020, Nu Financeira launched a new investment option - a RDB with a defined future maturity date. These RDBs had maturities of up to 27 months and a weighted average interest rate of 104.5% as of June 30, 2023 (104% on December 31, 2022) of the Brazilian CDI rate.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Currently, deposits in electronic money in Brazil include "Conta do Nubank" and also "Conta NuInvest" balances, the latter corresponding to on-demand deposits of the Groups' investment brokerage clients, with the same characteristics described above. In Mexico, there is no requirement to invest "CuentaNu" deposits, as it is locally denominated, in specific assets. Therefore, they can be used as a financing source for the credit card operations, and the return is the Interbank Equilibrium Interest Rate "TIIE" -2.5%, as of June 30, 2023.

Breakdown by maturity

06/30/2023 Up to 3 months 3 to 12 months Over 12 months Total Deposits in electronic money 1,317,464 - - 1,317,464 Bank receipt of deposits (RDB) 16,095,817 499,149 113,568 16,708,534 Bank certificate of deposit (CDB) - 6,694 1,036 7,730 Total 17,413,281 505,843 114,604 18,033,728

12/31/2022 Up to 3 months 3 to 12 months Over 12 months Total Deposits in electronic money 1,534,582 - - 1,534,582 Bank receipt of deposits (RDB) 13,864,513 296,292 113,154 14,273,959 Total 15,399,095 296,292 113,154 15,808,541

22. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTIZED COST - PAYABLES TO NETWORK

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Payables to credit card network (i) 7,633,288 7,054,783 Payables to clearing houses 116,277 - Total 7,749,565 7,054,783

(i) Corresponds to the amount payable to the acquirers related to credit and debit card transactions. Credit card payables are settled according to the transaction installments, substantially in up to 27 days for Brazilian transactions with no installments and 1 business day for international transactions. Sales in installments (parcelado) have monthly settlements, mostly, over a period of up to 12 months. For Mexican and Colombian operations, the amounts are settled in 1 business day. The segregation of the settlement is shown in the table below:

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Payables to credit card network 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Up to 30 days 3,982,128 3,829,398 30 to 90 days 1,930,090 1,741,186 More than 90 days 1,721,070 1,484,199 Total 7,633,288 7,054,783

Collateral for credit card operations

As of June 30, 2023, the Group had US$313 (US$305 on December 31, 2022) of security deposits granted in favor of Mastercard. These security deposits are measured at fair value through profit (loss) and are held as collateral for the amounts payable to the network and can be replaced by other security deposits with similar characteristics. The average remuneration rate of those security deposits was 0.39% per month in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 (0.31% per month in the year ended December 31, 2022).

23. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTIZED COST - BORROWINGS AND FINANCING

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Borrowings and financing 764,522 585,568 Total 764,522 585,568

a) Borrowings and financings

Borrowings and financings maturities are as follows:

06/30/2023 Up to 3 months Over 12 months Total Borrowings and financings Term loan credit facility (i) 39,243 97,868 137,111 Syndicated loan (ii) 3,407 600,930 604,337 Financial letter (iii) - 23,074 23,074 Total borrowings and financings 42,650 721,872 764,522

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

12/31/2022 Up to 3 months 3 to 12 months Over 12 months Total Borrowings and financings Term loan credit facility (i) 3,100 32,632 82,462 118,194 Syndicated loan (ii) 103 2,494 464,777 467,374 Total borrowings and financings 3,203 35,126 547,239 585,568

(i) Corresponds to four term loan credit facilities obtained by Nu Servicios and reassigned to Nu Financiera, in Mexican pesos.

(ii) Corresponds to two syndicated credit facilities. The first, in which Nu's subsidiaries in Colombia and Mexico are the borrowers and the Company is acting as guarantor, the total amount of the credit facility is US$650,000, of which US$625,000 is allocated to Nu Mexico and US$25,000 to Nu Colombia. The second, in which Nu Colombia SA has been granted a 3-year facility, the total amount corresponds to US$150,000 from IFC (International Finance Corporation), also guaranteed by the Company.

(iii) In June 2023, the Group issued financial letters in Brazilian reais in the amount equivalent to US$22,987 on the issuance dates.

The terms and conditions of the loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023, are as follows:

06/30/2023 Borrowings and financing Country Currency Interest rate Maturity Principal amount Term loan credit facility Mexico MXN TIIE 182 + 1.0% up to 1.45% July 2023 up to November 2024 110,000 Syndicated loan Mexico MXN TIIE 91 + 1.00% April 2025 435,000 Syndicated loan Colombia COP IBR (1) + 1.0% up to 3.59% April 2025 up to January 2026 87,500 Financial letter Brazil BRL CDI + 1.8% April 2025 up to June 2025 22,987

(1) IBR: Bank Reference Indicator (Indicador Bancario de Referencia).

