SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of August, 2023
Commission File Number 001-41129
Nu Holdings Ltd.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Nu Holdings Ltd.
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
Campbells Corporate Services Limited, Floor 4, Willow House, Cricket Square, KY1-9010 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
+1 345 949 2648
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F (X) Form 40-F
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
YesNo (X)
Contents
Independent Auditors' Report
Independent Auditors' report on review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
To Board of Directors and Shareholders of
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Cayman Islands
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Company") as at June 30, 2023, the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income or loss for the three and six-month periods then ended, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review (NBC TR 2410 - Revisão de Informações Intermediárias Executada pelo Auditor da Entidade and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023, are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'.
São Paulo, August 15, 2023.
KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda. CRC 2SP-027685/O-0 F SP
Rodrigo de Mattos Lia Accountant 1SP252418/O-3
|3
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except earnings (loss) per share)
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|Note
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments
|6
|1,500,225
|853,013
|2,755,679
|1,472,456
|Fee and commission income
|6
|368,415
|304,548
|731,628
|562,372
|Total revenue
|1,868,640
|1,157,561
|3,487,307
|2,034,828
|Interest and other financial expenses
|6
|(453,426)
|(407,500)
|(893,638)
|(680,503)
|Transactional expenses
|6
|(42,797)
|(48,036)
|(95,575)
|(82,484)
|Credit loss allowance expenses
|7
|(590,434)
|(338,492)
|(1,065,229)
|(614,214)
|Total cost of financial and transactional services provided
|(1,086,657)
|(794,028)
|(2,054,442)
|(1,377,201)
|Gross profit
|781,983
|363,533
|1,432,865
|657,627
|Operating expenses
|Customer support and operations
|8
|(113,309)
|(77,703)
|(221,124)
|(139,274)
|General and administrative expenses
|8
|(256,408)
|(229,505)
|(493,289)
|(474,613)
|Marketing expenses
|8
|(33,923)
|(36,208)
|(53,195)
|(63,816)
|Other income (expenses)
|8
|(54,366)
|(44,729)
|(97,651)
|(72,187)
|Total operating expenses
|(458,006)
|(388,145)
|(865,259)
|(749,890)
|Profit (loss) before income taxes
|323,977
|(24,612)
|567,606
|(92,263)
|Income taxes
|Current taxes
|29
|(263,071)
|(96,249)
|(468,935)
|(195,301)
|Deferred taxes
|29
|163,960
|91,011
|267,946
|212,710
|Total income taxes
|(99,111)
|(5,238)
|(200,989)
|17,409
|Profit (loss) for the period
|224,866
|(29,850)
|366,617
|(74,854)
|Profit (loss) attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|224,866
|(29,697)
|366,617
|(74,798)
|Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|(153)
|-
|(56)
|Earnings (loss) per share - Basic
|9
|0.0475
|(0.0064)
|0.0777
|(0.0160)
|Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted
|9
|0.0464
|(0.0064)
|0.0758
|(0.0160)
|Weighted average number of outstanding shares - Basic (in thousands of shares)
|9
|4,730,272
|4,670,972
|4,719,948
|4,665,688
|Weighted average number of outstanding shares - Diluted (in thousands of shares)
|9
|4,843,835
|4,670,972
|4,833,455
|4,665,688
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
|4
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss
Loss for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|Note
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Profit (loss) for period
|224,866
|(29,850)
|366,617
|(74,854)
|Other comprehensive income or loss:
|Effective portion of changes in fair value
|13,690
|(7,193)
|15,685
|(26,244)
|Changes in fair value reclassified to profit or loss
|(12,549)
|4,696
|(15,423)
|5,875
|Deferred income taxes
|2,356
|(3,794)
|5,382
|3,268
|Cash flow hedge
|19
|3,497
|(6,291)
|5,644
|(17,101)
|Changes in fair value
|(1,820)
|(19,765)
|8,504
|(16,557)
|Deferred income taxes
|(978)
|1,945
|(793)
|(3,047)
|Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|(2,798)
|(17,820)
|7,711
|(19,604)
|Currency translation on foreign entities
|140,710
|(49,457)
|251,215
|14,017
|Total other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss subsequently
|141,409
|(73,568)
|264,570
|(22,688)
|Changes in fair value - own credit adjustment
|20
|23
|(228)
|68
|3,329
|Total other comprehensive income or loss that will not be reclassified to profit or loss subsequently
|23
|(228)
|68
|3,329
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|141,432
|(73,796)
|264,638
|(19,359)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax
|366,298
|(103,646)
|631,255
|(94,213)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|366,298
|(103,493)
|631,255
|(94,157)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|(153)
|-
|(56)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
|5
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Note
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|11
|6,175,049
|4,172,316
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|182,769
|133,643
|Securities
|12
|156,233
|91,853
|Derivative financial instruments
|19
|26,223
|41,485
|Collateral for credit card operations
|22
|313
|305
|Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|7,479,797
|9,947,138
|Securities
|12
|7,479,797
|9,947,138
|Financial assets at amortized cost
|17,135,460
|13,684,484
|Credit card receivables
|13
|10,387,713
|8,233,072
|Loans to customers
|14
|2,433,209
|1,673,440
|Compulsory and other deposits at central banks
|15
|2,826,879
|2,778,019
|Other receivables
|16
|1,346,560
|521,670
|Other financial assets
|141,099
|478,283
|Other assets
|17
|706,514
|541,903
|Deferred tax assets
|29
|1,224,983
|811,050
|Right-of-use assets
|16,414
|18,982
|Property, plant and equipment
|35,246
|27,482
|Intangible assets
|18
|254,378
|182,164
|Goodwill
|18
|397,473
|397,397
|Total assets
|33,608,083
|29,916,559
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
|6
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Note
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Liabilities
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|190,403
|218,174
|Derivative financial instruments
|19
|41,715
|9,425
|Instruments eligible as capital
|20
|3,766
|11,507
|Repurchase agreements
|144,922
|197,242
|Financial liabilities at amortized cost
|26,547,815
|23,448,892
|Deposits
|21
|18,033,728
|15,808,541
|Payables to network
|22
|7,749,565
|7,054,783
|Borrowings and financing
|23
|764,522
|585,568
|Salaries, allowances and social security contributions
|150,033
|90,587
|Tax liabilities
|562,206
|511,017
|Lease liabilities
|19,171
|20,353
|Provision for lawsuits and administrative proceedings
|24
|4,653
|17,947
|Deferred income
|25
|54,882
|41,688
|Deferred tax liabilities
|29
|85,048
|41,118
|Other liabilities
|26
|349,273
|636,000
|Total liabilities
|27,963,484
|25,025,776
|Equity
|Share capital
|30
|84
|83
|Share premium reserve
|30
|4,970,786
|4,963,774
|Accumulated gain (losses)
|30
|546,742
|64,577
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|30
|126,987
|(137,651)
|Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|5,644,599
|4,890,783
|Total equity
|5,644,599
|4,890,783
|Total liabilities and equity
|33,608,083
|29,916,559
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
|7
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Note
Share
capital
Share
premium
reserve
|Accumulated gains (losses)
|Translation reserve
|Cash flow hedge reserve
Financial Assets
at FVTOCI
|Own credit revaluation reserve
|Total equity
|Balances as of December 31, 2022
|83
|4,963,774
|64,577
|(108,356)
|(7,486)
|(22,298)
|489
|4,890,783
|Profit for the six-month period
|-
|-
|366,617
|-
|-
|-
|-
|366,617
|Share-based compensation, net of shares withheld for employee taxes
|10
|-
|-
|94,015
|-
|-
|-
|-
|94,015
|Shares issued to service providers
|30 / 34
|-
|-
|21,533
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21,533
|Shares issued
|30
|1
|(1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock options exercised
|-
|7,013
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,013
|Other comprehensive income or loss, net of tax
|30
|Cash flow hedge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,644
|-
|-
|5,644
|Fair value changes - financial assets at FVTOCI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,711
|-
|7,711
|Currency translation on foreign entities
|-
|-
|-
|251,215
|-
|-
|-
|251,215
|Own credit adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|68
|68
|Balances as of June 30, 2023
|84
|4,970,786
|546,742
|142,859
|(1,842)
|(14,587)
|557
|5,644,599
|8
|Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Note
Share
capital
Share
premium
reserve
|Accumulated gains (losses)
|Translation reserve
|Cash flow hedge reserve
Financial Assets
at FVTOCI
|Own credit revaluation reserve
|Total
|Total non- controlling interests
|Total equity
|Balances as of December 31, 2021
|83
|4,678,585
|(128,409)
|(110,936)
|1,487
|1,741
|(1,519)
|4,441,032
|1,509
|4,442,541
|Loss for the six-month period
|-
|-
|(74,798)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(74,798)
|(56)
|(74,854)
|Share-based compensation, net of shares withheld for employee taxes
|10
|-
|-
|107,296
|-
|-
|-
|-
|107,296
|-
|107,296
|Stock options exercised
|-
|3,304
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,304
|-
|3,304
|Shares issued on business acquisition
|34
|-
|36,671
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36,671
|-
|36,671
|Shares issued on IPO over-allotment
|30
|-
|247,998
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|247,998
|-
|247,998
|Transactions costs from IPO over-allotment
|-
|(3,985)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,985)
|-
|(3,985)
|Loss of control of subsidiary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,453)
|(1,453)
|Other comprehensive income or loss, net of tax
|Cash flow hedge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(17,101)
|-
|-
|(17,101)
|-
|(17,101)
|Fair value changes - financial assets at FVTOCI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(19,604)
|-
|(19,604)
|-
|(19,604)
|Currency translation on foreign entities
|-
|-
|-
|14,017
|-
|-
|-
|14,017
|-
|14,017
|Own credit adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,329
|3,329
|-
|3,329
|Balances as of June 30, 2022
|83
|4,962,573
|(95,911)
|(96,919)
|(15,614)
|(17,863)
|1,810
|4,738,159
|-
|4,738,159
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
|9
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Note
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Reconciliation of profit (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
|Profit (loss) for the six-month period
|366,617
|(74,854)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|8
|27,156
|18,088
|Credit loss allowance expenses
|7
|1,106,800
|625,185
|Deferred income taxes
|29
|(267,946)
|(212,710)
|Provision for lawsuits and administrative proceedings
|2,502
|(1,958)
|Unrealized losses (gains) on other investments
|21,720
|(5,067)
|Unrealized losses (gains) on financial instruments
|51,705
|38,458
|Interest accrued
|40,139
|8,907
|Share-based payments
|116,850
|135,656
|1,465,543
|531,705
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Securities
|2,221,786
|(773,539)
|Compulsory deposits and others at central banks
|(46,123)
|(635,319)
|Credit card receivables
|(3,246,823)
|(2,459,157)
|Loans to customers
|(1,245,332)
|(1,145,997)
|Other receivables
|(778,678)
|(335,367)
|Other assets
|163,262
|(145,172)
|Deposits
|2,100,527
|3,755,012
|Payables to network
|655,859
|1,086,143
|Deferred income
|12,455
|6,149
|Other liabilities
|197,455
|230,430
|Interest paid
|(36,152)
|(8,274)
|Income tax paid
|(410,151)
|(234,444)
|Interest received
|740,431
|670,462
|Cash flows (used in) generated from operating activities
|1,794,059
|542,632
|10
|Note
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(11,403)
|(7,425)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(87,257)
|(45,611)
|Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|-
|(10,346)
|Acquisition of securities - equity instruments
|-
|(2,500)
|Cash flow (used in) generated from investing activities
|(98,660)
|(65,882)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Issuance of shares for over-allotment in IPO
|-
|247,998
|Transactions costs for over-allotment in IPO
|-
|(3,985)
|Payments of securitized borrowings
|-
|(10,633)
|Proceeds from borrowings and financing
|23
|95,419
|353,878
|Payments of borrowings and financing
|23
|(10,546)
|(38,305)
|Lease payments
|(3,803)
|(2,416)
|Exercise of stock options
|30
|7,013
|3,304
|Cash flows (used in) generated from financing activities
|88,083
|549,841
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|1,783,482
|1,026,591
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|11
|4,172,316
|2,705,675
|Foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|219,251
|(31,246)
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
|11
|6,175,049
|3,701,020
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|1,783,482
|1,026,591
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
|11
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)
1. OPERATIONS
Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Company" or "Nu Holdings") was incorporated as an exempted Company under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands on February 26, 2016. The address of the Company's registered office is Willow House, 4th floor, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman - Cayman Islands. Nu Holdings has no operating activities with clients.
The Company's shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "NU" and its Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") are traded on B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the Brazilian stock exchange, under the symbol "NUBR33". The Company holds investments in several operating entities and, as of June 30, 2023, its significant operating subsidiaries were:
|●
|Nu Pagamentos S.A. - Instituição de Pagamento ("Nu Pagamentos") is an indirect subsidiary domiciled in Brazil. Nu Pagamentos is engaged in the issuance and administration of credit cards and payment transfers through a prepaid account, and participation in other companies as partner or shareholder. Nu Pagamentos has as its primary products: (i) a Mastercard international credit card (issued in Brazil which allows payments for purchases to be made in monthly installments), fully managed through a smartphone app, and (ii) "Conta do Nubank", a 100% digital smartphone app, maintenance-free prepaid account, which also includes features of a traditional bank account, such as electronic and peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, withdrawals through the 24 Hours ATM network, instant payments, prepaid credit for mobile top ups and prepaid cards similar in functionality to debit cards.
|●
|Nu Financeira S.A. - SCFI ("Nu Financeira") is an indirect subsidiary also domiciled in Brazil, with personal loans and retail deposits as its main products. Nu Financeira offers customers in Brazil the possibility to obtain loans that can be customized in relation to amounts, terms and conditions, number of installments, and transparent disclosure of any charges involved in the transaction, fully managed through the above-mentioned smartphone app. Loan issuance, repayment, and prepayments are available 24/7 through "Conta do Nubank", directly in the app. Nu Financeira also grants credit to Nu Pagamentos credit card holders, due to overdue invoices, bill installments and revolving credit, and accepts on-demand and fixed term deposits from customers.
|●
|Nu Invest Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Nu Invest") is an indirect subsidiary acquired in June 2021, domiciled in Brazil, and is a digital investment broker dealer.
|●
|Nu Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios Ltda. ("Nu DTVM")is an indirect subsidiary that executes securities brokerage activities in Brazil.
|●
|Nu México Financiera, S.A. de C.V., S.F.P. ("Nu Financiera") is an indirect subsidiary domiciled in Mexico. Nu Financiera is engaged in the issuance and administration of credit cards and payment transfers through a prepaid account, in addition to offering "Nu Cuenta", a 100% digital account. It commenced operations in the Mexican market in November 2022 and officially launched in December 2022. The credit card and "Nu Cuenta" have similar characteristics to the Brazilian operation: (i) an international credit card, with no annual fee, under the Mastercard banner, 100% managed by a digital app on a smartphone and (ii) a maintenance-free prepaid account, which also includes features of a traditional bank account, such as electronic and peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, withdrawals through the 24 Hours ATM.
|12
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|●
|Nu Colombia S.A. ("Nu Colombia") is an indirect subsidiary domiciled in Colombia, with operations related to credit cards, which was launched in September 2020. On August 10, 2022, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia ("SFC") approved the Group's request to incorporate a financing company in Colombia, Nu Colombia Compañía de Financiamiento S.A ("Nu Colombia Financiamiento") ("Incorporation License"). Nu Colombia Financiamiento requested the license to operate as a financial company, which is still pending approval. If the request is approved, it will enable Nu Colombia to offer deposit products in the future, amongst other financial products.
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are referred to in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as the "Group" or "Nu".
The business plan of Nu provides for the continued growth of its Brazilian, Mexican, and Colombian operations, not only related to existing businesses, such as credit cards, personal loans, investments, and insurance, but also complemented by the launch of new products. Accordingly, these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the assumption of the Group continuing as a going concern.
