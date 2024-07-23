São Paulo, July 22nd, 2024 - Nubank Ultravioleta, an exclusive experience for high-income Nubank clients, announces the expansion of its international roaming benefit to over 130 countries. With 10GB of free internet, the international roaming is valid for 30 consecutive days.

The service is now available for the main travel destinations of Brazilians, including the United States, Canada, 40 Latin American and Caribbean countries, 45 European countries, 22 Asian and Oceanian countries, and 25 Middle Eastern and African countries. The complete list of covered countries and the step-by-step process for activating the service are available at: https://g2yl.short.gy/KBGRHD

Offered in partnership with Gigs, the benefit is renewed once a year, and the international internet activation is done directly through the Nubank Ultravioleta app. The eSIM technology eliminates the need to change the physical SIM card of the cellphone, ensuring a continuous and practical connectivity experience during international travels. This not only improves convenience but also reduces the risk of loss or damage to the physical SIM card, offering a safer and more efficient solution.

This is an exclusive advantage for Ultravioleta clients who have a Global Account at Nubank. Without any opening or maintenance fees and offered in partnership with Wise Platform, the Global Account provides a debit card with no issuance cost and accepted in over 200 countries and territories, as well as two free ATM withdrawals per month worldwide, the lowest conversion fee in the segment (0.8%), reduced IOF of 1.1%, and commercial exchange rates.

Nubank Ultravioleta clients also benefit from the NuViagens platform for booking and monitoring airfare prices and lodging options, as well as access to VIP lounges for international flights.