Changes to borrowings and financings are as follows:

06/30/2023 Term loan credit facility Syndicated loan Financial Letter Total Balance at beginning of the period 118,194 467,374 - 585,568 New borrowings - 73,720 21,699 95,419 Payments - principal - (10,546) - (10,546) Payments - interest (5,154) (30,939) - (36,093) Interest accrued 7,534 33,946 82 41,562 Transaction costs - (868) - (868) Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 16,537 71,650 1,293 89,480 Balance at end of the period 137,111 604,337 23,074 764,522

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

06/30/2022 Bills of exchange Term loan credit facility Bank borrowings Syndicated loan Total Balance at beginning of the period 10,400 136,843 - - 147,243 Addition due to business combination - - 4,729 - 4,729 New borrowings - - - 353,878 353,878 Payments - principal (9,556) (24,291) (4,458) - (38,305) Payments - interest (1,910) (3,884) (568) (1,760) (8,122) Interest accrued 43 3,894 158 2,564 6,659 Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 1,023 2,620 139 1,017 4,799 Balance at end of the period - 115,182 - 355,699 470,881

Covenants

The credit facilities and syndicated loans above-mentioned have associated restrictive clauses (covenants) which establish the maintenance of minimum financial indicators resulting from capital, funding and liquidity (cash) position, as well as profitability metrics and leverage ratios including, but not limited to, net debt to gross profit, in addition to non-financial indicators according to each contract. The non-compliance with financial covenants is considered as an event of default and may lead to debt acceleration. There are also cross-default clauses triggered in the event Nu Holdings and/or some subsidiaries fail to pay any material indebtedness. The covenants are monitored on a regular basis.

Guarantees

The Company is guarantor to the above-mentioned borrowings from Colombia and Mexico. Nu Pagamentos is also a guarantor to certain term loan credit facilities.

24. PROVISION FOR LAWSUITS AND ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDINGS

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Tax risks - 15,747 Civil risks 4,522 2,096 Labor risks 131 104 Total 4,653 17,947

The Company and its subsidiaries are parties to lawsuits and administrative proceedings arising from time to time in the ordinary course of operations, involving tax, civil and labor matters. Such matters are being discussed at the administrative and judicial levels, which, when applicable, are supported by judicial deposits. The provisions for probable losses arising from these matters are estimated and periodically adjusted by management, supported by external legal advisors' opinion. There is significant uncertainty relating to the timing of any cash outflow, if any, for civil and labor risk.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

a) Provision

A provision in the amount of US$15,747 on December 31, 2022 referred to a potential legal obligation related to the increase in the contribution of certain Brazilian taxes (PIS and COFINS). The Group had a judicial deposit related to this claim, and in June 2019, Nu withdrew the lawsuit. The release of the judicial deposits in favor of the Brazilian Tax Authorities occurred in May 2023, representing final settlement of the matter with the consequent use of the provisioned amount.

Civil lawsuits are mainly related to credit card operations. Based on management's assessment and inputs from Nu's external legal advisors, the Group has provisioned US$4,522 (US$2,096 on December 31, 2022) considered sufficient to cover estimated losses from civil suits deemed probable.

b) Changes

Changes to provision for lawsuits and administrative proceedings are as follows:

06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Tax Civil Labor Tax Civil Labor Balance at beginning of the period 15,747 2,096 104 17,081 980 21 Additions - 6,170 135 - 980 11 Payments / Reversals (16,402) (4,085) (119) (2,382) (553) (14) Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI) 655 341 11 1,119 43 2 Balance at end of the period - 4,522 131 15,818 1,450 20

c) Contingencies

The Group is a party to civil and labor lawsuits, involving risks classified by management and the legal advisors as possible losses, totaling approximately US$11,222 and US$2,894, respectively (US$7,128 and US$1,814 on December 31, 2022). Based on management's assessment and inputs from the Group's external legal advisors, no provision was recognized for those lawsuits as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the total amount of judicial deposits shown as "Other assets" (note 17) is US$3,288 (US$18,864 on December 31, 2022) and is substantially attributed to the judicial deposit carried on behalf of the shareholders of Nu Invest, prior to the acquisition, due to a tax proceeding related to withholding taxes inappropriately deducted from amounts paid to employees.

25. DEFERRED INCOME

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Deferred revenue from rewards program 50,305 34,546 Deferred annual fee from reward program 3,118 3,283 Other deferred income 1,459 3,859 Total 54,882 41,688

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Deferred revenue from rewards programs is related to the Group's reward program for its credit card customers, called "Rewards". The program consists of accumulating points according to the use of the credit card in the ratio of R$1.00 (one Brazilian real, equivalent to US$0.21 as of June 30, 2023 US$0.19 as of December 31, 2022) equal to 1 point and cashbacks. The points do not expire, and there is no limit on the number of Rewards an eligible card member can earn. Deferred annual fees from the reward program comprise amounts related to the rewards fees which are paid annually by customers until they are earned.

The redemption of the points occurs when the customers use them in various purchase categories, such as air tickets, hotels, transportation services, and music.

Nu uses financial models to estimate the redemption rates of rewards earned to date by current card members, and, therefore, the estimated financial value of the points, based on historical redemption trends, current enrollee redemption behavior, among others. The estimated financial value is recorded in the profit or loss when the performance obligation is satisfied, which is when the reward points are redeemed.