The business is affected by customer behavior throughout the year and demonstrates seasonality effects. Historically, the Group benefited from a higher volume of transactions and related revenue in the fourth quarter of the year due to the holiday season. However, the growth has masked this seasonality in the past, and this may become more pronounced in the future.
The Company's Board authorized the issuance of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements on August 15, 2023.
a) Level III BDR Program discontinuation
On June 28, 2023 the CVM Collegiate approved the plan for the discontinuance of the Company's Level III BDRs Program and the cancellation of the Company's registration with the CVM as a foreign public issuer of category "A" securities. The plan provides that the current holders of the BDRs must decide during a 30-day period, from July 13, 2023 to August 11, 2023 ("Choice Period"), between: (i) remaining as the Company's shareholder through the receipt of class A ordinary shares traded on the NYSE; (ii) remaining as holders of the Company's BDRs through the receipt of Unsponsored Level I BDRs; or (iii) if no declaration is made, the Company will sell the underlying shares on NYSE and former holders will receive the equivalent amount.
b) Nucoin
In February 2023, Nu initiated the distribution of Nucoin, which is the native crypto token issued from Nu that enables the loyalty network ("Nucoin Network") between Nu and its customers. Over time, Nu aims to have other sponsoring companies ("Sponsors") that commit to use Nucoin as their loyalty program. These Sponsors will be entitled to a certain number of Nucoins to distribute to their customers, and will be required to offer benefits to Nucoins' holders to incentivize the network adoption and increase the overall utility to the community.
|13
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB"). However, selected condensed explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to understanding the changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the issuance of its last annual financial statements.
The Group's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting issued by IASB. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Financial Statements").
a) Functional currency and foreign currency translation
The presentation of the functional currency and foreign currency translation disclosed in note 2a. of the Annual Financial Statements remain valid for these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
The functional currency for Nu Holdings and the presentation currency of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements is the U.S. Dollars ("US$"). The functional currency of the Brazilian operating entities is the Brazilian real, for the Mexican entities, Mexican peso and for the Colombian entity, the Colombian peso.
The financial statements of the foreign subsidiaries held in functional currencies that are not US$ are translated into US$, and the exchange differences arising from the translation to US$ of the financial statements denominated in functional currencies other than the US$ are recognized in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income or loss (OCI) as an item that may be reclassified to profit or loss within "currency translation on foreign entities".
b) New or revised accounting pronouncements adopted in 2023
The following new or revised standards have been issued by IASB, were effective for the period covered by these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, and had no significant impact.
|●
|Disclosure of Accounting Policies (Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2);
|●
|Definition of Accounting Estimates (Amendments to IAS 8); and
|●
|Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction (Amendments to IAS 12).
c) Other new standards and interpretations not yet effective
|●
|Non-current Liabilities with Covenants (Amendments to IAS 1).
|14
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Management does not expect the adoption of the amendments described above to have a significant impact, other than additional disclosures, on the consolidated financial statements.
3. BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION
These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounting balances of Nu Holdings and all those subsidiaries over which the Company exercises control, directly or indirectly. Control is achieved where the Company has (i) power over the investee; (ii) is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and (iii) can use its power to affect its profits.
The Company re-assesses whether it maintains control of an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three above mentioned elements of control.
The consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Company obtains control over it and ceases when the Company loses control over it. Assets, liabilities, income, and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the reporting period are included in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss from the date the Company gains control until the date the Company ceases to control the subsidiary.
The financial information of the subsidiaries was prepared in the same period as the Company and consistent accounting policies were applied. The financial statements of the subsidiaries are fully consolidated with those of the Company. Accordingly, all balances, transactions and any unrealized income and expenses arising between consolidated entities are eliminated in the consolidation, except for foreign-currency gain and losses on translation of intercompany loans. Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income or loss are attributed to the shareholders of the parent and to the non-controlling interests, when applicable.
The subsidiaries below are the most relevant entities included in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements:
|Entity
|Control
|Principal activities
|Functional currency
|Country
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Nu Colombia S.A. ("Nu Colombia")
|Indirect
|Credit card operations
|COP
|Colombia
|100%
|100%
|Nu Pagamentos S.A. - Instituição de Pagamentos ("Nu Pagamentos")
|Indirect
|Credit card and prepaid account operations
|BRL
|Brazil
|100%
|100%
|Nu Financeira S.A. - SCFI ("Nu Financeira")
|Indirect
|Loan operations
|BRL
|Brazil
|100%
|100%
|Nu Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios Ltda. ("Nu DTVM")
|Indirect
|Securities distribution
|BRL
|Brazil
|100%
|100%
|Nu Invest Corretora de Valores S.A ("Nu Invest")
|Indirect
|Investment platform
|BRL
|Brazil
|100%
|100%
|Nu México Financiera, S.A. de C.V., S.F.P. ("Nu Financiera")
|Indirect
|Multiple purpose financial company
|MXN
|Mexico
|100%
|100%
In addition, the Company consolidated the following investment fund for June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in which the Group's companies hold a substantial interest or the entirety of the interests and are therefore exposed, or have rights, to variable returns and have the ability to affect those returns through power over the entity:
|15
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|Name of the entity
|Country
|Fundo de Investimento Ostrum Soberano Renda Fixa Referenciado DI ("Fundo Ostrum")
|Brazil
Nu Pagamentos, Nu Financeira, Nu DTVM and Nu Invest, Brazilian subsidiaries, are regulated by the Brazilian Central Bank ("BACEN"), Nu México Financiera, S.A. de C.V., S.F.P. ("Nu Financiera"), a Mexican subsidiary, is regulated by both the Mexican Central Bank ("BANXICO") and Mexican National Banking and Stock Commission ("CNBV") and Nu Colombia, a Colombian subsidiary, is regulated by Industry and Commerce Superintendency, and as such, there are some regulatory requirements that restrict the ability of the Group to access and transfer assets freely to or from these entities within the Group and to settle liabilities of the Group.
4. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The significant accounting policies adopted by the Group in the preparation of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those adopted and disclosed in the Annual Financial Statements and therefore should be read in conjunction.
5. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS
Use of estimates and judgments
The preparation of financial statements requires judgments, estimates, and assumptions from management that affect the application of accounting policies, and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates, and estimates and assumptions are reviewed on a periodic basis. Revisions to the estimates are recognized prospectively.
The significant assumptions and estimates used in the preparation of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 were the same as those adopted in the Annual Financial Statements.
Credit losses on financial instruments
The Group recognizes a loss allowance for expected credit losses on credit cards and loans receivables that represents management's best estimate of allowance as of each reporting date.
Management performs an analysis of the credit card and loan amounts to determine if credit losses have occurred and to assess the adequacy of the allowance based on historical and current trends as well as other factors affecting credit losses.
Key areas of judgment
The critical judgments made by management in applying the expected credit losses ("ECL") allowance methodology are:
|a)
|Definition of default;
|b)
|Forward-looking information used for the projection of macroeconomic scenarios;
|c)
|Probability weights of future scenarios;
|d)
|Definition of significant increase in credit risk and lifetime; and
|16
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|e)
|Look-back period, used for parameters estimation (probability of default - PD, exposure at default - EAD and loss given default - LGD).
Sensitivity analysis
On June 30, 2023, the probability weighted ECL allowance totaled US$2,032,872 of which US$1,674,271 related to credit card operations and US$358,601 to loans. The ECL allowance is sensitive to the methodology, assumptions and estimations underlying its calculation. One key assumption is the probability weighting of the macroeconomic scenarios between upside, base and downside as the carrying amount of the credit loss allowance is determined based on the weighted average of these scenarios. The table below illustrates the ECL that would have arisen if management had applied a 100% weighting to each macroeconomic scenario.
|Weighted average
|Upside
|Base case
|Downside
|Credit card and lending ECL
|2,032,872
|1,896,834
|2,004,368
|2,200,655
6. INCOME AND RELATED EXPENSES
a) Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Interest income - credit card
|593,855
|243,916
|1,041,551
|410,056
|Interest income - lending
|353,082
|228,035
|640,025
|422,182
|Interest income - other assets at amortized cost
|191,446
|95,449
|345,609
|136,395
|Interest income - other receivables
|96,609
|32,108
|183,580
|55,488
|Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value
|265,233
|253,505
|544,914
|448,335
|Financial assets at fair value
|245,759
|264,464
|516,953
|459,364
|Other
|19,474
|(10,959)
|27,961
|(11,029)
|Total interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments
|1,500,225
|853,013
|2,755,679
|1,472,456
The interest income presented above from credit card, lending, other assets at amortized cost and other receivables represents interest revenue calculated using the effective interest method. Financial assets at fair value comprises interest and the fair value changes on financial assets at fair value.
b) Fee and commission income
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Interchange fees
|277,805
|224,437
|543,185
|413,943
|Late fees
|42,866
|25,515
|79,225
|46,216
|Recharge fees
|7,703
|19,244
|32,753
|35,189
|Rewards revenue
|5,654
|6,022
|11,201
|12,354
|Other fee and commission income
|34,387
|29,330
|65,264
|54,670
|Total fee and commission income
|368,415
|304,548
|731,628
|562,372
|17
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Fee and commission income are presented by fee types that reflect the nature of the services offered by the Group. Recharge fees comprise the selling price of telecom prepaid credits to customers, net of acquisition costs.
c) Interest and other financial expenses
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Interest expense on deposits
|401,073
|362,842
|796,189
|610,059
|Other interest and similar expenses
|52,353
|44,658
|97,449
|70,444
|Interest and other financial expenses
|453,426
|407,500
|893,638
|680,503
d) Transactional expenses
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Bank slip costs
|5,978
|8,942
|12,284
|16,455
|Rewards expenses
|13,717
|10,932
|25,833
|21,039
|Credit and debit card network costs
|7,911
|15,879
|26,851
|22,909
|Other transactional expenses
|15,191
|12,283
|30,607
|22,081
|Total transactional expenses
|42,797
|48,036
|95,575
|82,484
7. CREDIT LOSS ALLOWANCE EXPENSES
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Net increase of loss allowance (note 13)
|483,652
|222,624
|866,259
|392,680
|Recovery
|(18,691)
|(6,209)
|(32,077)
|(9,754)
|Credit card receivables
|464,961
|216,415
|834,182
|382,926
|Net increase of loss allowance (note 14)
|131,211
|123,072
|240,541
|232,505
|Recovery
|(5,738)
|(995)
|(9,494)
|(1,217)
|Loans to customers
|125,473
|122,077
|231,047
|231,288
|Total
|590,434
|338,492
|1,065,229
|614,214
|18
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
8. OPERATING EXPENSES
|Three-month period ended 06/30/2023
|Customer support and operations
|General and administrative expenses
|Marketing expenses
|Other income (expenses)
|Total
|Infrastructure and data processing costs
|45,770
|41,871
|-
|-
|87,641
|Credit analysis and collection costs
|20,773
|8,643
|-
|-
|29,416
|Customer services
|17,147
|1,922
|-
|-
|19,069
|Salaries and associated benefits
|18,765
|71,356
|4,864
|-
|94,985
|Credit and debit card issuance costs
|4,032
|12,380
|-
|-
|16,412
|Share-based compensation (note 10)
|-
|66,587
|-
|-
|66,587
|Specialized services expenses
|-
|12,683
|-
|-
|12,683
|Other personnel costs
|4,012
|9,965
|621
|-
|14,598
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,777
|11,200
|-
|-
|13,977
|Marketing expenses
|-
|-
|28,438
|-
|28,438
|Others (i)
|33
|19,801
|-
|54,366
|74,200
|Total
|113,309
|256,408
|33,923
|54,366
|458,006
(i) "Others" mainly includes federal taxes on financial income, taxes related to international transactions and foreign exchange rate variation.
|Three-month period ended 06/30/2022
|Customer support and operations
|General and administrative expenses
|Marketing expenses
|Other income (expenses)
|Total
|Infrastructure and data processing costs
|29,462
|34,496
|-
|-
|63,958
|Credit analysis and collection costs
|12,371
|10,902
|-
|-
|23,273
|Customer services
|19,074
|2,708
|-
|-
|21,782
|Salaries and associated benefits
|11,399
|70,414
|3,781
|-
|85,594
|Credit and debit card issuance costs
|2,795
|12,953
|-
|-
|15,748
|Share-based compensation (note 10)
|-
|61,076
|-
|-
|61,076
|Specialized services expenses
|-
|9,529
|-
|-
|9,529
|Other personnel costs
|1,693
|8,717
|254
|-
|10,664
|Depreciation and amortization
|815
|9,618
|-
|-
|10,433
|Marketing expenses
|-
|-
|32,173
|-
|32,173
|Others (i)
|94
|9,092
|-
|44,729
|53,915
|Total
|77,703
|229,505
|36,208
|44,729
|388,145
(i) "Others" mainly includes federal taxes on financial income, taxes related to international transactions and foreign exchange rate variation.
|19
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|Six-month period ended 06/30/2023
|Customer support and operations
|General and administrative expenses
|Marketing expenses
|Other income (expenses)
|Total
|Infrastructure and data processing costs
|85,937
|87,820
|-
|-
|173,757
|Credit analysis and collection costs
|38,440
|18,349
|-
|-
|56,789
|Customer services
|39,404
|3,848
|-
|-
|43,252
|Salaries and associated benefits
|35,980
|135,452
|10,136
|-
|181,568
|Credit and debit card issuance costs
|8,930
|26,817
|-
|-
|35,747
|Share-based compensation (note 10)
|-
|126,092
|-
|-
|126,092
|Specialized services expenses
|-
|15,931
|-
|-
|15,931
|Other personnel costs
|7,610
|21,556
|1,121
|-
|30,287
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,755
|22,401
|-
|-
|27,156
|Marketing expenses
|-
|-
|41,938
|-
|41,938
|Others (i)
|68
|35,023
|-
|97,651
|132,742
|Total
|221,124
|493,289
|53,195
|97,651
|865,259
(i) "Others" mainly includes federal taxes on financial income, taxes related to international transactions and foreign exchange rate variation.
|Six-month period ended 06/30/2022
|Customer support and operations
|General and administrative expenses
|Marketing expenses
|Other income (expenses)
|Total
|Infrastructure and data processing costs
|48,856
|63,083
|-
|-
|111,939
|Credit analysis and collection costs
|20,408
|19,722
|-
|-
|40,130
|Customer services
|39,067
|4,721
|-
|-
|43,788
|Salaries and associated benefits
|20,356
|141,417
|6,939
|-
|168,712
|Credit and debit card issuance costs
|6,394
|22,202
|-
|-
|28,596
|Share-based compensation (note 10)
|-
|138,793
|-
|-
|138,793
|Specialized services expenses
|-
|19,162
|-
|-
|19,162
|Other personnel costs
|2,718
|17,175
|533
|-
|20,426
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,381
|16,707
|-
|-
|18,088
|Marketing expenses
|-
|-
|56,344
|-
|56,344
|Others (i)
|94
|31,631
|-
|72,187
|103,912
|Total
|139,274
|474,613
|63,816
|72,187
|749,890
(i) "Others" mainly includes federal taxes on financial income, taxes related to international transactions and foreign exchange rate variation.
|20
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
9. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|224,866
|(29,697)
|366,617
|(74,798)
|Weighted average outstanding shares - ordinary shares - basic (thousands)
|4,730,236
|4,670,972
|4,719,912
|4,665,688
|Adjustment for the basic earnings per shares:
|Deferred M&A shares that will be issued solely based on the passage of time
|36
|-
|36
|-
|Weighted average outstanding shares - ordinary shares - basic (thousands)
|4,730,272
|4,670,972
|4,719,948
|4,665,688
|Adjustment for the diluted earnings per share :
|Share based payment
|110,144
|-
|107,755
|-
|Business acquisition
|3,419
|-
|5,752
|-
|Total weighted average of ordinary outstanding shares for diluted EPS (in thousands of shares)
|4,843,835
|4,670,972
|4,833,455
|4,665,688
|Earnings (loss) per share - basic (US$)
|0.0475
|(0.0064)
|0.0777
|(0.0160)
|Earnings (loss) per share - diluted (US$)
|0.0464
|(0.0064)
|0.0758
|(0.0160)
|Antidilutive instruments not considered in the weighted number of shares (in thousands of shares)
|769
|309,679
|29,524
|309,679
The Company has instruments that will become common shares upon exercise, acquisition, conversion (SOPs and RSUs described in note 10), or satisfaction of specific business combinations conditions. The effects of the potential antidilutive instruments were calculated using the treasury stock method and they are included in the total weighted average of ordinary outstanding shares for diluted EPS if the effects are considered dilutive. The antidilutive instruments not considered in the weighted number of shares, for the periods presenting negative results, correspond to the total number of shares that could be converted into ordinary shares.
10. SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS
Share settled awards
The Group's employee incentives include share settled awards in the form of stock, offering them the opportunity to purchase ordinary shares by exercising options (Stock Options - "SOPs"), receiving ordinary shares (Restricted Stock Units - "RSUs") upon vesting, and receiving shares upon the achievement of market conditions and passage of time ("Awards").
The cost of the employee services received with respect to the SOPs and RSUs granted is recognized in the statement of profit or loss over the period that the employee provides services and according to the vesting conditions. The Group also issued Awards in 2020 that grant shares upon the achievement of market conditions related to the valuation of the Company, the Awards issued in 2021 were canceled at the end of 2022. RSUs incentive was implemented in 2020 and is the main incentive since then.
|21
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
There were no changes to the terms and conditions of the SOPs and RSUs after the grant date. The changes in the number of SOPs and RSUs are as follows. WAEP is the weighted average exercise price and WAGDFV is the weighted average fair value at the grant date.
|Six-month period ended
|SOPs
|06/30/2023
|WAEP (US$)
|06/30/2022
|WAEP (US$)
|Outstanding on January 1
|101,276,327
|0.72
|143,889,439
|0.50
|Exercised during the period
|(28,359,725)
|0.16
|(31,617,827)
|0.10
|Forfeited during the period
|(1,505,673)
|(4,505,483)
|Outstanding on June 30 2023 / June 30 2022
|71,410,929
|0.93
|107,766,129
|0.69
|Exercisable on June 30 2023 / June 30 2022
|59,490,297
|0.80
|79,186,733
|0.48
|Six-month period ended
|RSUs
|06/30/2023
|WAGDFV (US$)
|06/30/2022
|WAGDFV (US$)
|Outstanding on January 1
|72,401,895
|5.46
|80,924,937
|4.82
|Granted during the period
|31,919,306
|4.58
|20,608,194
|6.03
|Vested during the period
|(14,291,816)
|4.40
|(10,486,188)
|3.41
|Forfeited during the period
|(9,146,169)
|(5,472,887)
|Outstanding on June 30 2023 / June 30 2022
|80,883,216
|5.31
|85,574,056
|5.29
The following tables present the total amount of share-based compensation expense for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the provision for taxes as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|SOP and RSU expenses and related corporate and social security taxes expenses
|52,417
|15,922
|105,206
|59,677
|RSUs and SOPs grant - business combination
|29,621
|4,612
|37,081
|16,223
|Awards expenses and related taxes
|4,961
|39,252
|9,892
|61,603
|Fair value adjustment - hedge of corporate and social security taxes (note 19)
|(20,412)
|1,290
|(26,087)
|1,290
|Total share-based compensation expenses (note 8)
|66,587
|61,076
|126,092
|138,793
Equity
Share-based compensation, net of shares withheld for employee taxes
|43,253
|50,591
|94,015
|107,296
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Liability provision for taxes presented as salaries, allowances and social security contributions
|63,702
|32,554
|22
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
11. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Reverse repurchase agreement in foreign currency
|431,476
|59,519
|Short-term investments
|510,087
|153,743
|Voluntary deposits at central banks
|3,816,410
|2,451,150
|Bank balances
|1,417,072
|1,506,727
|Other cash and cash equivalents
|4
|1,177
|Total
|6,175,049
|4,172,316
Cash and cash equivalents are held to meet short-term cash needs and include deposits with banks and other short-term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three-months or less and with an immaterial risk of change in value.
The reverse repurchase agreements and short-term investments are mainly in Brazilian Reais, and the average rate of remuneration as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, was 99% of the Brazilian CDI rate, which is set daily and represents the average rate at which Brazilian banks were willing to borrow/lend to each other for one day.
Voluntary deposits at central banks are deposits made by the subsidiary Nu Financeira at the Brazilian Central Bank, the average rate of remuneration as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, was 100% of the Brazilian CDI rate, with daily maturity.
|23
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
12. SECURITIES
a) Financial instruments at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL")
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Maturities
|Financial instruments at FVTPL
Amortized
Cost
|Fair Value
|No maturity
|Up to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Fair Value
|Government bonds
|Brazil
|188
|188
|-
|188
|-
|163
|Total government bonds
|188
|188
|-
|188
|-
|163
|Corporate bonds and other instruments
|Bill of credit (LC)
|1
|1
|-
|1
|-
|138
|Certificate of bank deposits (CDB)
|1,573
|1,571
|-
|928
|643
|3,712
|Real estate and agribusiness letter of credit
|128
|127
|-
|43
|84
|1,197
|Corporate bonds and debentures
|53,501
|55,654
|-
|-
|55,654
|46,680
|Equity instrument (i)
|12,568
|22,249
|22,249
|-
|-
|22,082
|Investment funds
|26,279
|26,279
|26,279
|-
|-
|-
|Time deposit
|50,192
|50,063
|-
|50,063
|-
|905
|Real estate and agribusiness certificate of receivables
|113
|101
|-
|-
|101
|16,976
|Total corporate bonds and other instruments
|144,355
|156,045
|48,528
|51,035
|56,482
|91,690
|Total financial instruments at FVTPL
|144,543
|156,233
|48,528
|51,223
|56,482
|91,853
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Amounts in
|Amounts in
|Financial instruments at FVTPL
|Original Currency
|US$
|Original Currency
|US$
|Currency:
|Brazilian Reais
|370,376
|77,397
|334,783
|63,401
|U.S. Dollars
|56,577
|56,577
|6,370
|6,370
|Others
|6,783,719
|22,259
|1,826,954
|22,082
|Total
|156,233
|91,853
(i) Refers to an investment in Jupiter, a neobank for consumers in India, and an investment in Din Global ("dBank"), a Pakistani fintech company. As of June 30, 2023, the total fair value of these investments corresponded to US$22,249 (US$22,082 on December 31, 2022), classified as level 3 in the fair value hierarchy, as described in note 28.
|24
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
b) Financial instruments at fair value to other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Maturities
|Financial instruments at FVTOCI
Amortized
Cost
|Fair Value
|No maturity
|Up to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Fair Value
|Government bonds (i)
|Brazil
|5,973,511
|5,985,047
|-
|1,832,611
|4,152,436
|8,222,115
|United States of America
|160,201
|157,199
|-
|-
|157,199
|171,184
|Mexico
|1,509
|1,392
|-
|-
|1,392
|1,382
|Total government bonds
|6,135,221
|6,143,638
|-
|1,832,611
|4,311,027
|8,394,681
|Corporate bonds and other instruments
|Corporate bonds and debentures
|1,014,478
|995,027
|-
|124,340
|870,687
|788,948
|Investment funds
|107,685
|107,685
|6,193
|-
|101,492
|302,779
|Time deposit
|210,868
|212,004
|-
|140,021
|71,983
|445,531
|Real estate and agribusiness certificate of receivables
|21,442
|21,443
|-
|-
|21,443
|15,199
|Total corporate bonds and other instruments
|1,354,473
|1,336,159
|6,193
|264,361
|1,065,605
|1,552,457
|Total financial instruments at FVTOCI
|7,489,694
|7,479,797
|6,193
|2,096,972
|5,376,632
|9,947,138
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Amounts in
|Amounts in
|Financial instruments at FVTOCI
|Original Currency
|US$
|Original Currency
|US$
|Currency:
|Brazilian Reais
|30,522,966
|6,378,352
|45,527,868
|8,622,049
|U.S. Dollars
|1,100,053
|1,100,053
|1,323,707
|1,323,707
|Others
|23,838
|1,392
|26,949
|1,382
|Total
|7,479,797
|9,947,138
(i) Includes US$1,734,114 (US$2,252,464 on December 31, 2022) held by the subsidiaries for regulatory purposes, as required by the Brazilian Central Bank. It also includes Brazilian government securities margins pledged by the Group for transactions on the Brazilian stock exchange in the amount of US$144,748 (US$160,485 on December 31, 2022). Government bonds are classified as Level 1 in the fair value hierarchy, as described in note 28.
|25
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
13. CREDIT CARD RECEIVABLES
Composition of receivables
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Receivables - current (i)
|5,149,092
|4,236,235
|Receivables - installments (i)
|5,881,659
|4,259,979
|Receivables - revolving (ii)
|1,005,367
|770,011
|Total receivables
|12,036,118
|9,266,225
|Fair value adjustment - portfolio hedge (note 19)
|10
|(51)
|Total
|12,036,128
|9,266,174
|Credit card ECL allowance
|Presented as deduction of receivables
|(1,648,415)
|(1,033,102)
|Presented as "Other liabilities" (note 26)
|(25,856)
|(17,566)
|Total credit card ECL allowance
|(1,674,271)
|(1,050,668)
|Receivables, net
|10,361,857
|8,215,506
|Total receivables presented as assets
|10,387,713
|8,233,072
(i) "Receivables - current" is related to purchases, withdrawals, payment slips ("boleto") and PIX (BACEN instant payments) financing made by customers in a single installment and due on the next credit card billing date. Receivables - installments" is related to purchases in installments. Credit card receivables can be paid by our clients in up to 12, 24 and 36 monthly installments in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, respectively. The cardholder's credit limit is initially reduced by the total amount and the installments become due and payable on the cardholder's subsequent monthly credit card statement. Brazil makes the corresponding payments to the credit card network (see note 22) following a similar schedule. As receipts and payments are aligned, the Group does not incur significant financing costs with this product, however it is exposed to the credit risk of the cardholder as it is obliged to make the payments to the credit card network even if the cardholder does not pay. "Receivables - installments" also includes the amounts of credit card bills not fully paid by the customers and that have been converted into payments in installments with a fixed interest rate ("fatura parcelada"), in addition to bill financing, which comprise bills paid in installments through the credit card, banking payment slips ("boleto") and PIX financing in more than one installment.
(ii) "Receivables - revolving" is related to the amounts due from customers that have not paid in full their credit card bill. Customers may request to convert these receivables into loans to be paid in installments. In accordance with Brazilian regulation, revolving balances that are outstanding for more than 2 months are mandatorily converted into fatura parcelada - a type of installment loan which is settled through the customer's monthly credit card bills.
|26
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
a) Breakdown by maturity
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Receivables not overdue due in:
|<= 30 days
|5,211,928
|43.4%
|4,036,414
|43.5%
|30 < 60 days
|2,047,757
|17.0%
|1,604,056
|17.3%
|> 60 days
|3,543,654
|29.4%
|2,823,966
|30.5%
|Total receivables not overdue
|10,803,339
|89.8%
|8,464,436
|91.3%
|Receivables overdue by:
|<= 30 days
|361,570
|3.0%
|237,531
|2.6%
|30 < 60 days
|137,978
|1.1%
|91,604
|1.0%
|60 < 90 days
|117,026
|1.0%
|74,917
|0.8%
|> 90 days
|616,205
|5.1%
|397,737
|4.3%
|Total receivables overdue
|1,232,779
|10.2%
|801,789
|8.7%
|Total
|12,036,118
|100.0%
|9,266,225
|100.0%
Overdue installments consist mainly of revolving balances, and not overdue installments which consist mainly of current receivables and future bill installments ("parcelado").
b) Credit loss allowance - by stages
As of June 30, 2023, the credit card ECL allowance totaled US$1,674,271 (US$1,050,668 as of December 31, 2022). The provision is estimated using modeling techniques, consistently applied, and is sensitive to the methods, assumptions, and risk parameters underlying its calculation.
The amount that the credit loss allowance represents in comparison to the Group's gross receivables (the coverage ratio) is also monitored, to anticipate trends that could indicate credit risk increases. This metric is considered a key risk indicator and it is monitored across multiple committees, supporting the decision-making process and is discussed in the credit forums.
All receivables are classified through stages, where: (i) stage 1 include all receivables not classified in stages 2 and 3; (ii) stage 2 is primarily related to all receivables more than 30 (thirty), but less than 90 (ninety), days in arrears, or with an increase in client's behavior risk score compared to the time of the origination; and (iii) stage 3 when receivables are more than 90 (ninety) days in arrears, or there are indications that the financial asset will not be fully paid without a collateral or financial guarantee.
The majority of the Group's credit card portfolio was classified as stage 1, followed by stages 2 and 3, respectively as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The proportion of stage 3 exposures increased to 7.7% on June 30, 2023 from 6.5% on December 31, 2022. The stage 3 movement is primarily due to credit expansions done in the past which are maturing in the portfolio, as well as increases in early delinquency observed in the previous quarters.
|27
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|06/30/2023
|Gross Exposures
|%
|Credit Loss Allowance
|%
|Coverage Ratio (%)
|Stage 1
|9,867,386
|81.9%
|485,957
|29.0%
|4.9%
|Stage 2
|1,246,107
|10.4%
|385,066
|23.0%
|30.9%
|Absolute Trigger (Days Late)
|319,913
|25.7%
|226,045
|58.7%
|70.7%
|Relative Trigger (PD deterioration)
|926,194
|74.3%
|159,021
|41.3%
|17.2%
|Stage 3
|922,625
|7.7%
|803,248
|48.0%
|87.1%
|Total
|12,036,118
|100.0%
|1,674,271
|100.0%
|13.9%
|12/31/2022
|Gross Exposures
|%
|Credit Loss Allowance
|%
|Coverage Ratio (%)
|Stage 1
|7,750,270
|83.6%
|322,970
|30.7%
|4.2%
|Stage 2
|917,178
|9.9%
|254,181
|24.2%
|27.7%
|Absolute Trigger (Days Late)
|215,209
|23.5%
|140,167
|55.1%
|65.1%
|Relative Trigger (PD deterioration)
|701,969
|76.5%
|114,014
|44.9%
|16.2%
|Stage 3
|598,777
|6.5%
|473,517
|45.1%
|79.1%
|Total
|9,266,225
|100.0%
|1,050,668
|100.0%
|11.3%
c) Credit loss allowance - by credit quality vs. stages
|06/30/2023
|Gross Exposures
|%
|Credit Loss Allowance
|%
|Coverage Ratio (%)
|Strong (PD < 5%)
|7,612,446
|63.2%
|164,107
|9.8%
|2.2%
|Stage 1
|7,591,468
|99.7%
|163,729
|99.8%
|2.2%
|Stage 2
|20,978
|0.3%
|378
|0.2%
|1.8%
|Satisfactory (5% <= PD <= 20%)
|1,995,058
|16.6%
|176,029
|10.4%
|8.8%
|Stage 1
|1,656,594
|83.0%
|147,300
|83.7%
|8.9%
|Stage 2
|338,464
|17.0%
|28,729
|16.3%
|8.5%
|Higher Risk (PD > 20%)
|2,428,614
|20.2%
|1,334,135
|79.8%
|54.9%
|Stage 1
|619,324
|25.5%
|174,928
|13.1%
|28.2%
|Stage 2
|886,665
|36.5%
|355,959
|26.7%
|40.1%
|Stage 3
|922,625
|38.0%
|803,248
|60.2%
|87.1%
|Total
|12,036,118
|100.0%
|1,674,271
|100.0%
|13.9%
|28
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|12/31/2022
|Gross Exposures
|%
|Credit Loss Allowance
|%
|Coverage Ratio (%)
|Strong (PD < 5%)
|6,097,909
|65.8%
|113,780
|10.8%
|1.9%
|Stage 1
|6,081,551
|99.7%
|113,525
|99.8%
|1.9%
|Stage 2
|16,358
|0.3%
|255
|0.2%
|1.6%
|Satisfactory (5% <= PD <= 20%)
|1,477,414
|15.9%
|118,825
|11.2%
|8.0%
|Stage 1
|1,227,610
|83.1%
|100,190
|84.3%
|8.2%
|Stage 2
|249,804
|16.9%
|18,635
|15.7%
|7.5%
|Higher Risk (PD > 20%)
|1,690,902
|18.3%
|818,063
|78.0%
|48.4%
|Stage 1
|441,109
|26.1%
|109,255
|13.4%
|24.8%
|Stage 2
|651,016
|38.5%
|235,291
|28.8%
|36.1%
|Stage 3
|598,777
|35.4%
|473,517
|57.9%
|79.1%
|Total
|9,266,225
|100.0%
|1,050,668
|100.0%
|11.3%
When compared to December 31, 2022, a change in the credit quality distribution is observed, with relative exposure moving to higher PD stages. This movement is explained below in item d) Credit loss allowance - changes. There is still a significant concentration of receivables at stage 1 based on credit quality. Receivables with satisfactory risk are distributed between stages 1 and 2, but primarily stage 1.
