São Paulo, April 11, 2024 - NuCommunity, the official online community of Nubank, is celebrating five years of activity as one of the largest in Brazil and among the top thirty out of the 20,000 managed by Discourse, an American company responsible for managing community platforms. Launched in April 2019, NuCommunity currently has a daily average of 150,000 page views and a monthly average of 4.5 million views. The platform continues to attract a growing number of users seeking more in-depth information about the products and services offered by Nubank.

NuCommunity is a collaborative virtual space where customers share experiences, connect to clarify doubts, and suggest improvements to Nubank's products. In the second semester of 2023, for example, the team responsible for the credit card product invited community members to a round of conversations to collect feedback. The result was tests of new features suggested by the group, which are expected to be implemented soon.

Inspired by unofficial Nubank groups that organically emerged on social media, NuCommunity was created to better listen to consumers, who are at the center of everything the company does, provide official information, moderate content, and analyze feedback. Since its launch, the platform has exceeded expectations, reaching 15,000 members in the first month alone, proving that there was indeed an opportunity for closer engagement with the community. It has over 386,000 members and is among the largest in Brazil.

"We are very proud to be among the largest communities in the country and to celebrate these five years of history. The customer has always been at the center of everything we do, and NuCommunity is a key element in engaging with our brand. All interactions with the community are valuable to us, and maintaining this active listening has contributed greatly to significant improvements in our products," says Juliana Roschel, marketing director of Nubank.

One of the characteristics of NuCommunity is the participation of members in testing new products. The so-called NuMentors are selected to have privileged access to resources and exclusive products before their official release. Some of the tests carried out include the Ultravioleta card, the virtual card, and the NuCoin. In addition to the opportunity to test new products, users can interact with Nubank executives. Events and meetings are organized so that active users of NuCommunity can meet and talk with the founders and other directors of Nubank.

Julian, customer and one of the NuCommunity leaders, highlights the community's engagement and the attention given by Nubank to its members. "NuCommunity was my refuge during the isolation of the pandemic. Since becoming one of the leaders, the community has become even more special: a vibrant environment where I learn, connect with amazing people, and contribute to everyone's growth," she commented.

To join the community, click the NuCommunity website and create an account. It is not necessary to have a Nubank account to participate. The user can create an account from scratch or log in with a Google or Facebook account. Once created, simply await the activation email. Afterward, the user can explore the different topics and forums on the website.