26. OTHER LIABILITIES

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Clients transfers - PIX (i) - 305,508 Sundry creditors 113,822 122,767 Payment transactions - other 141,025 80,798 Credit card ECL allowance (note 13) 25,856 17,566 Intermediation of securities 2,484 28,340 Insurances 12,899 5,182 Other liabilities 53,187 75,839 Total 349,273 636,000

(i) Clients transfers - PIX corresponds to unsettled PIX transactions on non-business days.

27. RELATED PARTIES

In the ordinary course of business, the Group may have issued credit cards or loans to Nu's executive directors, board members, key employees and close family members. Those transactions, as well as the deposits and other products, such as investments, occur on similar terms as those prevailing at the time for comparable transactions to unrelated persons and do not involve more than the normal risk of collectability.

As described in note 3, "Basis of consolidation", all companies from the Group are consolidated in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Therefore, related party balances and transactions, and any unrealized income and expenses arising from inter-company transactions, are eliminated in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

In 2023, the exchange differences arising from intercompany loans between entities of the group with different functional currencies are shown as "Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments" in the statement of profit (loss).



Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

a) Transactions with other related parties

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Assets/ (Liabilities) Others - 316

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Revenues (expenses) Others - (1,112)

As of June 30, 2023 the Company did not have any transaction with other related parties. On June 30, 2021, the Group entered into a service and naming rights agreement with Rodamoinho Produtora de Eventos Ltda., owned by a former member of the Company's Board of Directors ("Board"). This director has not been a member of the Board since September 2022, when the Company ceased recognizing Rodamoinho as a related party. In addition, the Group did not make payments for Reprograma, a philanthropic project managed by a family member of the Company's controlling shareholder, in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

28. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT

The main valuation techniques employed in internal models to measure the fair value of the financial instruments as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are set out below. The principal inputs into these models are derived from observable market data. The Group did not make any material changes to its valuation techniques and internal models in those periods.

a) Fair value of financial instruments carried at amortized cost

The following tables show the fair value of the financial instruments carried at amortized cost as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022. The Group has not disclosed the fair values of financial instruments such as compulsory and other deposits at central banks, other financial assets, deposits in electronic money, RDB, and borrowings and financing, because their carrying amounts are a reasonable approximation of fair value.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Carrying amount Fair value - Level 2 Fair value - Level 3 Carrying amount Fair value - Level 2 Fair value - Level 3 Assets Compulsory and other deposits at central banks 2,826,879 2,778,019 Credit card receivables (i) 10,387,703 - 10,650,948 8,233,123 - 8,204,077 Loans to customers (i) 2,433,217 - 2,384,504 1,676,276 - 1,920,518 Other receivables 1,346,560 - 1,348,817 521,670 - 522,359 Other financial assets 141,099 478,283 Total 17,135,458 - 14,384,269 13,687,371 - 10,646,954 Liabilities Deposits in electronic money 1,317,464 1,534,582 Bank receipt of deposits (RDB) 16,708,534 14,273,959 Bank certificate of deposit (CDB) 7,730 7,740 - - Payables to network 7,749,565 7,275,570 - 7,054,783 6,399,704 - Borrowings and financing 764,522 585,568 Total 26,547,815 7,283,310 - 23,448,892 6,399,704 -

(i) It excludes the fair value adjustment from the hedge accounting.

The book value from credit card receivables and loans to customers includes the amounts that are the hedge items of the portfolio hedge, described in note 19. The credit risk components for both receivables are not part of the hedge strategy.

Borrowings and financing fair value is equal to the book value given that any prepayment shall be equal to the total outstanding amount. The fair value of floating rate demand deposits are assumed to be equal to carrying amounts.

The valuation approach to specific categories of financial instruments is described below.

i) Fair value models and inputs

Credit card: The fair values of credit card receivables and payables to network are calculated using the discounted cash flow method. Fair values are determined by discounting the contractual cash flows by the interest rate curve and a credit spread. For payables, cash flows are also discounted by the Group's own credit spread.

Loans to customers: Fair value is estimated based on groups of clients with similar risk profiles, using valuation models. The fair value of a loan is determined by discounting the contractual cash flows by the interest rate curve and a credit spread.

Other receivables: Fair value is calculated by discounting future cash flows by a risk free interest rate and a credit spread.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

b) Fair value of financial instruments measured at fair value

The following table shows a summary of the fair values, as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, of the financial assets and liabilities indicated below, classified on the basis of the various measurement methods used by the Group to determine their fair value:

06/30/2023 Published price quotations in active markets (Level 1) Internal Models (Level 2) Internal Models (Level 3) Total Assets Government bonds Brazil 5,985,235 - - 5,985,235 United States 157,199 - - 157,199 Mexico 1,392 - - 1,392 Corporate bonds and other instruments Certificate of bank deposits (CDB) - 1,571 - 1,571 Investment funds - 133,964 - 133,964 Time deposit - 262,067 - 262,067 Bill of credit (LC) - 1 - 1 Real estate and agribusiness certificate of receivables (CRIs/CRAs) 102 21,442 - 21,544 Real estate and agribusiness letter of credit (LCIs/LCAs) - 127 - 127 Corporate bonds and debentures 848,569 202,112 - 1,050,681 Equity instrument - - 22,249 22,249 Derivative financial instruments 340 19,695 6,188 26,223 Collateral for credit card operations - 313 - 313 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments 6,435 35,280 - 41,715 Instruments eligible as capital - 3,766 - 3,766 Repurchase agreements - 144,922 - 144,922