Defaulted assets at stage 3 are classified as higher risk. There is also a large proportion of stage 2 exposures classified as higher risk. Stage 1 receivables classified as higher risk are those customers with low credit risk scores.
d) Credit loss allowance - changes
The following tables show the reconciliations from the opening to the closing balance of the credit loss allowance by stages of the financial instruments.
|06/30/2023
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Credit loss allowance at beginning of period
|322,970
|254,181
|473,517
|1,050,668
|Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2
|(39,463)
|39,463
|-
|-
|Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1
|43,187
|(43,187)
|-
|-
|Transfers to Stage 3
|(36,038)
|(159,499)
|195,537
|-
|Transfers from Stage 3
|10,781
|5,390
|(16,171)
|-
|Write-offs
|-
|-
|(385,835)
|(385,835)
|Net increase of loss allowance (note 7)
|140,953
|254,961
|470,345
|866,259
|New originations (a)
|52,501
|4,055
|1,112
|57,668
|Changes in exposure of preexisting accounts (b)
|117,702
|2,912
|(27)
|120,587
|Net drawdowns, repayments, net remeasurement and movements due to risk changes
|(85,275)
|211,100
|461,952
|587,777
|Changes to models used in calculation (c)
|56,025
|36,894
|7,308
|100,227
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|43,567
|33,757
|65,855
|143,179
|Credit loss allowance at end of the period
|485,957
|385,066
|803,248
|1,674,271
|29
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|06/30/2022
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Credit loss allowance at beginning of period
|127,358
|126,392
|136,929
|390,679
|Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2
|(18,388)
|18,388
|-
|-
|Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1
|25,161
|(25,161)
|-
|-
|Transfers to Stage 3
|(11,112)
|(68,384)
|79,496
|-
|Transfers from Stage 3
|1,069
|569
|(1,638)
|-
|Write-offs
|-
|-
|(100,089)
|(100,089)
|Net increase of loss allowance (note 7)
|82,709
|166,535
|143,436
|392,680
|New originations (a)
|72,306
|5,156
|1,571
|79,033
|Changes in exposure of preexisting accounts (b)
|84,647
|2,025
|137
|86,809
|Net drawdowns, repayments, net remeasurement and movements due to risk changes
|(74,244)
|159,354
|141,728
|226,838
|Changes to models used in calculation (c)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|4,936
|4,737
|4,404
|14,077
|Credit loss allowance at end of the period
|211,733
|223,076
|262,538
|697,347
(a) Considers all accounts originated from the beginning to the end of the period. ECL effects presented in the table were calculated as if risk parameters at the beginning of the period were applied.
(b) Reflects the movements in exposure of accounts that already existed in the beginning of the period, as increase in credit limits. ECL effects were calculated as if risk parameters of the exposures at the beginning of the period were applied.
(c) Relates to methodology changes that occurred during the period, according to the Group's processes of model monitoring.
The following tables present changes in the gross carrying amount of the credit card portfolio to demonstrate the effects of the changes in the loss allowance for the same portfolio as presented above. "Net change of gross carrying amount" includes acquisitions, payments, and interest accruals.
|30
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|06/30/2023
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Gross carrying amount at beginning of period
|7,750,270
|917,178
|598,777
|9,266,225
|Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2
|(550,362)
|550,362
|-
|-
|Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1
|244,336
|(244,336)
|-
|-
|Transfers to Stage 3
|(232,938)
|(314,098)
|547,036
|-
|Transfers from Stage 3
|14,138
|7,160
|(21,298)
|-
|Write-offs
|-
|-
|(385,835)
|(385,835)
|Net change of gross carrying amount
|1,737,480
|218,509
|104,268
|2,060,257
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|904,462
|111,332
|79,677
|1,095,471
|Gross carrying amount at end of the period
|9,867,386
|1,246,107
|922,625
|12,036,118
|06/30/2022
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Gross carrying amount at beginning of period
|4,525,689
|440,105
|196,359
|5,162,153
|Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2
|(321,566)
|321,566
|-
|-
|Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1
|132,966
|(132,966)
|-
|-
|Transfers to Stage 3
|(77,329)
|(151,583)
|228,912
|-
|Transfers from Stage 3
|1,356
|754
|(2,110)
|-
|Write-offs
|-
|-
|(100,089)
|(100,089)
|Net change of gross carrying amount
|1,613,610
|206,278
|29,239
|1,849,127
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|227,163
|18,607
|6,240
|252,010
|Gross carrying amount at end of the period
|6,101,889
|702,761
|358,551
|7,163,201
14. LOANS TO CUSTOMERS
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Lending to individuals
|2,791,818
|1,976,499
|Loan ECL allowance
|(358,601)
|(300,223)
|Total receivables
|2,433,217
|1,676,276
|Fair value adjustment - portfolio hedge (note 19)
|(8)
|(2,836)
|Total
|2,433,209
|1,673,440
a) Breakdown by maturity
The following table shows loans to customers by maturity on June 30, 2023, and December 31 2022, considering each installment individually.
|31
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Installments not overdue due in:
|Less than 1 year
|2,418,569
|86.6%
|1,697,288
|85.9%
|Between 1 and 5 years
|260,755
|9.3%
|198,533
|10.0%
|Total not overdue installments
|2,679,324
|95.9%
|1,895,821
|95.9%
|Installments overdue by:
|<= 30 days
|42,564
|1.5%
|30,509
|1.5%
|30 < 60 days
|24,474
|0.9%
|18,191
|1.0%
|60 < 90 days
|15,376
|0.6%
|13,315
|0.7%
|> 90 days
|30,080
|1.1%
|18,663
|0.9%
|Total overdue installments
|112,494
|4.1%
|80,678
|4.1%
|Total
|2,791,818
|100.0%
|1,976,499
|100.0%
b) Credit loss allowance - by stages
As of June 30, 2023, the loans to customers ECL allowance totaled US$358,601 (US$300,223 as of December 31, 2022). The provision is estimated using modeling techniques, consistently applied, which is sensitive to the methods, assumptions, and risk parameters underlying its calculation.
The amount that the credit loss allowance represents in comparison to the Group's gross receivables (the coverage ratio) is also monitored, to anticipate trends that could indicate credit risk increases. This metric is considered a key risk indicator and it is monitored across multiple committees, supporting the decision-making process and is discussed in the credit forums.
All receivables are classified through stages. The explanation of each stage is set out in the Company's accounting policies, as disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.
The majority of the Group's loans to customers' portfolio was classified as stage 1, followed by stages 2 and 3, respectively as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The proportion of stage 1 exposures remained stable, at 76.4% on June 30, 2023 compared to 77.0% on December 31, 2022. The stage 1 coverage ratio movement is primarily due to the growth of the portfolio due to origination into lower risk segments.
|06/30/2023
|Gross Exposures
|%
|Credit Loss Allowance
|%
|Coverage Ratio
|Stage 1
|2,131,969
|76.4%
|80,338
|22.4%
|3.8%
|Stage 2
|512,046
|18.3%
|176,052
|49.1%
|34.4%
|Absolute Trigger (Days Late)
|99,358
|19.4%
|82,826
|47.0%
|83.4%
|Relative Trigger (PD deterioration)
|412,688
|80.6%
|93,226
|53.0%
|22.6%
|Stage 3
|147,803
|5.3%
|102,211
|28.5%
|69.1%
|Total
|2,791,818
|100.0%
|358,601
|100.0%
|12.8%
|32
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|12/31/2022
|Gross Exposures
|%
|Credit Loss Allowance
|%
|Coverage Ratio
|Stage 1
|1,521,040
|77.0%
|76,454
|25.5%
|5.0%
|Stage 2
|351,166
|17.8%
|148,233
|49.3%
|42.2%
|Absolute Trigger (Days Late)
|87,841
|25.0%
|75,612
|51.0%
|86.1%
|Relative Trigger (PD deterioration)
|263,325
|75.0%
|72,621
|49.0%
|27.6%
|Stage 3
|104,293
|5.2%
|75,536
|25.2%
|72.4%
|Total
|1,976,499
|100.0%
|300,223
|100.0%
|15.2%
c) Credit loss allowance - by credit quality vs stages
|06/30/2023
|Gross Exposures
|%
|Credit Loss Allowance
|%
|Coverage Ratio
|Strong (PD < 5%)
|1,332,891
|47.8%
|14,196
|3.9%
|1.1%
|Stage 1
|1,305,984
|98.0%
|13,697
|96.5%
|1.0%
|Stage 2
|26,907
|2.0%
|499
|3.5%
|1.9%
|Satisfactory (5% <= PD <= 20%)
|857,923
|30.7%
|49,709
|13.9%
|5.8%
|Stage 1
|731,642
|85.3%
|40,592
|81.7%
|5.5%
|Stage 2
|126,281
|14.7%
|9,117
|18.3%
|7.2%
|Higher Risk (PD > 20%)
|601,004
|21.5%
|294,696
|82.2%
|49.0%
|Stage 1
|94,343
|15.7%
|26,049
|7.3%
|27.6%
|Stage 2
|358,858
|59.7%
|166,436
|46.4%
|46.4%
|Stage 3
|147,803
|24.6%
|102,211
|28.5%
|69.1%
|Total
|2,791,818
|100.0%
|358,601
|100.0%
|12.8%
|33
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|12/31/2022
|Gross Exposures
|%
|Credit Loss Allowance
|%
|Coverage Ratio
|Strong (PD < 5%)
|832,448
|42.1%
|9,344
|3.1%
|1.1%
|Stage 1
|819,605
|98.5%
|9,093
|97.3%
|1.1%
|Stage 2
|12,843
|1.5%
|251
|2.7%
|2.0%
|Satisfactory (5% <= PD <= 20%)
|642,099
|32.5%
|40,852
|13.6%
|6.4%
|Stage 1
|583,925
|90.9%
|36,228
|88.7%
|6.2%
|Stage 2
|58,174
|9.1%
|4,624
|11.3%
|7.9%
|Higher Risk (PD > 20%)
|501,952
|25.4%
|250,027
|83.3%
|49.8%
|Stage 1
|117,510
|23.4%
|31,133
|10.4%
|26.5%
|Stage 2
|280,149
|55.8%
|143,358
|47.8%
|51.2%
|Stage 3
|104,293
|20.8%
|75,536
|25.2%
|72.4%
|Total
|1,976,499
|100.0%
|300,223
|100.0%
|15.2%
Most of the credit quality of this portfolio is classified as strong, followed by satisfactory and higher risk loans. Receivables with satisfactory and strong risk have a high distribution of stage 1. As of June 30, 2023, the total gross carrying amount of the portfolio increased by 41.3%, or US$815,319, in comparison to December 31, 2022.
d) Credit loss allowance - changes
The following tables show reconciliations from the opening to the closing balance of the provision for credit losses by the stages of the financial instruments. The explanation of each stage and the basis for determining transfers due to changes in credit risk is set out in the Company's accounting policies, as disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.
|06/30/2023
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Credit loss allowance at beginning of period
|76,454
|148,233
|75,536
|300,223
|Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2
|(18,120)
|18,120
|-
|-
|Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1
|14,915
|(14,915)
|-
|-
|Transfers to Stage 3
|(12,889)
|(104,086)
|116,975
|-
|Transfers from Stage 3
|2,315
|3,628
|(5,943)
|-
|Write-offs
|-
|-
|(214,477)
|(214,477)
|Net increase of loss allowance (note 7)
|10,042
|109,173
|121,326
|240,541
|New originations (a)
|230,835
|37,739
|2,926
|271,500
|Net drawdowns, repayments, net remeasurement and movements due to exposure and risk changes
|(219,177)
|74,567
|119,936
|(24,674)
|Changes to models used in calculation (b)
|(1,616)
|(3,133)
|(1,536)
|(6,285)
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|7,621
|15,899
|8,794
|32,314
|Credit loss allowance at end of the period
|80,338
|176,052
|102,211
|358,601
|34
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|06/30/2022
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Credit loss allowance at beginning of period
|68,926
|72,935
|55,675
|197,536
|Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2
|(16,151)
|16,151
|-
|-
|Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1
|6,410
|(6,410)
|-
|-
|Transfers to Stage 3
|(9,810)
|(54,785)
|64,595
|-
|Transfers from Stage 3
|123
|1,024
|(1,147)
|-
|Write-offs
|-
|-
|(169,452)
|(169,452)
|Net increase of loss allowance (note 7)
|16,567
|111,484
|104,454
|232,505
|New originations (a)
|159,362
|26,684
|2,792
|188,838
|Net drawdowns, repayments, net remeasurement and movements due to exposure and risk changes
|(142,795)
|84,800
|101,662
|43,667
|Changes to models used in calculation (b)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|4,246
|2,037
|3,405
|9,688
|Credit loss allowance at end of the period
|70,311
|142,436
|57,530
|270,277
(a) Considers all accounts originated from the beginning to the end of the period. ECL effects presented in the table were calculated as if risk parameters at the beginning of the period were applied.
(b) Relates to methodology changes that occurred during the period, according to the Group's processes of model monitoring.
The following tables present changes in the gross carrying amount of the lending portfolio to demonstrate the effects of the changes in the loss allowance for the same portfolio as discussed above. "Net change of gross carrying amount" includes acquisitions, payments, and interest accruals.
|06/30/2023
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Gross carrying amount at beginning of period
|1,521,040
|351,166
|104,293
|1,976,499
|Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2
|(198,062)
|198,062
|-
|-
|Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1
|78,114
|(78,114)
|-
|-
|Transfers to Stage 3
|(69,678)
|(156,386)
|226,064
|-
|Transfers from Stage 3
|2,508
|3,970
|(6,478)
|-
|Write-offs
|-
|-
|(214,477)
|(214,477)
|Net increase of gross carrying amount
|615,278
|150,041
|25,778
|791,097
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|182,769
|43,307
|12,623
|238,699
|Gross carrying amount at end of the period
|2,131,969
|512,046
|147,803
|2,791,818
|35
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|06/30/2022
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Gross carrying amount at beginning of period
|1,129,522
|200,040
|62,788
|1,392,350
|Transfers from Stage 1 to Stage 2
|(175,185)
|175,185
|-
|-
|Transfers from Stage 2 to Stage 1
|42,861
|(42,861)
|-
|-
|Transfers to Stage 3
|(66,348)
|(91,432)
|157,780
|-
|Transfers from Stage 3
|140
|1,165
|(1,305)
|-
|Write-offs
|-
|-
|(169,452)
|(169,452)
|Net increase of gross carrying amount
|504,392
|128,306
|29,355
|662,053
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|58,029
|6,283
|3,248
|67,560
|Gross carrying amount at end of the period
|1,493,411
|376,686
|82,414
|1,952,511
15. COMPULSORY AND OTHER DEPOSITS AT CENTRAL BANKS
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Compulsory deposits
|2,486,301
|2,026,516
|Reserve at BACEN
|340,578
|751,503
|Total
|2,826,879
|2,778,019
Compulsory deposits are required by BACEN based on the amount of RDB held by Nu Financeira.