55

12/31/2022 Published price quotations in active markets (Level 1) Internal Models (Level 2) Internal Models (Level 3) Total Assets Government bonds Brazil 8,222,278 - - 8,222,278 United States 171,184 - - 171,184 Mexico 1,382 - - 1,382 Corporate bonds and other instruments Certificate of bank deposits (CDB) - 3,712 - 3,712 Investment funds - 302,779 - 302,779 Time deposit - 446,436 - 446,436 Bill of credit (LC) - 138 - 138 Real estate and agribusiness certificate of receivables (CRIs/CRAs) 2 32,173 - 32,175 Real estate and agribusiness letter of credit (LCIs/LCAs) - 1,197 - 1,197 Corporate bonds and debentures 676,953 158,675 - 835,628 Equity instrument - - 22,082 22,082 Derivative financial instruments 2,154 11,423 27,908 41,485 Collateral for credit card operations - 305 - 305 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments 384 9,041 - 9,425 Instruments eligible as capital - 11,507 - 11,507 Repurchase agreements - 197,242 - 197,242

i) Fair value models and inputs

Securities: The securities with high liquidity and quoted prices in the active market are classified as level 1. Therefore, all the government bonds and some corporate bonds are included in level 1 as they are traded in active markets. Brazilian securities values are the published prices by the 'Associação Brasileira das Entidades dos Mercados Financeiro e de Capitais' ("Anbima"). For US and Mexico bonds, fair values are the published prices by Bloomberg. Other corporate bonds and investment fund shares, the valuation of which is based on observable data, such as interest rates and interest rate curves are classified as level 2.

Derivatives: Derivatives traded on stock exchanges are classified as level 1 of the hierarchy. Derivatives traded on the Brazilian stock exchange are fairly valued using B3 quotations. Interest rate OTC Swaps are valued by discounting future expected cash flows to present values using interest rate curves and are classified as level 2. The embedded derivative conversion feature from the senior preferred share was calculated based on methodologies for the share price described in note 10. The options related to the warrant from Creditas Partnership are fair valued using a Black-Scholes model and are classified as level 3.

Equity instrument: For the fair value of the equity instrument, the Group used contractual conditions as inputs that are not directly observable, and therefore it is classified as level 3.

56

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Instruments eligible as capital: If the instrument has an active market, prices quoted in this market are used. Otherwise, valuation techniques are used, such as discounted cash flows, where cash flows are discounted by a risk-free rate and a credit spread. Instruments eligible as capital were designated at fair value through profit (loss) in the initial recognition (fair value option).

Repurchase agreements: The fair value is the transaction value itself given that repurchase agreement is a collateralized short-term one day agreement.

c) Transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2022, there were no transfers of financial instruments between levels 1 and 2 or between levels 2 and 3.

29. INCOME TAX

Current and deferred taxes are determined for all transactions that have been recognized in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements using the provisions of the current tax laws. The current income tax expense or benefit represents the estimated taxes to be paid or refunded, respectively, for the current period. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined based on differences between the financial reporting and tax basis of assets and liabilities. They are measured using the tax rates and laws that will be in effect when the temporary tax differences are expected to reverse.

a) Income tax reconciliation

The tax on the Group's pre-tax profit differs from the theoretical amount that would arise using the weighted average tax rate applicable to profits of the consolidated entities. Thus, the following is a reconciliation of income tax expense to profit (loss) for the period, calculated by applying the combined Brazilian income tax rate of 40% for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Profit (loss) before income tax 323,977 (24,612) 567,606 (92,263) Tax rate (i) 40% 40% 40% 40% Income tax (129,590) 9,845 (227,042) 36,905 Permanent additions/exclusions Share-based payments 6,312 9,922 (205) (985) Operational losses and others (378) (2,777) (4,190) (4,978) Foreign exchange variation on investments abroad (1,694) (3,974) 83 - Effect of different tax rates - subsidiaries and parent company 18,731 (17,764) 22,113 (12,792) Other non-deductible expenses 7,508 (490) 8,252 (741) Income tax (99,111) (5,238) (200,989) 17,409 Current tax expense (263,071) (96,249) (468,935) (195,301) Deferred tax benefit 163,960 91,011 267,946 212,710 Income tax in the statement of profit or loss (99,111) (5,238) (200,989) 17,409 Deferred tax recognized in OCI 1,378 (1,849) 4,589 221

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

(i) The tax rate used was the one applicable to the financial Brazilian subsidiaries, which represent the most significant portion of the operations of the Group. The tax rate used is not materially different from the average effective tax rate considering all jurisdictions where the Group has operations. The effect of other tax rates is shown in the table above as "effect of different tax rates - subsidiaries and parent company".

b) Deferred income taxes

The following tables present significant components of the Group's deferred tax assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the changes for the periods then ended. The accounting records of deferred tax assets on income tax losses and/or social contribution loss carryforwards, as well as those arising from timing differences, are based on technical feasibility studies which consider the expected generation of future taxable income, considering the history of profitability for each subsidiary individually. The use of the deferred tax asset related to tax loss and negative basis of social contribution is limited to 30% of taxable profit per year for the Brazilian entities and there is no time limit to use it.