Reserve at BACEN relates to cash maintained in the Instant Payments Account, which is required by BACEN to support instant payment operations (PIX), and it is based on the average of PIX transactions per day based on the last month along with including additional funds as a safety margin.
16. OTHER RECEIVABLES
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Other receivables
|1,349,226
|522,734
|ECL Allowance - Other receivables
|(2,666)
|(1,064)
|Total
|1,346,560
|521,670
Other receivables in the amount of US$1,349,226 (US$522,734 as of December 31, 2022), with an ECL allowance of US$2,666 (US$1,064 as of December 31, 2022), are related to the acquisition of credit card receivables from acquirers at fair value. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the total amount of the Group's exposure was classified as stage 1 Strong (PD <5%) and there was no transfer between stages for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
|36
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
17. OTHER ASSETS
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Deferred expenses (i)
|198,621
|157,439
|Taxes recoverable
|253,799
|245,967
|Advances to suppliers and employees (ii)
|129,400
|22,662
|Prepaid expenses
|73,995
|61,744
|Judicial deposits (note 24)
|3,288
|18,864
|Other assets
|47,411
|35,227
|Total
|706,514
|541,903
(i) Refers to credit card issuance costs, including printing, packing, and shipping costs, among others. The expenses are amortized based on the card's useful life, adjusted for any cancellations.
(ii) As of June 30, 2023, it includes cash deposited with new partners that operate automated teller machines (ATMs). There were no transactions with these partners during 2022.
18. INTANGIBLES ASSETS AND GOODWILL
|a)
|Composition of intangible assets and goodwill
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Cost
|Accumulated amortization
|Net value
|Cost
|Accumulated amortization
|Net value
|Intangibles related to acquisitions
|107,181
|(33,871)
|73,310
|107,179
|(24,802)
|82,377
|Other Intangibles
|211,000
|(29,932)
|181,068
|118,952
|(19,165)
|99,787
|Total
|318,181
|(63,803)
|254,378
|226,131
|(43,967)
|182,164
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Goodwill
|Easynvest's acquisition
|381,201
|381,125
|Cognitect's acquisition
|831
|831
|Spin Pay's acquisition
|5,060
|5,060
|Olivia's acquisition
|10,381
|10,381
|Total
|397,473
|397,397
|37
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|b)
|Changes on intangible assets and goodwill
|06/30/2023
|Goodwill
|Intangible assets
|Intangibles related to acquisitions
|Other Intangibles
|Total Intangibles
|Balance at beginning of the period
|397,397
|82,379
|99,785
|182,164
|Additions/ (reductions)
|-
|92,050
|92,050
|Amortization
|-
|(9,069)
|(10,767)
|(19,836)
|Exchange rate variation
|76
|-
|-
|-
|Balance at end of the period
|397,473
|73,310
|181,068
|254,378
|06/30/2022
|Goodwill
|Intangible assets
|Intangibles related to acquisitions
|Other Intangibles
|Total Intangibles
|Balance at beginning of the period
|401,872
|57,998
|14,339
|72,337
|Additions/ (reductions)
|7,654
|40,937
|46,599
|87,536
|Amortization
|-
|(8,691)
|(3,750)
|(12,441)
|Exchange rate variation
|78
|-
|-
|-
|Balance at end of the period
|409,604
|90,244
|57,188
|147,432
19. DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The Group executes transactions with derivative financial instruments, which are intended to meet its own needs to reduce its exposure to market, currency and interest-rate risks. The derivatives are classified at fair value through profit or loss, except those in cash flow hedge accounting strategies, for which the effective portion of gains or losses on derivatives is recognized directly in other comprehensive income (loss). The management of these risks is conducted through determining limits, and the establishment of operating strategies. The derivative contracts are considered level 1, 2 or 3 in the fair value hierarchy and are used to hedge exposures, but hedge accounting is adopted only for forecasted transactions related to the cloud infrastructure and certain software licenses used by Nu (hedge of foreign currency risk), to hedge interest of the fixed rate credit portfolio (hedge of interest rate risk of portfolio) and to hedge the future cash disbursement related to highly probable future transactions and accrued liabilities for corporate and social security taxes at RSU vesting or SOP exercise, as shown below.
|38
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|06/30/2023
|Fair values
|Notional amount
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Derivatives classified as fair value through profit or loss
|Interest rate contracts - Futures
|752,349
|37
|278
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures
|162,484
|107
|2,372
|Interest rate contracts - Swaps
|11,096
|147
|-
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
|200,100
|2,089
|35,280
|Warrants (i)
|100,000
|6,188
|-
|Derivatives held for hedging
|Designated as cash flow hedge
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures
|225,207
|196
|3,509
|Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS)
|106,402
|17,459
|-
|Designated as portfolio hedge
|DI - Future - notes 13 and 14
|650,787
|-
|276
|Total
|2,208,425
|26,223
|41,715
|12/31/2022
|Fair values
|Notional amount
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Derivatives classified as fair value through profit or loss
|Interest rate contracts - Futures
|792,559
|27
|105
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures
|111,634
|917
|51
|Interest rate contracts - Swaps
|10,056
|50
|-
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
|113,682
|11,228
|24
|Warrants (i)
|100,000
|27,908
|-
|Derivatives held for hedging
|Designated as cash flow hedge
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures
|129,459
|1,209
|182
|Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS)
|89,726
|145
|9,017
|Designated as portfolio hedge
|DI - Future - notes 13 and 14
|1,551,521
|1
|46
|Total
|2,898,637
|41,485
|9,425
Futures contracts are traded on the B3, having B3 as the counterparty. The total value of margins pledged by the Group in transactions on the stock exchange is presented in note 12.
Swaps of interest risk contracts are settled on a daily basis and are traded over the counter with financial institutions as counterparties.
|39
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Nu Holdings entered into non-deliverable forward contracts to hedge intercompany loans with Nu Colombia in U.S. Dollars with a settlement in December 2023.
Swap TRS contracts are settled only at maturity and are traded over the counter with financial institutions as counterparties.
(i) Warrants
In September 2021, Nu entered into an agreement with Creditas Financial Solutions Ltd. (and/or its affiliates in Latin America, or together, "Creditas") through which Nu will distribute certain financial products offered by Creditas to its customers in Latin America. These include affordable retail collateralized loans, such as home and auto equity loans, auto financing, motorcycle financing and payroll loans.
The agreement also provided that Nu would invest in Creditas' securitization vehicles, becoming the holder of the senior quotas of the fund. As of June 30, 2023 the Company had a total of US$78,229 (US$248,181 as of December 31, 2022) invested in Creditas' securitization vehicles presented as FVTOCI.
In addition, Nu was granted warrants that provide the right to acquire an equity interest equivalent to up to 7.7% of Creditas, on a fully diluted basis, under a pre-agreed valuation, proportional to fifty percent of the amount invested in the securitization vehicles and products distributed. The notional amount of the warrants is US$100,000 and is presented in the table above. Nu can exercise the warrants at any time, but the expiration date is 2 years after the issuance date.
As of June 30, 2023, the warrants' fair value was US$6,188 (US$27,908 as of December 31, 2022) calculated using a Black Scholes model, classified as level 3 on the fair value hierarchy, as shown in note 28. The Company recognized a fair value loss of US$21,710 during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The reduction in the warrant's fair value resulted from updates in the assumptions used in the related option pricing model, including the reduction in the remaining exercise period of the warrants, which expire in September 2023.
|40
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Breakdown by maturity
The table below shows the breakdown by maturity of the notional amounts:
|06/30/2023
|Up to 3 months
|3 to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Total
|Assets
|Interest rate contracts - Futures
|620,323
|67,775
|5,234
|693,332
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures
|387,691
|-
|-
|387,691
|Interest rate contracts - Swaps
|-
|-
|11,096
|11,096
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
|-
|190,100
|-
|190,100
|Warrants
|-
|100,000
|-
|100,000
|Total assets
|1,008,014
|357,875
|16,330
|1,382,219
|Liabilities
|Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS)
|9,564
|26,382
|70,456
|106,402
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
|-
|10,000
|-
|10,000
|Interest rate contracts - Futures
|-
|-
|59,017
|59,017
|DI - Future - notes 13 and 14
|304,773
|147,679
|198,335
|650,787
|Total liabilities
|314,337
|184,061
|327,808
|826,206
|Total
|1,322,351
|541,936
|344,138
|2,208,425
|12/31/2022
|Up to 3 months
|3 to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Total
|Assets
|Interest rate contracts - Futures
|332,497
|73,286
|348
|406,131
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures
|241,093
|-
|-
|241,093
|Interest rate contracts - Swaps
|-
|-
|10,056
|10,056
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
|113,682
|-
|-
|113,682
|Warrants
|-
|100,000
|-
|100,000
|Total assets
|687,272
|173,286
|10,404
|870,962
|Liabilities
|Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS)
|-
|89,726
|-
|89,726
|Interest rate contracts - Futures
|27,776
|256,240
|102,412
|386,428
|DI - Future - notes 13 and 14
|590,015
|858,278
|103,228
|1,551,521
|Total liabilities
|617,791
|1,204,244
|205,640
|2,027,675
|Total
|1,305,063
|1,377,530
|216,044
|2,898,637
The table below shows the breakdown by maturity of the fair value amounts:
|41
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|06/30/2023
|Up to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Total
|Assets
|Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS)
|6,112
|11,347
|17,459
|Interest rate contracts - Swaps
|-
|147
|147
|Interest rate contracts - Futures
|5
|32
|37
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures
|303
|-
|303
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
|2,089
|-
|2,089
|Warrants
|6,188
|-
|6,188
|Total assets
|14,697
|11,526
|26,223
|Liabilities
|Interest rate contracts - Futures
|4
|274
|278
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures
|5,881
|-
|5,881
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
|35,280
|-
|35,280
|DI - Future - notes 13 and 14
|76
|200
|276
|Total liabilities
|41,241
|474
|41,715
|12/31/2022
|Up to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Total
|Assets
|Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS)
|145
|-
|145
|Interest rate contracts - Swaps
|-
|50
|50
|Interest rate contracts - Futures
|27
|-
|27
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures
|2,126
|-
|2,126
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
|11,228
|-
|11,228
|Warrants
|27,908
|-
|27,908
|Interest rate contracts - Future - portfolio hedge
|1
|-
|1
|Total assets
|41,435
|50
|41,485
|Liabilities
|Equity - Total Return Swap (TRS)
|9,017
|-
|9,017
|Interest rate contracts - Futures
|17
|88
|105
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Futures
|233
|-
|233
|Foreign currency exchange rate contracts - Non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
|24
|-
|24
|DI - Future - notes 13 and 14
|46
|-
|46
|Total liabilities
|9,337
|88
|9,425
|42
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Analysis of derivatives designated as hedges
a) Hedge of foreign currency risk
The Group is exposed to foreign currency risk on forecast transaction expenses, primarily related to the cloud infrastructure and certain software licenses used by Nu. The Group managed its exposures to the variability in cash flows of foreign currency forecasted transactions to movements in foreign exchange rates by entering into foreign exchange contracts (exchange futures). These instruments are entered into to match the cash flow profile of the estimated forecast transactions, and are exchange-traded and fair value movements are settled on a daily basis.
The Group applies hedge accounting to the forecasted transactions related to its main cloud infrastructure contract and other expenses in foreign currency. The effectiveness is assessed monthly by analyzing the critical terms. The critical terms of the hedging instrument and the amount of the forecasted hedged transactions are significantly the same. Derivatives are generally rolled over monthly. They are expected to occur in the same fiscal month as the maturity date of the hedging instrument. Therefore, the hedge is expected to be effective. Subsequent assessments of effectiveness are performed by verifying and documenting whether the critical terms of the hedging instrument and forecasted hedged transaction have changed during the period in review and whether it remains probable. If there are no such changes in critical terms, the Group will continue to conclude that the hedging relationship is effective. Sources of ineffectiveness are differences in the amount and timing of forecast and actual payment of expenses.
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Balance at beginning of the period
|(2,610)
|1,487
|Fair value change recognized in OCI during the period
|(24,336)
|(12,737)
|Total amount reclassified from cash flow hedge reserve to the statement of profit or loss during the period
|10,664
|4,585
|to "Customer support and operation"
|8,642
|2,287
|to "General and administrative expenses"
|2,667
|2,470
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|(645)
|(172)
|Deferred income taxes
|5,382
|3,268
|Balance at end of the period
|(10,900)
|(3,397)
The future transactions that are the object of the hedge are:
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Up to 3 months
|3 to 12 months
|Total
|Total
|Expected foreign currency transactions
|55,535
|169,445
|224,980
|129,459
|Total
|55,535
|169,445
|224,980
|129,459
|43
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
b) Hedge of portfolio's interest rate risk
The Group holds portfolios of customer loan and refinancing of credit cards receivables at fixed interest rates, in its banking book which are exposed to interest rate risk. To hedge this risk, the Group entered into DI futures contracts, and applied hedge accounting aiming to eliminate differences between the accounting measurement of its derivatives and hedged items.
The Group's overall hedging strategy is to reduce fair value changes of the part of the fixed rate portfolio as if they were floating rate instruments linked to the attributable benchmark rates. As such, in order to reflect the dynamic nature of the hedged portfolio, the strategy is to rebalance the DI future contracts and evaluate the allocated amount by the credit portfolio. Additionally, ineffectiveness could arise from the disparity between expected and actual prepayments (prepayment risk).
In accordance with its hedging strategy, the Group calculates the DV01 (delta value of a basis point) of the exposure and futures to identify the optimal hedging ratio, and monitors in a timely manner the hedge relationship, providing any rebalancing if needed. The need for the purchase or sale of new DI future contracts will be assessed, to counterbalance the hedged item's fair value adjustment, aiming to assure hedge effectiveness between 80% and 125%, as determined on hedge documentation.
The effectiveness test for the hedge is done on a prospective and retrospective basis. In the prospective test, the Group compares the impact of a 1 basis point parallel shift on the interest rate curve (DV01) on the hedged object and on the hedge instrument fair value . For the retrospective test, the fair value change since the inception of the hedged object is compared to the hedge instrument. In both cases, the hedge is considered effective if the correlation is between 80% and 125%. As of June 30, 2023 the effectiveness ratio for the hedges of the credit card and loan portfolios were 100% and 99%, respectively.
For designated and qualifying fair value hedges, the cumulative change in the fair value of the hedging derivative and of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk is recognized in the consolidated statement of profit or loss in "Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments - financial assets at fair value". In addition, the cumulative change in the fair value of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk is recorded as part of the carrying value of the hedged item in the consolidated statement of financial position.
Changes in fair value
|06/30/2023
|Hedge object
Fair value adjustment to the
hedge object
Derivative hedge
instrument
|Asset
|Liability
|Fair value variation
|Interest rate risk
|Interest rate contracts - Future - portfolio hedge - credit card
|16,976
|10
|-
|(13)
|Interest rate contracts - Future - portfolio hedge - loan
|464,511
|(8)
|-
|(334)
|Total
|481,487
|2
|-
|(347)
c) Hedge of corporate and social security taxes over share-based compensation
The Group's hedge strategy is to cover the future cash disbursement related to highly probable future transactions and accrued liabilities for corporate and social security taxes at RSU vesting or SOP exercise from the variation of the Company's share price volatility. The derivative financial instruments used to cover the exposure are total return swaps ("TRS") in which one leg is indexed to the Company's stock price and the other leg is indexed to Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus spread. The stock fixed at the TRS is a weighted average price. The hedge was entered into by Nu Holdings and therefore there is no income tax effect.
|44
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
The Group applies the cash flow hedge for the hedge structure thus the market risk is replaced by an interest rate risk. The effectiveness assessment is performed monthly by (i) assessing the economic relationship between the hedged item and the hedging instrument; (ii) monitoring the credit risk impact in the hedge effectiveness; and (iii) maintaining and updating the hedging ratio. Given the possibility of forfeiture impacting the future cash forecast of the employee benefit plan, the Group manages exposures to keep the hedging level within an acceptable coverage. The derivative fair value is measured substantially based on the stock price which is also used in the measurement of the provision or payment for corporate and social security taxes. There is no expectation for a mismatch between the hedged item and hedging instrument at maturity other than the SOFR.