Reflected in the statement of profit or loss 12/31/2022 Constitution Realization Foreign exchange Reflected in OCI 06/30/2023 Provisions for credit losses 583,791 470,692 (170,600) 81,539 - 965,422 Provision PIS/COFINS - Financial Revenue 6,299 - (6,561) 262 - - Other temporary differences (i) 123,103 68,094 (41,513) 11,527 - 161,211 Total deferred tax assets on temporary differences 713,193 538,786 (218,674) 93,328 - 1,126,633 Tax loss and negative basis of social contribution 97,857 55,295 (62,149) 7,347 - 98,350 Deferred tax assets 811,050 594,081 (280,823) 100,675 - 1,224,983 Futures settlement market (13,739) (3,076) 5,431 (435) - (11,819) Fair value changes - financial instruments (3,291) (2,227) (136) (519) (793) (6,966) Others (24,088) (55,210) 14,413 (1,378) - (66,263) Deferred tax liabilities (41,118) (60,513) 19,708 (2,332) (793) (85,048) Fair value changes - cash flow hedge (1,758) 56,058 (60,565) (875) 5,382 (7,140) Deferred tax recognized during the period 589,626 (321,680) 4,589

(i) Other temporary differences are composed mainly by other provisions and supplier provisions.

58

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Reflected in the statement of profit or loss 12/31/2021 Constitution Realization Foreign exchange Reflected in OCI 06/30/2022 Provisions for credit losses 204,459 265,185 (92,796) 5,798 - 382,646 Provision PIS/COFINS - Financial Revenue 5,965 - - 362 - 6,327 Other temporary differences (i) 72,343 33,351 (12,974) 3,284 - 96,004 Total deferred tax assets on temporary differences 282,767 298,536 (105,770) 9,444 - 484,977 - Tax loss and negative basis of social contribution 77,985 37,256 (4,194) 2,893 - 113,940 Deferred tax assets 360,752 335,792 (109,964) 12,337 - 598,917 Futures settlement market (18,850) (12,990) 8,944 (613) - (23,509) Fair value changes - financial instruments (2,144) (455) 165 (113) (3,047) (5,594) Others (8,340) (5,822) 23 (41) - (14,180) Deferred tax liabilities (29,334) (19,267) 9,132 (767) (3,047) (43,283) Fair value changes - cash flow hedge 1,057 7,650 (10,633) 2,983 3,268 4,325 Deferred tax recognized during the period 324,175 (111,465) 221

(i) Other temporary differences are composed mainly by other provisions and supplier provisions.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

30. EQUITY

The table below presents the changes in shares issued and fully paid and shares authorized, by class, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Shares authorized and fully issued Note Class A Ordinary shares Class B Ordinary shares Total Total as of December 31, 2021 3,459,743,431 1,150,245,114 4,609,988,545 Conversion of shares class B to A 58,312,073 (58,312,073) - SOPs exercised and RUSs vested 10 64,418,580 - 64,418,580 Shares withheld for employees' taxes 10 (8,536,770) - (8,536,770) Issuance of class A shares - Cognitect and Juntos acquisitions 1,362,201 - 1,362,201 Issuance of shares due to IPO over-allotment 27,555,298 - 27,555,298 Total as of December 31, 2022 3,602,854,813 1,091,933,041 4,694,787,854 Conversion of class B shares in class A shares 590,000 (590,000) - SOPs exercised and RUSs vested 42,651,541 - 42,651,541 Shares withheld for employees' taxes 10 (4,359,685) - (4,359,685) Shares repurchased (290,676) - (290,676) Share issued to service providers 4,355,374 4,355,374 Issuance of class A shares - Olivia acquisition 5,471,479 - 5,471,479 Total as of June 30, 2023 3,651,272,846 1,091,343,041 4,742,615,887

Shares authorized and unissued Class A Ordinary shares Class B Ordinary shares Total Business combination - contingent share consideration - - 5,107,809 Reserved for the share-based payments - - 354,717,097 Shares authorized which may be issued class A or class B - - 43,501,000,417 Shares authorized and unissued as of June 30, 2023 - - 43,860,825,323 Shares authorized issued 3,651,272,846 1,091,343,041 4,742,615,887 Total as of June 30, 2023 - - 48,603,441,210

60

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

a) Share events

In January 2022, Nu Holdings issued an additional 27,555,298 ordinary class A shares due to the over-allotment option ("Green Shoe") exercised by the underwriters.

In May 2023, the Company concluded private issuances of a total 4,355,374 Class A shares as consideration paid to acquire services.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had ordinary shares authorized and unissued relating to commitments from acquisitions of entities, the issuance due to the share-based payment plans (note 10) and authorized for future issuance without determined nature and which could be class A or B ordinary shares.

b) Share capital and share premium reserve

All share classes of the Company had a nominal par value of US$0.0000067 on June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and the total amount of share capital was US$84 (US$83 as of December 31, 2022).

Share premium reserve relates to amounts contributed by shareholders over the par value at the issuance of shares.

The total of exercised Stock Options (SOP) was US$ 7,013 for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023.

c) Issuance of shares

The following table presents the amount in US$ of shares issued, increase in capital and premium reserve in transactions other than business combinations, the exercise of the SOPs and vesting of RSUs in the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Capital and share premium reserve Event 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Shares issued on IPO over-allotment - 247,998

In January 2022, Nu Holdings issued 27,555,298 ordinary Class A shares and raised proceeds of US$247,998 as a result of the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option ("Green Shoe"), related to the IPO in December 2021.

d) Accumulated gains (losses)

The accumulated gains (losses) include the accumulated profit (losses) of the Group and the share-based payment reserve amount, as shown in the table below.

As described in note 10, the Group's share-based payments include incentives in the form of SOPs, RSUs and Awards. Further, the Company can use the reserve to absorb accumulated losses.

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Accumulated losses (334,445) (701,062) Share-based payments reserve 881,187 765,639 Total accumulated gains (losses) 546,742 64,577

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

e) Shares repurchased and withheld

Shares may be repurchased from former employees when they leave the Group, as a result of contractual terms of deferred payments on business combinations, or withheld because of RSUs plans to settle the employee's tax obligation. These shares repurchased or withheld are canceled and cannot be reissued or subscribed. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2022, the following shares were repurchased:

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Number of shares repurchased 290,676 - Total value of shares repurchased - - Number of shares withheld - RSU 4,359,685 8,536,770 Total value of shares withheld - RSU 18,491 51,212

f) Accumulated other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income includes the amounts, net of the related tax effect, of the adjustments to assets and liabilities recognized in equity through the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

Other comprehensive income that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss is related to cash flow hedges that qualify as effective hedges and currency translation that represents the cumulative gains and losses on the retranslation of the Group's investment in foreign operations. These amounts will remain under this heading until they are recognized in the consolidated statement of profit (loss) in the periods in which the hedged items affect it, for example, in the case of the cash flow hedge.

The own credit reserve reflects the cumulative own credit gains and losses on financial liabilities designated at fair value. Amounts in the own credit reserve are not reclassified to profit (loss) in future periods.

The accumulated balances are as follows:

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Cash flow hedge effects, net of deferred taxes (1,842) (7,486) Currency translation on foreign entities 142,859 (108,356) Changes in fair value - financial instruments at FVTOCI, net of deferred taxes (14,587) (22,298) Own credit adjustment effects 557 489 Total 126,987 (137,651)

31. MANAGEMENT OF FINANCIAL RISKS, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS, AND OTHER RISKS

a) Overview

The Group monitors the risks that could have a material impact on its strategic objectives, including those that must comply with applicable regulatory requirements. To efficiently manage and mitigate these risks, the risk management structure conducts risk identification and assessment to prioritize the risks that are key to pursue potential opportunities and/or that may prevent value from being created or that may compromise existing value, with the possibility of having impacts on financial results, capital, liquidity, customer relationship and reputation.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

Risks that are actively monitored include Credit, Liquidity, Market, Operational, IT, Cyber, Regulatory, Compliance, AML (Anti-money laundering) and Reputational Risk, Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book (IRBB), Model Risk, and also the risk from Cryptocurrency business.

Nu considers Risk Management an important pillar of the Group's strategic management. The risk management structure broadly permeates the entire Company, with the objective of ensuring that risks are properly identified, measured, mitigated, monitored and reported, in order to support the development of its activities. Risk Management is related to the principles, culture, structures and processes to improve the decision-making process and the achievement of strategic objectives. It is a continuous and evolving process that runs through Nu's entire strategy, to support Management in minimizing its losses, as well as maximizing its profits and supporting the Company's values.

The Group's risk management structure considers the size and complexity of its business, which allows tracking, monitoring and control of the risks to which it is exposed. The risk management process is aligned with management guidelines, which, through committees and other internal meetings, define strategic objectives, including risk appetite. Conversely, the capital control and capital management units provide support through risk and capital monitoring and analysis processes.

Each of the risks described below has its own methodologies, systems and processes for its identification, measurement, evaluation, monitoring, reporting, control and mitigation.

In the case of financial risks, such as credit, liquidity, IRRBB and market risk, the measurement is carried out based on quantitative models and, in certain cases, prospective scenarios in relation to the main variables involved, respecting the applicable regulatory requirements and best market practices. Non-financial risks, such as operational risk and technological/cyber risks, are measured using impact criteria (inherent risk), considering potential financial losses, reputational damage, customer perception and legal/regulatory obligations, as well as evaluated in relation to the effectiveness of the respective structure of internal controls.

There were no significant changes to the risk management structure that was reported in the most recent annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

● Credit risk

The Group's outstanding balance of financial assets and other exposures to credit risk is shown in the table below:

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,175,049 4,172,316 Securities 156,233 91,853 Derivative financial instruments 26,223 41,485 Collateral for credit card operations 313 305 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 182,769 133,643 Securities 7,479,797 9,947,138 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 7,479,797 9,947,138 Credit card receivables 10,387,713 8,233,072 Loans to customers 2,433,209 1,673,440 Compulsory and other deposits at central banks 2,826,879 2,778,019 Other receivables 1,346,560 521,670 Other financial assets 141,099 478,283 Financial assets at amortized cost 17,135,460 13,684,484 Other exposures Unused limits (i) 14,895,719 12,971,982 Credit Commitments 14,895,719 12,971,982

(i) Unused limits are not recorded in the statement of financial position and are considered in the measurement of the ECL because it represents credit risk exposure.