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Balance at beginning of the period
|(4,876)
|-
|Fair value change recognized in OCI during the period
|40,021
|(13,507)
|Total amount reclassified from cash flow hedge reserve to the statement of profit or loss during the period (i)
|(26,087)
|1,290
|Balance at end of the period
|9,058
|(12,217)
(i) Presented as share-based compensation in general and administrative expenses.
Expected cash disbursement
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Up to 1 year
|1 to 3 years
|Above 3 years
|Total
|Total
|Considering the reporting date fair value of the hedged item:
|Expected cash disbursement for corporate and social contributions
|65,073
|60,829
|-
|125,902
|59,058
|Total
|65,073
|60,829
|-
|125,902
|59,058
20. INSTRUMENTS ELIGIBLE AS CAPITAL
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|Instruments eligible as capital
|3,766
|11,507
|Total
|3,766
|11,507
There were no defaults or breaches of instruments eligible as capital or on any financial liability during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2022.
In June 2019, Nu Financeira issued a subordinated financial note in the amount equivalent to US$18,824 at the issuance date, which was approved as Tier 2 capital by the Brazilian Central Bank in September 2019, for the purposes of calculation of regulatory capital. The note bears a fixed interest rate of 12.8%, matures in 2029, and is callable in 2024.
|45
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
The Group designated the instruments eligible as capital at fair value through profit (loss) at its initial recognition. The losses of fair value changes arising from its own credit risk in the amount of US$68 were recorded in other comprehensive income (gains of US$3,329 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022). All other fair value changes and interests in the amount of US$3,029 (US$9,480 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022) were recognized as profit (loss).
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Balance at beginning of the period
|11,507
|12,056
|Interest accrued, net of gain from repurchase
|(2,999)
|1,226
|Fair value changes
|795
|8,254
|Own credit transferred to OCI
|68
|(3,329)
|Repurchase
|(6,036)
|-
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|431
|347
|Balance at end of the period
|3,766
|18,554
21. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTIZED COST - DEPOSITS
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Bank receipt of deposits (RDB)
|16,708,534
|14,273,959
|Deposits in electronic money
|1,317,464
|1,534,582
|Bank certificate of deposit (CDB)
|7,730
|-
|Total
|18,033,728
|15,808,541
In October 2017, Nu launched "Conta do Nubank" (at the time, referred to as "NuConta"). As a prepaid account, the amounts deposited by customers are classified as electronic money and must be fully allocated to government securities, in accordance with Brazilian regulatory requirements (see note 12b). Therefore, this type of deposit cannot be used for any other type of investment or as a financing source for credit operations.
In June 2019, Nu Financeira's RDBs were included as an investment option inside "Conta do Nubank". Deposits in RDB have guarantees from the Brazilian Deposit Guarantee Fund ("FGC"). Unlike the deposits in electronic money, after the compulsory deposits requirements (see note 15), Nu is not required to invest the remaining resources from RDB deposits in government securities, the balance can be used as a financing source for lending and credit card operations.
The return from both electronic money and RDB deposits is 100% of the Brazilian CDI rate as of the initial date, if the balances are kept for more than 30 days. Nu also offers the "Money Boxes" option, in which RDBs generate daily yield as of the deposit date. All of those deposits have daily liquidity.
In September 2020, Nu Financeira launched a new investment option - a RDB with a defined future maturity date. These RDBs had maturities of up to 27 months and a weighted average interest rate of 104.5% as of June 30, 2023 (104% on December 31, 2022) of the Brazilian CDI rate.
|46
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Currently, deposits in electronic money in Brazil include "Conta do Nubank" and also "Conta NuInvest" balances, the latter corresponding to on-demand deposits of the Groups' investment brokerage clients, with the same characteristics described above. In Mexico, there is no requirement to invest "CuentaNu" deposits, as it is locally denominated, in specific assets. Therefore, they can be used as a financing source for the credit card operations, and the return is the Interbank Equilibrium Interest Rate "TIIE" -2.5%, as of June 30, 2023.
Breakdown by maturity
|06/30/2023
|Up to 3 months
|3 to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Total
|Deposits in electronic money
|1,317,464
|-
|-
|1,317,464
|Bank receipt of deposits (RDB)
|16,095,817
|499,149
|113,568
|16,708,534
|Bank certificate of deposit (CDB)
|-
|6,694
|1,036
|7,730
|Total
|17,413,281
|505,843
|114,604
|18,033,728
|12/31/2022
|Up to 3 months
|3 to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Total
|Deposits in electronic money
|1,534,582
|-
|-
|1,534,582
|Bank receipt of deposits (RDB)
|13,864,513
|296,292
|113,154
|14,273,959
|Total
|15,399,095
|296,292
|113,154
|15,808,541
22. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTIZED COST - PAYABLES TO NETWORK
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Payables to credit card network (i)
|7,633,288
|7,054,783
|Payables to clearing houses
|116,277
|-
|Total
|7,749,565
|7,054,783
(i) Corresponds to the amount payable to the acquirers related to credit and debit card transactions. Credit card payables are settled according to the transaction installments, substantially in up to 27 days for Brazilian transactions with no installments and 1 business day for international transactions. Sales in installments (parcelado) have monthly settlements, mostly, over a period of up to 12 months. For Mexican and Colombian operations, the amounts are settled in 1 business day. The segregation of the settlement is shown in the table below:
|47
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|Payables to credit card network
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Up to 30 days
|3,982,128
|3,829,398
|30 to 90 days
|1,930,090
|1,741,186
|More than 90 days
|1,721,070
|1,484,199
|Total
|7,633,288
|7,054,783
Collateral for credit card operations
As of June 30, 2023, the Group had US$313 (US$305 on December 31, 2022) of security deposits granted in favor of Mastercard. These security deposits are measured at fair value through profit (loss) and are held as collateral for the amounts payable to the network and can be replaced by other security deposits with similar characteristics. The average remuneration rate of those security deposits was 0.39% per month in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 (0.31% per month in the year ended December 31, 2022).
23. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTIZED COST - BORROWINGS AND FINANCING
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Borrowings and financing
|764,522
|585,568
|Total
|764,522
|585,568
a) Borrowings and financings
Borrowings and financings maturities are as follows:
|06/30/2023
|Up to 3 months
Over 12
months
|Total
|Borrowings and financings
|Term loan credit facility (i)
|39,243
|97,868
|137,111
|Syndicated loan (ii)
|3,407
|600,930
|604,337
|Financial letter (iii)
|-
|23,074
|23,074
|Total borrowings and financings
|42,650
|721,872
|764,522
|48
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|12/31/2022
|Up to 3 months
|3 to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Total
|Borrowings and financings
|Term loan credit facility (i)
|3,100
|32,632
|82,462
|118,194
|Syndicated loan (ii)
|103
|2,494
|464,777
|467,374
|Total borrowings and financings
|3,203
|35,126
|547,239
|585,568
(i) Corresponds to four term loan credit facilities obtained by Nu Servicios and reassigned to Nu Financiera, in Mexican pesos.
(ii) Corresponds to two syndicated credit facilities. The first, in which Nu's subsidiaries in Colombia and Mexico are the borrowers and the Company is acting as guarantor, the total amount of the credit facility is US$650,000, of which US$625,000 is allocated to Nu Mexico and US$25,000 to Nu Colombia. The second, in which Nu Colombia SA has been granted a 3-year facility, the total amount corresponds to US$150,000 from IFC (International Finance Corporation), also guaranteed by the Company.
(iii) In June 2023, the Group issued financial letters in Brazilian reais in the amount equivalent to US$22,987 on the issuance dates.
The terms and conditions of the loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023, are as follows:
|06/30/2023
|Borrowings and financing
|Country
|Currency
|Interest rate
|Maturity
|Principal amount
|Term loan credit facility
|Mexico
|MXN
|TIIE 182 + 1.0% up to 1.45%
|July 2023 up to November 2024
|110,000
|Syndicated loan
|Mexico
|MXN
|TIIE 91 + 1.00%
|April 2025
|435,000
|Syndicated loan
|Colombia
|COP
|IBR (1) + 1.0% up to 3.59%
|April 2025 up to January 2026
|87,500
|Financial letter
|Brazil
|BRL
|CDI + 1.8%
|April 2025 up to June 2025
|22,987
|(1)
|IBR: Bank Reference Indicator (Indicador Bancario de Referencia).
Changes to borrowings and financings are as follows:
|06/30/2023
|Term loan credit facility
|Syndicated loan
|Financial Letter
|Total
|Balance at beginning of the period
|118,194
|467,374
|-
|585,568
|New borrowings
|-
|73,720
|21,699
|95,419
|Payments - principal
|-
|(10,546)
|-
|(10,546)
|Payments - interest
|(5,154)
|(30,939)
|-
|(36,093)
|Interest accrued
|7,534
|33,946
|82
|41,562
|Transaction costs
|-
|(868)
|-
|(868)
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|16,537
|71,650
|1,293
|89,480
|Balance at end of the period
|137,111
|604,337
|23,074
|764,522
|49
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|06/30/2022
Bills of
exchange
|Term loan credit facility
|Bank borrowings
|Syndicated loan
|Total
|Balance at beginning of the period
|10,400
|136,843
|-
|-
|147,243
|Addition due to business combination
|-
|-
|4,729
|-
|4,729
|New borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|353,878
|353,878
|Payments - principal
|(9,556)
|(24,291)
|(4,458)
|-
|(38,305)
|Payments - interest
|(1,910)
|(3,884)
|(568)
|(1,760)
|(8,122)
|Interest accrued
|43
|3,894
|158
|2,564
|6,659
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|1,023
|2,620
|139
|1,017
|4,799
|Balance at end of the period
|-
|115,182
|-
|355,699
|470,881
Covenants
The credit facilities and syndicated loans above-mentioned have associated restrictive clauses (covenants) which establish the maintenance of minimum financial indicators resulting from capital, funding and liquidity (cash) position, as well as profitability metrics and leverage ratios including, but not limited to, net debt to gross profit, in addition to non-financial indicators according to each contract. The non-compliance with financial covenants is considered as an event of default and may lead to debt acceleration. There are also cross-default clauses triggered in the event Nu Holdings and/or some subsidiaries fail to pay any material indebtedness. The covenants are monitored on a regular basis.
Guarantees
The Company is guarantor to the above-mentioned borrowings from Colombia and Mexico. Nu Pagamentos is also a guarantor to certain term loan credit facilities.
24. PROVISION FOR LAWSUITS AND ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDINGS
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Tax risks
|-
|15,747
|Civil risks
|4,522
|2,096
|Labor risks
|131
|104
|Total
|4,653
|17,947
The Company and its subsidiaries are parties to lawsuits and administrative proceedings arising from time to time in the ordinary course of operations, involving tax, civil and labor matters. Such matters are being discussed at the administrative and judicial levels, which, when applicable, are supported by judicial deposits. The provisions for probable losses arising from these matters are estimated and periodically adjusted by management, supported by external legal advisors' opinion. There is significant uncertainty relating to the timing of any cash outflow, if any, for civil and labor risk.
|50
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
a) Provision
A provision in the amount of US$15,747 on December 31, 2022 referred to a potential legal obligation related to the increase in the contribution of certain Brazilian taxes (PIS and COFINS). The Group had a judicial deposit related to this claim, and in June 2019, Nu withdrew the lawsuit. The release of the judicial deposits in favor of the Brazilian Tax Authorities occurred in May 2023, representing final settlement of the matter with the consequent use of the provisioned amount.
Civil lawsuits are mainly related to credit card operations. Based on management's assessment and inputs from Nu's external legal advisors, the Group has provisioned US$4,522 (US$2,096 on December 31, 2022) considered sufficient to cover estimated losses from civil suits deemed probable.
b) Changes
Changes to provision for lawsuits and administrative proceedings are as follows:
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Tax
|Civil
|Labor
|Tax
|Civil
|Labor
|Balance at beginning of the period
|15,747
|2,096
|104
|17,081
|980
|21
|Additions
|-
|6,170
|135
|-
|980
|11
|Payments / Reversals
|(16,402)
|(4,085)
|(119)
|(2,382)
|(553)
|(14)
|Effect of changes in exchange rates (OCI)
|655
|341
|11
|1,119
|43
|2
|Balance at end of the period
|-
|4,522
|131
|15,818
|1,450
|20
c) Contingencies
The Group is a party to civil and labor lawsuits, involving risks classified by management and the legal advisors as possible losses, totaling approximately US$11,222 and US$2,894, respectively (US$7,128 and US$1,814 on December 31, 2022). Based on management's assessment and inputs from the Group's external legal advisors, no provision was recognized for those lawsuits as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022.
As of June 30, 2023, the total amount of judicial deposits shown as "Other assets" (note 17) is US$3,288 (US$18,864 on December 31, 2022) and is substantially attributed to the judicial deposit carried on behalf of the shareholders of Nu Invest, prior to the acquisition, due to a tax proceeding related to withholding taxes inappropriately deducted from amounts paid to employees.
25. DEFERRED INCOME
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Deferred revenue from rewards program
|50,305
|34,546
|Deferred annual fee from reward program
|3,118
|3,283
|Other deferred income
|1,459
|3,859
|Total
|54,882
|41,688
|51
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Deferred revenue from rewards programs is related to the Group's reward program for its credit card customers, called "Rewards". The program consists of accumulating points according to the use of the credit card in the ratio of R$1.00 (one Brazilian real, equivalent to US$0.21 as of June 30, 2023 US$0.19 as of December 31, 2022) equal to 1 point and cashbacks. The points do not expire, and there is no limit on the number of Rewards an eligible card member can earn. Deferred annual fees from the reward program comprise amounts related to the rewards fees which are paid annually by customers until they are earned.
The redemption of the points occurs when the customers use them in various purchase categories, such as air tickets, hotels, transportation services, and music.
Nu uses financial models to estimate the redemption rates of rewards earned to date by current card members, and, therefore, the estimated financial value of the points, based on historical redemption trends, current enrollee redemption behavior, among others. The estimated financial value is recorded in the profit or loss when the performance obligation is satisfied, which is when the reward points are redeemed.
26. OTHER LIABILITIES
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Clients transfers - PIX (i)
|-
|305,508
|Sundry creditors
|113,822
|122,767
|Payment transactions - other
|141,025
|80,798
|Credit card ECL allowance (note 13)
|25,856
|17,566
|Intermediation of securities
|2,484
|28,340
|Insurances
|12,899
|5,182
|Other liabilities
|53,187
|75,839
|Total
|349,273
|636,000
(i) Clients transfers - PIX corresponds to unsettled PIX transactions on non-business days.
27. RELATED PARTIES
In the ordinary course of business, the Group may have issued credit cards or loans to Nu's executive directors, board members, key employees and close family members. Those transactions, as well as the deposits and other products, such as investments, occur on similar terms as those prevailing at the time for comparable transactions to unrelated persons and do not involve more than the normal risk of collectability.
As described in note 3, "Basis of consolidation", all companies from the Group are consolidated in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Therefore, related party balances and transactions, and any unrealized income and expenses arising from inter-company transactions, are eliminated in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
In 2023, the exchange differences arising from intercompany loans between entities of the group with different functional currencies are shown as "Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments" in the statement of profit (loss).
|52
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
a) Transactions with other related parties
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Assets/ (Liabilities)
|Others
|-
|316
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Revenues (expenses)
|Others
|-
|(1,112)
As of June 30, 2023 the Company did not have any transaction with other related parties. On June 30, 2021, the Group entered into a service and naming rights agreement with Rodamoinho Produtora de Eventos Ltda., owned by a former member of the Company's Board of Directors ("Board"). This director has not been a member of the Board since September 2022, when the Company ceased recognizing Rodamoinho as a related party. In addition, the Group did not make payments for Reprograma, a philanthropic project managed by a family member of the Company's controlling shareholder, in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.
28. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT
The main valuation techniques employed in internal models to measure the fair value of the financial instruments as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are set out below. The principal inputs into these models are derived from observable market data. The Group did not make any material changes to its valuation techniques and internal models in those periods.
a) Fair value of financial instruments carried at amortized cost
The following tables show the fair value of the financial instruments carried at amortized cost as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022. The Group has not disclosed the fair values of financial instruments such as compulsory and other deposits at central banks, other financial assets, deposits in electronic money, RDB, and borrowings and financing, because their carrying amounts are a reasonable approximation of fair value.
|53
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Carrying amount
Fair value -
Level 2
Fair value -
Level 3
|Carrying amount
Fair value -
Level 2
Fair value -
Level 3
|Assets
|Compulsory and other deposits at central banks
|2,826,879
|2,778,019
|Credit card receivables (i)
|10,387,703
|-
|10,650,948
|8,233,123
|-
|8,204,077
|Loans to customers (i)
|2,433,217
|-
|2,384,504
|1,676,276
|-
|1,920,518
|Other receivables
|1,346,560
|-
|1,348,817
|521,670
|-
|522,359
|Other financial assets
|141,099
|478,283
|Total
|17,135,458
|-
|14,384,269
|13,687,371
|-
|10,646,954
|Liabilities
|Deposits in electronic money
|1,317,464
|1,534,582
|Bank receipt of deposits (RDB)
|16,708,534
|14,273,959
|Bank certificate of deposit (CDB)
|7,730
|7,740
|-
|-
|Payables to network
|7,749,565
|7,275,570
|-
|7,054,783
|6,399,704
|-
|Borrowings and financing
|764,522
|585,568
|Total
|26,547,815
|7,283,310
|-
|23,448,892
|6,399,704
|-
|(i)
|It excludes the fair value adjustment from the hedge accounting.
The book value from credit card receivables and loans to customers includes the amounts that are the hedge items of the portfolio hedge, described in note 19. The credit risk components for both receivables are not part of the hedge strategy.
Borrowings and financing fair value is equal to the book value given that any prepayment shall be equal to the total outstanding amount. The fair value of floating rate demand deposits are assumed to be equal to carrying amounts.
The valuation approach to specific categories of financial instruments is described below.
i) Fair value models and inputs
Credit card: The fair values of credit card receivables and payables to network are calculated using the discounted cash flow method. Fair values are determined by discounting the contractual cash flows by the interest rate curve and a credit spread. For payables, cash flows are also discounted by the Group's own credit spread.
Loans to customers: Fair value is estimated based on groups of clients with similar risk profiles, using valuation models. The fair value of a loan is determined by discounting the contractual cash flows by the interest rate curve and a credit spread.
Other receivables: Fair value is calculated by discounting future cash flows by a risk free interest rate and a credit spread.
|54
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
b) Fair value of financial instruments measured at fair value
The following table shows a summary of the fair values, as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, of the financial assets and liabilities indicated below, classified on the basis of the various measurement methods used by the Group to determine their fair value:
|06/30/2023
Published price quotations in active markets
(Level 1)
|Internal Models (Level 2)
Internal Models
(Level 3)
|Total
|Assets
|Government bonds
|Brazil
|5,985,235
|-
|-
|5,985,235
|United States
|157,199
|-
|-
|157,199
|Mexico
|1,392
|-
|-
|1,392
|Corporate bonds and other instruments
|Certificate of bank deposits (CDB)
|-
|1,571
|-
|1,571
|Investment funds
|-
|133,964
|-
|133,964
|Time deposit
|-
|262,067
|-
|262,067
|Bill of credit (LC)
|-
|1
|-
|1
|Real estate and agribusiness certificate of receivables (CRIs/CRAs)
|102
|21,442
|-
|21,544
|Real estate and agribusiness letter of credit (LCIs/LCAs)
|-
|127
|-
|127
|Corporate bonds and debentures
|848,569
|202,112
|-
|1,050,681
|Equity instrument
|-
|-
|22,249
|22,249
|Derivative financial instruments
|340
|19,695
|6,188
|26,223
|Collateral for credit card operations
|-
|313
|-
|313
|Liabilities
|Derivative financial instruments
|6,435
|35,280
|-
|41,715
|Instruments eligible as capital
|-
|3,766
|-
|3,766
|Repurchase agreements
|-
|144,922
|-
|144,922
|55
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|12/31/2022
Published price quotations in active markets
(Level 1)
|Internal Models (Level 2)
Internal Models
(Level 3)
|Total
|Assets
|Government bonds
|Brazil
|8,222,278
|-
|-
|8,222,278
|United States
|171,184
|-
|-
|171,184
|Mexico
|1,382
|-
|-
|1,382
|Corporate bonds and other instruments
|Certificate of bank deposits (CDB)
|-
|3,712
|-
|3,712
|Investment funds
|-
|302,779
|-
|302,779
|Time deposit
|-
|446,436
|-
|446,436
|Bill of credit (LC)
|-
|138
|-
|138
|Real estate and agribusiness certificate of receivables (CRIs/CRAs)
|2
|32,173
|-
|32,175
|Real estate and agribusiness letter of credit (LCIs/LCAs)
|-
|1,197
|-
|1,197
|Corporate bonds and debentures
|676,953
|158,675
|-
|835,628
|Equity instrument
|-
|-
|22,082
|22,082
|Derivative financial instruments
|2,154
|11,423
|27,908
|41,485
|Collateral for credit card operations
|-
|305
|-
|305
|Liabilities
|Derivative financial instruments
|384
|9,041
|-
|9,425
|Instruments eligible as capital
|-
|11,507
|-
|11,507
|Repurchase agreements
|-
|197,242
|-
|197,242
i) Fair value models and inputs
Securities: The securities with high liquidity and quoted prices in the active market are classified as level 1. Therefore, all the government bonds and some corporate bonds are included in level 1 as they are traded in active markets. Brazilian securities values are the published prices by the 'Associação Brasileira das Entidades dos Mercados Financeiro e de Capitais' ("Anbima"). For US and Mexico bonds, fair values are the published prices by Bloomberg. Other corporate bonds and investment fund shares, the valuation of which is based on observable data, such as interest rates and interest rate curves are classified as level 2.
Derivatives: Derivatives traded on stock exchanges are classified as level 1 of the hierarchy. Derivatives traded on the Brazilian stock exchange are fairly valued using B3 quotations. Interest rate OTC Swaps are valued by discounting future expected cash flows to present values using interest rate curves and are classified as level 2. The embedded derivative conversion feature from the senior preferred share was calculated based on methodologies for the share price described in note 10. The options related to the warrant from Creditas Partnership are fair valued using a Black-Scholes model and are classified as level 3.
Equity instrument: For the fair value of the equity instrument, the Group used contractual conditions as inputs that are not directly observable, and therefore it is classified as level 3.
|56
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Instruments eligible as capital: If the instrument has an active market, prices quoted in this market are used. Otherwise, valuation techniques are used, such as discounted cash flows, where cash flows are discounted by a risk-free rate and a credit spread. Instruments eligible as capital were designated at fair value through profit (loss) in the initial recognition (fair value option).
Repurchase agreements: The fair value is the transaction value itself given that repurchase agreement is a collateralized short-term one day agreement.
c) Transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2022, there were no transfers of financial instruments between levels 1 and 2 or between levels 2 and 3.
29. INCOME TAX
Current and deferred taxes are determined for all transactions that have been recognized in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements using the provisions of the current tax laws. The current income tax expense or benefit represents the estimated taxes to be paid or refunded, respectively, for the current period. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined based on differences between the financial reporting and tax basis of assets and liabilities. They are measured using the tax rates and laws that will be in effect when the temporary tax differences are expected to reverse.
a) Income tax reconciliation
The tax on the Group's pre-tax profit differs from the theoretical amount that would arise using the weighted average tax rate applicable to profits of the consolidated entities. Thus, the following is a reconciliation of income tax expense to profit (loss) for the period, calculated by applying the combined Brazilian income tax rate of 40% for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Profit (loss) before income tax
|323,977
|(24,612)
|567,606
|(92,263)
|Tax rate (i)
|40%
|40%
|40%
|40%
|Income tax
|(129,590)
|9,845
|(227,042)
|36,905
|Permanent additions/exclusions
|Share-based payments
|6,312
|9,922
|(205)
|(985)
|Operational losses and others
|(378)
|(2,777)
|(4,190)
|(4,978)
|Foreign exchange variation on investments abroad
|(1,694)
|(3,974)
|83
|-
|Effect of different tax rates - subsidiaries and parent company
|18,731
|(17,764)
|22,113
|(12,792)
|Other non-deductible expenses
|7,508
|(490)
|8,252
|(741)
|Income tax
|(99,111)
|(5,238)
|(200,989)
|17,409
|Current tax expense
|(263,071)
|(96,249)
|(468,935)
|(195,301)
|Deferred tax benefit
|163,960
|91,011
|267,946
|212,710
|Income tax in the statement of profit or loss
|(99,111)
|(5,238)
|(200,989)
|17,409
|Deferred tax recognized in OCI
|1,378
|(1,849)
|4,589
|221
|57
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
(i) The tax rate used was the one applicable to the financial Brazilian subsidiaries, which represent the most significant portion of the operations of the Group. The tax rate used is not materially different from the average effective tax rate considering all jurisdictions where the Group has operations. The effect of other tax rates is shown in the table above as "effect of different tax rates - subsidiaries and parent company".
b) Deferred income taxes
The following tables present significant components of the Group's deferred tax assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the changes for the periods then ended. The accounting records of deferred tax assets on income tax losses and/or social contribution loss carryforwards, as well as those arising from timing differences, are based on technical feasibility studies which consider the expected generation of future taxable income, considering the history of profitability for each subsidiary individually. The use of the deferred tax asset related to tax loss and negative basis of social contribution is limited to 30% of taxable profit per year for the Brazilian entities and there is no time limit to use it.
|Reflected in the statement of profit or loss
|12/31/2022
|Constitution
|Realization
Foreign
exchange
|Reflected in OCI
|06/30/2023
|Provisions for credit losses
|583,791
|470,692
|(170,600)
|81,539
|-
|965,422
|Provision PIS/COFINS - Financial Revenue
|6,299
|-
|(6,561)
|262
|-
|-
|Other temporary differences (i)
|123,103
|68,094
|(41,513)
|11,527
|-
|161,211
|Total deferred tax assets on temporary differences
|713,193
|538,786
|(218,674)
|93,328
|-
|1,126,633
|Tax loss and negative basis of social contribution
|97,857
|55,295
|(62,149)
|7,347
|-
|98,350
|Deferred tax assets
|811,050
|594,081
|(280,823)
|100,675
|-
|1,224,983
|Futures settlement market
|(13,739)
|(3,076)
|5,431
|(435)
|-
|(11,819)
|Fair value changes - financial instruments
|(3,291)
|(2,227)
|(136)
|(519)
|(793)
|(6,966)
|Others
|(24,088)
|(55,210)
|14,413
|(1,378)
|-
|(66,263)
|Deferred tax liabilities
|(41,118)
|(60,513)
|19,708
|(2,332)
|(793)
|(85,048)
|Fair value changes - cash flow hedge
|(1,758)
|56,058
|(60,565)
|(875)
|5,382
|(7,140)
|Deferred tax recognized during the period
|589,626
|(321,680)
|4,589
(i) Other temporary differences are composed mainly by other provisions and supplier provisions.
|58
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|Reflected in the statement of profit or loss
|12/31/2021
|Constitution
|Realization
Foreign
exchange
|Reflected in OCI
|06/30/2022
|Provisions for credit losses
|204,459
|265,185
|(92,796)
|5,798
|-
|382,646
|Provision PIS/COFINS - Financial Revenue
|5,965
|-
|-
|362
|-
|6,327
|Other temporary differences (i)
|72,343
|33,351
|(12,974)
|3,284
|-
|96,004
|Total deferred tax assets on temporary differences
|282,767
|298,536
|(105,770)
|9,444
|-
|484,977
|-
|Tax loss and negative basis of social contribution
|77,985
|37,256
|(4,194)
|2,893
|-
|113,940
|Deferred tax assets
|360,752
|335,792
|(109,964)
|12,337
|-
|598,917
|Futures settlement market
|(18,850)
|(12,990)
|8,944
|(613)
|-
|(23,509)
|Fair value changes - financial instruments
|(2,144)
|(455)
|165
|(113)
|(3,047)
|(5,594)
|Others
|(8,340)
|(5,822)
|23
|(41)
|-
|(14,180)
|Deferred tax liabilities
|(29,334)
|(19,267)
|9,132
|(767)
|(3,047)
|(43,283)
|Fair value changes - cash flow hedge
|1,057
|7,650
|(10,633)
|2,983
|3,268
|4,325
|Deferred tax recognized during the period
|324,175
|(111,465)
|221
(i) Other temporary differences are composed mainly by other provisions and supplier provisions.
|59
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
30. EQUITY
The table below presents the changes in shares issued and fully paid and shares authorized, by class, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
|Shares authorized and fully issued
|Note
Class A
Ordinary shares
Class B
Ordinary shares
|Total
|Total as of December 31, 2021
|3,459,743,431
|1,150,245,114
|4,609,988,545
|Conversion of shares class B to A
|58,312,073
|(58,312,073)
|-
|SOPs exercised and RUSs vested
|10
|64,418,580
|-
|64,418,580
|Shares withheld for employees' taxes
|10
|(8,536,770)
|-
|(8,536,770)
|Issuance of class A shares - Cognitect and Juntos acquisitions
|1,362,201
|-
|1,362,201
|Issuance of shares due to IPO over-allotment
|27,555,298
|-
|27,555,298
|Total as of December 31, 2022
|3,602,854,813
|1,091,933,041
|4,694,787,854
|Conversion of class B shares in class A shares
|590,000
|(590,000)
|-
|SOPs exercised and RUSs vested
|42,651,541
|-
|42,651,541
|Shares withheld for employees' taxes
|10
|(4,359,685)
|-
|(4,359,685)
|Shares repurchased
|(290,676)
|-
|(290,676)
|Share issued to service providers
|4,355,374
|4,355,374
|Issuance of class A shares - Olivia acquisition
|5,471,479
|-
|5,471,479
|Total as of June 30, 2023
|3,651,272,846
|1,091,343,041
|4,742,615,887
|Shares authorized and unissued
Class A
Ordinary shares
Class B
Ordinary shares
|Total
|Business combination - contingent share consideration
|-
|-
|5,107,809
|Reserved for the share-based payments
|-
|-
|354,717,097
|Shares authorized which may be issued class A or class B
|-
|-
|43,501,000,417
|Shares authorized and unissued as of June 30, 2023
|-
|-
|43,860,825,323
|Shares authorized issued
|3,651,272,846
|1,091,343,041
|4,742,615,887
|Total as of June 30, 2023
|-
|-
|48,603,441,210
|60
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
a) Share events
In January 2022, Nu Holdings issued an additional 27,555,298 ordinary class A shares due to the over-allotment option ("Green Shoe") exercised by the underwriters.
In May 2023, the Company concluded private issuances of a total 4,355,374 Class A shares as consideration paid to acquire services.
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had ordinary shares authorized and unissued relating to commitments from acquisitions of entities, the issuance due to the share-based payment plans (note 10) and authorized for future issuance without determined nature and which could be class A or B ordinary shares.
b) Share capital and share premium reserve
All share classes of the Company had a nominal par value of US$0.0000067 on June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and the total amount of share capital was US$84 (US$83 as of December 31, 2022).
Share premium reserve relates to amounts contributed by shareholders over the par value at the issuance of shares.
The total of exercised Stock Options (SOP) was US$ 7,013 for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023.
c) Issuance of shares
The following table presents the amount in US$ of shares issued, increase in capital and premium reserve in transactions other than business combinations, the exercise of the SOPs and vesting of RSUs in the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
|Capital and share premium reserve
|Event
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Shares issued on IPO over-allotment
|-
|247,998
In January 2022, Nu Holdings issued 27,555,298 ordinary Class A shares and raised proceeds of US$247,998 as a result of the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option ("Green Shoe"), related to the IPO in December 2021.
d) Accumulated gains (losses)
The accumulated gains (losses) include the accumulated profit (losses) of the Group and the share-based payment reserve amount, as shown in the table below.