● Liquidity risk

Primary sources of funding - by maturity

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Funding Sources Up to 12 months Over 12 months Total % Up to 12 months Over 12 months Total % Bank receipt of deposits (RDB) 16,594,966 113,568 16,708,534 96% 14,160,805 113,154 14,273,959 96% Borrowings and financing 42,650 721,872 764,522 4% 38,329 547,239 585,568 4% Bank certificate of deposit (CDB) 6,694 1,036 7,730 0% - - - 0% Instruments eligible as capital - 3,766 3,766 0% - 11,507 11,507 0% Total 16,644,310 840,242 17,484,552 100% 14,199,134 671,900 14,871,034 100%

64

Maturities of financial liabilities

The tables below summarize the Group's financial liabilities and their contractual maturities:

06/30/2023 Financial liabilities Carrying amount Gross nominal outflow (1) Up to 1 month 1 to 3 months 3-12 months Over 12 months Derivative financial instruments 41,715 41,715 286 5,596 35,359 474 Instruments eligible as capital 3,766 7,911 - - - 7,911 Repurchase agreements 144,922 144,922 144,922 - - - Deposits in electronic money (*) 1,317,464 1,317,464 1,317,464 - - - Bank receipt of deposits (RDB) 16,708,534 16,970,179 16,103,008 168,804 558,074 140,293 Bank certificate of deposit (CDB) 7,730 8,447 - - 6,443 2,004 Payables to credit card network 7,633,288 7,633,288 3,982,128 1,930,090 1,719,282 1,788 Borrowings and financing 764,522 915,323 42,869 22,099 61,828 788,527 Total 26,621,941 27,039,249 21,590,677 2,126,589 2,380,986 940,997

(*) In accordance with regulatory requirements and in guarantee of these deposits, the Group holds the total amount of US$1,734,114 in eligible securities composed of Brazilian government bonds as described in note 12b, under a dedicated account within the Brazilian Central Bank as of June 30, 2023 (US$2,252,464 as of December 31, 2022).

(1) The gross nominal outflow was projected considering the exchange rate of Brazilian Reais, and Mexican and Colombian Pesos to US$ as of June 30, 2023.

● Market risk

The table below presents the VaR which uses a confidence level of 99% and a holding period of 10 days, by a historical simulation approach, with a 5-year historical window. For Brazil, it is calculated only for the Trading Book in line with the way portfolios are managed.

VaR 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Nu Financeira (1) / Nu Pagamentos (Brazil) 407 478 Nu Holdings (2) 10,227 10,321

(1) Includes Nu Financeira and its subsidiaries Nu Invest and Nu DTVM.

(2) Considers only financial assets held directly by Nu Holdings as other subsidiaries do not have significant market risk exposures.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

● Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB)

The following analysis is the Group's sensitivity of the mark to market fair value to an increase of 1 basis point ("bp") (DV01) in the Brazilian risk-free curve, Brazilian IPCA coupon curve, US risk-free curve and Mexican risk-free curve, assuming a parallel shift and a constant financial position:

DV01 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Brazilian risk-free curve (1) (116) (41) Brazilian IPCA coupon (3) (5) US risk-free curve (130) (121) Mexican risk-free curve 4 1

(1) Includes FIP, Nu Pagamentos, Nu Financeira, Nu Invest and Nu DTVM.

The interest rate risk in Colombia and in Brazilian subsidiaries other than those mentioned above, is not significant as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. To maintain DV01 sensitivities within defined limits, interest rate futures, traded in B3, and swaps derivatives are used to hedge interest rate risk.

● Foreign exchange (FX) risk

The financial information may exhibit volatility due to the Group's operations in foreign currencies, such as the Brazilian Real and Mexican and Colombian Pesos. At the Nu Holdings level, there is no net investment hedge for investments in other countries.

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, none of the entities of the Group had significant financial instruments in a currency other than their respective functional currencies.

32. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The purpose of capital management is to maintain the capital adequacy for Nu's operation through control and monitoring of the capital position, to evaluate the capital necessity according to the risk taken and strategic aim of the organization and to establish a capital planning process in accordance with future requirements of regulatory capital, based on the Group's growth projections, risk exposure, market movements and other relevant information. Also, the capital management structure is responsible for identifying sources of capital, for writing and submitting the capital plan and capital contingent plan for approval by the Executive Directors.

a) Composition of capital

i) Financial conglomerate in Brazil

The regulatory capital used to monitor the compliance of a financial conglomerate with the Basel operating limits imposed by the Brazilian Central Bank, is the sum of two items, as follows:

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

● Tier I Capital: the sum of Common Equity Tier I, which consists of paid in capital, capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions, and prudential adjustments and the Additional Tier I, which consists of subordinated debt instruments without a defined maturity that meet eligibility requirements.