As described in note 10, the Group's share-based payments include incentives in the form of SOPs, RSUs and Awards. Further, the Company can use the reserve to absorb accumulated losses.
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Accumulated losses
|(334,445)
|(701,062)
|Share-based payments reserve
|881,187
|765,639
|Total accumulated gains (losses)
|546,742
|64,577
|61
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
e) Shares repurchased and withheld
Shares may be repurchased from former employees when they leave the Group, as a result of contractual terms of deferred payments on business combinations, or withheld because of RSUs plans to settle the employee's tax obligation. These shares repurchased or withheld are canceled and cannot be reissued or subscribed. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2022, the following shares were repurchased:
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Number of shares repurchased
|290,676
|-
|Total value of shares repurchased
|-
|-
|Number of shares withheld - RSU
|4,359,685
|8,536,770
|Total value of shares withheld - RSU
|18,491
|51,212
f) Accumulated other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income includes the amounts, net of the related tax effect, of the adjustments to assets and liabilities recognized in equity through the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
Other comprehensive income that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss is related to cash flow hedges that qualify as effective hedges and currency translation that represents the cumulative gains and losses on the retranslation of the Group's investment in foreign operations. These amounts will remain under this heading until they are recognized in the consolidated statement of profit (loss) in the periods in which the hedged items affect it, for example, in the case of the cash flow hedge.
The own credit reserve reflects the cumulative own credit gains and losses on financial liabilities designated at fair value. Amounts in the own credit reserve are not reclassified to profit (loss) in future periods.
The accumulated balances are as follows:
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Cash flow hedge effects, net of deferred taxes
|(1,842)
|(7,486)
|Currency translation on foreign entities
|142,859
|(108,356)
|Changes in fair value - financial instruments at FVTOCI, net of deferred taxes
|(14,587)
|(22,298)
|Own credit adjustment effects
|557
|489
|Total
|126,987
|(137,651)
31. MANAGEMENT OF FINANCIAL RISKS, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS, AND OTHER RISKS
a) Overview
The Group monitors the risks that could have a material impact on its strategic objectives, including those that must comply with applicable regulatory requirements. To efficiently manage and mitigate these risks, the risk management structure conducts risk identification and assessment to prioritize the risks that are key to pursue potential opportunities and/or that may prevent value from being created or that may compromise existing value, with the possibility of having impacts on financial results, capital, liquidity, customer relationship and reputation.
|62
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Risks that are actively monitored include Credit, Liquidity, Market, Operational, IT, Cyber, Regulatory, Compliance, AML (Anti-money laundering) and Reputational Risk, Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book (IRBB), Model Risk, and also the risk from Cryptocurrency business.
Nu considers Risk Management an important pillar of the Group's strategic management. The risk management structure broadly permeates the entire Company, with the objective of ensuring that risks are properly identified, measured, mitigated, monitored and reported, in order to support the development of its activities. Risk Management is related to the principles, culture, structures and processes to improve the decision-making process and the achievement of strategic objectives. It is a continuous and evolving process that runs through Nu's entire strategy, to support Management in minimizing its losses, as well as maximizing its profits and supporting the Company's values.
The Group's risk management structure considers the size and complexity of its business, which allows tracking, monitoring and control of the risks to which it is exposed. The risk management process is aligned with management guidelines, which, through committees and other internal meetings, define strategic objectives, including risk appetite. Conversely, the capital control and capital management units provide support through risk and capital monitoring and analysis processes.
Each of the risks described below has its own methodologies, systems and processes for its identification, measurement, evaluation, monitoring, reporting, control and mitigation.
In the case of financial risks, such as credit, liquidity, IRRBB and market risk, the measurement is carried out based on quantitative models and, in certain cases, prospective scenarios in relation to the main variables involved, respecting the applicable regulatory requirements and best market practices. Non-financial risks, such as operational risk and technological/cyber risks, are measured using impact criteria (inherent risk), considering potential financial losses, reputational damage, customer perception and legal/regulatory obligations, as well as evaluated in relation to the effectiveness of the respective structure of internal controls.
There were no significant changes to the risk management structure that was reported in the most recent annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022.
|63
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|●
|Credit risk
The Group's outstanding balance of financial assets and other exposures to credit risk is shown in the table below:
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Financial assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6,175,049
|4,172,316
|Securities
|156,233
|91,853
|Derivative financial instruments
|26,223
|41,485
|Collateral for credit card operations
|313
|305
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|182,769
|133,643
|Securities
|7,479,797
|9,947,138
|Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|7,479,797
|9,947,138
|Credit card receivables
|10,387,713
|8,233,072
|Loans to customers
|2,433,209
|1,673,440
|Compulsory and other deposits at central banks
|2,826,879
|2,778,019
|Other receivables
|1,346,560
|521,670
|Other financial assets
|141,099
|478,283
|Financial assets at amortized cost
|17,135,460
|13,684,484
|Other exposures
|Unused limits (i)
|14,895,719
|12,971,982
|Credit Commitments
|14,895,719
|12,971,982
(i) Unused limits are not recorded in the statement of financial position and are considered in the measurement of the ECL because it represents credit risk exposure.
|●
|Liquidity risk
Primary sources of funding - by maturity
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Funding Sources
|Up to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Total
|%
|Up to 12 months
Over 12
months
|Total
|%
|Bank receipt of deposits (RDB)
|16,594,966
|113,568
|16,708,534
|96%
|14,160,805
|113,154
|14,273,959
|96%
|Borrowings and financing
|42,650
|721,872
|764,522
|4%
|38,329
|547,239
|585,568
|4%
|Bank certificate of deposit (CDB)
|6,694
|1,036
|7,730
|0%
|-
|-
|-
|0%
|Instruments eligible as capital
|-
|3,766
|3,766
|0%
|-
|11,507
|11,507
|0%
|Total
|16,644,310
|840,242
|17,484,552
|100%
|14,199,134
|671,900
|14,871,034
|100%
|64
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
Maturities of financial liabilities
The tables below summarize the Group's financial liabilities and their contractual maturities:
|06/30/2023
|Financial liabilities
|Carrying amount
|Gross nominal outflow (1)
|Up to 1 month
|1 to 3 months
|3-12 months
|Over 12 months
|Derivative financial instruments
|41,715
|41,715
|286
|5,596
|35,359
|474
|Instruments eligible as capital
|3,766
|7,911
|-
|-
|-
|7,911
|Repurchase agreements
|144,922
|144,922
|144,922
|-
|-
|-
|Deposits in electronic money (*)
|1,317,464
|1,317,464
|1,317,464
|-
|-
|-
|Bank receipt of deposits (RDB)
|16,708,534
|16,970,179
|16,103,008
|168,804
|558,074
|140,293
|Bank certificate of deposit (CDB)
|7,730
|8,447
|-
|-
|6,443
|2,004
|Payables to credit card network
|7,633,288
|7,633,288
|3,982,128
|1,930,090
|1,719,282
|1,788
|Borrowings and financing
|764,522
|915,323
|42,869
|22,099
|61,828
|788,527
|Total
|26,621,941
|27,039,249
|21,590,677
|2,126,589
|2,380,986
|940,997
(*) In accordance with regulatory requirements and in guarantee of these deposits, the Group holds the total amount of US$1,734,114 in eligible securities composed of Brazilian government bonds as described in note 12b, under a dedicated account within the Brazilian Central Bank as of June 30, 2023 (US$2,252,464 as of December 31, 2022).
(1) The gross nominal outflow was projected considering the exchange rate of Brazilian Reais, and Mexican and Colombian Pesos to US$ as of June 30, 2023.
|●
|Market risk
The table below presents the VaR which uses a confidence level of 99% and a holding period of 10 days, by a historical simulation approach, with a 5-year historical window. For Brazil, it is calculated only for the Trading Book in line with the way portfolios are managed.
|VaR
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Nu Financeira (1) / Nu Pagamentos (Brazil)
|407
|478
|Nu Holdings (2)
|10,227
|10,321
(1) Includes Nu Financeira and its subsidiaries Nu Invest and Nu DTVM.
(2) Considers only financial assets held directly by Nu Holdings as other subsidiaries do not have significant market risk exposures.
|65
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|●
|Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB)
The following analysis is the Group's sensitivity of the mark to market fair value to an increase of 1 basis point ("bp") (DV01) in the Brazilian risk-free curve, Brazilian IPCA coupon curve, US risk-free curve and Mexican risk-free curve, assuming a parallel shift and a constant financial position:
|DV01
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Brazilian risk-free curve (1)
|(116)
|(41)
|Brazilian IPCA coupon
|(3)
|(5)
|US risk-free curve
|(130)
|(121)
|Mexican risk-free curve
|4
|1
|(1)
|Includes FIP, Nu Pagamentos, Nu Financeira, Nu Invest and Nu DTVM.
The interest rate risk in Colombia and in Brazilian subsidiaries other than those mentioned above, is not significant as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. To maintain DV01 sensitivities within defined limits, interest rate futures, traded in B3, and swaps derivatives are used to hedge interest rate risk.
|●
|Foreign exchange (FX) risk
The financial information may exhibit volatility due to the Group's operations in foreign currencies, such as the Brazilian Real and Mexican and Colombian Pesos. At the Nu Holdings level, there is no net investment hedge for investments in other countries.
As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, none of the entities of the Group had significant financial instruments in a currency other than their respective functional currencies.
32. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The purpose of capital management is to maintain the capital adequacy for Nu's operation through control and monitoring of the capital position, to evaluate the capital necessity according to the risk taken and strategic aim of the organization and to establish a capital planning process in accordance with future requirements of regulatory capital, based on the Group's growth projections, risk exposure, market movements and other relevant information. Also, the capital management structure is responsible for identifying sources of capital, for writing and submitting the capital plan and capital contingent plan for approval by the Executive Directors.
a) Composition of capital
i) Financial conglomerate in Brazil
The regulatory capital used to monitor the compliance of a financial conglomerate with the Basel operating limits imposed by the Brazilian Central Bank, is the sum of two items, as follows:
|66
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|●
|Tier I Capital: the sum of Common Equity Tier I, which consists of paid in capital, capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions, and prudential adjustments and the Additional Tier I, which consists of subordinated debt instruments without a defined maturity that meet eligibility requirements.
|●
|Tier II Capital: consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet eligibility requirements. Together with the Common Equity Tier I it composes the Total Capital.
The table below shows the calculation of the capital ratios and their minimum requirement for the Financial Conglomerate, required by the current regulation in Brazil.
|Financial Conglomerate
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Regulatory Capital
|1,615,103
|1,091,675
|Tier I
|1,394,793
|905,782
|Common Equity Capital
|1,232,284
|769,640
|Additional
|162,509
|136,142
|Tier II
|220,310
|185,893
|Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)
|8,005,724
|5,106,361
|Credit Risk (RWA CPAD)
|5,970,343
|3,958,772
|Market Risk (RWA MPAD)
|76,230
|70,159
|Operational Risk (RWA OPAD)
|1,959,151
|1,077,430
|Minimum Capital Required
|840,601
|536,168
|Excess margin
|774,502
|555,507
|Basel Ratio
|20.2%
|21.4%
ii) Nu Pagamentos
The subsidiary permanently maintains its shareholders' equity adjusted by the income accounts in an amount corresponding to, at least, the highest amount between i) 2% of the monthly average of payment transactions carried out by the subsidiary in the last 12 (twelve) months; or ii) 2% of the balance of electronic currency issued by the Nu Pagamentos, calculated daily.
|67
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
The table below shows the calculation of the capital ratio for Nu Pagamentos, in accordance with current regulation in Brazil.
|Nu Pagamentos
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Adjusted Equity (a)
|1,704,547
|1,135,199
|Max Amount (b)
|4,908,226
|3,923,171
|Monthly average of payment transactions
|4,908,226
|3,923,171
|Balance of electronic currencies
|967,017
|1,492,236
|Capital Ratio (a/b)
|34.7%
|28.9%
iii) Nu Mexico Financiera
Nu Mexico Financiera's capital management aims to determine the capital needed for its growth and to plan additional sources of capital, to permanently maintain its Regulatory Capital higher than the requirements defined by the CNBV.
As of June 30, 2023, its regulatory capital was equivalent to US$468,029 (US$470,092 as of December 31, 2022), resulting in a Capital ratio of 42% (49% as of December 31, 2022), with 10% being the minimum required for Category 4 SOFIPO.
33. SEGMENT INFORMATION
In reviewing the operational performance of the Group and allocating resources, the Chief Operating Decision Maker of the Group ("CODM"), who is the Group's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), reviews the consolidated statement of profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).
The CODM considers the whole Group as a single operating and reportable segment, monitoring operations, making decisions on fund allocation, and evaluating performance. The CODM reviews relevant financial data on a combined basis for all subsidiaries.
The Group's income, results, and assets for this one reportable segment can be determined by reference to the consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income (loss), as well as the consolidated statements of financial position.
a) Information about products and services
The information about products and services are disclosed in note 6.
|68
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
b) Information about geographical area
The table below shows the revenue and non-current assets per geographical area:
|Revenue (a)
|Non-current assets (b)
|Three-month period ended
|Six-month period ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Brazil
|1,305,670
|761,811
|2,396,229
|1,374,242
|612,353
|551,668
|Mexico
|89,224
|42,808
|169,736
|69,988
|32,825
|17,610
|Colombia
|16,825
|3,676
|30,008
|5,073
|10,116
|5,124
|Cayman Islands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41,599
|43,994
|Germany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|66
|88
|Argentina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46
|United States
|242
|312
|811
|795
|6,552
|7,495
|Total
|1,411,961
|808,607
|2,596,784
|1,450,098
|703,511
|626,025
(a) Includes interest income (credit card, lending and other receivables), interchange fees, recharge fees, rewards revenue, late fees and other fees and commission income.
(b) Non-current assets are right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and goodwill.
The Group had no single customer that represented 10% or more of the Group's revenues in the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2022.
34. NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|US$
|US$
|Olivia's acquisition - share consideration
|-
|36,671
|Shares issued to service providers (note 30a)
|21,533
|-
35. OTHER TRANSACTIONS
a) Accounting for crypto-assets - Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 121 ("SAB 121")
In March 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") released Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) 121, which addresses the rights and obligations of the parties to a crypto asset safeguarding arrangement. SAB 121 explains that an issuer that has obligations to safeguard digital assets held for their platform users should recognize those digital assets as an asset and a liability to return them to the customers, both of which are measured at fair value.
|69
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
In June 2022, the Group launched a platform, through its subsidiary Nu Crypto Ltda. ("Nu Crypto"), which allows clients to trade crypto assets, in partnership with a specialized broker. The custody activity is performed by the broker, which holds the cryptographic key information, and the Company's contractual arrangements state that its customers retain legal ownership of the crypto; have the right to sell or transfer the crypto assets; and also benefit from the rewards and bear the risks associated with the ownership, including as a result of any crypto price fluctuations. The Company maintains an internal recordkeeping of the crypto assets held for the customers.
The Group concluded that its activities may create crypto-asset safeguarding obligations (as defined in SAB 121) to its customers as a result of certain technological, legal and regulatory risks and, therefore, it should record a safeguarding liability and a corresponding asset at the fair value of the crypto assets held by customers on the Group's platform.
The following table summarizes the balances relating to crypto assets held for customers. For the purpose of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which were prepared specifically to meet CVM requirements, the asset and liability have not been recognized.
|06/30/2023
|12/31/2022
|Fair value of the crypto assets held for customers
|33,568
|18,313
|70
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the three and six-month periods ended june 30, 2023
|71
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|Nu Holdings Ltd.
|By:
|/s/ Jorg Friedemann
|
Jorg Friedemann
Investor Relations Officer
Date: August 11, 2023