● Tier II Capital: consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet eligibility requirements. Together with the Common Equity Tier I it composes the Total Capital.

The table below shows the calculation of the capital ratios and their minimum requirement for the Financial Conglomerate, required by the current regulation in Brazil.

Financial Conglomerate 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Regulatory Capital 1,615,103 1,091,675 Tier I 1,394,793 905,782 Common Equity Capital 1,232,284 769,640 Additional 162,509 136,142 Tier II 220,310 185,893 Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) 8,005,724 5,106,361 Credit Risk (RWA CPAD) 5,970,343 3,958,772 Market Risk (RWA MPAD) 76,230 70,159 Operational Risk (RWA OPAD) 1,959,151 1,077,430 Minimum Capital Required 840,601 536,168 Excess margin 774,502 555,507 Basel Ratio 20.2% 21.4%

ii) Nu Pagamentos

The subsidiary permanently maintains its shareholders' equity adjusted by the income accounts in an amount corresponding to, at least, the highest amount between i) 2% of the monthly average of payment transactions carried out by the subsidiary in the last 12 (twelve) months; or ii) 2% of the balance of electronic currency issued by the Nu Pagamentos, calculated daily.

67

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

The table below shows the calculation of the capital ratio for Nu Pagamentos, in accordance with current regulation in Brazil.

Nu Pagamentos 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Adjusted Equity (a) 1,704,547 1,135,199 Max Amount (b) 4,908,226 3,923,171 Monthly average of payment transactions 4,908,226 3,923,171 Balance of electronic currencies 967,017 1,492,236 Capital Ratio (a/b) 34.7% 28.9%

iii) Nu Mexico Financiera

Nu Mexico Financiera's capital management aims to determine the capital needed for its growth and to plan additional sources of capital, to permanently maintain its Regulatory Capital higher than the requirements defined by the CNBV.

As of June 30, 2023, its regulatory capital was equivalent to US$468,029 (US$470,092 as of December 31, 2022), resulting in a Capital ratio of 42% (49% as of December 31, 2022), with 10% being the minimum required for Category 4 SOFIPO.

33. SEGMENT INFORMATION

In reviewing the operational performance of the Group and allocating resources, the Chief Operating Decision Maker of the Group ("CODM"), who is the Group's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), reviews the consolidated statement of profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

The CODM considers the whole Group as a single operating and reportable segment, monitoring operations, making decisions on fund allocation, and evaluating performance. The CODM reviews relevant financial data on a combined basis for all subsidiaries.

The Group's income, results, and assets for this one reportable segment can be determined by reference to the consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income (loss), as well as the consolidated statements of financial position.

a) Information about products and services

The information about products and services are disclosed in note 6.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

b) Information about geographical area

The table below shows the revenue and non-current assets per geographical area:

Revenue (a) Non-current assets (b) Three-month period ended Six-month period ended 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Brazil 1,305,670 761,811 2,396,229 1,374,242 612,353 551,668 Mexico 89,224 42,808 169,736 69,988 32,825 17,610 Colombia 16,825 3,676 30,008 5,073 10,116 5,124 Cayman Islands - - - - 41,599 43,994 Germany - - - - 66 88 Argentina - - - - - 46 United States 242 312 811 795 6,552 7,495 Total 1,411,961 808,607 2,596,784 1,450,098 703,511 626,025

(a) Includes interest income (credit card, lending and other receivables), interchange fees, recharge fees, rewards revenue, late fees and other fees and commission income.

(b) Non-current assets are right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and goodwill.

The Group had no single customer that represented 10% or more of the Group's revenues in the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2022.

34. NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 US$ US$ Olivia's acquisition - share consideration - 36,671 Shares issued to service providers (note 30a) 21,533 -

35. OTHER TRANSACTIONS

a) Accounting for crypto-assets - Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 121 ("SAB 121")

In March 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") released Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) 121, which addresses the rights and obligations of the parties to a crypto asset safeguarding arrangement. SAB 121 explains that an issuer that has obligations to safeguard digital assets held for their platform users should recognize those digital assets as an asset and a liability to return them to the customers, both of which are measured at fair value.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

In June 2022, the Group launched a platform, through its subsidiary Nu Crypto Ltda. ("Nu Crypto"), which allows clients to trade crypto assets, in partnership with a specialized broker. The custody activity is performed by the broker, which holds the cryptographic key information, and the Company's contractual arrangements state that its customers retain legal ownership of the crypto; have the right to sell or transfer the crypto assets; and also benefit from the rewards and bear the risks associated with the ownership, including as a result of any crypto price fluctuations. The Company maintains an internal recordkeeping of the crypto assets held for the customers.

The Group concluded that its activities may create crypto-asset safeguarding obligations (as defined in SAB 121) to its customers as a result of certain technological, legal and regulatory risks and, therefore, it should record a safeguarding liability and a corresponding asset at the fair value of the crypto assets held by customers on the Group's platform.

The following table summarizes the balances relating to crypto assets held for customers. For the purpose of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which were prepared specifically to meet CVM requirements, the asset and liability have not been recognized.

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Fair value of the crypto assets held for customers 33,568 18,313

70

Nu Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023

